Are the Chicago Bears eligible to conduct interviews? And who are some possible candidates? 8 questions about a potential coaching search as the new early window opens.
Matt Nagy was back at Halas Hall on Monday morning, still at the job he has held for four seasons and again behind a lectern, this time to discuss Sunday’s entertaining 25-24 upset of the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Nagy acknowledged immediately after the game that one sugar high from a victory over another sputtering opponent won’t change the big picture — for him or his 5-10 team. But there was a level of fulfillment and appreciation that came with Sunday’s late rally and the adrenaline surge it produced.
“One thing you can always evaluate is the effort from your players,” Nagy said Monday. “And we saw that yesterday. … It speaks to who the players are in this building. The players deserve that feeling to win.”
Across the league, the belief remains that Nagy’s days in Chicago are numbered, that he will be removed from his post at some point within the next 16 days. The writing seemingly has been on the wall for five weeks — since the Bears collapsed in the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens for their fifth consecutive loss and fell to 3-7, with “Fire Nagy!” chants amplifying inside Soldier Field and then all across Chicago.
At this point, it would take an incredibly surprising twist for Nagy to flip the script and retain his job. Nagy did affirm Monday that he is working under an assumption he will be allowed to coach the Bears’ final two games against the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings before his superiors complete his evaluation. Nagy said his discussions with general manager Ryan Pace, President Ted Phillips and Chairman George McCaskey continue with that tone.
“Nothing has changed there,” Nagy said. “We’re in the present right now. And (as coaches and players), we all owe that to each other.”
So what now? With two games remaining in another wayward season, what is the Bears’ overall appetite for change? And how will the leaders at Halas Hall proceed as a new NFL provision affords them an opportunity to jump-start their coaching search?
Here are eight key questions facing the Bears during this pivotal period.
1. What are the details of the new rule that gives the Bears an opening to accelerate their coaching search?
Starting Tuesday morning, NFL teams seeking a new head coach will be allowed to begin interviewing prospective candidates who currently are coaching with other teams. The first prerequisite, however, is that the coaching position must already be open. As of now, only the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are in that boat.
The Raiders dismissed Jon Gruden in Week 6 and have gone 5-5 with Rich Bisaccia as their interim coach. The Jaguars, currently playing under interim coach Darrell Bevell, fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16.
As both teams set out to find a new coach, interviews with assistant coaches from other teams are allowed to occur in Weeks 17 and 18. But those conversations have to be virtual with a time limit of two hours. They likely will serve as introductory sessions that precede a more formal, in-person interview if a team wants to move forward with a candidate.
2. So are the Bears eligible to conduct such interviews over the next two weeks?
Yes — but only if they break from tradition and fire a coach in season for the first time in team history. They would have to dismiss Nagy, promote an interim coach to oversee the final two weeks and be ready with a short list of candidates they want to speak with.
Conversations with prospective coaches who aren’t currently employed — such as Doug Pederson or Jim Caldwell — can occur at any time but are unlikely.
The Bears also could proceed with interviews if they at least inform Nagy he will be dismissed while allowing him to coach the final two games. But that, too, seems like an unlikely scenario.
3. Who might be leading the Bears’ next coaching search?
That’s the million-dollar question right now. Will general manager Ryan Pace have any hand in selecting a new coach? Will that task be given to a new GM? Might the Bears conduct the search with a new GM being supervised by a new president of football operations?
If the Bears intend to keep Pace in his current role — and to this point, they haven’t given any indication which way they’re leaning — Pace could fire Nagy at any point in the next week or so and conduct virtual interviews while that window is open.
But if Pace is going to be fired or moved to another role within the organization, it’s hard to see what the Bears would gain by firing Nagy with two games left, leaving them to conduct interviews with prospective replacements without knowing who their 2022 GM would be.
Who would spearhead those early conversations? Phillips and McCaskey together? McCaskey alone? In that setup, those sessions might become surface-level information-gathering meetings for whoever is given the responsibility to hire the next coach.
In essence, if the Bears intend to make significant changes higher up the chain of command, they would be wise to get the wheels turning on those moves before they devote their full attention to a coaching search.
4. But won’t the Bears fall behind in their coaching search if they don’t take advantage of this window in Weeks 17 and 18?
Maybe. Maybe a little bit. Maybe not at all.
Some made that argument four years ago — well before this new rule was in place — when John Fox’s fate had become clear in the final month of a 5-11 season. If the Bears didn’t fire Fox before the season ended, some argued, they would be setting themselves back and playing catch-up in their coaching search when the eventual move came.
But at that time, Pace had already begun doing extensive research and legwork on the coaching candidates he wanted to meet with and was ready to jump into action as soon as Fox’s firing was announced the day after the 2017 season ended.
The Bears were behind three other teams in firing their coach at the tail end of that season. But they were the second of seven teams to hire a new coach that winter. Only seven days elapsed between Fox’s dismissal and Nagy’s hiring.
Plus, as previously mentioned, only the Raiders and Jaguars are currently in the market for new head coaches. So the race hasn’t fully picked up steam yet.
Other teams likely will join that party soon. The Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos, Giants, Panthers and Steelers might be eyeing coaching changes. But the Vikings, Broncos and Steelers aren’t likely to make significant moves with their teams still in playoff contention.
Teams also considering GM changes — the Raiders, Jaguars, Vikings and Giants — also likely would want to figure out their needs higher up the chain before intensifying a possible coaching search.
5. Is there any correlation between how fast an organization begins its coaching search and how quickly it reaches the end?
Not really. Here are the 27 coaching hires made since the end of 2017 and the timeline of each search.
2018
- The Raiders hired Jon Gruden on Jan. 6, six days after firing Jack Del Rio.
- The Bears hired Matt Nagy on Jan. 8, seven days after firing John Fox.
- The Titans hired Mike Vrabel on Jan. 20, five days after firing Mike Mularkey.
- The Cardinals hired Steve Wilks on Jan. 22, 21 days after Bruce Arians retired.
- The Giants hired Pat Shurmur on Jan. 22, 49 days after firing Ben McAdoo (in season).
- The Lions hired Matt Patricia on Feb. 5, 35 days after firing Jim Caldwell.
- The Colts hired Frank Reich on Feb. 11, 42 days after firing Josh McDaniels.
2019
- The Packers hired Matt LaFleur on Jan. 7, 36 days after firing Mike McCarthy (in season).
- The Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians on Jan. 8, nine days after firing Dirk Koetter.
- The Cardinals hired Kliff Kinsgbury on Jan. 8, eight days after firing Steve Wilks.
- The Browns hired Freddie Kitchens on Jan. 9, 72 days after firing Hue Jackson (in season).
- The Jets hired Adam Gase on Jan. 9, 10 days after firing Todd Bowles.
- The Broncos hired Vic Fangio on Jan. 10, 10 days after firing Vance Joseph.
- The Dolphins hired Brian Flores on Feb. 4, 35 days after firing Adam Gase.
- The Bengals hired Zac Taylor on Feb. 4, 35 days after firing Marvin Lewis.
2020
- The Redskins hired Ron Rivera on Dec. 31, 86 days after firing Jay Gruden (in season).
- The Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy on Jan. 6, one day after firing Jason Garrett.
- The Panthers hired Matt Rhule on Jan. 7, 31 days after firing Ron Rivera (in season).
- The Giants hired Joe Judge on Jan. 8, nine days after firing Pat Shurmur.
- The Browns hired Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 12, 14 days after firing Freddie Kitchens.
2021
- The Jaguars hired Urban Meyer on Jan. 14, 10 days after firing Doug Marrone.
- The Jets hired Robert Saleh on Jan. 14, 11 days after firing Adam Gase.
- The Falcons hired Arthur Smith on Jan. 15, 96 days after firing Dan Quinn (in season).
- The Chargers hired Brandon Staley on Jan. 17, 13 days after firing Anthony Lynn.
- The Lions hired Dan Campbell on Jan. 20, 53 days after firing Matt Patricia (in season).
- The Eagles hired Nick Sirianni on Jan. 21, 10 days after firing Doug Pederson.
- The Texans hired David Culley on Jan. 27, 114 days after firing Bill O’Brien (in season).
Loosely translated, the connection between the formal starting date of a coaching search and the resulting hire is nonexistent.
6. Who are some candidates the Bears might include on their short list for a possible GM opening?
Eliot Wolf and Joe Schoen are hot names who should get chances to interview around the league during the next hiring cycle. Wolf is currently a consultant in the Patriots front office and was the Browns assistant GM in 2018 and 2019. He is the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf and spent 14 years in that organization.
Schoen is the Bills assistant GM and worked his way up through the Panthers and Dolphins organizations. He played college football at DePauw University in northwest Indiana.
Also keep tabs on Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi, Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown and Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, four talented young leaders with plenty of buzz surrounding them.
7. Who are some of the attractive coaching candidates?
If the Bears fire Nagy and are intent on uniting quarterback Justin Fields with a bright, offensive-minded head coach, their list of targets should include offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs), Byron Leftwich (Buccaneers), Brian Daboll (Bills), Josh McDaniel (Patriots), Kellen Moore (Cowboys) and Greg Roman (Ravens). Pederson, who coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl win in the 2017 season but has been out of coaching this season, can be added to that list.
If the Bears are open-minded to hiring a head coach who specializes in defense, Bills coordinator Leslie Frazier should be near the top of a list that also includes defensive coordinators Dennis Allen (Saints), Wink Martindale (Ravens) and Matt Eberflus (Colts).
Frazier, who is as respected as they come in the coaching ranks, was a starter on the 1985 Bears defense and has a passion for the team and the city of Chicago.
Two up-and-coming prospects whose names continue to circulate within league chatter are Press Taylor, 33, a senior offensive assistant on Frank Reich’s Colts staff; and Bubba Ventrone, 39, the Colts’ energetic special teams coordinator.
8. So what’s next for the Bears?
That’s anyone’s guess, in big part because of the low profile the team’s most influential decision makers keep.
It has been nearly a year since McCaskey and Phillips last spoke with Chicago media, expressing an optimistic vision for 2021. In the 11-plus months since, the Bears drafted Fields, purchased property in Arlington Heights for a potential new stadium and lost 10 of 15 games.
Yet through all of those things and so much more, McCaskey and Phillips opted to keep their perspectives and visions to themselves, declining standing interview requests for months and eschewing the opportunity to communicate more openly with Bears fans about their direction.
Who knows when either executive will speak up next? That leaves the process of determining the Bears’ next steps as a guessing game for the outside world to play.
The last time McCaskey and Phillips fielded questions in a news conference setting was Jan. 13, the day they expressed unwavering confidence in their decision to retain Pace and Nagy.
“I want to take a moment to tell Bears fans, we understand your frustration,” McCaskey said that day. “We’re frustrated too. And it would be a perfectly natural reaction to say, ‘Back up the truck, major overhaul.’ … After one particularly dispiriting loss this season, a season ticket holder sent me an email that read, ‘Fire somebody. We deserve better.’ I get it. You deserve your Bears being winners.
“The decisions we’re announcing today may not be the easiest or most popular. But we believe they are the best decisions for the Bears.”
Yet here we are again, awaiting McCaskey’s next moves and his explanations behind them.
Michelle Wu defends vaccine mandate for Boston city workers as pregnant police officers push back
Pregnant Boston police officers attacked Mayor Michelle Wu’s beefed up vaccine mandate during a recent roll call attended by the mayor, which they say is forcing them to choose between their jobs and their unborn children’s health.
Officers grilled the new mayor in a series of videos posted to Twitter from Wu’s Boston Police Department visit last week.
“Mayor Wu, when you were pregnant, did you do drugs or drink alcohol? Did you eat sushi or cold cuts? Did you listen to your doctor, your husband’s wishes and the guidance of your faith leaders? Mayor Wu, did you make your own decisions for yourself and your unborn children?” asked a visibly pregnant officer.
“Did you do everything you needed to do to have a safe and healthy pregnancy? Do you understand what it’s like losing a child and having to go through fertility treatments? We are asking you, Mayor Wu, to understand where we’re coming from. We are mothers. We are fathers. We don’t know what the outcome is going to be. We care about our families,” the officer added.
Wu last week announced the city will strengthen an existing vaccine mandate for its roughly 18,000 workers. Under the new policy, city employees must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by mid-February or receive a valid religious or medical exemption. Up until this point, workers could provide proof of weekly negative coronavirus tests rather than get vaccinated.
The existing vaccine mandate was instituted by former Acting Mayor Kim Janey over the summer. Wu’s move to toughen the existing policy aligns the city’s vaccine policy with one for state workers but has garnered pushback from some labor groups, especially those advocating on behalf of first responders.
As of Dec. 20, about 2,300 city employees and contractors were still out of compliance or covered under the testing protocol. Those workers will be required to submit proof of vaccination by Jan. 15 for one dose, and Feb. 15 for two doses, according to Wu’s office.
A spokeswoman said the city would continue to consider reasonable accommodations for medical purposes, but questions regarding exemptions for pregnant officers were not addressed.
Boston police unions declined comment on Monday but an advocacy group, Boston First Responders United said it is considering legal action.
A second pregnant officer also asked Wu in the video if she would be willing to sign a document saying she and the city “will take full responsibility if something was to happen to us as mothers and our unborn children.”
Wu deflected, thanking the first mom for speaking up and asking how her third trimester is going.
In a separate video another officer asked Wu if she would consider extending the start date for the strengthened vaccine mandate until after the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the legality of vaccine mandates. SCOTUS is set to hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 on consolidated appeals relating to President Biden’s order mandating employees in workplaces with more than 100 people get vaccinated and on a U.S. Centers for Disease Control order mandating vaccines for workers in many healthcare facilities.
“Um, no,” Wu responded. “We’re going to be on our timeline, and if the court tells us otherwise, then we can do that. But there’s already been cases that have happened elsewhere, and we are matching what the state’s doing in terms of their policies.”
Attempts to block vaccine mandates on the state and federal level have so far failed.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the City has acted within its authority, and with the advice of public health officials, to require vaccination for all city workers, aligning our policy with that of the state and with public-serving employers across the country,” a city spokeswoman said. “This plan builds in appropriate time for compliance, and our expectation is that all of our city’s workforce will join us in protecting our communities by taking every action possible to end this pandemic.”
Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum enters health and safety protocol
Just short of a year since he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered a lengthy recovery process, Jayson Tatum is back in health and safety protocol.
The Celtics star missed Monday’s game in Minnesota after he became the 13th Celtic this season to enter the protocol.
The NBA and players association have agreed to shorten the required quarantine period to six days — the CDC announced Monday that the national period had been shortened to five — from what had been a 10-day period before players could return to action with two days of negative tests.
Ime Udoka’s hope, obviously, is that Tatum’s time in protocol won’t be as long. Tatum was the only Celtic to play in all 33 games leading into Monday’s clash in Minnesota.
“It’s been the story of the year. Lose a few, get a few back. So we’ll mix and match until further notice. Jayson is a big one, but it’s been piecing the puzzle together all year,” said the Celtics coach.
“It’s obviously a new one, so as far as him being available, he’s been that all year, and this is obviously not due to injury or fatigue or a rest night,” Udoka said of Tatum’s first scratch of the season. “This is something you can’t control. So as far as his preparation, I’ve mentioned that, as far as him being ready to play every night, and play the minutes that he does and carry the load like he does. So obviously disappointed in that regard, but this is out of his control. It’s obviously ravaging the league, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”
The Celtics’ only blessing was that Al Horford, Grant Williams and two-way contract players Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas all returned from protocol for the Timberwolves game.
Tatum joined Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Josh Jackson in quarantine. As with Richardson, who spent four days in Phoenix as the result of his first time in protocol, and Schroder, who went into protocol in Milwaukee, Tatum may have to plan on spending more time in Minneapolis than he anticipated.
“The negative test is what it’s determined on. We’re looking at different situations with different guys,” said Udoka. “We’ve talked about the possibility of getting stuck in Milwaukee or Minnesota with different guys. Can’t go back with public transportation so we have to figure out private options. Not sure right now, but try to get guys back.”
Smart out with hand laceration
Though Marcus Smart played through a cut on his right hand suffered during Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee, the Celtics guard wasn’t as fortunate Monday night.
“I wouldn’t anticipate that,” Udoka said of whether Smart could miss prolonged time. “He tried to give it a go tonight and see how it felt. It’s just in a nasty spot honestly, so I wouldn’t anticipate it being anything long term. Just give it time to heal up, probably find the right padding or bandaging to take away the pain.”
Udoka said that Smart’s cut didn’t require stitches.
Committee? What committee?
With the Celtics’ top two point guards in quarantine, Payton Pritchard started against the Timberwolves. Beyond Pritchard, Udoka planned on assembling a point guard committee without any actual point guards.
“Payton will start at the point guard. With Dennis and Marcus out he’s one of our only true point guards left on the roster. We can fill in from other areas,” said Udoka. “Romeo (Langford) has handled it at times. We can look at a guy like Brodric Thomas, who’s a combo guard as well. Another who handles it as much as Jayson at times is Jaylen (Brown). Do it by committee at times when Payton’s out of the game, but there’s guys we’re confident in who can get us into what we need.”
The Maine men
Hauser and Thomas, as two-way contract players, normally would have received an extended run with the parent team in light of so many absences. Unfortunately for them, their entire time was spent in protocol up until Monday night.
“In general that was the thing disappointing about them going out early is they would have got a chance with all the guys being gone,” said Udoka. “So you want to see them, but also it’s about our depth and continuity with the team. They played in Maine and know the system well. It will be an opportunity for them, but also depth is beneficial.”
Boston police union slams coronavirus vaccine mandate and Michelle Wu, says it’s ‘exploring’ legal challenge
A Boston police union is looking to fight the city’s new coronavirus vaccine mandate, as the union rips Mayor Michelle Wu for taking away the COVID-19 testing option.
The previous labor agreement that allowed city employees to either be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests was torn up by the city’s administration last week, argues the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation.
Less than two weeks after the labor agreement was signed, Wu announced that all city employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 15 or face termination.
“The Federation strongly condemns the City and the Mayor’s blatant disregard for and violation of our legally binding contract,” the union said in a statement. “We believe that this agreement and the City policy, which encourages vaccination and provides a rigorous testing alternative, has been effective.”
“We are exploring our legal options to enforce this binding agreement and our rights to represent sworn supervisors,” the federation added.
The union said it’s not anti-vaccination, but is pro-collective bargaining and public safety.
“We fear Mayor Wu’s unfair labor practices and disregard of negotiated contracts will have real-world negative impacts,” the union said. “Our police department, already desperately understaffed, cannot afford to lose any more police officers willing to work a dangerous job.”
The city is implementing the vax mandate as COVID cases surge amid the extremely contagious omicron variant.
Boston’s new mandate will be in line with the state’s mandate that requires vaccination. The first Massachusetts State Police trooper was fired over the state mandate last week.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the City has acted within its authority, and with the advice of public health officials, to require vaccination for all city workers, aligning our policy with that of the state and with public-serving employers across the country,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.
“The previous Administration’s policy in no way limits the City’s authority to make this necessary update, although like the previous policy, the impacts will also be negotiated,” the spokesperson added. “This plan builds in appropriate time for compliance, and our expectation is that all of our city’s workforce will join us in protecting our communities by taking every action possible to end this pandemic.”
