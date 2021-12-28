Connect with us

News

83-year-old man dies when pickup struck by Downeaster train

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Man charged for fatal September shooting in Boston
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

HAVERHILL — An 83-year-old man died when his pickup truck was struck by a Boston-to-Maine Amtrak train, authorities said.

The pickup “went through the gate” and ended up on the tracks in Haverhill at about 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Video images from the scene showed the truck flipped upside down.

The man, whose name was not made public, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the

DA’s office. No one else was in the truck.

The vehicle was “obstructing the tracks,” according to a statement from an Amtrak spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries among the crew or roughly 80 passengers on the Downeaster train headed to Brunswick, Maine, Amtrak said.

The passengers were transferred to another train and some Downeaster service later Monday was canceled.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Man shot in chest Monday in St. Paul dies; police searching for shooter

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Man shot in chest Monday in St. Paul dies; police searching for shooter
google news

St. Paul police are investigating the city’s 36th homicide of the year.

According to the department, a man was shot in the chest just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Rice Street.

He was transported to Regions Hospital and died several hours later.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should call 651-266-5650.

google news
Continue Reading

News

O’Fallon Township High School ready to play in Tournament of Roses parade

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

O’Fallon Township High School ready to play in Tournament of Roses parade
google news

O’FALLON, Ill. – The Marching Panthers High School Band from O’Fallon, Illinois are set to march in the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

This band is no stranger to big stages.

Several busloads of high school students loaded up Monday for a weeklong stay in California. Some might say it sounds like a recipe for mischief. But these are not your average teenagers.

“They’re dedicated, they’re loyal, they’re kind, they’re compassionate,” O’Fallon Township High School band director Dr. Melissa Gustafson said. “I mean, I can go on and on. You know, I’m very blessed to be the director of bands here at O’Fallon Township High School with such great kids.”

The O’Fallon Marching Panthers were accepted into the parade one year ago, but those students didn’t get to go. The acceptance was then passed on to this year’s crop of kids.

“It’s crazy how few bands are selected for this event every year and then how much is televised and how much the world gets to see of us,” band member Nathan Valentine said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Blues meet Oilers at home Wednesday after COVID postpones 3 games

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Blues meet Oilers at home Wednesday after COVID postpones 3 games
google news

Edmonton Oilers (18-11-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (17-9-5, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the St. Louis Blues after Warren Foegele scored two goals in the Oilers’ 5-3 victory against the Kraken.

The Blues are 12-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis ranks eighth in the NHL with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Oilers are 8-2-0 against opponents from the Pacific. Edmonton ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.1.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Edmonton won 5-4. Leon Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 12 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 29 points. Ivan Barbashev has four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 49 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 26 assists. Jesse Puljujarvi has four goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out (covid-19), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper-body).

Oilers: Duncan Keith: out (back), Devin Shore: out (covid-19), Darnell Nurse: out (covid-19), William Lagesson: out (covid-19), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: out (health and safety protocols), Jesse Puljujarvi: out (covid-19).

google news
Continue Reading

Trending