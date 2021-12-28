Connect with us

Broncos Mailbag: Should GM George Paton make coaching change now to start interviewing replacements?

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Published 12 seconds ago on
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.

Do you think the Broncos should move right guard Quinn Meinerz to center?

— Logan Busson, Lexington, Ky.

It will be an interesting offseason subplot and it depends on the make-up of the coaching staff and if the Broncos bring back veteran right guard Graham Glasgow.

One scenario is keeping Glasgow and moving him to center, which would allow Meinerz to stay put at right guard. Keeping Meinerz at right guard should be Plan A because he has gained invaluable experience this year at that spot and performed well.

Where do the Broncos go from here now that they are 7-8 and most likely eliminated from playoff contention?

— Jeff Bloechle, Omaha, Neb.

They go to Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon for Sunday’s date with the Chargers. But seriously, all they can do is avoid a four-game losing streak to finish the season. The Broncos have had success against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (2-1) and they may host a Kansas City team that has AFC home-field advantage wrapped up.

Overall, what a disappointing season in the macro view. Yes, their opponents weren’t very good, but a 3-0 start is a 3-0 start and they took a seven-point lead over Baltimore in Week 4. But then the bottom fell out. Four consecutive losses and the Broncos were chasing the season.

Brandon McManus hit the sidelines hot after missing his field-goal attempt on Sunday. Was that just frustration over the botched kick or built up anger with the coaching staff?

— Michael, Denver

Denver weather: Slight chance for snow in the city Tuesday

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Published 22 mins ago on December 28, 2021 By
Denverites might wake up to a few flakes Tuesday as chilly overnight temperatures bring a slight chance for snow this morning.

Snow will slow throughout the morning as temperatures warm, but not by much. The high will be 39 degrees with winds as high as 21 mph, making it feel several degrees colder. The low will drop into the teens tonight, bottoming at 16.

Anyone heading to the mountains should expect slick roads as the area is under a winter weather advisory due to snow.

Wednesday will be similar with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 20.

Thursday will be warmer with a high of 50 degrees and a low of 24.

Boebert: Democrats tried to pass a woke defense bill; Republicans pushed for better

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Published 1 hour ago on December 28, 2021 By
“It never used to be this way.” I’ve heard those words from my experienced colleagues time and again since joining the House of Representatives. The vitriol, I’m told, is at an all-time high in the Swamp with very few things not succumbing to the partisan divide.

One of the historically bipartisan pieces of legislation is the National Defense Authorization Act, commonly known as the NDAA. This is arguably the largest piece of legislation that must pass Congress every single year. Sadly, as a must-pass bill, lawmakers historically have attempted to tack on unrelated legislation. This year, House Democrats tried to use the NDAA to push their woke agenda on our military.

The first version of the NDAA which passed the House on Sept. 23 was a leftist wish list full of provisions that distract from national security and readiness. This version of the bill included provisions to draft our daughters, implement red flag laws, create a mandatory $15 minimum wage for DoD contractors, and establish an “Office of Countering Extremism” within the military. Especially harmful to the 3rd Congressional District, the NDAA even included Rep. Diana DeGette’s Wilderness and Rep. Joe Neguse’s CORE Acts, as well as several other public lands bills, even though they have nothing to do with national defense and aim to lock up significantly more land in Colorado.

I voted against this version of the bill.

I’m for funding our military, but the bad outweighed the good in the original House version of the bill. And I could not, in good conscience, support legislation that would ultimately ruin our military with woke policies.

House and Senate Republicans worked across the aisle to remove partisan provisions from the final version of our national defense bill. My fellow conservatives and I made it clear we do not support drafting our daughters, and that red flag laws that would disarm veterans have no place in the NDAA. The final version also ensures service members who choose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine are not dishonorably discharged and have an opportunity to get a medical or religious exemption from this unconstitutional mandate.

The final version also included vast improvements that will increase our defense capabilities and put our service members first. For example, there were provisions included to remove Chinese products from the DoD supply chain by 2027 and a prohibition on defense funds being funneled to the Wuhan Institute of Virology or spent on products produced by Uyghur slave labor.

This version of the bill also included wins for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The bill requires the Army to finish planning for the eventual decommissioning of the Pueblo Chemical Weapons Depot. I led the charge to defeat and remove the DeGette and Neguse land grab bills, preventing more than 760,000 acres of land in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District from being locked up by the federal government, which would have made it far more difficult to manage our forests responsibly.

There was also a provision in the bill to study the establishment of the Space National Guard, and a promise that the Pentagon won’t relocate U.S. Space Command out of Colorado until after investigations into the decision to move it to Alabama are complete.

On Dec. 7, when the bill came back to the House floor for a vote, I was proud to vote in favor of the much-improved National Defense Authorization Act. It wasn’t a perfect bill; for example, I would have ended Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military servicemen and women entirely, but it was much better than the first draft.

Aguilera-Mederos killed my husband. Let's not forget that life-sentence in this debate.

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Published 1 hour ago on December 28, 2021 By
Loved ones received a life sentence as well

Two years ago, my husband was killed in a truck crash. The crash was no “accident” and entirely preventable. Lost in the national conversation around the driver’s sentence is any effort to understand the experience of the actual victims. I also received a life-sentence that day. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos is not a victim, but a responsible party whose decisions caused avoidable deaths and injuries that fateful day.

The unfortunate reality is that the other people and companies responsible for this crash have not been held accountable. Neither this driver nor his company should have been hired to perform any trucking work, especially given the company’s inexperience, lack of qualifications, and poor safety record.

Castellano 03 Trucking carried the DOT minimum required insurance of $750,000. That money was quickly exhausted while victims like me received nothing. The minimum insurance level was set 40 years ago and has never increased, not even for inflation! There is no effective underwriting performed by insurance carriers at this low amount. This enables unsafe and poorly administered motor carriers to thrive, putting all roadway users at risk.

According to DOT statistics, there are nearly 5,000 fatalities and 159,000 severe injuries from truck crashes annually. I urge President Joe Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to raise the commercial motor carrier minimum insurance requirement and make the trucking industry finally start paying its fair share. Increasing the minimum will improve safety and better support the needs of truck crash victims.

Gage Evans, Arvada

Editor’s note: Evans is the widow of William Bailey and a Truck Safety Coalition volunteer.

Better ways to save people from fentanyl

Re: “Stop Colorado’s deadly flow of fentanyl,” Dec. 19 commentary and “Leaders call for stiﬀer penalties as state breaks overdose records,” Dec. 17 news story

Attorney General Phil Weiser and former U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn recommends more law enforcement efforts (and money) to cure us of the fentanyl “crisis.” This is a misguided and boring blame, blame, blame approach to get rid of yesterday’s problem.

Weiser and Dunn, you will not catch and rid the world of fentanyl with more war on drugs. That approach has not worked out so well for us after more than a century (yes, over 100 years) of targeting cannabis, opium, heroin, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. It has resulted in nearly 500,000 people imprisoned and more on probation (mostly BIPOC) and more dead than ever before.

Yes, I’m blaming this on the war on drugs. And the fentanyl scene (what it is, who’s making it, how it gets here, how it’s used) has already changed since yesterday. Please, let’s change this narrative and approach to help, help, help — more naloxone like Narcan (an opioid overdose reversal medication) available and education about why literally everyone should have it, educating people about risks of using drugs alone (how about giving supervised consumption centers a try?), make sterile drug use equipment more available (syringes, smoking kits, snorting kits) to further reduce risks when people use drugs. This is called harm reduction. Trying to enforce our way out of this will not work, lets try something different, lets try full-on harm reduction.

A concerned grandparent and pharmacist,

Chris Stock, Denver

While it is good that elected officials and law enforcement recognize how serious the fentanyl problem has become, I am failing to see how any part of their proposed strategy is new. It appears to me that getting tough and cracking down is just more of the same thing that isn’t working, has never worked, and, in fact, can’t work.

All that increasing penalties for dealers will do is fill Colorado state prisons with low-level, mostly survival dealers, at a cost of about $42,000 per year per person, with zero impact on the street, or on clubs or campuses. The federal attorney bragging about locking someone up for 20 years did not mention the million dollar cost of that. And, his enumeration of all their busts just shows how little impact interdiction really has — the Drug Enforcement Administration hasn’t been able to stop it; a story from a day or two ago showed they can’t even keep it out of prisons; despite their best efforts to interrupt the I-25 pipeline, Colorado Springs police are not stopping it. I wonder what their Plan B is for when this effort also fails.

Michael Nerenberg, Pueblo

