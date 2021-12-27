The Top 10 Songs of 2021 worth playing well into next year

Songs matter more in 2021 than in the past. We needed them to be there when we cried, screamed, sprinted, danced and did loads of dishes. Here is a Top 10 Songs of 2021 list that got me through it all. Let them save you in 2022

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

Artists have crushed autobiographies into songs from Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” to Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab.” But it still astounds when someone pulls it off with such revelatory immediacy. Carlile takes personal history and bends it into three-part harmony, ripping guitar, boot stompin’, Himalayan crescendoes, whispers, shouts and the cry of “I wear my father’s leather on the inside of my skin/I’m a tried and weathered woman, but I won’t be tried again.”

“Rumors,” Lizzo & Cardi B

Two of the best, biggest, boldest voices in music get real about fake news and dumb views. Trolls trading in gossip get stomped on by the pair with Lizzo rhyming, “All the rumors are true, yeah … focused on this music.” Heck yeah, she is. And the music underneath the booming vocals sounds like hip-hop from the future mashed with vintage disco and Miami Sound Machine horns.

“Cologne,” Beabadoobee

Everyone is a mix of their influences. Maybe Beabadoobee has the best influences (along with a killer ear and understanding of craft). For fans of Boston-centric bands, think Juliana Hatfield or the Lemonheads. Looking globally, the Cardigans, Elliot Smith and the Moldy Peaches can be heard here and all over 2021 EP “Our Extended Play.”

“Yesterdayz,” Senseless Optimism

Senseless Optimism blends dreamy-but-buoyant melodies and shade-to-sunshine lyrics in strange ways. With an assist from Henley Row Studios tag team Dan Nicklin and Nate Leavitt, she creates an introspective ode to better days ahead. “Yesterdayz” touches on rock, jazz, soul and folk while not fitting neatly into any of the boxes.

“Undone,” Erica Mantone

I told Erica Mantone, who I got to know well through her work with the Boston Rock Opera, that “Maybe It’s Me” was her signature song. Apologies, the whisper-to-thunder of “Undone” has supplanted the soul of “Maybe It’s Me.” Another Henley Row jam, “Undone” features delightful organ swells, twang guitar and keys sprinkled with fairy dust. But, best of all, the dreamy Americana tune does what it should: It puts Mantone’s towering and nuanced and dynamic voice right up front where it belongs.

“Day Plan,” Izzy Heltai

This song makes me want to cry and hug strangers and wander the earth barefoot and cry some more. With “Day Plan,” local singer-songwriter Izzy Heltai coos out an indie rock lullaby full of nagging existentialism and gentle melodies so mighty they are capable of crushing the crush of ennui.

“All That,” Emotional Oranges & Channel Tres

Duo Emotional Oranges make pop. Here the term “pop” is used loosely. “All That” indulges in throwback R&B, neo soul, dance grooves, hip-hop swagger and Top 40 hooks. It’s also bright in a year full of dark music and darker events.

“Real Star Gyal,” StarGyal Trippy

StarGyal Trippy delivers a track of the dancehall genre and something that toys with the genre’s expectations. Born in Boston but with deep Jamaican roots, Trippy knows the sound and style of both worlds and can find unique overlaps between the two. She can also deliver a slamming dance jam like this one.

“Elijah,” the Wolff Sisters

Searching for Elijah seems evergreen. Here the Wolff Sisters call out “I try to find you/I wish I could.” Those cries come atop a bed of church organ and roots rock guitars — dig that screaming-but-oh-so-tasteful solo.

“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo has something to say about the oft-made claim “Rock is dead! “Good 4 U” rocks like Paramour’s “Misery Business” and Alanis Morrisette’s “You Oughta Know.” That is to say it rocks with angst, rage and joy; it’s endlessly catchy, noisy and anthemic.