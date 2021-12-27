Connect with us

St. Louis Zoo celebrates Raja the elephant’s 29th birthday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Zoo is celebrating Raja the elephant’s birthday today. He is now 29-years-old.

Just like last year, there will be no public celebration because of the pandemic. Instead, the zoo will post videos of Raja receiving his gifts. You can watch the videos at 11:00 am today on the zoo’s social media channels.

Raja is the first Asian elephant born at the zoo and has since fathered three female elephants.

Where you can recycle Christmas trees in the St. Louis area

December 27, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Christmas has come and gone. When you’re ready to take down that live Christmas tree, there are plenty of places across St. Louis where you can dispose of it.

From now through January 16th, you can recycle them for free at the St. Peters Earth Center. After the 16th, there will be a $5 fee to drop off a tree without a resident privilege card. St. Peters residents can have their trees picked. Just make sure you cut it down and place it in a brown yard bag through January 31st.

The city of St. Louis is also recycling trees for free through January 9th. Locations include Forest Park, O’Fallon Park, and Carondelet Park. Hours are 7:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and 7:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday. Remember to take off all decorations and do not drop them off in a trash bag or plastic tarp. They will not accept wreaths and pine roping.

Some St. Louis County Parks are also accepting trees for recycling.

Raiders’ defense comes through big against Broncos to remain in playoff race

December 27, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia was at a loss for words when it came to describing his team’s dominant defensive effort.

It’s safe to say that’s not a problem many Raiders coaches in the past have had.

The Raiders used a different formula to remain in the AFC playoff race by combining a fierce defensive effort with an overpowering ground game to beat the Denver Broncos 17-13 on Sunday.

The Raiders (8-7) have allowed the most points in the NFL the past eight seasons and consistently been one of the worst defenses. But they have won back-to-back games when scoring 17 points or fewer for the first time since 1991.

“The first thing that I want to start with is our defense,” Bisaccia said. “I really haven’t come up with a word yet to describe it. First and foremost, I would say that it is outstanding, phenomenal, it was awesome. It was relentless, competitive effort, down in and down in and down in and down on in. I can’t say enough on how excited we are the way that our defense played.”

Omicron variant contributing to St. Louis flight delays

December 27, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The omicron variant has caused more flight cancellations, delays, and holiday travel headaches.

Hundreds of flight delays and cancelations continue across the country as major airlines like United and Delta have cut flights due to staff shortages and COVID-19. More than 1,000 flights around the U.S. were canceled Sunday.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, seven flights were canceled in St. Louis on Sunday, two flights on Alaska Airlines, three on Spirit, and two on Cape Air. There have also been more than 70 minor delays at the airport as well, according to FlightAware.com.

These additional cancellations followed thousands of global flight cancellations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the New York Times. The cancellations threaten to disrupt travel plans at a time when many are flying to spend the holidays with their families.

Roughly two million people passed through screening checkpoints each day last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration, and the numbers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were nearly double the figures last year.

Twelve percent of JetBlue flights, six percent of Delta Air Lines flights, five percent of United Airlines flights, and two percent of American Airlines flights on Sunday had been canceled by midday, according to FlightAware.

