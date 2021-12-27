Celebrities
Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He’s ‘Waiting’ For Rihanna: ‘I’m Sexier’
Shaquille O’Neal and his 21-year-old son got into a hilarious tiff online over Rihanna, with Shareef declaring he’s ‘already bagged’ the sexy singer.
Shaquille O’Neal showed his 21-year-old son Shareef that he’s still got game when it comes to the ladies — in particular, Rihanna. It all started when Shareef shared a photo rocking a purple Savage X Fenty robe as part of his collaboration with RiRi’s insanely popular lingerie line on Dec. 25. “Waiting for Rihanna like…” he captioned the photos, which showed him holding his phone and looking down a the screen.
Shaq, who is an NBA legend from his time on the Los Angeles Lakers which earned him three consecutive championships, was quick to remind his son who’s “sexier” in the family. “she don’t want u she want me i’m sexier,” the Kazaam actor hilariously responded in the comments. Notably, Shareef — who Shaq shares with ex Shaunie O’Neal — is also building his basketball career: the 21-year-old is currently on the team at Louisiana State University, which is also the college his dad attended (and got drafted from in 1992, joining the Orlando Magic).
Shareef wasn’t about to let his dad quash his game with the 33-year-old Barbadian singer, informing his dad he “already bagged” the Fenty Beauty founder. “I already bagged her it’s too late man,” he joked back.
In real life, Rihanna is very much taken by longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. The pair were romantically linked back in 2013 after co-starring in the “Fashion Killa” video, but went back to being friends until hooking up at the end of 2019. During the initial COVID-19 shutdown, the pair took a road trip together that cemented the romance — and the couple have been inseparable ever since!
Although Rihanna is very much off the market, Shareef’s 2.6 million followers certainly got a chuckle out of the back-and-forth. “Rocky already did,” one wrote, referencing to the “Sandman” rapper. “plz not the family affair,” another begged, dropping the name of Mary J. Blige‘s iconic 2002 tune. His mom Shaunie, who is recently engaged, also jumped in with supportive heart eye emojis!
Celebrities
RHOSLC: Lisa Barlow Claims Jen Said “Horrible Things” to Her
Lisa Barlow weighed in on her “icy” lunch date with Jen Shah after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Looking back at her first post-arrest meeting with Jen, who had been charged with money laundering and fraud for her alleged role in a telemarking scheme, Lisa revealed things became even more tense between the two of them on the phone after their outing.
“It felt a little icy in the beginning because I think she was upset that I didn’t meet with her sooner,” Lisa shared on the December 20 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show, insisting she wasn’t judging Jen based off her legal case.
Jen was absolutely upset that Lisa didn’t communicate with her earlier and said during her own segment that it took Lisa about two weeks to answer her phone calls.
“At first, I kept making excuses for why she wasn’t picking up because that was the less hurtful path for me. I really felt Lisa was there for me, like she was a true friend. She was supposed to be my friend,” Jen noted.
As for their meeting, Jen said Lisa was more concerned with painting Heather Gay and Whitney Rose as villains than she was with discussing her own behavior.
“Her intention was to show me what a piece of sh-t Heather and Whitney are. And that’s when I got upset,” Jen recalled.
But, after the lunch, as Jen revealed, Lisa called her to make amends.
“She called me because she knew she was in the wrong and she was trying to apologize and I told her, I said, ‘I get it but I’m very hurt,’” Jen shared.
Meanwhile, according to Lisa, who broke down while discussing the phone conversation, Jen was berating her during the call. And, because her kids were in the car, they were able to hear all the “horrible things” Jen was saying.
“My kids heard her yelling at me and not saying some nice things,” Lisa said, getting choked up. “She said some horrible things to me. My little Henry heard it. My Jack heard it… It was so hurtful. Henry was hugging me and saying, ‘Mommy, you’re perfect. Don’t listen to Jen.’ It’s tragic all the way around.”
Still, Lisa insisted she had compassion for her RHOSLC castmate during their lunch, saying it was hard watching her “sob over the situation” and witness “all the emotion she was going through.”
“Nothing else really mattered at that point,” she stated. “Did it matter to me that she yelled at me? Did it matter that she hurt my feelings? No. Jen’s freedom is on the line and honestly, we left hugging.”
“I’m glad I met with her. It was the right thing to do and I care a lot about her. This is what friends do,” Lisa continued.
Unfortunately, Jen doesn’t seem to be buying Lisa’s supposed compassion.
“I think Lisa’s full of sh-t,” Jen admitted. “She’s just trying to bring up something to make it sound… Because right now, Lisa, you’re the piece of sh-t.”
Photos Credit: Heidi Gutman/ Andrew Peterson/Bravo
Celebrities
Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth & More React To Death Of Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu
Everyone from The Queen to Barack Obama to Hollywood’s elite have reacted to the sad news of anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu’s death at the age of 90.
Celebrities are mourning the loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on December 26 in his native South Africa at the age of 90. The Anglican cleric was an iconic human rights advocate, fighting tirelessly to end apartheid, South Africa’s official policy of racial segregation. In 1984, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent anti-apartheid efforts. When the practice was finally abolished in the 90s. Tutu became the country’s chair for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, alongside friend Nelson Mandela, who became the first president of the country.
“He was larger than life, and for so many in South Africa and around the world his life has been a blessing,” the Nelson Mandela foundation said in a statement. “His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies.”
A message of condolence from Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu:
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2021
As news of the death spread across social media, everyone from The Queen of England to Apple CEO Tim Cook to Star Trek’s George Takei shared messages paying tribute to Tutu. Her Royal Majesty wrote, “I am joined by the whole Royal Family is being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world. I remember with fondness my meeting with him and his great warmth and humour.” Tim shared, “His legacy will forever be an example to us all. May he rest in peace,” while George posted, “His was a voice of hope, compassion and reconciliation. Let us continue his quest for non-violent transformation. Rest, wise spirit. “
Barack Obama called Tutu a “mentor, a friend, and a moral compass” in his moving tribute. “A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere,” Barack added on Twitter. “He never lost his impish sense of humor and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will miss him dearly.”
Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021
Hollywood heavyweight Ava DuVernay shared a beautiful photo of the activist and a quote from him as well, which read, “God is not a Christian. God accepts as pleasing those who live by the best lights available to them that they can discern. All truth, all sense of beauty, all awareness of goodness has one source, God, who is not confined to one place, time or people.”
“God is not a Christian. God accepts as pleasing those who live by the best lights available to them that they can discern. All truth, all sense of beauty, all awareness of goodness has one source, God, who is not confined to one place, time or people.” – Archbishop Desmond Tutu pic.twitter.com/up1o42Hetj
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 26, 2021
Sharing an anecdote from when he interviewed TuTu in 2003, CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted, “Asked him what his message was. His response was simple: “Give peace a chance.” Will never forget that. RIP.” One of Jim’s colleagues at the cable news station, Ana Navarro, wrote, “A very good man, who played a giant role in ending the scourge of apartheid in South-Africa, has died. RIP, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.”
As a young reporter, I interviewed Archbishop Desmond Tutu at a demonstration in NYC just before the beginning of the Iraq War in 2003. Asked him what his message was. His response was simple: “Give peace a chance.” Will never forget that. RIP.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 26, 2021
Indian Parliament member Rahul Gandhi took to his social media to react, tweeting, “Such great heroes of social justice will always be a source of inspiration to all of us across the world,” while Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan shared, “My deepest condolences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Laureate, close confidant of Nelson Mandela, an icon of anti-apartheid struggle & champion of human rights. His critical role in liberation & national reconciliation are an inspiration for future generations.”
TV host Piers Morgan shared his thoughts on Tutu’s passing by writing, “A magnificently charismatic & heroic figure who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his relentless campaign against Apartheid in South Africa. Love his quote: ‘If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.’”
RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90. A magnificently charismatic & heroic figure who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his relentless campaign against Apartheid in South Africa. Love his quote: ‘If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.’ pic.twitter.com/7t7OVhU71Z
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 26, 2021
TV host Piers Morgan shared his thoughts on Tutu’s passing by writing, “A magnificently charismatic & heroic figure who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his relentless campaign against Apartheid in South Africa. Love his quote: ‘If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.’”
Celebrities
Daunte Wright’s Family Expresses Gratitude Over Kim Potter Guilty Verdict, Calls Cop’s Conviction ‘Bittersweet’
The family of Daunte Wright is speaking out on the conviction of Kim Potter.
As previously reported a jury found the former Brooklyn Center officer GUILTY of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. Jurors deliberated over the course of four days and for nearly 27 hours. The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years and a $30,000 fine, and for second-degree manslaughter, it’s 10 years and a $20,000 fine.
ABC News reports that Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother, said during a press conference that she could “never forgive” the former Brooklyn Center police officer who killed her son and she cried happy tears when she heard the guilty verdict. Aubrey Wright, Daunte’s Wright father, also agreed that forgiveness is not an option for the former officer who claimed she mistakenly shot the 20-year-old instead of tasing him.
“When they read first guilty my heart dropped and I let out a wail and buried my head in his chest. Tears of joy,” said Bryant noting that she went through “every single emotion that you could imagine.”
“Never. I could never forgive that woman. She took my son away from me,” said Wright’s father.
On CNN, Katie Bryant added that Kim Potter’s conviction is a small step towards justice…
“Justice would be Daunte being home. Justice would be no more names being yelled in our streets. And (when) that happens and we don’t have to fight anymore, that’s when true justice will be,” Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, told CNN’s Erica Hill on “New Day” Friday. “But right now, we’re going to accept accountability, and we’re thankful for that.”
and when she was asked what she wanted people to know about Wright, who was a father to a toddler, she reflected on her late child’s smile.
“Daunte was my son. He had a smile that would light up the room. He was a father. He was — he had his whole life ahead of him. And he was taken too soon, and we weren’t able to see what he was going to become,” Bryant said.
As for Daunte’s Aunt, Naisha Wright, the Kim Potter conviction is “bittersweet”, considering that no matter the verdict, her nephew still won’t be home for the holidays.
“It’s bittersweet still, you know, because Daunte is not here and tomorrow is Christmas,” she told NPR’s Sarah McCammon. “Very emotional, very emotional. Happy that, you know, there were guilty charges. But it’s very, very emotional because, again, he’s not here.”
[…] Justice would have been if we could have got him back. We at least feel happy that there was some accountability. But justice? If we could change the system, that’s justice.”
Kim Potter’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Best wishes to the family of Daunte Wright as they celebrate the guilty verdict but still have to endure the holidays without him.
Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He’s ‘Waiting’ For Rihanna: ‘I’m Sexier’
Ravens CB Anthony Averett suffers chest injury vs. Bengals; questionable to return
RHOSLC: Lisa Barlow Claims Jen Said “Horrible Things” to Her
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Ticker: Framingham State announces new prez; Food bank gets $5M in funding
Feds to spend $25M on East Coast fish for U.S. food programs
Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth & More React To Death Of Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu
Colorado Warriors and local NHL alumni build therapeutic relationship, “brotherhood at the rink”
Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s moral conscience, dies at 90
Daunte Wright’s Family Expresses Gratitude Over Kim Potter Guilty Verdict, Calls Cop’s Conviction ‘Bittersweet’
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?