Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
DALLAS — Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76.
Susan Hays, Weddington’s former student and colleague, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at her Austin home. Weddington had been in poor health for some time and it was not immediately clear what caused her death, Hays told The Associated Press.
Raised as a minister’s daughter in the West Texas city of Abilene, Weddington attended law school at the University of Texas. A couple years after graduating, she and a former classmate, Linda Coffee, brought a class-action lawsuit on behalf of a pregnant woman challenging a state law that largely banned abortions.
The case of “Jane Roe,” whose real name was Norma McCorvey, was brought against Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade and eventually advanced to the Supreme Court.
Weddington argued the case before the high court twice, in December 1971 and again in October 1972, resulting the next year in the 7-2 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Weddington’s death comes as the Supreme Court is considering a case over Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that’s widely considered to be most serious challenge in years to the Roe decision.
While that case was before the court, Weddington also ran to represent Austin in the Texas House of Representatives. She was elected in 1972 and served three terms as a state lawmaker, before becoming general counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and later working as advisor on women’s issues to President Jimmy Carter.
Weddington later wrote a book on Roe v. Wade, gave lectures and taught courses at the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Women’s University on leadership, law and gender discrimination. She remained active in the political and legal worlds well into her later years, attending the 2019 signing ceremony for a New York state law meant to safeguard abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
Broncos’ playoff hopes all but eliminated as offense no-shows and defense has no answer for Raiders’ Josh Jacobs
LAS VEGAS — As they trudged off the Allegiant Stadium turf Sunday after a 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos should have been equal parts depressed and enraged.
Just eight days after having full control of their playoff hopes, the Broncos flew home closer to the four-win New York Jets and Houston Texans in the AFC standings than the 11-win Kansas City Chiefs.
Ouch.
Another year of watching the playoffs is upcoming. The Broncos (7-8) are still an also-ran.
The Broncos can’t score — three offensive touchdowns in their last three losses. They can’t stop the run — Las Vegas chewed them up for 160 yards. And they can’t beat the Raiders — four consecutive losses.
Time to play out the final two games (at the Chargers and home to Kansas City) and wonder how general manager George Paton will start his 2022 project: New coach? New assistants? New core players? All of the above?
Everything should be on the table.
“(The players) are disappointed like we all are,” said coach Vic Fangio, whose team is 4-8 since a 3-0 start. “But these guys are competitors, they’re fighters and we’re going to do everything we can to get that eighth win.”
It won’t matter now, though. Through Sunday’s games, the Broncos were 13th in the AFC and are 1-7 against teams ahead of them.
Turning to quarterback Drew Lock because of Teddy Bridgewater’s concussion, the Broncos figured to struggle on offense. But not this bad, right? Not counting last year’s quarterback-less debacle against New Orleans, it was arguably the team’s worst offensive performance since a 30-0 loss at Philadelphia … 29 years ago.
*The Broncos’ 18 rushing yards were tied for the third-fewest in franchise history.
*Their eight first downs were their fewest in a game in which they had a true quarterback playing since that Eagles game.
*Their 158 yards offense were their second-fewest since that Eagles game.
*And their 40 offensive plays were tied with that Eagles game for the second-fewest in franchise history.
Think about that. In this past half-decade of offensive ineptitude, the Broncos always did things better than the eyesore-of-a-product they presented against Las Vegas.
And then there is the defense, which as outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said “didn’t hold up our end of the bargain” aside from three takeaways that led to 10 points.
Las Vegas held possession for 36 minutes, 37 seconds and ran 27 more plays than the Broncos.
Still, the Broncos stormed into halftime with a 13-7 lead thanks to 10 points in a span of 17 seconds.
Lock, making his first start since last year’s finale against the Raiders, and the offense started punt, punt, field goal and punt. Las Vegas led 7-0 on Derek Carr’s 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Brandon McManus’ 49-yard field goal started a string of 13 consecutive Broncos points.
Josh Jacobs, before he ran over the Broncos, handed them a gift when he fumbled a pass from Carr that was recovered by nose tackle Mike Purcell at the Raiders’ 41. The Broncos could only get McManus’ 55-yard field goal after wasting an eight-yard catch by receiver Courtland Sutton to start the drive.
On the next play from scrimmage, Carr was looking for Jacobs on a screen to the left when Chubb read the play perfectly, deflected the pass with his right hand and collected his first NFL interception. The 21-yard return to the Raiders’ 1 set up Javonte Williams’ touchdown 15 seconds before halftime.
Suddenly, the Broncos had the lead and momentum. The plan was to rely on Fangio’s defense to keep the Raiders in check and escape with a victory.
Not quite.
Enter Jacobs. To open the third quarter, he sliced and diced the Broncos for carries of eight, seven, three, eight, four and eight yards to set up Peyton Barber’s five-yard touchdown. It was Cleveland and Philadelphia all over again for the Broncos. They knew the Raiders were going to run it and it didn’t make a darn bit of difference.
“We just needed to play it better and I just needed to call it better,” Fangio said. “Anytime something like that happens, it is coaches and players together. We were trying most everything we had. They were doing a good job of blocking and (Jacobs) was obviously doing a good job of running.”
Jacobs’ 129 yards were the second-most by a Broncos opposing player this year.
The Raiders extended the lead to four with 7:35 remaining and the Broncos’ last gasp reached the Las Vegas 44. Lock was sacked on third-down and Fangio opted to punt it on fourth-and-16 from midfield.
The Broncos never got the football back.
Bad offense. Bad defense. Just bad all around. The heat on Fangio will turn into an inferno this week and understandably so. Can one win in the final two weeks earn him a fourth year? Only Paton knows.
“I’ve never been to the playoffs so I felt like this was the most complete team to make that run,” defensive end Shelby Harris said. “We just keep falling short.”
Bradley Chubb’s first career interception sets up Broncos’ lone touchdown in 17-13 loss to Las Vegas
In his sixth start of the season, Bradley Chubb finally made an impact.
The outside linebacker provided a silver lining in Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the silver-and-black, setting up the Broncos for their lone touchdown and giving Denver hope against Las Vegas — fleeting as it was.
Chubb batted and then intercepted Derek Carr’s attempted swing pass in the waning seconds of the second quarter, then returned the pick to the 1-yard line. The Broncos had a six-point halftime lead following Javonte Williams’ short touchdown run.
With the Broncos’ offense sputtering and the run game virtually non-existent, coach Vic Fangio called Chubb’s play “the one that we needed.”
“Before the play we met on the field, and (outside linebackers) coach (John Pagano) alerted us to the screen because that’s what they like to do with 30 seconds left, try to get a little chunk play in,” Chubb said. “During the play (the offensive line and I) had a game going, and as I was coming around (to try to get in the pocket), I saw the running back going out and I was able to stay back and tip it up.”
But the “cool” play — Chubb’s first career interception and the highlight of an injury-marred season during which he missed nine games due to an ankle injury — provided a short-lived bounce for Denver.
“Chubb had a huge play that led to our only touchdown, and that at point, it felt like, ‘All right, yeah, we’re about to do this,’” said lineman Shelby Harris, who also had a productive game with five tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. “Obviously that first drive of the second half happened, and we didn’t get the stops we needed to.”
Las Vegas retook the lead, 14-13, with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter, snatching all the momentum back that Chubb’s interception earned.
The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs finished with 129 rushing yards, his first 100-yard performance since Las Vegas’ home win against the Broncos last November, while Peyton Barber chipped in 22 yards and a touchdown.
“They blocked it up well, they cut it back well,” said Chubb, who had five tackles. “We would try to set the edge on one side, and they’d cut it back and slip through on the back side.”
With the Broncos all but eliminated from the playoff chase, Chubb said his focus for the final two games is “playing football the way I know how to play football.”
The 25-year-old is still looking for his first sack of the season. He missed the season opener because of arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle in the offseason and he missed Weeks 3 through 10 because of arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.
“It’s never been in me to quit, because I’m not a quitter, and a loss doesn’t define me or my teammates,” Chubb said. “We’re not thinking about next year. We’re thinking about these next two weeks, and the Chargers and the Chiefs, and we’re going to go out there and try to ruin somebody’s (playoff) chances (or seeding).”
Broncos Briefs: Questionable spot leads to hurried missed field-goal attempt from Brandon McManus
LAS VEGAS — Having already made a season-best 55-yard field goal in Sunday’s first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, kicker Brandon McManus was wide left from the same distance with 13 seconds left in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 17-13 loss.
If good, McManus’ kick would have given the Broncos a 16-14 lead.
Confusion may have contributed to a rushed operation by the field goal team.
The Broncos started at their 42-yard line after defensive end Shelby Harris’ strip sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. They crossed midfield on receiver Tim Patrick’s 13-yard catch, but faced a third-and-7 when two Javonte Williams rush attempts gained only three yards.
On third down, Lock threw four yards to receiver Courtland Sutton, who appeared closer to the first-down marker than three yards short.
“They were late spotting it,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I wasn’t sure if it was fourth-and-1, fourth-and-2 (or) fourth-and-3. They were late putting the ball down and it happened on the other sideline. It put a delay in the action.”
After he missed the kick, McManus ripped off his helmet and exchanged words with Fangio on the sideline.
“Brandon was a little upset that they didn’t know early enough to go out there,” Fangio said. “There was nothing anybody could do. Wasn’t his fault. Wasn’t my fault. If it was a yard or less, I was going to go for it.”
Said Lock: “Personally, I thought the spot was going to be closer, too, from where (Sutton) caught it and how the play ended up.”
Briefly. Cornerback Ronald Darby was shaken up in the second half, but returned to the game. The Broncos did not report any other injuries. … Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones returned after missing the Cincinnati game with a foot injury, but DeShawn Williams started in his place. … Punter Sam Martin had punts of 54 and 56 yards in the first half, but also a 28-yard attempt. … The Broncos’ plus-3 turnover differential was the second-best of Fangio’s tenure; they were plus-5 against Las Vegas last year and also lost. … Running back Melvin Gordon rushed seven times for minus-4 yards, the first time in his career he finished with negative yards.
