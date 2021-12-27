Top 3 Cryptocurrency Tweets in the Past Hour as per CoinTrendz

The Cardano blockchain was used to generate 13 unique digital artworks.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Despite the market’s positive optimism throughout the Christmas season, Bitcoin (BTC) has been unable to break beyond $51,000 for the last week. The top cryptocurrency is now trading at $51,088, with a 3% gain in the last 24 hours.

After a wild first quarter of 2021, the crypto market had two big 50% market corrections in the second quarter. BTC and numerous other cryptocurrencies achieved new all-time highs in October, but November and December went negative again.

BTC is currently trying to regain bullish momentum towards the end of December, similar to last year’s bull season. Like COVID’s new variation omicron, rising inflation and financial stability may once again make Bitcoin the preferred value store. Bitcoin stands at the number rank in topmost coin tweets in the past hour as per @CoinTrendz.

Cardano (ADA)

The Cardano Foundation lauded this year’s progress with 13 important noteworthy partnerships. Cardano’s price may hit the $1.80 level.

On December 22, Ecoage announced cooperation. Eco-Age, a sustainability consulting organization, created the Renaissance Awards. Eco-Age replaced traditional award statuettes with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and teamed with Cardano to create them. The Cardano blockchain was used to generate 13 unique digital artworks. ADA ranks number second for the top of the most coin tweets in the past hour as per @CoinTrendz.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum fell below the $4,150 USD barrier zone. ETH price is maintaining the $4,000 support and may rise again. Ethereum failed to break over the $4,150 barrier zone. ETH began to fall and traded below $4,100.

This is the 23.6 percent Fib retracement of the move from $3,895 swing low to $4,155 swing high. Eventually, it fell below $4,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bulls were active around $4,000, though. Ethereum ranks at number three for the topmost coin tweets in the past hour as per @CoinTrendz.