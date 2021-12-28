News
Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum enters health and safety protocol
Just short of a year since he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered a lengthy recovery process, Jayson Tatum is back in health and safety protocol.
The Celtics star missed Monday’s game in Minnesota after he became the 13th Celtic this season to enter the protocol.
The NBA and players association have agreed to shorten the required quarantine period to six days — the CDC announced Monday that the national period had been shortened to five — from what had been a 10-day period before players could return to action with two days of negative tests.
Ime Udoka’s hope, obviously, is that Tatum’s time in protocol won’t be as long. Tatum was the only Celtic to play in all 33 games leading into Monday’s clash in Minnesota.
“It’s been the story of the year. Lose a few, get a few back. So we’ll mix and match until further notice. Jayson is a big one, but it’s been piecing the puzzle together all year,” said the Celtics coach.
“It’s obviously a new one, so as far as him being available, he’s been that all year, and this is obviously not due to injury or fatigue or a rest night,” Udoka said of Tatum’s first scratch of the season. “This is something you can’t control. So as far as his preparation, I’ve mentioned that, as far as him being ready to play every night, and play the minutes that he does and carry the load like he does. So obviously disappointed in that regard, but this is out of his control. It’s obviously ravaging the league, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”
The Celtics’ only blessing was that Al Horford, Grant Williams and two-way contract players Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas all returned from protocol for the Timberwolves game.
Tatum joined Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Josh Jackson in quarantine. As with Richardson, who spent four days in Phoenix as the result of his first time in protocol, and Schroder, who went into protocol in Milwaukee, Tatum may have to plan on spending more time in Minneapolis than he anticipated.
“The negative test is what it’s determined on. We’re looking at different situations with different guys,” said Udoka. “We’ve talked about the possibility of getting stuck in Milwaukee or Minnesota with different guys. Can’t go back with public transportation so we have to figure out private options. Not sure right now, but try to get guys back.”
Smart out with hand laceration
Though Marcus Smart played through a cut on his right hand suffered during Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee, the Celtics guard wasn’t as fortunate Monday night.
“I wouldn’t anticipate that,” Udoka said of whether Smart could miss prolonged time. “He tried to give it a go tonight and see how it felt. It’s just in a nasty spot honestly, so I wouldn’t anticipate it being anything long term. Just give it time to heal up, probably find the right padding or bandaging to take away the pain.”
Udoka said that Smart’s cut didn’t require stitches.
Committee? What committee?
With the Celtics’ top two point guards in quarantine, Payton Pritchard started against the Timberwolves. Beyond Pritchard, Udoka planned on assembling a point guard committee without any actual point guards.
“Payton will start at the point guard. With Dennis and Marcus out he’s one of our only true point guards left on the roster. We can fill in from other areas,” said Udoka. “Romeo (Langford) has handled it at times. We can look at a guy like Brodric Thomas, who’s a combo guard as well. Another who handles it as much as Jayson at times is Jaylen (Brown). Do it by committee at times when Payton’s out of the game, but there’s guys we’re confident in who can get us into what we need.”
The Maine men
Hauser and Thomas, as two-way contract players, normally would have received an extended run with the parent team in light of so many absences. Unfortunately for them, their entire time was spent in protocol up until Monday night.
“In general that was the thing disappointing about them going out early is they would have got a chance with all the guys being gone,” said Udoka. “So you want to see them, but also it’s about our depth and continuity with the team. They played in Maine and know the system well. It will be an opportunity for them, but also depth is beneficial.”
Boston police union slams coronavirus vaccine mandate and Michelle Wu, says it’s ‘exploring’ legal challenge
A Boston police union is looking to fight the city’s new coronavirus vaccine mandate, as the union rips Mayor Michelle Wu for taking away the COVID-19 testing option.
The previous labor agreement that allowed city employees to either be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests was torn up by the city’s administration last week, argues the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation.
Less than two weeks after the labor agreement was signed, Wu announced that all city employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 15 or face termination.
“The Federation strongly condemns the City and the Mayor’s blatant disregard for and violation of our legally binding contract,” the union said in a statement. “We believe that this agreement and the City policy, which encourages vaccination and provides a rigorous testing alternative, has been effective.”
“We are exploring our legal options to enforce this binding agreement and our rights to represent sworn supervisors,” the federation added.
The union said it’s not anti-vaccination, but is pro-collective bargaining and public safety.
“We fear Mayor Wu’s unfair labor practices and disregard of negotiated contracts will have real-world negative impacts,” the union said. “Our police department, already desperately understaffed, cannot afford to lose any more police officers willing to work a dangerous job.”
The city is implementing the vax mandate as COVID cases surge amid the extremely contagious omicron variant.
Boston’s new mandate will be in line with the state’s mandate that requires vaccination. The first Massachusetts State Police trooper was fired over the state mandate last week.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the City has acted within its authority, and with the advice of public health officials, to require vaccination for all city workers, aligning our policy with that of the state and with public-serving employers across the country,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.
“The previous Administration’s policy in no way limits the City’s authority to make this necessary update, although like the previous policy, the impacts will also be negotiated,” the spokesperson added. “This plan builds in appropriate time for compliance, and our expectation is that all of our city’s workforce will join us in protecting our communities by taking every action possible to end this pandemic.”
Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.
Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said such a mandate might drive up the nation’s lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.
“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”
The Biden administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said a vaccine mandate on planes could trigger a host of logistical and legal concerns.
The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though citizens and permanent residents only need to show proof of a negative test taken within a day of boarding.
Federal rules don’t require people traveling by air within the U.S. to show a negative test. Hawaii requires travelers to test or show proof of vaccination to avoid a mandatory quarantine.
Biden did not respond to questions on whether he was considering implementing a domestic air travel vaccination requirement, but he told reporters the subject was discussed on a call with the nation’s governors Monday morning.
“They asked Dr. Fauci some more questions about everything from whether or not he thought he was going to move to test at home — I mean, on air flights and that kind of thing,” Biden said of the call before departing the White House for his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
During the virtual meeting with governors, Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests that dominated headlines over the holiday season.
“My message is: If you need something, say something, and we’re going to have your back any way we can,” Biden said. He acknowledged long lines and chaotic scenes as Americans sought out testing amid the case surge and as they looked to safely gather with family and friends over the holiday.
Dolphins elevate running back, two linemen as COVID replacements; Saints’ starting left tackle out
The Miami Dolphins did not add or remove players from their reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of kickoff against the Saints, but they announced three elevations to their active roster from their practice squad for Monday Night Football as COVID replacements.
Miami brought up offensive tackles Roderick Johnson and Adam Pankey and running back Jordan Scarlett.
No new players landed on the COVID list Monday after offensive guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson were placed on it on Saturday. They joined linebacker Duke Riley, cornerback Justin Coleman, center Greg Mancz, guard Robert Jones and tight end Cethan Carter.
Johnson and Pankey were natural elevations given the Dolphins’ lack of depth on the offensive line against the Saints. While none of the starting five linemen were affected by the virus this past week, Miami only had center Cameron Tom, who was elevated on Saturday as a COVID replacement, available as a backup before Johnson and Pankey were called up.
Johnson, a Florida State alum, has appeared in 29 NFL games with six starts for the Houston Texans over the past three seasons. He joined the Dolphins’ practice squad on Sept. 20.
Pankey has been up and down between the Dolphins’ active roster and practice squad since December of 2019. He has appeared in six games with one start for Miami.
Scarlett’s elevation came as fellow running back Salvon Ahmed was named one of the Dolphins’ three pregame inactives to be one of four active-roster backs with Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay and Duke Johnson.
It’s also interesting that Scarlett, the St. Thomas Aquinas High and Florida grad who signed back to the Dolphins’ practice squad on Dec. 16, was elevated over rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks. Doaks has spent his first season on the practice squad and was activated from the COVID list within the past week.
The Dolphins had also previously elevated receiver and returner Tommylee Lewis, a former Saint who attended Dwyer High, which is also backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s alma mater.
Cornerback Trill Williams and defensive tackle John Jenkins joined Ahmed as healthy pregame inactives as the Dolphins didn’t have any players with injury designations entering Monday.
Armstead out, plus Saints’ COVID issues
The Dolphins’ coronavirus issues come mostly to backups, but the Saints went into Sunday’s game with several starters among the 21 total players on their COVID list.
It included quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, All-Pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, safety Malcolm Jenkins and Pro Bowl special teams ace J.T. Gray.
Ramczyk’s absence at right tackle was only amplified once three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead was deemed out ahead of Monday’s kickoff. Armstead entered questionable with a knee injury.
While Armstead missed the game, Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) were active.
Now Titans hit by COVID
After facing the COVID-decimated Saints on Monday night, the Dolphins get the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on Sunday, and they’re adding to their list of players in protocols early in the week.
The Titans placed wide receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and pass rusher Bud Dupree to their COVID list on Monday.
Tennessee already had left tackle Taylor Lewan and both guards, Nate Davis and Rodger Saffold, among those on the list. There is still ample time for players on Tennessee’s COVID list to return in time for Sunday’s game.
This story will be updated.
