Southern Illinois will require COVID-19 tests after break

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University officials will rely on testing rather than a period of remote classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus following the holiday break.
Classes are set to begin on Jan. 10 and SIU Carbondale officials have told students, faculty, and staff that they must complete a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of returning to the campus.
Southern Illinois reports that those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus also must be tested. People who have not been vaccinated will have to be tested weekly.
Other universities in Illinois have opted to begin the spring semester remotely.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who wandered away from a local hospital Sunday morning.
According to a county police spokesperson, 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County without taking much-needed medication.
Police believe she’s not familiar with her surroundings or aware of the time and date.
Brown was last seen wearing a Santa hat, a red jacket, and blue jeans. She was carrying a pink bag. She’s 5’7” to 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 275 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 as soon as possible or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
(The Hill) – A leading health expert said the more mild symptoms reported by vaccinated people against the coronavirus proves the inoculation is the best way to protect yourself from being seriously sick or dying from the disease, and that a surge in case numbers should no longer be the central metric by which to measure the pandemic.
“For two years, infections always preceded hospitalizations which preceded deaths, so you could look at infections and know what was coming,” Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University and a former Harvard health expert said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “Omicron changes that. This is the shift we’ve been waiting for in many ways.”
The country has shifted, Jha said, to a place where people who are vaccinated and especially those who have received a booster shot “are gonna bounce back” if they become infected with the coronavirus.
“That’s very different than what we have seen in the past,” he said. “So I no longer think infections, generally, should be the major metric.”
Cases across the U.S. and globally have reached record levels not seen since the start of the pandemic and the omicron variant now makes up a bulk of infections, including breakthroughs in fully vaccinated and boosted people.
Jha said it remains important that health officials track infections among non-vaccinated individuals “because those people will end up in the hospital.”
“But we really need to focus on hospitalizations and deaths now,” he said.
Also on Sunday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said he is optimistic the nation is now in a better position to beat the pandemic than when the outbreak began, citing enhanced testing and vaccine capabilities.
ST. LOUIS – Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy.
According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the child’s mother told them she left her son with her boyfriend on Friday, Dec. 10, so she could go to a job interview. She returned shortly after 2:00 p.m. to her home in the 2600 block of Rutger Street to find her son lying unconscious on the floor with multiple abrasions to his head and bruises on his body, according to the probable cause statement.
The boyfriend allegedly told the mother that he took the boy—identified as Emmanuel Ware—to a gas station to get cigarettes, and the child was struck by a car. When the mother called the police, her boyfriend left the scene.
The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the toddler’s injuries were not consistent with being hit by a vehicle, Caldwell said. The autopsy showed Emmanuel had “a tear in the right lobe of his liver and approximately 350 ml of blood in his abdominal cavity.”
Following an investigation by the department’s child abuse and homicide units, police believed the boyfriend was responsible for Emmanuel’s death.
The boyfriend, 33-year-old Timothy Robinson, was already in jail on an unrelated robbery charge from Dec. 13.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Robinson on Dec. 23 with one count of second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
