‘Sister Wives’: Christine Threatens To ‘Leave’ Kody For The Holidays After A Fight About COVID
Disagreements over how to handle COVID with the holidays approaching continued to take a toll on Christine and Kody Brown on the Dec. 26 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’
Kody Brown and his wives prepared for the 2020 holiday season during the Dec. 26 episode of Sister Wives. The discussion about how to deal with the coronavirus continued to cause tension between Kody and Christine Brown, who had different opinions about how strict the families should be in order to see each other. “The whole COVID thing has really wrecked a lot of experiences for Christine and I,” Kody admitted. “I’m hoping COVID will go away so we can get back into a normal relationship with each other.”
After Christine returned from New Jersey, where her daughter, Ysabel Brown, was having back surgery, she and Kody got together to discuss the rules he wanted her to follow during COVID. Kody was frustrated that Christine didn’t want to follow the rules that he and Robyn Brown were abiding by. Christine’s decision not to follow the rules resulted in Kody not spending time at her home, and her kids not being able to see their siblings from the other wives. “My biggest concern is how we go forward,” Kody said. “We can’t keep living like this. It’s really important that you guys go back to a social distancing, quasi-quarantine system or situation so that I can start coming back and being here.”
Christine made it clear that she thought Kody’s rules were too strict. She argued that even when he was coming to her home, it was only a couple of times a week anyway. Meanwhile, when she and her kids would go visit other family members and friends, they would spend much more time with them. “We go places and they’re so excited to see us,” Chrsitine explained. “And they hang out with us all the time. Whereas we just see you a couple times a week.” Kody insisted that he was around much more than that, which led to the two arguing over the “semantics.”
By the end of the conversation, both Kody and Christine were frustrated. “They prefer to do things with other people than make it possible for me to be at home with them,” Kody ranted. “How does that play out long term in a relationship? I go people in my family that aren’t like that with me. I don’t have any more to say about it.” Meanwhile, Christine pointed out that Kody and Robyn have a nanny coming back and forth to the house. “What are the nanny and her husband doing that make it so they can come over?” Christine wondered. “Because when I’m home, I do exactly what I should be doing, but my girls can’t see their siblings?”
Chrsitine urged Kody to lift some of his COVID restrictions. “It’s been six months and we’re not doing well,” she told him. “I need a guarantee that we’re really going to do Thanksgiving [together] or I’m leaving. I’m leaving.” Kody couldn’t handle the back and forth any longer, and he left. “It would be great if everyone maintained our COVID protocols so we could all be together,” he said. “That would be awesome. But there’s no indication that everyone’s willing to do that. What we have is a fundamental breakdown of trust in the family.”
Eventually, Kody and all four wives got together to discuss things further. Robyn and Meri Brown both agreed to follow a strict list of rules that Kody laid out, but Christine and Janelle Brown were much more hesitant. Janelle revealed that she would not be joining the family for Thanksgiving, but promised that she and the kids would follow the rules leading up to Christmas so they could all be together. Christine was also leaning towards having Thanksgiving separately from Kody and the wives, but did not leave the conversation with a final answer as to what her plan was. “I don’t think these rules are realistic for the real world,” she admitted.
Christine and Janelle stood their ground with letting Kody know they didn’t agree with the rules, and he got very frustrated. “When these complaints are coming to me, I feel like it’s an undermining of what I’m trying to do,” he clapped back. His reaction pissed Christine off. “We’re in a marriage,” she said in a confessional. “If we can’t bring up things that are frustrating without feeling like we’re undermining [him]…doesn’t that sound like a dictatorship, not a marriage? I have a lot of unladylike words going on in my mind so I’m trying to filter it out a little bit.”
By the end of the conversation, things between Kody and Christine had not improved. “It’s a sad reality for me about where I’m at in some of my marriages,” he said, “The lack of loyalty isn’t good for a marriage, five, ten, 15 years from now. That’s going to be very hard for us.” Christine added, ‘It’s hard to be home right now. Kody and I are in a tough spot. I don’t want to be around that very often. It’s easier to leave.”
As the season progresses, we’ll see how the family navigates the holiday season. However, fans do know that Christine and Kody didn’t last long after this, as they announced their split in the fall of 2021.
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: John & Beth’s Relationship Hits Its Lowest Point After A Shocking Discovery
The penultimate episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 featured all of the key characters at a turning point. John is hit with a bombshell reveal that will change his relationship with Beth forever.
It’s no surprise that Beth is more than a little upset over John and Rip’s crusade at the diner. Beth asks Rip why he didn’t stop John from going inside and saving the day. “Beth, I can’t stop your father from doing anything,” Rip says. “I can either help him or I can watch him.”
Rip wonders why Beth isn’t worried about him. She admits that she doesn’t ever worry about him. “I know nothing’s happening to you,” Beth says. Rip knows death will come for him one day. “It happens to us all,” Rip tells Beth.
When John reaches the stables in the morning, he decides to teach Carter how to ride. He doesn’t go easy on the kid. At one point, he tells Carter to just “shut up and ride.” John takes Carter to Buffalo Valley and tells him the origin story about how this place came to be. John explains to Carter that there’s no such thing as fair in life.
Christine Learns The Truth About Garrett
John gets him and Beth throws a coffee mug at him. She hates that he walks right into the fire after coming so close to dying. “I am not willing you back to life the next time you die,” Beth says. She adds, “I fight so hard for you, dad, and you do nothing to help me.”
John isn’t going to stop doing what he feels is right, even if Beth tells him to stop. Beth wants to know where the justice is for the person who tried to kill him. She’s still convinced that Jamie was the one to put the hit out on the Duttons. John explains the Riggins of it all but still doesn’t know about the Garrett Randall connection. Beth storms off when the conversation goes nowhere. After Beth leaves, Summer calls John and says that the DA is asking for life in prison for protesting the airport.
In the wake of John’s press conference, Jamie thinks his governor campaign is DOA. Christine thinks that John’s given Jamie his entire slogan. Jamie can be all about progress. She says to do everything John says he won’t do. Christine believes it’s the right time to bring his real dad into the fold, but Jamie quickly nips that in the bud. Jamie reveals to Christine that his father was in prison for murdering his mother, and Christine quickly changes her tune.
Now Christine urges Jamie to put distance between himself and Garrett. This is all the opposition would need to bury Jamie’s campaign. Garrett says Christine’s not wrong, and he tells Jamie that he’s willing to go under the radar if he needs to. Jamie doesn’t want to do that, but he may have no choice if he wants to win.
John Is Hit With A Bombshell
John goes to the interim sheriff about Summer’s case. It’s clear that this new sheriff isn’t going to be Sheriff Haskell. They’ll be going by the old rules, but now they’ll be enforced.
Summer asks John to talk to the judge. He wants to save that card and for her to apologize to the judge instead. “I should have never listened to your daughter,” Summer says, dropping a bomb on John. Summer explains that Beth’s the one who told her to make the news and go through with the protests. After that, John promises he’ll get her out of this. He is clearly pissed beyond belief.
John and Garrett cross paths at a diner. Garrett blames John for ending up in prison. “I raised your son with love and respect. I made him what he is today. If he chooses to let you unmake it, I can’t stop that,” John tells Garrett. He does promise to “rid the world” of Garrett if he comes for him.
In Texas, Jimmy has found true love with Emily. He’s really settled into life in Texas, but he’s told that he’ll be going back to Montana. He goes to Emily before he leaves and asks her to wait for him.
John & Beth Fight
At the lodge, a peeved John tells Beth that they’re eating in the dining room tonight. Rip and Carter quickly leave the house. Beth goes up alone, and John quickly brings up the Summer situation. Beth doesn’t care about Summer. She only cares about a select group of people, and Summer’s not one of them. John says she needs to have morality about the way she fights. He wants to fight with dignity. He orders that there be no more collateral damage. He says what Beth did was cruel.
“I never thought I’d feel this way about you, Beth,” John tells his daughter, before adding that he’s disappointed in her. He never thought he’d say that about her. “Maybe it’s best if I fight this alone. Maybe it’s best if you go somewhere else while I do it,” John says. Beth replies, “This is my home.” Before he leaves, he says, “Might be time to find another one.” Beth has never looked so shaken.
Beth shows up at the bunkhouse. She watches Carter, Rip, and the others from afar. Walker notices her and comes to the door to say that she looks sad. “I just lost the one thing I spent my entire life fighting for,” Beth says. She asks him to play her a sad song. They go to the stables. She cries as he plays and Rip watches her break down.
The episode ends with Kayce going on a journey with Mo and Rainwater. They take him to a secluded area and leave him to his own devices to perform a ritual. This is a turning point for Kayce.
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Enjoy Romantic Post-Christmas Lunch Date At Beverly Hills Hotel
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were back at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a post-Christmas lunch date on Dec. 26, HL can confirm EXCLUSIVELY.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted yet again at the Beverly Hills Hotel — seemingly becoming their regular spot in Los Angeles. The new couple snuggled up close as on a casual lunch date at the famed Polo Lounge on Sunday, Dec. 26 a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Kim appeared to be makeup free for dinner as she bundled up in a black sweatshirt and gray top, matching Pete’s gray colored beanie and black hoodie. The SNL actor had his arm around him as he gazed at her mid-conversation, placing his left hand under his chin, the eye witness tells us.
Pete has been on the west coast since Dec. 21 after Kim’s whirlwind weekend in Staten Island that included a movie date (House of Gucci, to be exact) and dinner at Italian spot Angelina’s Ristorante. The couple were also spotted having breakfast at the casual Fountain Coffee Room in the downstairs area of the hotel on Tuesday, with Kim rocking a teal colored hoodie and Pete laying low in a black t-shirt. At one point, the pair seemed to laugh at something on her phone.
The King of Staten Island star has also been spotted driving around in the SKIMS’ founders beige colored custom Rolls-Royce in recent days. He pulled into the valet area of the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 22 after a last minute shopping excursion that apparently included the purchase of a Freddy Krueger doll toy from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Pete was once again seen in the car as he stopped at a 7-11 convenience store to load up on some cigarettes.
The Beverly Hills Hotel seems to be a special spot for the couple, who struck up a romance after Kim’s SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9. They were initially seen dining at the hotel — once again at the downstairs Fountain Coffee Room — by music journalist Paul Barewijk on Saturday, Nov. 27. The casually dressed duo happily snapped selfies with Paul, who told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two were “sitting really closely together” on what was clearly “a date.”
Ree Drummond & Husband Ladd Rock Matching Christmas PJs With 4 Of Her Kids — Photo
The Pioneer Woman celebrated the holiday with her big family as they donned adorable, matching pajamas with snowmen on them!
Happy Holidays from The Pioneer Woman! Ree Drummond shared an adorable family photo on December 25 to celebrate the festive season! Surrounded by her husband of 25 years, Ladd Drummond, and their children Paige, 21, Bryce, 19, Jamar, 19 and Todd, 17. Ree was all smiles as they posed on the couch together. The family couldn’t have been cuter in their matching snowmen pajamas! Ree and Ladd’s eldest child, 24-year-old daughter Alex, and her husband Mauricio Scott, were missing from the photo, but still got a shot out in the caption. “Merry Christmas, friends! (We miss you, Alex and Mauricio!!),” Ree wrote alongside the snap.
Ree certainly enjoyed her time on Christmas, as she took to Instagram the next day to admit she slept for a quite a long time after the festivities, which included a late-night nosh session on some treats! “What day is it? What year is it? I slept so hard. I dreamed about a babies on motorcycles. One of them was chasing me. Please, no grandchild comments,” she wrote alongside a photo of the sunset. “Anyway, that’s the last time I eat malted milk balls before bed!”
It must have been special for Ree to surround herself with family at this time of year, as she recently lost her brother. Michael Smith passed away on Saturday, October 30 at the age of 54. In a Facebook post four days later, Ree shared beautiful photos of the siblings growing up together. “It isn’t possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won’t try,” she wrote, before adding, “He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I’m so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories.”
Michael had a guest appearance in a 2012 episode of The Pioneer Woman, one which Ree called her favorite “for obvious reasons” on another Facebook post. And in her 2011 autobiography, The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels. Ree wrote about her special bond with Michael and revealed he had “developmental disabilities,” according to People.
