Celtics run out of gas in Minnesota, 108-103

In yet another testament to the NBA’s determination that the show must go on, the Celtics took on Minnesota with Jayson Tatum the biggest and certainly most irreplaceable name on a list of eight players in health and safety protocol.

The Timberwolves, minus Karl-Anthony Towns, DeAngelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, also had eight in COVID detention.

“Everybody is holding their breath for when test results come back,” Ime Udoka said of the new daily ritual, which didn’t hold up well for the Celtics in their 108-103 loss to Minnesota.

Payton Pritchard started at point guard due to the absences of Marcus Smart (hand laceration) and Dennis Schroder (protocol), and despite a strong performance was part of a familiar problem. As well as they played, the Celtics once again couldn’t close the deal despite the returns of Al Horford and Grant Williams from quarantine. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points on 8-for-23 shooting.

Rob Williams, in foul trouble for most of the game, was barely a factor on a night when the young Timberwolves plus an old friend — Greg Monroe — had it their way down the stretch on the offensive glass.

Timberwolves backup Nathan Knight, with 20 points and 10 rebounds, was the latest relative unknown to have a big game at the Celtics’ expense this season.

Down six with 43.4 seconds to go, Brown was fouled attempting a 3-pointer. He hit all three to cut the Timberwolves lead to 106-100. Grant Williams stole the ball, but Brown’s drive rolled out down the other end. Despite a late Pritchard 3-pointer, the Celtics ran out of clock.

In the second quarter, Pritchard and Brown had scored six points apiece – the former with a pair of 3-pointers – over the last 3:23 of the quarter for a 56-45 halftime lead. Brown, after missing his first five shots, finished with 15 at the break to go along with another 13 from Pritchard. The Celtics had some initial trouble protecting that 11-point edge, though Brown brought them back with a drive for a 66-55 edge with 7:23 left in the third quarter.

Minnesota continued to threaten, especially with open shots from downtown, but Horford and Grant Williams both hit from downtown over the next four minutes to preserve the margin. The T-wolves cut the cushion to six before Brown, despite getting blacked twice in the same possession, scored on his third try for a 79-71 edge. Though a Jaden McDaniels three-point play cut the Celtics lead to 79-74 at the end of the quarter.

Monroe, the former Celtic signed by Minnesota to a 10-day hardship contract, kicked off a 14-2 Minnesota run over the first four minutes of the fourth, including a Malik Beasley 3-pointer for the Timberwolves’ biggest lead of the night at 87-81, followed by a Jordan McLaughlin free throw.

Brown missed two free throws, but the next time down Horford ended the Minnesota run from downtown, cutting the margin to four points with 7:16 left.

But Jaylen Nowell hit from downtown to boost the lead back to 91-84, and when Brown missed another jumper, Monroe tipped in for a 93-84 Timberwolves lead.

By the time Brown finally halted the Minnesota run at 21-7 with a dunk, only for Monroe to score in the paint yet again for a 97-88 lead. McDaniels hit from downtown for a 100-90 edge.