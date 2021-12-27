Connect with us

Where you can recycle Christmas trees in the St. Louis area

Where you can recycle Christmas trees in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Christmas has come and gone. When you’re ready to take down that live Christmas tree, there are plenty of places across St. Louis where you can dispose of it.

From now through January 16th, you can recycle them for free at the St. Peters Earth Center. After the 16th, there will be a $5 fee to drop off a tree without a resident privilege card. St. Peters residents can have their trees picked. Just make sure you cut it down and place it in a brown yard bag through January 31st.

The city of St. Louis is also recycling trees for free through January 9th. Locations include Forest Park, O’Fallon Park, and Carondelet Park. Hours are 7:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and 7:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday. Remember to take off all decorations and do not drop them off in a trash bag or plastic tarp. They will not accept wreaths and pine roping.

Some St. Louis County Parks are also accepting trees for recycling.

