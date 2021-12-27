Whale Alert Traces 33,999,990 XRP Transferred to FTX Exchange

- The shift happened through Gopax to FTX exchange, as per Bithomp.
A massive number of 33,999,990 XRP amounting to nearly 31,188,191 USD was reported by Whale Alert and XRP analytics service Bithomp today. Furthermore, it is reported that the shift happened through Gopax exchange to FTX exchange, as per Bithomp.
Ripple established XRP as a faster, less expensive, and more scalable alternative to other digital assets as well as conventional monetary payment networks such as SWIFT. The global XRP Community maintains RippleNet’s ledger, with Ripple, the company as an active member. Moreover, transactions on the XRP Ledger are processed within 3-5 seconds.
Multiple Transfers of XRP
A staggering 1.686 billion XRP coins have been exchanged in the previous week, according to statistics from Whale Alert and XRP analytics provider Bithomp, which monitors XRP transactions.
Moreover, this is the 3rd instance this week; the above-mentioned crypto monitoring software has observed large crypto market participants transferring over a billion XRP currencies. Furthermore, a total of twenty-two XRP transactions totaling 1.68 billion coins were reported by the Whale Alert service. According to Bithomp, some of these XRP lumps were transferred through anonymous digital wallets.
According to CoinMarketCap, XRP price today is $0.923518 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,319,145,506 USD. XRP is up 1.23% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #7, with a market cap of $43,900,299,341 USD.