True Thompson, 3, Is So Cute In Sequin Dress As She Snuggles Up To Mom Khloe Kardashian & Santa On Christmas Eve – Photos
True Thompson got all glammed up just like her gorgeous mama Khloe Kardashian! The toddler was beaming in her sparkly dress as she met Santa Claus himself.
True Thompson showed up in her Christmas best for Santa Claus! The 3-year-old looked so glamorous in her adorable silver sequin dress on Dec. 24 at grandma Kris Jenner‘s for a meeting with the big man himself. Mom Khloe Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the sweet moment. True was all-smiles as she snuggled into her mom, showing off her stylish white Christian Dior sneakers and bracelet stack.
Santa Claus was on the far left in a red velvet suit next to Khloe, who already gave her millions of followers a look at her sheer and sexy silver dress for the “scaled back” festivities (the family still got together with their kids, but didn’t host the usual bash with friends presumably due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant). The skintight dress hugged her curves in all the right places, while her makeup was glowing next to the Christmas tree lights.
The Good American founder kept her caption simple with just a Santa, black heart and Christmas tree. The photo dump racked up over 800,000 likes after being posted, and garnered several comments from her nearest and dearest. “David Letterman came over?” Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod quipped, noting that Santa was looking a lot like the former late night host (who is also donning a long beard these days). “Beautiful,” Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq wrote, while her go-to makeup artist added Ash K Holm added, “Soo beautiful.” Rob Kardashian‘s ex Adrienne Bailon also got in on the action, posting “SO BEAUTIFUL.”
Khloe and True also participated in the smaller scale KarJenner Christmas card this year with Kris and Kim Kardashian, 41, and her kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, was also included, as the group all wore chocolate brown outfits from the SKIMS “Cozy” collection! For a later shot, Kim and the kids swapped the brown outfits for black versions — looking ready for the holidays in the ultra-comfy ensembles.
Teddi Mellencamp Sent RHOBH Producers Angry Text, Got Fired
Teddi Mellencamp sent an angry text to her producers after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10.
On the latest episode of the podcast she hosts with Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Tamra Judge, Teddi revealed what her message said before admitting that she never thought she would be fired, and addressing her potential cameo role on season 12.
“At the end of my season, I was mad. I texted, the quote I texted was: ‘I’ve trended on Twitter every single week from hate and you aren’t giving me anything else but the negative. Please, I’m doing the work, I’m showing up. I need you to show my life in some other capacity,’” Teddi recalled on the December 24 episode of Two T’s in a Pod. “And ultimately, the goodbye happened two weeks later.”
Speaking of the firing, Teddi said, “I was completely surprised.”
According to Teddi, she felt she had “such a great relationship with production” that she would surely be asked back. And, in addition, she had already met with production to discuss her season 11 storyline.
“I absolutely had no idea,” she admitted. “I do know there was a new show-runner so there were changes being made. When my friend texted me and he’s like, ‘Hey it’s in the Daily Mail that you got fired,’ I was like, [laughing].”
Although Teddi did ultimately make a cameo appearance on RHOBH season 11, she’s not sure if she’ll be doing the same on season 12. That said, she was present when the cast filmed Kyle Richards‘ store opening in Palm Springs.
“I am not [filming] but I did something for Extra and while I was doing that, I may or not [have been] filmed,” she shared.
Also on the episode, Dave Quinn, the author of the Real Housewives tell-all, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, told Teddi and Tamra that production did try to save their roles on the show before Teddi was axed after RHOBH season 10 and Tamra was booted from her full-time role after RHOC season 14.
“Production often advocates for who they want but the decision is always made in Bravo and oftentimes, in both of your cases in fact, producers very much disagree with Bravo and will fight back. But Bravo makes the choices, ultimately, and it seems to be, from what they told me, decisions that are made by like three people at Bravo,” he explained.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 began filming in October and is expected to continue throughout the coming weeks.
Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto
Jeff Bezos, 57, Goes For A Shirtless Swim In St. Barts As He PDAs With Bikini Clad Lauren Sanchez
The Amazon founder celebrated the holidays with his girlfriend by enjoying a PDA-filled tropical getaway to the Caribbean!
Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez are going stronger than ever! The 57-year-old Amazon founder and his girlfriend, 52, celebrated the holidays by jetting off for a romantic trip to St. Barts in the Caribbean. The power couple were spotted soaking up the sun and getting cozy on December 24 in new PDA-packed photos, which can be seen here, via the Daily Mail. They definitely seemed in the festive mood as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other while enjoying a beautiful day out on a yacht.
Showing off his impressive physique, Jeff was seen rocking a pair of red swim trunks covered in Hawaiian flowers. The buff billionaire was all smiles as he was joined on the boat’s deck by Lauren, who looked stunning in her patterned string bikini. Once they launched into the crystal blue waters on a raft, it was time for a little smooch, as they wrapped their arms around each other and locked lips. Later, Lauren threw on a stylish knit wrap while the pair canoodled back on the yacht.
The happy outing comes just a few weeks after Jeff’s Blue Origin rocket called the New Shepard sent Michael Strahan and five other guests out into space for an unbelievable 10-minute ride. When the rocket booster landed safely landed in Texas, the host of Good Morning America was the first off and he quickly hugged Jeff and Lauren. Michael then regaled the cute couple with anecdotes of his out-of-this-world experience, including his hilarious take on G-force. “The Gs — it’s not a facelift; it’s a face drop. I know what I’m going to look like at 85,” he quipped, before adding, “I wanna go back.”
Jeff and Lauren have been dating for almost three years after they began a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and his wife of over 25 years and mother of his 4 children, Mackenzie Scott, 51, announced they were divorcing. Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.
Groove Back: Rumors Of NeNe Leakes Having Two Boyfriends Circulate, Clout Chase Adjacent Gentleman Wants To Address Speculation
Nene Leakes has been living her best life with her new boo, Nyonisela Sioh, and seems very much unbothered by rumors of her having two boyfriends.
Ms. Leakes was filled with joy and love Thursday night as she shared snippets of a pre-Christmas date night with her new man.
Leakes posted a video on her Instagram story saying “Almost Christmas Eve. Having dinner with….” then panned the camera to Sioh.
The pair could be seen enjoying a romantic lobster dinner and cocktails. The vibes were very clear and felt as Leakes playfully poked her tongue out towards her fashion designer boo.
All of this affection comes a week after the couple confirmed they were officially an item.
Rumors of the new relationship started circulating after the couple was first spotted together at Leakes’ surprise 54th birthday party earlier this month.
Many were caught off guard by Nene hopping into a new relationship so quickly but she reassured fans that this would’ve been what Greg wanted.
“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” she told TheShadeRoom. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”
This is Nene’s first relationship since the passing of her late husband, Greg, who lost his battle to stage 3 colon cancer at age 66.
However, despite Nene making it clear that she’s in a relationship with Sioh, TheNeighborhoodTalk revealed videos and photos of Leakes being cozied up with a young man earlier this week.
The photos showed Nene laying in bed with a man named Temper Boi. He could also be seen kissing her forehead at a nightclub and dancing closely behind her.
Temper Boi broke his silence and addressed the rumors on his Instagram but didn’t really clear if it was true or not.
“Since mf’s wanna leak my s–t and run false headlines might as well share the truth… last few months been amazing and eye opening,” he wrote. “Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best.‼️‼️‼️”
Temper also shared a photo of the pair on his Instagram story with Future’s “My Collection” song playing. He also made it a point to highlight the lyrics, “Even if I only hit you once, you part of my collection.”
Classy.
Why he decided to do this we may never know but many accused the young man of clout chasing for 15 seconds of fame.
It seems the accusations have gotten to Temper Boi as he posted on his Instagram story today saying “Since y’all think I was hurt, Imma clear all that s** up this week!!”
Sounds like the young man is pretty pissed.
Nene hasn’t addressed nor acknowledged these rumors and photos directly but she did We’re sure she’s probably too busy loving on her man Sioh to give it any attention.
Let’s hope the young man doesn’t reveal anything too crazy and break up Nene’s happy home. We’ll keep you posted!
