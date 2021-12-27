Bitcoin
The Novatar — A Unique Collection of NFT Avatars
The Novatar is one of the latest NFT projects with a fixed supply of 25,000 avatars with multiple use cases: specifically providing owners with a virtual identity and giving them admission into virtual reality.
The 25,000 Novatars are infants, each standing out for their uniqueness as they have varying races, colors, and facial features, and expressions. The Novatar has pioneering working mechanics on the blockchain, whereby newborn baby avatars can age once they are minted. In this regard, the owner reserves the right to choose when to age their baby Novatar and have them transform into adulthood.
As the aging process happens, the baby Novatar keeps the same genes it had during the infant stage, developing new ones.
A baby Novatar bears 9 basic genes that are mandatory for all newborns. In adulthood, the adult Novatar will have 14 genes with 10 being basic while the remaining 4 are optional.
While each baby avatar gene has 6 variations, adult avatars have 11 variations per gene. There is, however, an exception for the genes that code for their skin color, hair, eyes, and the color of their eyebrows.
Novatar owners have several usability cases for their Novatars. These include:
- Use your Novatar as your own digital identity both on Metaverses and across your social networks.
- Using your Novatar in real-life events that the Novatar community members are organizing
Things to know about Novatars:
- There is a limited supply of 25,000 Novatars
- Novatars start as newborn babies
- These babies grow into adult Novatars the moment their owners decide (this can happen after minting)
- Adult Novatars are categorized into 5 different professions – Doctor, Gamer, Developer, Blogger, and Astronaut.
- As Novatars age, they develop new genes
- These genes still come with a difference of rarity thereby making it possible to have additional rare types of Novatars each unique and differentiated in its own way.
- It is impossible to tell which sexual orientation a baby Novatar will take at adulthood
The Novatars project operates based on a certain innovation. This is the principle that NFT avatars will convert from being babies into adults and take up all the attributes that come with real-life adulting- profession, sexual orientation, and style.
About Novatars
There are 25,000 Novatars on the Novatar project. These Novatars can be used as representatives for their owners in their virtual lives. The Novatars are unique with distinct facial features and expressions, race, and color.
Visit to Know More
Website: https://thenovatar.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thenovatar
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/novatar.official/
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/thenovatar
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
DeFi Yield Protocol V2 Pools are live on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche
Valletta, Malta, 27th December, 2021, Chainwire
The yield farming aggregator platform “DeFi Yield Protocol” (DYP) has officially launched its updated buyback, farming, and staking pools. These pools live across multiple chains including Ethereum, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Buyback Pools
Ethereum’s buyback pool allows holders to earn up to 350% APY in DYP, by staking WETH, WBTC, USDC, USDT, DAI, or LINK.
Meanwhile, Avalanche’s buyback pool offers up to 145% APY. Staking options include WAVAX, USDC.e, USDT.e, WETH.e, PNG, QI, DAI.e, XAVA, WBTC.e, or LINK.e.
Finally, the BSC buyback pool offers up to 100% APY. Users can stake with WBNB, BTCB, ETH, BUSD, or CAKE.
Upon deposit into these pools, the user’s funds will be converted into a mixture of DYP and iDYP tokens and placed into a staking contract. Staker’s rewards can vary from 30% to 350% APY depending on the selected chain and the length of time they choose to lock up their tokens (0-90 days). All rewards are distributed in DYP when withdrawn.
Farming Pools
If old users need to withdraw their assets from the V1 farming pool, they will be left with two items. These include DYP, and whichever cryptocurrency/ token they initially deposited on their respective chain.
With this, DYP users gain greater opportunities to maximize future yield. Those initial tokens can be redeposited into the new farming pool!
On Ethereum, users can deposit ETH, WBTC, USDC, or USDT to earn rewards. Avalanche’s farming pools will accept AVAX, while BSC’s pool accepts WBNB, BTCB, ETH, BUSD, or CAKE. These rewards can come in the form of WETH, WAVAX, WBNB, or USDT. 75% of this deposit will be placed in its associated iDYP LP, while the other 25% is put toward DYP staking for up to 200% APY.
Rewards are automatically converted from iDYP into WETH, WAVAX, or WBNB respectively by the smart contract, as a shield against the former’s price volatility. When withdrawing funds, the total initial deposit will be given back to the depositor, +25% extra rewards in DYP.
Staking Pools
Staking one’s DYP can earn holders up to 130% APY on Avalanche, 550% APY on Ethereum, and 50% APY on BSC. No impermanent loss is involved. As with the buyback pools, users that invest their tokens for longer periods of time will receive the best rates. They may also opt to use the “reinvest” function, automatically storing their gains back into the staking pool for compound interest.
DYP even included a referral program. Those that refer friends and family to DYP get 5% of their friend’s staked assets as a reward.
Within a week of launching, the buyback, farming, and staking pools had accumulated over $90 million in deposits. DYP rewarded its contributors with 15,867 AVAX, 7,997 BNB, and 9,032 ETH, totaling $44,149,334 in tokens at the time. Currently, the highest APY available on the protocol is 625%.
About DYP
Defi Yield Protocol (DYP) is a multi-purpose platform that may be used for staking, yield farming, NFTs, and a variety of other trading options.
DYP uniquely rewards its users with ETH – a first in the DeFi industry. Anti-manipulation protection is also included. This ensures that people receiving incentives through less reliable platform native tokens, like iDYP, have a stable payout.
DYP’s decentralized tool dashboard assists investors in making informed decisions, by incorporating decentralized scoring, trust vote systems, and yield farm data.
The protocol has exciting projects planned for the upcoming months. These include V2 of its NFT Dapp on BSC / ETH/ Avalanche and a launchpad for high-quality projects on all three chains.
Contacts
A Cryptocurrency That Everyone Should Be Watching
Because the world of cryptocurrencies is continuously changing, it can be difficult to establish which projects are worth investing in. Nevertheless, we are going to introduce a project which has progressively grown to the point that many actively believe it to be a potential long-term investment.
The crypto asset in question is called BixBcoin, and its official ticker is BIXB. This is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was established in the first quarter of 2020, with a consensus mechanism that is mostly focused on PoW (Proof-of-Work). The entire sum, 3,000,000, is fixed and provided by MRM Group.
BIXB is mainly a digital asset that utilizes blockchain-oriented techniques to enhance and enable financial transactions that are not overseen by anyone’s authority. It is considered to be very secure, fast, and free of limits and prohibitions. www.bixbexplorer.com may also be accessed at any time to review transaction history.
What are some of the BixBcoin features?
As with every cryptocurrency, it is critical to be informed of its characteristics. The key attributes of this project revolve around increased security, quick and low-cost transactions, and the overall use of blockchain technology to deliver a top-tier financial service across numerous platforms.
Then there is the ‘BIXB Wallet,’ which is supposed to help improve the project’s overall speed and usefulness. Presently, the wallet is available for Windows, Linux, Android, and the web. Additionally, BIXB’s source code is always available on GitHub for everyone. As a result, it may be found at https://github.com/Bixbcoin/Bixbcoin-core. To summarise, the source code helps to ensure the project’s stability, security, and transparency.
There are also additional factors to consider, such as the ‘BIXBPay Gateway,’ ‘Loanypto,’ lending system, and engagement in the thriving gaming business through both ‘Toto’ and ‘Victory Games’.
How are the miners rewarded?
Any cryptocurrency would ideally require powerful miners to assist in solving complex mathematical problems and hence in the confirmation of transactions. BixBcoin has thus provided a payment of up to 0.01 BIXB for each miner. More information is available at https://bixbminingpool.com.
Is BixBcoin supported on different exchanges?
While BixBcoin owns its exchange called BIXB EXCHANGE, it is also available on Coinsbit and Hotbit. Being BIXB on Hotbit is worth talking about as it provides an excellent opportunity to reap the benefits of using a user-friendly platform with low transaction fees and no limitations. BIXB is available on Hotbit with BTC and USDT pairs, as well as a range of fiat currencies. Hotbit typically provides some tempting incentive investment projects as well, and BIXB is now on the list, with an APY of somewhat more than 60%.
The ‘BIXB 90-Day Lock-Up Official Incentive Plan’ was initially made available for purchase on October 25th, 2021. The original annual rate of return was said to be 60.6%, with the interest period computed as (T+1) and automatic redemption every 90 days. For additional information, go to https://hotbit.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360024169934.
Probix
BixbCoin developers have just created a new platform called Probix. Probix is appropriate for holders who want to get multiplied earnings by hodling their digital asset. In a nutshell, Probix is a blockchain-based platform which functions autonomously, with no human or organisational interaction. Furthermore, registration on this platform and use of its services do not necessitate KYC as Probix security is safeguarded and dependable thanks to its blockchain foundation.
It should be highlighted that this unique development has raised user demand, which has led to a spike in price recently as users are ready to start using Probix by acquiring BIXB to experience a lucrative investment by investing their coins in Probix. Users may thus earn over 200% APY in tokens by keeping BIXB for a year.
However, because all Probix plans are dependent on T + 1, users who hold their asset for less than 12 months may still receive benefits via non-compound interest towards the finish of the plan duration. This also involves simply allocating to the users’ capital and is not calculated as compound interest as otherwise the users might expect a sizable profit by holding it for a full year.
Compound interest shall be paid to the users in accordance with the plan chosen. On the Probix website, users can hence choose investment programmes with various percentages, quantities, and durations.
Should you invest in BixBcoin?
Each cryptocurrency has its own set of advantages and disadvantages, but in the case of BixBcoin, the former appear to overshadow the latter. Although originally they’ve provided a roadmap and a whitepaper on www.bixbcoin.io, the team has also been able to repeatedly demonstrate their devotion and individual accountability.
The project has benefited from regular updates, a notable presence on reliable and reputable cited websites such as CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, no issues regarding a variety of applications and systems, as well as the team’s general responsiveness, which appears to be the result of building a dedicated, skilled, and dependable staff across a multitude of countries.
Gaming will be the Gateway to Crypto Mass Adoption
Cryptocurrencies saw tremendous growth in 2021. The global market cap of crypto now stands at $2.25 Trillion. With features like secure and irreversible transactions, inflation protection, high yields, and cheap global funds transfers, crypto has become everyone’s go-to solution for finance. Multiple sectors are now joining the crypto bandwagon with their amazing decentralized solutions.
Despite their immense popularity, we are still a long way from widespread usage. Although it feels that crypto is growing, a population-wide analysis shows that crypto users remain a minority. The global crypto ownership rates were merely 3.9% in 2021, with over just 300 million crypto users globally.
However, industries are evolving to bring crypto to the masses and one of the key drivers of this growth is the gaming sector. According to analysts, gaming will be the key sector to offer blockchain and crypto a chance to become a genuine use case, not only by making games more immersive but also by developing internal economies that will educate people about cryptocurrencies. This $150 Billion industry is all set to push crypto to the masses.
Giving Blockchain and Crypto a Real Use Case
Crypto and gaming were an ideal combination that never materialized previously. However, with the advancement in blockchain, people have realized the potential of crypto gaming, giving rise to play-to-earn (P2E) games. These games have proven to be a game-changer in the industry, offering income streams to users that were not previously available in free-to-play games.
The P2E model combines blockchain solutions such as crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to provide additional value as well as an excellent user experience. Crypto specifically is being used as in-game currency to reward users for playing the game. Even NFTs are transforming the way we deal with in-game items, making them easily accessible outside the gaming ecosystem for real-world monetization.
Moreover, many games have simplified blockchain and crypto to new users, driving mass adoption. The majority of blockchain gaming platforms have already demonstrated to the world why crypto gaming is the way of the future. Even platforms like Citrus are playing a key role in accelerating the transformation of gaming. It is offering a wide range of solutions to the blockchain and gaming worlds through a mix of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, innovative dApps, and other technologies.
Going Mainstream with Play-To-Earn and Metaverse
Mainstream adoption of crypto is feasible when everyone can engage in an ecosystem and find value in it. As for now, crypto gaming appears to be on pace to increase adoption through the utilization of the play-to-earn and metaverse concepts. Even as cryptocurrencies are here to stay, blockchain gaming could be a tremendous force that will assist us in getting this revolution started.
Moreover, if people can be persuaded to play games and learn about cryptocurrencies, we could attain widespread acceptance sooner than projected. In addition, if gaming platforms like Citrus continue to flourish and provide a solid foundation for blockchain P2E games, we may see some of the world’s greatest economies participate in crypto gaming. In fact, Asia-pacific countries could be the largest gaming market due to the bulk of its appeal among the younger generation.
Beyond that, NFTs and the metaverse could be an added advantage to its success. Crypto gaming is all set to expand, and in a few years, we may expect to see an entirely new gaming world. With the ease of access to the gaming industry, crypto would see widespread acceptance among the masses.
