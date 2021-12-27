News
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock connects with Jerry Jeudy for 40-yard gain against Raiders
ALL DAY, @jerryjeudy.
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/okNtHxtPIj
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2021
Jerry Jeudy didn’t register a reception last week against the Bengals. He’s getting off to a much better start this week against the Raiders.
The Broncos receiver caught a pass from Drew Lock in the second that resulted in a 40-yard gain for the Broncos.
He caught another pass on the drive that helped set up a 49-yard field goal for Brandon McManus to cut Las Vegas’ lead down to 7-3. After the drive, Jeudy has two catches for 54 yards on the day.
News
Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial resume deliberations
NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell reached her 60th birthday behind bars over the weekend as she awaited the outcome of her sex trafficking trial.
The British socialite is scheduled to return to a Manhattan courthouse Monday to await word from a jury entering its third full day of talks after hearing over two dozen witnesses and viewing dozens of exhibits over three weeks.
Prosecutors said in their closing arguments last Monday that the crucial evidence was the testimony of four women who say they were sexually abused as teenagers by financier Jeffrey Epstein with help from Maxwell when she was his girlfriend, and later when she morphed into his close confidante and an employee valued highly enough that he gave her over $20 million.
Prosecutors called her the “lady of the house” from 1994 to 2004, saying she recruited and groomed teenagers as young as 14 to meet Epstein’s seemingly insatiable need to be touched by vulnerable girls who came from impoverished and despairing backgrounds or who counted on his claims of wealth and connections to aid their quests for success and fame in the performance arts.
Defense lawyers, though, say she was a U.S. government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in the Manhattan federal jail cell where he was awaiting his own sex trafficking trial in August 2019. They said the memories of her accusers were corrupted by the passage of time and the influence of lawyers steering them toward multimillion-dollar payouts from a fund set up to compensate Epstein victims.
The jury already has asked to review the testimony of the four women, along with former Epstein housekeeper Juan Patricio Alessi, but they have given little hint of their overall progress on six charges, including a sex trafficking count that carries a potential penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
Alessi testified that when he worked at Epstein’s sprawling Florida home from 1990 to 2002, he saw “many, many, many” female visitors, appearing to be in their late 20s, often lounging topless by the pool. He also testified that two accusers, underage teens at the time, were repeat visitors to the Epstein mansion.
News
Dolphins get help they need to make playoffs on Sunday ahead of Monday night game at Saints
The Miami Dolphins increased their playoff chances significantly on Sunday despite not playing.
As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, they landed in The Big Easy to some good news from the 1 p.m. games.
Wins by the Buffalo Bills (9-6) over the New England Patriots (9-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) over the Baltimore Ravens (8-7), plus the Los Angeles Chargers’ (8-7) stunning upset loss to the lowly Houston Texans, have pushed Miami’s playoff chances up from 9% to 18%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Better yet, given the current up-to-the-minute standings, if the Dolphins win out in their final three regular-season games at the Saints (7-7) and Tennessee Titans (10-5) and home against the Patriots, Miami has greater than a 99% of the resulting 10-7 record being good enough for a playoff berth. The Dolphins are unlikely to remain in playoff contention in any scenario that involves a loss in any remaining game.
To take it a step above in the 4 p.m. slate of Sunday’s games, a win for AFC top seed Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) over the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) or a loss by Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) to the Denver Broncos (7-7) would make it so that the Dolphins control their own playoff fate. Winning out over the final three games would then secure a spot in the postseason.
The key in why the Bills result against the Patriots was so critical was that it puts Buffalo in the driver’s set for the AFC East title, which then pushes New England down to wild-card contention. The Dolphins want that because, with the Patriots now only one game ahead of them, Miami’s win-out scenario involves a win over New England plus the tiebreaker for a season sweep. There was no way Miami could win any tiebreaker involving the Bills after getting swept by them earlier this season.
The Dolphins entered Sunday with a 9% probability to make the playoffs after Thursday’s Titans win over the San Francisco 49ers and Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Both the Titans and Colts are likely to get into the playoffs over the Dolphins with one the champion of the AFC South.
The Dolphins started the season 1-7 before a six-game winning streak put them in this improbable position heading into their final three games. It still is a challenging final stretch with all three opponents at or above .500.
This story will be updated.
News
QB Joe Burrow, Bengals dismantle short-handed Ravens, 41-21, to deal blow to playoff chances
Quarterback Joe Burrow passed for a career-high 525 yards and four touchdowns as the Bengals routed a depleted Ravens team, 41-21, finishing off a one-sided season sweep and giving Cincinnati the inside track to an AFC North title.
The Ravens (8-7), who would’ve regained control of the division with a win, have now lost four straight games for the first time since 2016 and only the second time under coach John Harbaugh. Sunday’s blowout was the first defeat in that stretch by more than a couple of points; they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 13) and Green Bay Packers (Week 15) by one and to the Cleveland Browns (Week 14) by two.
After entering Week 13 with the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Ravens now have a 35% chance of making the playoffs and a 10% chance of winning the AFC North with just two games remaining, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections. A loss on Sunday to the visiting Los Angeles Rams would drop those odds to 10%, while a win would bump them up to 62%. The Ravens end the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In beating the Ravens by a combined 82-38 this season, the Bengals (9-6) completed their first season sweep of their AFC North rivals since 2015. Burrow eclipsed his previous single-game best, which he set in the Bengals’ 41-17 win in Baltimore in Week 7, and made it look easy against a defense missing its top five outside cornerbacks for most of the afternoon. Wide receiver Tee Higgins finished with 12 catches on 13 targets for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns.
It rarely seemed like a fair fight. In addition to the raft of players sidelined by season-ending injuries, the Ravens’ offense was missing quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley (reserve/COVID-19 list). The defense was missing its top edge rusher (Justin Houston), a starting defensive lineman (Justin Madubuike) and two potential starters at cornerback (Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith), all stuck on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
After a first-quarter injury knocked out starter Anthony Averett, the Ravens turned to Kevon Seymour, a former practice squad call-up, and Daryl Worley, a new call-up at outside cornerback. Of all the Ravens in one of the NFL’s deepest secondaries expected to contribute this year, only cornerback Tavon Young and safeties Chuck Clark and Brandon Stephens remained.
Quarterback Josh Johnson, signed only 11 days ago, finished 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Tight end Mark Andrews continued his recent tear with eight catches for 125 yards and a score to surpass 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.
The Ravens’ start was promising enough. They held Cincinnati to a 30-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive, then marched 75 yards for their first opening-drive score since a Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who was held to one reception for 5 yards in Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers, caught his fourth pass of the possession in the end zone for a 4-yard score, the first of his career.
On the Bengals’ next drive, Averett was carted off the field with a chest injury after a tackle attempt on Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. From then on, Burrow played as if he were back at LSU, picking on the Ravens’ cornerbacks over and over, finding open receivers underneath and fitting the ball in double coverage downfield.
Running back Joe Mixon ran it in from a yard out late in the first quarter to retake the lead. The Bengals were just getting started. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd shook inside linebacker Patrick Queen and found no safety coverage behind him on a 68-yard catch-and-run score. Mixon scored on a 9-yard catch-and-run. And Higgins, after catching a 52-yard bomb over Seymour and Stephens on third-and-16, caught a 1-yard score for a 31-14 lead just before halftime.
Burrow finished the first half with 299 passing yards, the most ever against the Ravens and the most for any NFL quarterback this season. Cincinnati averaged 10.1 yards per play over its first two quarters; the most the Ravens have allowed in any game is 8.6 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.
Week 17
RAMS@RAVENS
Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Rams by 3
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock connects with Jerry Jeudy for 40-yard gain against Raiders
Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial resume deliberations
Dolphins get help they need to make playoffs on Sunday ahead of Monday night game at Saints
QB Joe Burrow, Bengals dismantle short-handed Ravens, 41-21, to deal blow to playoff chances
Jake Fromm benched in pathetic first NFL start as Eagles blast Giants, 34-10
Avalanche returns from shutdown; announce 11 positive player COVID tests since Dec. 16
Week 16 updates: Chicago Bears rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins questionable to return with a shoulder injury
COVID-depleted Jets, Zach Wilson beat Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars Week 16
‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
Bills knock out Patriots, regain division control with 33-21 win
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?