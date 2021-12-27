Vikings WR Adam Thielen returns from ankle injury but gets hurt again

Three weeks after suffering a left high ankle sprain, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was back on Sunday. It was an abbreviated return.

In Minnesota’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium, Thielen reinjured his ankle late in the second quarter and was in obvious pain. He sat out the rest of the first half and returned for the second half. But after having one more catch early in the third quarter to get to three receptions for 40 yards, he was done for the day.

“He was hurting,’’ said Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “I just know how much he wants to be out there, wants to play with the guys, be a big role in this offense.”

Thielen was hurt Dec. 5 at Detroit and missed games against Pittsburgh and at Chicago. He worked hard on his treatment to get ready for Sunday’s game, knowing the importance of it in the playoff race.

Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, looked like his old self when he caught a 25-yard pass across the middle midway through the first quarter. But he was in obvious pain after catching a 9-yard pass with 2:38 left in the first half, and he was attended to on the field before limping off.

Thielen was not made available to the media after the game. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he didn’t know about Thielen’s injury status moving forward.

“Even when he’s hurt, he’s still coaching us, still trying to keep our energy up, still just being that leader on the team,’’ Jefferson said.

Thielen on Friday was listed as questionable for the game. Fullback C.J. Ham (hamstring) also was listed as questionable, and played the full game.

MANNION, HILL TO COVID LIST

Before Sunday’s game, the Vikings placed backup quarterback Sean Mannion and reserve tackle Rashod Hill on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Zimmer said Mannion “was sick” but didn’t provide any other details. With Mannion out, Vikings rookie Kellen Mond was active for the first time in his career, but he didn’t play.

Mannion is fully vaccinated. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is not vaccinated, was asked about Mannion going on the COVID list.

“It’s just is what it is,’’ Cousins said. “At this point, you just have to follow the protocols, be disciplined and there’s a lot of people not testing. So it’s in our building. It’s going to be in our building. It’s going to spread. We just got to be disciplined, to keep our distance and make sure that to the best of our ability we don’t get it but it is going to be difficult.’’

The Vikings on Thursday ruled running back Dalvin Cook out for Sunday’s game after he went on the COVID list. Cook is unvaccinated.

BARR’S PICKS

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr entered Sunday’s game with three interceptions in 95 career games. Against the Rams, he had two.

In the second quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an ill-advised pass right to Barr and he returned it three yards to the Rams’ 11. In the third quarter, Stafford had a short pass deep in his own territory tipped at the line by Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and picked off by Barr, who returned it eight yards to the 2.

“One, he threw right to me and one was tipped,’’ said Barr, who didn’t have much to say about the interceptions following the loss.

The Vikings were held to a field goal after Barr’s first interception and got touchdown after the second one.

KENDRICKS FINED

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was fined $10,300 by the NFL following his ejection last Monday at Chicago.

Kendricks was fined for unnecessary roughness after being penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the fourth quarter. He was ejected after the play. Kendricks said he didn’t mean to hurt Fields, who was giving himself up on a slide, and that the penalty was warranted but the ejection was “harsh.”

BRIEFLY

Cousins was listed as limited in practice last Wednesday due to a rib injury before being a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He said his injury was not a factor Sunday. “It didn’t impact me,’’ he said. “I felt fine.” … Jefferson, who had eight catches for 116 yards, said his matchup with Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey “went pretty good.” Jefferson had said he “circled” the matchup and had called it a “statement game.” … With Mason Cole (elbow) going on the injured reserve Friday, Oli Udoh started at right guard. Udoh had started the first 11 games this season at the spot. … Minnesota’s only inactive player was wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.