See the baby rockhopper penguin at the St. Louis Zoo before it goes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There’s a new baby rockhopper penguin at the St. Louis Zoo. The chick hatched on November 30 and the zoo made the announcement over the weekend. You can now see the baby with its adoptive parents in their habitat.
The growing family will eventually be moved behind the scenes at Penguin & Puffin Coast. Zookeepers will be helping the new chick form bonds with the animal care team and work on rock-hopping skills. The chick will return to the penguin colony when it learns how two swim.
The new penguin has a sibling named Opal. She was born in December 2002 and was the first successful hatch of the species at the zoo in 11 years.
The new chick is too young to determine the sex. The baby’s name has not yet been shared with the public.
A recent study from the St. Louis Zoo shows that guests have an impact on the penguin’s behavior. They were worried that large, loud groups were stressing the animals out. The good news for rockhopper penguins is that guests were shown to increase swimming and did not bother the animals very much.
Minnesota has topped 1 million confirmed infections of the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health on Monday reported another 4,155 new cases and 53 additional deaths caused by the virus. The new infections lifts the overall number of cases confirmed in Minnesota to 1,000,361 since the pandemic’s beginning.
Fearing the extension of the current fourth wave of infections — which has already topped five months — health officials have urged Minnesotans to get vaccinated and adhere to safe distancing and masking recommendations during the social holiday season.
The new cases were detected throughout the state, including:
Of the total cases of COVID-19 in the state, 12,762 were reinfections of those who had gotten the virus earlier.
The state’s death toll from the virus surpassed 10,000 earlier this month and now stands at 10,359.
The 53 new deaths reported Monday included 44 Minnesotans who lived at home, 8 in long-term care or assisted living and one in a residential behavioral health facility. The deaths include residents from:
BARING, Mo. (AP) — An investigation continues into the cause of a derailment that left 40 train cars off the tracks in rural northeast Missouri.
KTVO-TV reports that the derailment of 40 BNSF train cars happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday about three miles southwest of the small town of Baring.
No one was hurt, and first responders say no dangerous substances spilled.
Authorities were assessing damage to the tracks to determine when they could be reopened.
The timeline for potentially ending the local television blackout of Avalanche and Nuggets games on Comcast is beginning to take shape.
Legal teams from Altitude TV and the state’s largest cable provider will meet for a settlement conference on Feb. 23, according to online court records. The conference, mediated by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty, is scheduled to achieve resolution for an antitrust lawsuit that dates back to November 2019 — shortly after the Kroenke-owned Avalanche, Nuggets and Rapids games were pulled from Comcast.
Earlier this month, Altitude updated its position in negotiations with the cable giant with plans for a revised contract proposal. The independent RSN said it will be offered to Comcast prior to their settlement conference. Altitude previously claimed in court documents that Comcast negotiated with business tactics that “make no economic sense” in an effort to eliminate or buy Altitude. Comcast denied those claims.
Specific details of Altitude’s latest contract offer have not been made public. But the RSN seems intent on ending its three-year blackout on Comcast.
“It is our hope that by working through a mediator, Altitude will be able to return to Comcast without raising the price for our fans to watch their local teams,” said Matt Hutchings, COO of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, in a recent news release. “We have worked diligently toward that goal.”
Altitude has also not reached a contract agreement with Dish Network and the satellite television provider is not included in the antitrust lawsuit. Altitude programming is available on DirecTV.
