Week 16 recap: Nick Foles directs the winning drive as the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 for their 1st victory in a month
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles hit Jimmy Graham with a 15-yard touchdown pass and then found Damiere Byrd for the two-point conversion pass to lift the Bears to a 25-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at snowy Lumen Field.
The Bears trailed the Seahawks for most of the game before Foles guided them on a six-play, 80-yard drive for their first win in a month.
Filling in for the injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, Foles completed 24 of 35 passes for 250 yards and the final touchdown. It was Foles’ first start since November 2020.
The Bears got the winning drive going with a 30-yard catch from Darnell Mooney, coupled with a roughing-the-passer call on Darrell Taylor. David Montgomery had catches of 10 and 14 yards to get the Bears into the red zone.
Byrd’s two-point conversion catch for the lead was a leaping grab he held on to with one hand while being lifted into the air by two Seahawks defenders.
After the Bears trailed 17-7 at halftime, Khalil Herbert’s 20-yard touchdown run cut the Seahawks’ lead to 17-14 with 5:30 to play in the third quarter.
The Bears’ 10-play, 82-yard drive included a 21-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback John Reid against wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Montgomery also had a 16-yard catch and a 9-yard run.
But the Seahawks responded quickly, with Russell Wilson hitting Gerald Everett with a 24-yard touchdown pass to put the Seahawks up by 10 again 24-14.
The Bears responded with a promising drive, getting first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. But Montgomery was stopped for a loss of 1 yard, Foles was sacked for minus-6 yards, Germain Ifedi was called for a false start and Montgomery dropped a low Foles pass.
The Bears then turned to Cairo Santos, who made a 35-yard field goal.
In the first half, the Bears turned it over on downs at the Seahawks 2-yard line.
After Robert Quinn sacked Wilson for a loss of 13 yards on the Seahawks’ next drive, kicker Jason Myers missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt. It was Quinn’s 17th sack, just a half-sack off Richard Dent’s franchise record of 17½ set in 1984.
Wilson completed 16 of 26 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
More Week 16 coverage
Here’s how the Week 16 game unfolded:
Inactives announced
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Seahawks.
That means rookie quarterback Ryan Willis, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will back up Nick Foles. Fields is sitting out with an ankle injury, while quarterback Andy Dalton will miss the game with a groin injury.
Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant (concussion), cornerback Xavier Crawford (concussion) and offensive linemen Jason Peters (ankle) and Lachavious Simmons also are inactive for the Bears.
The Bears didn’t activate any of the nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, so defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall will miss the game.
Linebacker Ledarius Mack, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, defensive back Dee Virgin and wide receiver Nsimba Webster also are active after they were moved up from the practice squad.
For the Seahawks, quarterback Jacob Eason, running back Alex Collins, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., linebacker Jon Rhattigan and center Dakoda Shepley are inactive.
Injury update
Bears rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins left Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. The Bears said he was questionable to return.
Rookie Larry Borom took over at left tackle. Borom, who missed the previous game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, had started the game on the bench as the Bears opted to start Germain Ifedi at right tackle.
Halftime: Seahawks take 17-7 lead on late field goal
The Seahawks outgained the Bears 198-111 in the first half to take a 17-7 halftime lead at snowy Lumen Field.
Bears quarterback Nick Foles, starting in place of the injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, completed 10 of 15 passes for 71 yards, and running back David Montgomery gained 25 yards on 11 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown.
Meanwhile, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 11 of 16 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Rashaad Penny had 10 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson’s 41-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead with nine minutes to play in the first quarter. Metcalf beat rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., who stumbled in his tackle attempt at the 5-yard line.
The Bears had a prime chance to tie it late in the first quarter with first-and-goal at the 4-yard line. But after Montgomery gained 2 yards on first down, he lost 2 yards on second down. Foles then threw incomplete on third down and hit Montgomery on fourth down for a 2-yard gain — 2 yards short of the goal line.
Rookie Dazz Newsome’s 28-yard punt return set up the Bears for a five-play, 15-yard touchdown drive on their next possession. Montgomery scored on a 1-yard run to tie it at 7-7 with 10:13 to play in the second quarter.
The Seahawks took a 14-7 lead on Penny’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4:47 to play in the second quarter. The Bears defense had a pair of penalties that helped the Seahawks late in the drive.
Jason Myers added a 36-yard field goal late in the second quarter.
Bears rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Inside linebacker Christian Jones had a finger injury, and defensive back Teez Tabor had an ankle injury.
Jets dial up the rushing attack in win over Jaguars
The Jets secured their fourth win of the season over the Jaguars, 26-21, as they were depleted with COVID-19 as head coach Robert Saleh watched from home as he recovered from the illness.
The Jets were without key players like Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Foley Fatukasi, Michael Carter II, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Ashytn Davis.
But they found a way to win and that’s all that matters for one of the youngest teams in the NFL. Some Jets fans are a little disappointed because it might prevent them from getting into a chance to draft blue chip defensive ends in Oregon stud Kayvon Thibodeaux or Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan.
My only rebuttal to that is, missing out on those players won’t really matter if Zach Wilson turns into a franchise quarterback. It’s all about finding the quarterback. Folks mention missing out on Nick Bosa in the 2019 NFL draft. At the end of the day, the Jets still had Sam Darnold. So Bosa wouldn’t have changed the trajectory of the franchise.
But here are three takeaways from the Jets versus Jaguars duel.
RUN BABY RUN
The Jets were without their stop three receivers in Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. The remainder of the corps was Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims.
So Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur dialed up the rushing attack as they ran for 273 yards on 36 carries. That’s the most rushing yards in a single game by a team in the 2021 season.
Michael Carter led the way with 118 yards and Wilson racked up 91 and a rushing touchdown. Tevin Coleman added 57 yards.
The Jets accomplished this without two starting offensive lineman in Vera-Tucker, Duvernay-Tardif and Connor McGovern, who suffered a knee injury during the game. Carter placed the credit on the offensive line for the outstanding rushing performance.
“They were moving people out the way,” Carter said. “between the offensive line and receivers blocking we didn’t really have to do all that much, we just had to make our guys miss at the second level.”
PUT BERRIOS IN THE PRO BOWL
Berrios was selected as a Pro Bowl alternative when the voting was finalized. He came into the game averaging 30.7 yards per kickoff return. There were always moments when he almost took one to the house.
Then against the Jaguars, Berrios finally did it as he ran a 102-yard kickoff to the house.
“It felt great to finally finish one this season, obviously,” Berrios said. “We had a scheme going, and the 10 guys, I mean I think we pretty much ran it to perfection – (I had the) kicker to beat, and once we beat him, we were out of the gate.”
Berrios also led the Jets in receiving with five catches for 37 yards. Good day for Berrios, now get him in the Pro Bowl NFL.
WILSON’S INTERCEPTION FREE STREAK
Wilson came into Sunday going 81 passes without an interception and extended that to 103. There were a few close calls, though.
That shows growth from a rookie QB, who tossed 10 in his first seven starts. His decision making has improved over the past few weeks and isn’t forcing as many throws into windows that will cause trouble.
Wilson did almost get in trouble when he threw a deep ball to Mims in the first quarter against cover-two. Jaguars safety Andre Cisco jumped in front of the pass but couldn’t corral it as he fell to the ground.
There were two other potential interceptions but those were unlucky plays versus Wilson making a poor throw.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen returns from ankle injury but gets hurt again
Three weeks after suffering a left high ankle sprain, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was back on Sunday. It was an abbreviated return.
In Minnesota’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium, Thielen reinjured his ankle late in the second quarter and was in obvious pain. He sat out the rest of the first half and returned for the second half. But after having one more catch early in the third quarter to get to three receptions for 40 yards, he was done for the day.
“He was hurting,’’ said Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “I just know how much he wants to be out there, wants to play with the guys, be a big role in this offense.”
Thielen was hurt Dec. 5 at Detroit and missed games against Pittsburgh and at Chicago. He worked hard on his treatment to get ready for Sunday’s game, knowing the importance of it in the playoff race.
Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, looked like his old self when he caught a 25-yard pass across the middle midway through the first quarter. But he was in obvious pain after catching a 9-yard pass with 2:38 left in the first half, and he was attended to on the field before limping off.
Thielen was not made available to the media after the game. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he didn’t know about Thielen’s injury status moving forward.
“Even when he’s hurt, he’s still coaching us, still trying to keep our energy up, still just being that leader on the team,’’ Jefferson said.
Thielen on Friday was listed as questionable for the game. Fullback C.J. Ham (hamstring) also was listed as questionable, and played the full game.
MANNION, HILL TO COVID LIST
Before Sunday’s game, the Vikings placed backup quarterback Sean Mannion and reserve tackle Rashod Hill on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Zimmer said Mannion “was sick” but didn’t provide any other details. With Mannion out, Vikings rookie Kellen Mond was active for the first time in his career, but he didn’t play.
Mannion is fully vaccinated. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is not vaccinated, was asked about Mannion going on the COVID list.
“It’s just is what it is,’’ Cousins said. “At this point, you just have to follow the protocols, be disciplined and there’s a lot of people not testing. So it’s in our building. It’s going to be in our building. It’s going to spread. We just got to be disciplined, to keep our distance and make sure that to the best of our ability we don’t get it but it is going to be difficult.’’
The Vikings on Thursday ruled running back Dalvin Cook out for Sunday’s game after he went on the COVID list. Cook is unvaccinated.
BARR’S PICKS
Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr entered Sunday’s game with three interceptions in 95 career games. Against the Rams, he had two.
In the second quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an ill-advised pass right to Barr and he returned it three yards to the Rams’ 11. In the third quarter, Stafford had a short pass deep in his own territory tipped at the line by Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and picked off by Barr, who returned it eight yards to the 2.
“One, he threw right to me and one was tipped,’’ said Barr, who didn’t have much to say about the interceptions following the loss.
The Vikings were held to a field goal after Barr’s first interception and got touchdown after the second one.
KENDRICKS FINED
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was fined $10,300 by the NFL following his ejection last Monday at Chicago.
Kendricks was fined for unnecessary roughness after being penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the fourth quarter. He was ejected after the play. Kendricks said he didn’t mean to hurt Fields, who was giving himself up on a slide, and that the penalty was warranted but the ejection was “harsh.”
BRIEFLY
Cousins was listed as limited in practice last Wednesday due to a rib injury before being a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He said his injury was not a factor Sunday. “It didn’t impact me,’’ he said. “I felt fine.” … Jefferson, who had eight catches for 116 yards, said his matchup with Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey “went pretty good.” Jefferson had said he “circled” the matchup and had called it a “statement game.” … With Mason Cole (elbow) going on the injured reserve Friday, Oli Udoh started at right guard. Udoh had started the first 11 games this season at the spot. … Minnesota’s only inactive player was wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
‘Unsustainable’: Boston hospitals could face ‘disaster’ as coronavirus wastewater shoots up and virus cases explode
Boston hospitals are on an “unsustainable” path as COVID-19 cases, driven by the extremely contagious omicron variant, skyrocket across the region, warns a local emergency medicine doctor.
“I think all public officials should use this data to look and see where they can expand hospital capacity and where they can stop the spread of the virus,” said Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who’s helping track hospital capacity for different states and counties.
Several Massachusetts counties are at risk of exceeding normal hospital capacity, and Suffolk County over the holiday weekend was in the “unsustainable” category, according to Faust.
Faust explained Sunday that “unsustainable” means area hospitals could get overloaded based on current hospital capacities and surging COVID-19 case counts.
Massachusetts hit pandemic-high daily case records on three days in a row last week, surpassing 10,000 cases in one day for the first time.
Faust said local government officials can cut capacity for indoor dining and limit large gatherings to slow the spread, though he stopped short of advocating for lockdowns and shutdowns.
“Something to slow down the number of cases to avert a disaster,” Faust recommended. “I’m looking to disrupt peoples’ lives as little as possible while achieving this goal.”
Working on the hospital capacity project with Faust is Benjy Renton, a researcher with Ariadne Labs. Massachusetts counties should be prepared to implement short-term measures to protect hospital capacity, Renton said.
“We hope this tool can be used as a way to help trigger potential actions to protect hospital capacity and staffing,” he said.
An order by Gov. Charlie Baker to suspend elective surgeries at overburdened hospitals takes effect today.
As virus cases exploded in the days before Christmas, the Boston-area COVID-19 wastewater tracker is showing signs that even higher case counts are on the way.
The wastewater tracker — which indicates future virus infections in the community — had to increase its upper range, or Y axis, on Christmas Eve, as record-high levels of the virus were recorded in both the south and north of Boston regions. The seven-day southern and northern averages have never been higher.
While initial data out of Europe has shown the omicron coronavirus variant may result in a less-severe infection, based on the ratio of hospitalizations to cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said people should not “get complacent,” in this latest wave.
He, too, warned about hospitals getting “overrun” amid the “extraordinarily contagious” omicron variant.
“If you have many, many, many more people with a less level of severity, that might kind of neutralize the positive effect of having less severity when you have so many more people,” said Fauci, on ABC’s “This Week.”
He added, “Even though we’re pleased by the evidence from multiple countries, that it looks like there is a lesser degree of severity, we’ve got to be careful that we don’t get complacent about that because it might still lead to a lot of hospitalizations in the United States.”
