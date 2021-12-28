Travel
Air Travel in Denver — Tips And Tricks For Navigating The City’s Airport
People from all over the country have plenty of reasons to visit Colorado. Whether it’s for the fresh mountain air, skiing, the other amenities the state offers people tend to flock from everywhere year round. Denver is ideal for personal trips and conducting business as well. But navigating the Mile-High City can be challenging sometimes—especially at the airport, where most visitors will begin their Colorado journey. Denver International Airport is one of the largest airports in the country. With a sprawling 16,000 foot runway and plenty of amenities, it serves a very large area and is one of the largest airports in the United states. When you’re visiting Denver and DIA, it might seem a little daunting at first to navigate the airport. Here are a few tips and tricks for smoothing out that experience.
Leverage Check-ins/Check-outs
As the world embraces technology to make our lives more convenient, it’s not surprising to see an airport get on board. Recently, DIA has implemented a more streamlined check in and check out process. The standard checkpoints still exist but one of them is open as a sort of express lane while the others function more or less the same. If you’re only traveling with a single bag, there is a light travel lane you can use. It’s still prudent to arrive at least 2 hours prior to departure time if you’re getting on the plane. That way you have time to go through all of the security checkpoints, even if they’re using the streamlined approach. When departing, the checkout procedure is usually a little less intense and DIA does try to make it a little bit easier for travelers.
Get Something To Eat While There
Denver International Airport is pretty famous for the amount of eateries located in the terminal. There’s barbecue, coffee, bagels, ice cream, and even a McDonald’s on concourse A. When you’re not in the mood for fast food, there’s more variety in Concourse B, including a deli, pho, a lounge, and a wine bar. Concourse C has even more to offer, with plenty of highly caffeinated offerings and access to beer or wine for those of age. The sheer depth of food offerings at DIA is pretty extensive, so getting to know what they have available is a good idea prior to landing at the airport.
Utilize Their Business Center and Lounges
If you’re on a business trip or looking to do business with the Denver International airport, you can do so through the Denver International Airport business center. At the business center, you can work on proposals, bids, request qualifications, and find out what kind of business opportunities are available to work with. If you’re not seeking a lucrative opportunity working with the airport, then why not grab your laptop and do some business in one of their lounges, possibly while having a meal? It’s a good way to unwind while also getting some work done after you land.
Get A Rental Car At The Airport
Finding reliable transportation to and from the airport when you’re on a trip can be a little challenging. Rental cars can alleviate some of the stress of this by giving you more agency over your travel itinerary and letting you get a good deal on driving an awesome car. Perhaps the biggest appeal of using an airport car rental is the opportunity to drive a fancy luxury vehicle. Want to drive a mercedes-benz? How about a Toyota Camry or one of their higher-end vehicles? You can do it with a luxury rental car at an affordable price from a car rental place near the Denver airport. Not only do you get to drive in style and experience a vehicle you may not previously have driven or had the opportunity to drive, you also can take advantage of special deals and their unique fleet of rental cars. Combine that with quality customer service, 24-hour return services, and a convenient location and you have all the reasons you need to check out a rental car service when you visit Denver.
Check and Retrieve Luggage Via Curbside Assistance
Checking and retrieving luggage can be an issue sometimes, especially because it has to go through such an extensive process in order to even make its way to the destination in the first place. Denver International Airport offers a really cool amenity when it comes to checking and retrieving luggage: curbside assistance. It’s one of many amazing amenities offered by the airport as of late. DIA is renowned for its high levels of accessibility, including restrooms, wheelchair ramp access, escalators, public telephones for the hearing impaired, and very accessible parking. With it being such a busy airport and servicing so many travelers each day, these amenities go a long way to creating a seamless, amazing guest experience for anyone visiting the Mile High city.
Travel
What Makes Solar Energy Need of The Hour?
For ages, the Sun has been a reliable source of energy for all living creatures. For instance, it provides plants the required energy for photosynthesis so that they can use it for growth and development. Humans and animals, too, depend on sunlight for their food to grow and survive. But today, the importance of solar energy has gone far beyond this. Governments across the globe are stressing on utilizing solar energy to reduce carbon footprint. People, too, are shifting to solar power systems to reduce their energy bills. In short, solar energy has grown to be the need of the hour. That said, in this post, we discuss some of the reasons you too should consider going solar. Let’s read on.
For a greener future
The traditional way of generating electricity using fossil fuels leads to excessive carbon dioxide emissions. The extraction of fossil fuels results in pollution and climate change. Going solar can help you contribute to a greener future as solar energy helps generate cleaner energy thereby contributing to the reduction of carbon footprint. It also helps reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. So if you care for your future generations and for planet Earth then you should definitely consider shifting to solar in case you haven’t already.
To curb the rising energy costs
Energy prices across the globe are soaring and people are tired of paying hefty energy bills. One of the best ways to tackle this issue is to go solar. It will help you generate free electricity for the rest of your life. That’s because the Sun is an inexhaustible source of free and renewable energy. The only amount you have to bear is the initial cost of installation and the good thing is that your monthly savings can help you recover that amount within the first few years itself.
Can be used anywhere
These days, many people are buying properties in far-off areas away from the city’s hustle and bustle. Since these areas lie away from the main cities they often have to face issues of frequent and long power outages. Some places don’t even have a local grid near them. This is where solar energy comes to the rescue. One can harness solar energy from anywhere, no matter how far the area is. The only condition is that the place should get ample sunlight during the day.
To generate handsome returns on investment
Going solar not only helps you make huge savings on your energy bills but it’s also a great way to earn big returns on your investments. Wondering how? Well, once you have recovered your initial investment amount (through the monthly savings that you make on your energy bills) the amount you save after that period is the return that you are making. Similarly, installing a solar power system on your property helps appreciate its value as potential buyers prefer buying properties with solar power systems over those properties that do not have a solar power plant installed on them.
Last Few Words
Now that you know the benefits of installing a solar power system, we recommend that you go solar without any further delay. It will not only help you save on your electricity bills but will also let you contribute to a cleaner Earth. In case you need recommendations regarding which company to choose for going solar, we recommend that you take a look at Luminous India’s extensive range of solar power systems and talk to their experts for a better understanding.
Travel
Waimea Botanical Garden in Waimea Valley is a Top Spot to Visit in Oahu, Hawaii
The Waimea Valley, located on the North Shore Oahu, is a place of cultural and historical importance to Hawaii. It has seen many changes over its history.
Kamehameha The Great conquered the valley in 1795 due to its abundance of resources and geographical location. Kamehameha the Great’s most trusted spiritual adviser Hewahewa was given the area and he became its chief. Some political changes were made during his rule, mainly due to powerful foreign influences. The traditional kapu system was also dissolved and converted to Christianity. Hewahewa and his co-ruler decried Hawaiian gods, and helped to destroy all religious idols as well as heiau (Hawaiian sacred sites). From then until 2003, the valet’s ownership was transferred to another person. In 2003, the valley was returned to the control of a native Hawaiian government entity.
Waimea Botanical Gardens is today a popular spot in all of Oahu tour. This is not only because of its historical significance but also because of the stunning view of Wailele waterfall, a 30-feet tall waterfall, that cascades into a large pool below. The trails for hiking in the valley feature portraits of the past Hawaiian monarchy and some old tools and instruments that were used to cook, dance, and other activities related to Hawaii’s culture. The Botanical Garden is filled with lushness and tropical plants that you can’t help but admire. Ku Ono Wai Wai Gift Shop is also located in the Garden Park. Here tourists can purchase souvenirs such as earrings, soaps and oils, skin care products and signs, and even food like toffee or snacks.
There are many adventures you can experience in Waimea, that is why private tours in Oahu, Hawaii always include this valley as a top spot to go to.
To learn more about Waimea Botanical Garden and why is it a top spot to visit in Oahu Hawaii, you can read this infographic from Go Hawaii Tours.
Travel
‘Destinations in Paradise’ Redefining Post-Pandemic Private Villa Rental Service Standards
It would be an understatement to say that the recent pandemic is ushering in a seismic shift for the travel trade, which suffered a collective gut punch as COVID-19 unrelentingly raged across the globe. New health and safety protocols, crisis management plans and other operational touchpoints are being overhauled to help those in—and dependent upon—the travel industry better pivot and adapt to the unforeseen. For travelers, priorities and sensibilities have also evolved on multiple fronts. For one, various reports extrapolate how privacy has become the new luxury.
In fact, a “Covid Travel Outlook 2021” travel sentiment survey by Indagare found that travelers “feel more comfortable renting a home or private villa for added privacy” and that “more than half of those surveyed said that they are 54 percent more likely to rent a home than they were prior to coronavirus, preferring to ‘Stay at homes not hotels,’ for added security and peace of mind.” Other reports tout the key advantages of private luxury villa accommodations, with privacy and exclusive use entrenched among them.
Amid the surge in category popularity, travelers must also consider ways to aptly vet luxe private villa options amid a burgeoning field. According to an Indagare.com story outlining the benefits of “going private,” proximity is one overarching booking factor noting that “for some travelers, a house close to town or affiliated with a nearby resort or hotel provides the perfect combination of exclusivity and access (to restaurants, coffee shops, fitness classes, etc.). Others prefer staying someplace further removed, opting for a home with fewer amenities or a lavish villa with every convenience under the sun.”
The article also points out another critical aspect that, all too often, is taken for granted: availability. The story cites the reality that “accommodations can fill up months or even a year in advance,” which some more spontaneous wanderers might not expect. Relative to post-pandemic issues, the story further cautions that “this year, with exclusivity at an unprecedented premium and fewer destinations open to international arrivals, early planning is crucial. One reason: Many travelers are opting for longer stays, now that remote work and Zoom classes are ubiquitous, meaning there’s less turnover. For these extended trips—workcations or staycations—having strong WiFi, reliable phone service and separate areas for being productive are key factors when choosing the right rental.”
With this and other public discourse helping spur private villa reservations, I sought to connect with one purveyor in the space that is making due strides: Destinations in Paradise. This boutique agency offers a suite of architectural five-star private villas in four locales: The Big Island and Kauai, Hawaii as well as Los Cabos, Mexico and Mendocino, California. Having personally experienced this company’s brand of haute hospitality on the Big Island, I sought to connect with the founders—David Cohen and Howard Appel—for some clarity on how they’ve apparently adapted so well in the post-pandemic era. Here’s what they had to say.
MK: So, first, let’s talk about the properties, themselves, and also your company at large. What sets Destinations in Paradise apart from other luxury home and private villa purveyors in the various regions where you operate?
Cohen: It’s essentially our caliber of white glove service, which is highly personalized and with the very best amenities that can be provided. The company was started because we wanted to have some fun, as Howard and I had been retired a while. We wanted to give people, especially those desiring privacy and security, the kind of high-caliber experience that we would expect. When someone arrives at one of our homes, they’re greeted and welcomed with enthusiasm and everything to elevate the experience is there. This includes the best linens, a house full of flowers and arrival gifts. In Mendocino, we leave fresh-baked goods and wine. In Mexico, our guests are greeted with cold towels and margaritas. Plus, any special requests are accommodated. Even when guests depart, we give them a thank you gift for having booked a stay with us. Overall, it’s a very personalized experience. It’s akin to having a member of the family come and stay. You get up early in the morning, make them breakfast and generally make them feel at home … that this is their home for the duration of the visit. The difference is that it’s a five-star experience at every touch point.
Appel: We, ourselves, like to travel in luxury and, as we started acquiring the properties, we realized that this is a great opportunity to offer to other people the same kind of treatment we enjoy. It’s the way we all would love to be treated. And we think we offer it differently and more special than others. The business sort of just fell into place as bookings escalated and we started to acquire additional properties.
MK: In the luxury travel space, much is said about the importance of personal touches to elevate the experience. So, can you provide an example of things you all do in this regard to go over-and-above for high-end luxury travelers?
Cohen: Here’s one interesting example about the Mexican property, for example: It’s two acres of the most gorgeous landscaping that you’ve ever seen. Even though it’s in the middle of a desert, we are desalinating seawater using solar power, so the yards and the landscaping and the flowers are all very lush, but still desert-type plants. The interesting thing is that Howard and I have worked together for close to 40 years and, until we actually got into this business, I had no idea that he had this artistic flair. The landscaping at all of the houses is beyond spectacular. My own personal favorite is the Mendocino home, which has the equivalent of an English country garden. You can just go and sit in there and read a book, sitting in the fresh air with beautiful butterflies and bees buzzing around. The Hawaiian property is the same; it’s just gorgeous, perfect Hawaii.
Appel: It’s important to note that these homes are indoor-outdoor homes. We want to make sure we carry the luxury on both sides. If you actually do a search of our home in Cabo on Google Earth, you can easily spot it because it’s the only significant patch of green anywhere along the east scape. This kind of lush, natural beauty is just one of the many ways that we cater to our guests relative to the luxurious aspects both inside and outside of the homes.
MK: You touched on some of it already, but what are some other special amenities and activities that you offer in, and around, the homes that are available to guests?
Appel: One key aspect is that each home comes with a concierge service. Our guests can partake in any activity in the local surroundings. We try to offer the opportunities within the local community and try to personalize that. In Mexico, it might be premiere deep-sea fishing, surfing and paddle boarding. In Mendocino, we’re about 30-minutes from Anderson Valley, so we can arrange for private wine tours. Especially during the recent pandemic, to help our guests have fun but also avoid big crowds was important to us. Of course, the homes in Hawaii and Mexico have beautiful pools, swim-up bars and each property has its own set of unique amenities on-site a like solar-lighted tennis court. In fact, when we travel to Mexico—in the seven or eight times we’ve been there—I think we’ve left the property twice. There’s no reason to go elsewhere because everything is there with you. Whatever you want to do, whatever the guests would like, we can make it happen.
MK: Speaking of the pandemic, obviously the past year and a half has been tough for the travel industry, so how have the recent health concerns impacted your business with respect to private villa versus hotel, resort or other kinds of accommodations? And, also, the guest experience while actually visiting a property?
Appel: We took COVID very seriously from the beginning and, yes, 2020 was a hard year for us. We lost almost all of our business, but we used that down time as an opportunity to continue to enhance the homes. Even now, when guests come to one of our properties, they’re greeted in a manner that best assures their health and safety. We have our house managers maintain their distance and use masks, of course. But, during the guests’ stay, we also make sure we work around their calendars to not intrude on their stay there. We take it very seriously. And, in fact, when a guest leaves, we have a minimum 48 hours between guests so we can properly clean and sanitize the home for the next guest.
MK: Many people often associate private villa experiences more with leisure travel versus business. But I know Destinations in Paradise properties are also utilized in business—especially when there are privacy, exclusivity and health-related preferences. Plus, of course, the properties are also perfectly suited for corporate events, retreats and even utilized as incentives and rewards for employees and business partners. So, tell us about these kinds of corporate benefits.
Cohen: Even though the houses are focused on providing a safe, comfortable environment for families and extended small events, we do also host small, medium and large-scale corporate events at the houses. Whether it’s a two-person law firm figuring out how they’re going to run their businesses remotely, to a large distillery that wants to try and get their name out for a new product for, say, tequila in Mexico, our homes are an apt venue. Of course, we host weddings and social media is prompting bookings from people like rappers who want a place to chill out and rethink what their next shows or postings are going to be. And we’ve hosted philanthropic events like releasing baby turtles in the beaches of Mexico to address species endangerment. For that, a university in Mexico held a business meeting at our property, and as a gift we paid and supported their release of 600 hatchlings. Howard has also had some dealings with movie studios that are interested in hosting either corporate get togethers and business strategy meetings. And, in at least two instances that I can recall, they’ve considered using the homes as part of a movie production. I should also mention that each of the homes have the ability to cater for large and small groups. If we bring chefs in, that event never ever needs to leave the property. The house in Mexico, for instance, has two kitchens that are fully capable of catering to as many people as the property can accommodate, which is substantial, but each of the homes have the ability to cater internally and not rely on outside services.
Appel: All the homes offer businesses a unique opportunity to host meetings and events, from the very large as in Mexico, to even Mendocino for smaller gatherings. They’re all unique and offer the privacy, security and comfort that private villa venues offer—all, of course, with our discerning five-star touch.
~~~
Forbes Business Council Member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and futurist who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the nationally-syndicated “Savvy Living” TV show. As a prolific consumer and business trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReports / Twitter www.Twitter.com/LuxeListReports / Facebook www.Facebook.com/LuxeListReports / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.
***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***
Sources:
* Photos courtesy of www.DestinationsInParadise.com
