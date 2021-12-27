See the baby rockhopper penguin at the St. Louis Zoo before it goes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There’s a new baby rockhopper penguin at the St. Louis Zoo. The chick hatched on November 30 and the zoo made the announcement over the weekend. You can now see the baby with its adoptive parents in their habitat.

The growing family will eventually be moved behind the scenes at Penguin & Puffin Coast. Zookeepers will be helping the new chick form bonds with the animal care team and work on rock-hopping skills. The chick will return to the penguin colony when it learns how two swim.

The new penguin has a sibling named Opal. She was born in December 2002 and was the first successful hatch of the species at the zoo in 11 years.

The new chick is too young to determine the sex. The baby’s name has not yet been shared with the public.

A recent study from the St. Louis Zoo shows that guests have an impact on the penguin’s behavior. They were worried that large, loud groups were stressing the animals out. The good news for rockhopper penguins is that guests were shown to increase swimming and did not bother the animals very much.