Celebrities

Betty White Confirms She ‘Feels So Good’ Ahead Of 100th Birthday: ‘I’m So Lucky’

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Betty White
The actress will celebrate a century of life in a few weeks, and she said she was in good spirits before the milestone birthday.

Betty White will turn 100-years-old on January 17, and the iconic actress seems super excited to celebrate a century on this earth. The Golden Girls star spoke about how happy she is to be approaching her next birthday, and some of the secrets to her success and longevity in a Tuesday December 28 interview with People.

While it’s still about three weeks until Betty becomes a centenarian, the actress showed that she was grateful to be in such great shape at 99-years-old. “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she told People. “It’s amazing.”

Betty described herself as a “cockeyed optimist,” and she had a hilarious joke about her diet that’s helped her get to 100. “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working,” she said. The Proposal star also said that her positive nature came from her mom. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she explained. “I always find the positive.”

Betty White will celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Hitting 100-years-old is definitely something to celebrate, and Betty has already announced her birthday plans! The actress shared that Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration will hit theaters on January 17 to coincide with her special day. The movie will screen in over 900 theaters and show clips and behind-the-scenes footage from throughout her career, including classics like Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and much more. “I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!” she wrote in a tweet announcing the celebration.

Betty has never shied away from her secrets to living a long and healthy life. Before she turned 99 in January 2021, she said that she runs a mile every morning (although that was put on the backburner, because of COVID). She said that to celebrate turning 99, she wanted to embrace her love of animals and work on re-releasing one of her favorite projects. “I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

 

Celebrities

Congratulations! Jaylan Banks & Falynn Pina Proudly Post First Photo Of Their Baby Girl Emma

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Congratulations! Jaylan Banks & Falynn Pina Proudly Post First Photo Of Their Baby Girl Emma
Falynn Pina has moved on completely from her divorce and she’s showing off the new addition to her family. As previously reported the former Real Housewives of Atlanta guest star announced in August that she and her assistant turned fiancé Jaylan Banks were expecting.

Now, the couple’s sharing the first photo of their adorable daughter Emma.

In the photo first revealed by E! News, baby Emma who was born in November is swaddled in a fluffy white blanket while wearing a flower in her hair. She is the first child for the couple and Falynn’s fourth. Falynn also has three sons—Troy, Dylan, and Liam—from previous relationships.

 

“Emma is the easiest baby,” Falynn told E! News about her little one. “Troy, Dylan, and Liam love helping out and being big brothers to her.”

The couple, who got engaged in October, first broke the news by posting a video on Falynn’s YouTube channel. They followed up with a gender reveal showing the mom excitedly learning that she would be welcoming her first baby girl.

Falynn also slammed rumors that her divorce to Porsha Williams’ speedy sweetie Simon Guoabdia was because she was pregnant with Jaylan Banks’ baby. 

“I am not 8 months along, somebody put that narrative out that somebody was divorcing me because I was pregnant with my best friend’s child,” said Falynn in a YouTube video showcasing her bare bump in . “No, sorry to tell you that’s not true at all. I was sitting at home begging him to come home for months.

Despite the previous drama, Falynn and Jaylan are continuing to showcase their “#PerfectlyPina” love story on YouTube. Most recently Falynn told fans about her post-baby snapback journey.

“I was really insecure about my weight, I was 154 and when I started out I was 112 [pounds],” said Falynn. “With this one and me being older I really thought that all the weight was gonna stay and I was really insecure about it. I was really afraid of it, but it didn’t. It melted off and it’s still melting off slowly but surely.”

 

Congrats to Falynn and Jaylan!

Celebrities

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Goes IN On LeBron James For Posting Meme ‘Encouraging Vaccine Hesitancy’

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
WENN.com

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized NBA superstar LeBron James for posting a cryptic meme about Covid-19 on Instagram.

The meme shows three versions of Spider-Man pointing at each other. Each version is labeled COVID, flu and cold.

LeBron’s IG post implied there is no difference between COVID, the common cold virus or the flu.

He captioned the meme, “Help me out folks” with a shrugging emoji.

The post generated over 2.5 million likes and more than 47,000 comments.

Abdul-Jabbar, a vocal supporter of the mRNA vaccines, took to his Substack page to scold LeBron.

“The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

“Well, since he asked, let me help him out by explaining the difference—and how knowing that difference might save lives, especially in the Black community.

“As is evident by some of the comments that cheer LeBron’s post, he’s given support to those not getting vaccinated, which makes the situation for all of worse by postponing our health and economic recovery. The CDC reports that those who are unvaccinated are 9 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital and 14 times more likely to die from COVID than those vaccinated. The number rises to 20 time more likely when compared to someone who’s gotten a booster shot. By posting the uninformed meme, LeBron has encouraged vaccine hesitancy which puts lives and livelihoods at risk.”

Six of LeBron’s teammates and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol last week after testing positive for the virus. All are vaccinated and none are experiencing any symptoms of infection.

Other influential sports figures questioned the logic of quarantining perfectly healthy athletes.

1640704144 690 Kareem Abdul Jabbar Goes IN On LeBron James For Posting Meme

Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com

RELATED: LeBron James tests negative for Covid-19, Cleared to play, Tweets ‘something fishy’ is going on

LeBron sat out one game after testing false-positive with no symptoms. He tweeted there was something “fishy” about the NBA’s Covid-19 tests.

Last week NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he had no plans to pause the NBA season, since players who tested positive are asymptomatic.

“No plans right now to pause the season,” Silver told ESPN.

“We’ve of course looked at the options but frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now… this virus will not be eradicated, and we’re going to have to learn to live with it.”

The CDC seemed to respond to the pushback on Monday by shortening the quarantine time from 10 days to 5 days for people who test positive without symptoms.
 

Celebrities

Bella Hadid Stuns In Lacy Black Lingerie In Behind-The-Scenes Pic From Victoria’s Secret Shoot

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

bella hadid
Bella Hadid looked sexier than ever as she posed in nothing but black lace lingerie for a behind-the-scenes photo from her Victoria’s Secret photoshoot.

If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, 25, it is that she always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent post. Bella looked fabulous when she posted a behind-the-scenes picture from her Victoria’s Secret photoshoot where she’s rocking black lace lingerie.

In the photo, Bella sat in a chair backward while showing off her incredibly toned figure in a super low-cut black and white lace bustier bra that had spaghetti straps, underwire cups, and a sheer bodice. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise, cheeky sheer mesh underwear.

Bella captioned the photo, “@VICTORIASSECRET The days we have on set are some of the best days I’ve had … @mustafayanaz VS Soccer Tournament 2022 …. Made possible by a few of my favorite angel humans @raulmartinez1024 @felicitybwebb.”

The supermodel styled her look with slicked back, long, straight hair that was blowing in the wind thanks to the fan on set. She topped her look off with a nude lip, a sultry smokey eye, and dangling diamond earrings.

Bella is always showing off her fabulous figure and when she’s not wearing lingerie, she is usually wearing some sort of sexy swimsuit. Just recently, she enjoyed her day on the beach in Miami when she soaked up the sun while wearing a tiny cheetah print Melissa Simone Miya Bikini that put her toned abs on full display. The two-piece featured a tiny triangle string top with extremely high-waisted bottoms that had thin straps on the sides of her hips.

She styled the bikini with a low-rise, belted tan Abercrombie & Fitch Skirt and a cool red and white tie-dye, cowboy Beta Astral Wika Hat. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Adidas Consortium Cg Zx 2K Phormar II Sneakers, a Short & Suite Chunky Gem Ring, Jennifer Fisher Cylinder Bangles, a Cartier Panthere De Cartier Mini Watch, and a Jacquie Aiche Smooth Gold Dome Ring.

