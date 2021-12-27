News
Where you can recycle Christmas trees in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Christmas has come and gone. When you’re ready to take down that live Christmas tree, there are plenty of places across St. Louis where you can dispose of it.
From now through January 16th, you can recycle them for free at the St. Peters Earth Center. After the 16th, there will be a $5 fee to drop off a tree without a resident privilege card. St. Peters residents can have their trees picked. Just make sure you cut it down and place it in a brown yard bag through January 31st.
The city of St. Louis is also recycling trees for free through January 9th. Locations include Forest Park, O’Fallon Park, and Carondelet Park. Hours are 7:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and 7:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday. Remember to take off all decorations and do not drop them off in a trash bag or plastic tarp. They will not accept wreaths and pine roping.
Some St. Louis County Parks are also accepting trees for recycling.
Raiders’ defense comes through big against Broncos to remain in playoff race
Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia was at a loss for words when it came to describing his team’s dominant defensive effort.
It’s safe to say that’s not a problem many Raiders coaches in the past have had.
The Raiders used a different formula to remain in the AFC playoff race by combining a fierce defensive effort with an overpowering ground game to beat the Denver Broncos 17-13 on Sunday.
The Raiders (8-7) have allowed the most points in the NFL the past eight seasons and consistently been one of the worst defenses. But they have won back-to-back games when scoring 17 points or fewer for the first time since 1991.
“The first thing that I want to start with is our defense,” Bisaccia said. “I really haven’t come up with a word yet to describe it. First and foremost, I would say that it is outstanding, phenomenal, it was awesome. It was relentless, competitive effort, down in and down in and down in and down on in. I can’t say enough on how excited we are the way that our defense played.”
The Raiders allowed a season-low 158 yards and just eight first downs — their second fewest in a game in the past 25 seasons — and limited the Broncos to three points following two fumbles that set up Denver in good field position.
Josh Jacobs and the running game did most of the rest with a season-high 160 yards on the ground, and the Raiders now can make the playoffs for the second time in the past 19 seasons by winning the final two games.
“They did a great job today,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “So proud of them. I told them in there, I would like to win a championship running the football and playing defense. Quarterbacks, we just try to make the best decision possible every time, trying to get it to the open guys, things like that. If we can play like that, then get hot doing that kind of stuff, that’s going to helps us. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s definitely a good formula to winning.”
WHAT’S WORKING
Run defense. After struggling to slow down running games for most of the season, the Raiders have fared very well at the line the past two games. They allowed only 18 yards rushing on Sunday, including just 8 yard on 14 carries by Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. That’s the fewest yards rushing allowed by the Raiders in a game since they gave up 13 to Buffalo on Dec. 21, 2014.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Takeaways. As well as the defense has played of late, generating takeaways has been a issue. Las Vegas hasn’t had one in the past three games and has a league-low four in eight games since returning from its bye.
STOCK UP
Jacobs. After a lackluster first half when he had 20 yards on 10 touches from scrimmage with a lost fumble, Jacobs finally delivered a game reminiscent of his impressive rookie season. He ran for 57 yards on a TD drive to open the second half that gave the Raiders the lead for good, his best performance on a drive since the second game of his career in 2019.
He had 18 carries for 104 yards in the second half to give him 129 yards on the game, matching his career high and giving him his first 100-yard game since Week 10 last year against Denver. Jacobs also had the first 100-yard rushing second half for the Raiders since Rashad Jennings had 113 against Houston in 2013.
STOCK DOWN
Carr. While Carr carried the Raiders to most of their wins early this season, he has needed lots of help the last two weeks. Carr is the first Raiders player since Terrelle Pryor in 2013 to have three straight games in a season with at least two turnovers, and his 12 since the bye are the most in the NFL. Carr also has had one pass play gain more than 20 yards the past three weeks after being one of the top big-play QBs earlier in the season.
INJURIES
The Raiders will hope to get back CB Brandon Facyson, WR Bryan Edwards, QB Marcus Mariota and S Roderic Teamer from the COVID-19 list, as well as TE Darren Waller from knee and back injuries that have sidelined him for four games.
KEY NUMBER
2-21
The Raiders have won just two of 23 games the past 15 seasons when having a turnover margin of minus-3 or worse, and both have come against the Broncos. They won the 2020 season finale 32-31 with minus-4 differential, and then this last game at minus-3.
NEXT STEPS
The Raiders visit Indianapolis on Sunday before closing against the Chargers.
Omicron variant contributing to St. Louis flight delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The omicron variant has caused more flight cancellations, delays, and holiday travel headaches.
Hundreds of flight delays and cancelations continue across the country as major airlines like United and Delta have cut flights due to staff shortages and COVID-19. More than 1,000 flights around the U.S. were canceled Sunday.
According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, seven flights were canceled in St. Louis on Sunday, two flights on Alaska Airlines, three on Spirit, and two on Cape Air. There have also been more than 70 minor delays at the airport as well, according to FlightAware.com.
These additional cancellations followed thousands of global flight cancellations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the New York Times. The cancellations threaten to disrupt travel plans at a time when many are flying to spend the holidays with their families.
Roughly two million people passed through screening checkpoints each day last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration, and the numbers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were nearly double the figures last year.
Twelve percent of JetBlue flights, six percent of Delta Air Lines flights, five percent of United Airlines flights, and two percent of American Airlines flights on Sunday had been canceled by midday, according to FlightAware.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Delivers Dark Thrills (And Maybe an Ending)
In its fourth season Cobra Kai reaffirms its commitment to the very first lesson of Miyagi-Do: circular motions. Every season has followed a similar circular pattern, repeating most of the same beats while changing just enough to keep the story fresh. Season four remains as good as ever and shows why the story keeps repeating itself: it is all about the struggle to move on from the past. Think of season 4 as the Rebuild of Evangelion of the Cobra Kai franchise, a repeating narrative about flawed people who make the same mistakes over and over but still get back up and try to move forward. Like the final Evangelion movie, this season of Cobra Kai delivers a dark, thrilling, complex, and funny end to the franchise, even if it opens the door to more stories.
The season picks up right after season 3, with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) deciding to join their dojos and become allies to stop Cobra Kai from taking over the Valley. Of course, bitter rivals turning into bitter allies is easier said than done. The best part of the season, as it’s been since the beginning, is seeing the dynamic between Johnny and Daniel, with Zabka and Macchio continuing to show their chemistry as an old married couple who can’t stand one another but still cannot be apart. As well as they know one another, they are too stubborn to realize that they only know part of each other, or try to see things from the other’s side. The two actors do get some action time on the mat, and they still have some moves left, with fantastic fight choreography and stunt work, including giving fans an answer to who would win in a rematch fight once and for all.
In response to this uneasy new alliance Cobra Kai brings back yet another villain from the movies, Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver from The Karate Kid: Part III. The ponytailed heavy adds the right amount of over-the-top mania and psychopathy to the show without derailing its tone, and Griffith steps into the role like no time had passed since the ’80s. He’s capable of both terrifying and charming you at the same time, offering a nice distinction from Martin Kove’s rough, no-nonsense John Kreese. Indeed, Silver laces the show with a higher sense of danger than previous seasons. Sure, Cobra Kai has seen dangerous things before—season 3 was essentially about a teenage gang war—but with Silver on board, things get darker and more personal.
But enough about the adults, what about the younger cast? As always, Cobra Kai makes it clear that it is up to the younger generation to be better than the older one, as the theme of balance carries on from Johnny and Daniel to their protegees: Samantha (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and the prodigal son Robby (Tanner Buchanan). Despite a healthy dose of fan service, the show shines just as brightly when following the next generation and their attempts to break free from the cycle of hatred and violence, despite their parents’ best efforts to the contrary. Buchanan, in particular, does a great job showing Robby’s inner struggles and emotional conflict of wanting to escape from his dad and Daniel, yet finding himself drawn to them. The season also brings in Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, a kid who finds himself in a repeat of the story of the original Karate Kid film, but with a few surprising changes that both hint at the future of Cobra Kai and pay off the themes of the show and the cyclical nature of the story.
While other seasons have focused more heavily on Johnny’s story, season 4 of Cobra Kai is all about Daniel’s confrontation with his darker side from Part III, as he finds he is willing to cross certain lines if it means achieving his goals, and Macchio delivers arguably his best performance in the role yet, effortlessly going back and forth between the calm, zen Daniel from this show, and the angry teenager of Part III. By the time the All Valley Karate tournament begins, the show gives us not only its fight choreography but also some of its darkest moments, with characters breaking boundaries they can’t go back from. In many ways, this season feels like a finale, as it closes plot threads and brings closure to character arcs not only from this show, but from the 40-year-old franchise. But it’s clear that history keeps repeating itself, and there are enough seeds planted this season to make for an exciting season 5.
Season four of ‘Cobra Kai’ is available on Netflix on December 31st.
