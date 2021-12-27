News
The Chicago Bears’ comeback victory — without Justin Fields at the helm — might not mean much in the grand scheme. But in a difficult season, the win ‘feels amazing’ to the players.
Damiere Byrd backpedaled and waited near the back of the snow-streaked Lumen Field end zone, talking to himself as the seconds ticked by until Nick Foles met his gaze.
The Chicago Bears had called a pick play meant for Darnell Mooney, and coach Matt Nagy knew they were going to try it even before Foles hit Jimmy Graham with a 15-yard touchdown pass to set up the decision to go for the tie or the win. But the Seattle Seahawks played it well, and when Byrd “ad-libbed,” Foles saw an opening to connect.
When Foles ripped the pass his way, Byrd leaped to grab the football, holding on to it with one hand while Seahawks defenders Jordyn Brooks and Ugo Amadi lifted him and drove him to the ground.
The two-point conversion was good, and Byrd bounced to the Bears sideline in celebration of the go-ahead play in a 25-24 comeback victory over the Seahawks.
“It was just one of those times where everything kind of set into place and just happened,” Byrd said. “Usually, I’m never coming down on the one hand like that. Just worked out that way.
“They actually helped me by picking me up that way. I was able to kind of scoop my foot underneath to be able to get it back down.”
Sunday’s win didn’t hold postseason implications for a Bears team already eliminated from contention. It didn’t involve many of the players who will be a part of the Bears future — including rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who was out with an ankle injury; second-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was out because of COVID-19; and for much of the game rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins, who left with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
And it likely won’t change the outlook for Nagy’s future with two weeks to go.
But in a 5-10 season, the Bears have had so many of those moments not go their way, so while the win on an unusually wintry day in Seattle was in many ways meaningless, the players still blared celebratory music in the locker room afterward.
“When you get into any sport, any profession, you look at it and you say, ‘You know, we all have to have a little dignity and pride into what we do,’” Nagy said. “It’s not easy when you lose.
“When you go through these coaching experiences, when you win it’s kind of easy and things get deodorized. When you lose, it’s really freaking hard. How do you learn from those moments? I’m taking a lot from these moments that we have.
“Right now, today, the only thing I’m proud and happy about is for those players in that locker room to be able to enjoy that win from tonight. They deserve it. For the coaches too. For me, I’m just proud to be a part of it.”
As Nagy was driving home after the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week at Soldier Field, he and his son, who is a high school freshman, had a conversation about “emptying your cup,” meaning giving everything you have no matter the circumstance. Nagy delivered a similar message to the players at a team meeting Saturday night in Seattle.
It didn’t appear to help in a snoozer of a first half. In snowy, slippery conditions, the Bears managed just 111 yards of offense.
But they put together an 82-yard touchdown drive on their second series of the third quarter, capped by rookie Khalil Herbert’s 20-yard run. Cairo Santos added a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. And when Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt wide left on the following drive, it left an opening for a Bears comeback.
Mooney’s 30-yard catch got the Bears going on the winning drive, coupled with a roughing-the-passer call on Darrell Taylor. David Montgomery had catches of 10 and 14 yards to get the Bears into the red zone.
After Foles took a sack on first-and-10 from the 11 and threw incomplete on second down, he zeroed in on Graham on third-and-14.
“All I was looking for right there was who’s covering Jimmy,” Foles said. “Are they going to double him? All right, they’re not doubling him. I’m just going to throw it to Jimmy. I’m just going to throw like a nice little two ball and let him close the cushion and let him do his thing. That’s Jimmy Graham, Hall of Famer.”
Foles had plenty to prove in his first start since November 2020, and there were plenty of other players for whom the game held meaning, whether it was Byrd, who is on a one-year contract with the Bears, or Montgomery, who has echoed Nagy’s message of playing with pride a few times.
“You don’t get the short end of the stick and you fight through with your brothers and you finally get a win, I don’t really care what the record looks like,” Montgomery said. “To get a win with the guys in there and knowing the kind of character they’ve got feels amazing.
“So I’m just happy. I’m going to enjoy this win for the day, go get back to work and get ready for next week.”
News
A Christmas miracle from St. Nick: The Chicago Bears steal a last-minute victory with their 3rd-string quarterback as the hero
The winning play Sunday at Lumen Field was called “Q-H Swivel.” That’s according to Nick Foles, who began Week 16 as the Chicago Bears’ third-string quarterback and ended it as the team’s hero.
In an all-or-nothing situation, with the Bears trailing the Seattle Seahawks by one point with 1 minute, 1 second remaining and lining up for a game-deciding two-point conversion, Foles came to the line of scrimmage operating how he so often does. Calm and eager and grateful for his opportunity.
The play the Bears designed — “Q-H Swivel” — had been put in the queue before the offense’s final drive began on the Seahawks 20-yard line with 2:56 left. Coach Matt Nagy knew if the Bears scored a touchdown — or maybe when they scored — he was going for the win.
Why the hell not? What was there to lose with this 4-10 team playing behind its QB3 on the road in the final game of the calendar year and trying again to show a heightened level of resistance and grit?
So here came Foles, who gave the Bears this shot with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham on third-and-14 just a moment earlier. Yet the pivotal conversion play was disrupted almost immediately after Foles took the shotgun snap and began rolling right, with the Seahawks passing off Darnell Mooney in man coverage near the front right of the end zone.
That caused receiver Damiere Byrd, whose first responsibility from the slot was to run a pick for Mooney, to alertly alter his route. That explains why Foles was a beat or two late in seeing how open Byrd was about 2 yards behind the “K” in the Seahawks end zone.
“I saw an opening,” Byrd said. “And I kind of just stood there. I was hoping Nick threw it. He gave me a chance.”
By the time Foles fired, the Seahawks defense was converging around Byrd with cornerback Sidney Jones IV, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Ugo Amadi crashing into the Bears receiver as the ball arrived.
Somehow, some way, right?
Somehow Foles’ pass buried into Byrd’s orange gloves, face-mask high as he jumped. Some way Byrd — with Jones, Brooks and Amadi trying to either dislodge the ball or force him out of the back of the end zone — got the right side of his right foot and then the knee of the same leg down inside the navy blue paint.
Bingo!
That was it. A day-after-Christmas miracle from St. Nick.
That was the improbable exclamation point on a 25-24 Bears victory. An unlikely gift from Foles, who last started a regular-season game on Nov. 16, 2020, and last recorded a victory as a starter four weeks before that.
“(The Seahawks) actually played it perfectly,” Foles said. “And the reason it worked was Byrd played backyard football. He knew they covered it well. And if he wouldn’t have done his thing and just stopped and came back, we don’t win this game.”
Can you even fathom all Foles had been through since that last win as a starting quarterback one year, two months and eight days ago?
The hip/butt injury that sent him off Soldier Field on a cart in a Week 10 loss to the Vikings last season. Getting replaced by Mitch Trubisky for the final seven games of 2020. Being squeezed out of the starting competition the instant the Bears signed Andy Dalton in March and then being demoted to third string when the team drafted Justin Fields six weeks later.
Still, Foles’ emotions Sunday night were rooted in his presence — in the thrill of a victorious moment for a united team that needed a little something like this.
“I just did my job,” Foles said. “I went in there and I knew my teammates needed me because of the situation.”
The situation? The reason the Bears dusted the cobwebs off Foles and threw him back on the field? Fields was a scratch late in the week because of an ankle injury that worsened as a shortened week of practice moved along. Dalton, the opening-day starter, was declared out for Sunday with a groin injury. That meant Foles didn’t even get the word he would be starting until Friday morning.
It was either him or the Bears would have had to turn to Ryan Willis, signed Dec. 18 to provide emergency depth.
Any feelings of bitterness or frustration that might have gnawed at Foles during his odd 21-month stint with the Bears had been stashed away long ago. Foles has always been a faith-driven optimist.
“There are going to be trials and adversity in life,” he said Sunday evening. “You have to figure out how to find joy in them.”
Foles focused on the teammates he has grown attached to and the admiration he feels for this group’s resolve. Regardless of what happened for the first 57 minutes and 4 seconds Sunday — and, yes, there was plenty of vintage Bears folly — the offense took over for its final series feeling a certain calm. That emanated from Foles, who barely blinked when he was pushed back into a leading role.
“Nick is a pro and has had a ton of success in this league,” Byrd said. “(He’s a) Super Bowl MVP. So obviously he’s built for that.”
The longest play of the winning drive was a 30-yard completion to Mooney to start things. The most important was the scoring toss to Graham, who just so happens to have his locker right beside Foles at Halas Hall.
That scoring connection was oh-so-simple with Graham, split to the left, drawing man coverage from cornerback John Reid, then using his 9-inch, 72-pound size advantage to post up.
Foles loved everything he saw.
“All I was looking for right there,” Foles said, “was who’s covering Jimmy. Are they going to double him? All right, they’re not doubling him. I’m just going to throw it.”
Simple decision. And a nice, easy throw.
“Let him close the cushion and let him do his thing,” Foles said. “That’s Jimmy Graham, Hall of Famer.”
That touchdown set up the game-winning moment with Byrd and a celebration that meant a great deal.
“It’s his DNA, who he is,” Nagy said. “You guys see in big-time moments how he acts.”
Against the league’s worst passing defense, Foles finished 24 of 35 for 250 yards. He was sacked four times and was beyond fortunate that right tackle Germain Ifedi pounced on his fumble two plays before the touchdown pass to Graham.
This wasn’t, by any stretch of the imagination, an offensive masterpiece. The Bears’ persistent red-zone issues — they didn’t score at all after a 15-play, 71-yard march and later turned first-and-goal from the 5 into fourth-and-goal from the 17 before settling for a field goal — were familiar and frustrating, added evidence that this offense remains disjointed and inconsistent.
Still, Foles found the inner peace he tries to use as his compass and tapped into it during the final series.
For a former Super Bowl MVP who has tried to come to grips with taking scout team reps for most of this season, finding a new purpose has been both challenging and rewarding.
“I never thought I’d be a third-string quarterback,” Foles said. “So God presented an opportunity where I was a third-string quarterback. And I get to go to work and do all those things and still stay ready and be able to impact my teammates by just going to work.
“I mean, it’s crazy. I never thought (I’d be in this position). But it’s been humbling but great at the same time.”
Foles again cited scripture with his intent to continue finding joy within trials.
“That sounds crazy. Why, if something rough is going on, would you be joyful?” he said. “But I’ve said it many, many times. When you’re going through trials, you grow.
“If everything was good, how can you grow? You can get complacent. So I understand with the different trials, I get an opportunity to just keep working.”
Said Nagy: “I’m happy for Nick that he got an opportunity today.”
News
St. Louis Airport reporting fewer flight delays and cancelations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of flight delays and cancelations continue across the country as major airlines like United and Delta have cut flights due to staff shortages and COVID-19. But in spite of it all, travel ran smoothly at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.
“We’re so getting to see each other again to spend time with family. My mom’s out in Troy. My grandma’s out there as well, so I’m going to go see them,” said traveler Tiara Rea-Palmer.
Rea-Palmer and her wife, Adriann, just arrived from California on Sunday for an extended Christmas. It’s is the first time they’ve seen their St. Louis family in two years due to the pandemic.
“I’m just super excited. It’s been way too long. I’ve been bugging her ever since I knew she was coming up for flight details. I miss her a lot. We’re really close and it’s been hard with the pandemic,” Rea-Palmer said.
There have been some hiccups and uncertainty for many travelers, with large crowds, ride-shares, and flight cancelations.
“Did have issues getting an Uber and left that kind of transportation. Not a lot of availability in California. We got canceled on and it was a mad rush the airport. But the fight for us was okay,” Adriann Rea-Palmer said.
According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, seven flights were canceled in St. Louis on Sunday – two flights on Alaska Airlines, three on Spirit, and two on Cape Air.
More than 600 flights around the U.S. were canceled Sunday.
“It’s much more than what we had this time last year… America’s traveling, so people got to be preparing for longer lines and need to take some consideration to look at websites and flights ahead of time,” said Roger Lotz, St. Louis Airport spokesman.
There’s also been more than 70 minor delays at the airport as well, according to FlightAware.com.
Suggest a Correction
News
Missouri man tied to 2-year-old’s shooting arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in suburban Kansas City has been arrested in Omaha.
Police have said the child died after a gun the 2-year-old was handling discharged Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri.
The man fled after police went to the home to confront him about the incident because they were initially told that the child was wounded by a bullet from a drive-by shooting.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the 23-year-old Missouri man got a ride to Nebraska and made arrangements to meet someone at a restaurant in Omaha Friday.
But authorities were tipped off about the meeting, so officers were waiting for the man when he arrived.
Suggest a Correction
The Chicago Bears’ comeback victory — without Justin Fields at the helm — might not mean much in the grand scheme. But in a difficult season, the win ‘feels amazing’ to the players.
A Christmas miracle from St. Nick: The Chicago Bears steal a last-minute victory with their 3rd-string quarterback as the hero
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Threatens To ‘Leave’ Kody For The Holidays After A Fight About COVID
Polkadot Price Prediction – Will DOT Hit $80 Soon?
St. Louis Airport reporting fewer flight delays and cancelations
Missouri man tied to 2-year-old’s shooting arrested in Omaha
Holiday shopping rush continues the day after Christmas
Kiszla: After playoff ticket ripped to shreds in Vegas, pressure’s on Broncos general manager George Paton to fix this mess
TA: Bitcoin Steadies Above $50K, Why Bulls Aim Fresh Monthly High
Drew Lock after loss to Raiders: “I’d like to think I can sign off on almost all of (my passes) today”
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?