This might be the best Eastern European market in Denver
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s new series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems).
I’m 100% Polish. Growing up in Western Massachusetts, I learned to make pierogi, golombki, kapusta and other ethnic delicacies.
When I moved to Denver in the early ’90s, I couldn’t find a good international market, so my mom would ship me daisy hams, Polish pressed ham, veal loaf (we called it “beeflo”), kielbasa and farmer cheese, which we used to make pierogi. When she visited, she would arrive with two suitcases: one for her personal items, another for the meats and Polish foods that I missed. (And Drake’s cakes, but that’s a different story.)
During the summers, when my daughter and I would visit family back East, we’d bring back live lobsters as well as the farmer cheese that I would freeze and make my pierogies with come fall. Lexi still talks about the time I made her pack two slabs of the cheese in her carry-on bag, only to be stopped by TSA agents who thought them highly suspect. The agents (thankfully) found it comical when my then-12-year-old cried out, “My MOM made me take those! I didn’t want to do it!”
Thankfully, we don’t have to carry the cheese in our luggage anymore: I’ve found M&I International Market on South Oneida Street in Denver, a jam-packed shop filled with Russian, Polish and other Eastern European foods.
One of the first times I went in I asked for kielbasa. “Which one?” asked the woman behind the deli counter, waving her arm at dozens of varieties. It turns out they carry more than 300 types of sausage in the store, according to owner/manager Ravshan Abdu.
Wander the aisles and something will catch your eye: Russian caviar, red sturgeon, crab, pickled herring, Russian root beer, dried German pastas, Polish candies and beer, and deli cases filled with meats and cheeses galore. And so. Much. More.
The family-owned store, which has been at its current location since 1998, also has its own bakery making beautiful breads, pastries and cakes (the honey cake and Napoleon looked scrumptious when I last visited).
If you stop in, see if they have any warm Russian piroshki at the deli counter. I bought two of the fried meat pies (which also come filled with just potatoes) and drove away, munching on one in the car.
Twenty minutes later, I was back, buying more. Heaven.
M&I International Market, 909 S. Oneida St., Denver, 303-331-1590.
Celebrating New Year’s on the slopes? Here’s where to see fireworks and torchlight parades
Looking for places to put 2021 in the rear-view mirror with a bang? A few ski resorts and ski towns will be hosting torchlight parades and fireworks to bid the old year adieu. Here’s a list of options:
Aspen
DJ and bonfire at Wagner Park from 6-9 p.m., fireworks at 8 p.m.
Beaver Creek
Performers and live music in Beaver Creek Village from 4-10 p.m. with the New Year’s ball drop on a giant TV screen at 10 p.m., followed by fireworks.
Copper Mountain Resort
DJ Landry from 6-10 p.m. at Center Village with a torchlight parade from 6-6:15 p.m. and fireworks from 10-10:15 p.m.
Crested Butte
Torchlight parade involving ski and snowboard instructors at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks beginning as the parade reaches the base area.
Purgatory Resort
Fireworks and torchlight parade involving ski patrollers, ski and snowboard instructors from 6-6:30 p.m.
Snowmass Resort
Torchlight parade for visitors 8 years old and over will take place at 6 p.m. Participants must fill out a waiver at the Ticket Pavilion by 4:45 p.m. and chairlifts will load at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks to follow at 10 p.m.
Steamboat Resort
“Light Up Snowcat Parade” and synchronized skiers illuminated only by torches, followed by fireworks. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.
Town of Vail
Silent disco from 4-7 p.m. at the International Bridge, torchlight parade on Golden Peak at 6 p.m., fireworks at 6:20 p.m.
Winter Park
Sledding, tubing, silent disco and fireworks from 6-9 p.m. at the Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park.
Icy conditions and blowing slow may delay delivery of Monday’s newspaper
Due to the severe icy conditions and blowing snow, delivery of your newspaper may be up to three hours late.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Bill Belichick on the plight of the Patriots: ‘Hopefully we can play our best football in January’
Coming off back-to-back losses to the Colts and Bills, the Patriots made their path to the postseason a little more difficult, not to mention, pretty much eliminated hope for a home playoff game.
Head coach Bill Belichick, however, is focused on getting the Patriots back to winning, and cementing a playoff spot.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Belichick stressed moving on and turning the page from Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Bills.
“The big thing is, there’s still a lot of football left to play. We’ll see how things go here. Hopefully, we can play our best football in January,” he said. “That’s what we’ll need to do, and that’s what we’re planning to do. We’re going to work hard to try to do that.
“The last couple weeks have been disappointing,” he went on, “but we’ll turn the page here and move on to Jacksonville this week, then the last game, and see where things are at that point. There’s still a lot in our control. Before we write the finale to the season, we’ll see how we finish playing. These are the important games of the year.”
With two games left, starting with Jacksonville Sunday, then finishing with the Dolphins in Miami, the Patriots can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jaguars and a Raiders loss, or a win and a loss by the Dolphins (either Week 16 or 17).
Currently, the Patriots are a wild card team, holding the 6th playoff seed in the AFC.
Belichick said the message he plans on delivering to the players is the same one they’ve had all year.
“You can’t worry about what’s happened in the past, other than to learn from it,” he said. “We can’t worry about what’s in the future other than the next game and then put everything we have into the game that’s coming up, and believe in the process when it’s time to do it again next week and when we do it again the following week. We’ll learn from this game and move on, and look forward to playing next week.”
