Bitcoin
Chivo Wallet Funds of $96K Missing-El Salvadorans Outrage!
- Complaints regarding holdings missing from the Government issued Chivo wallets.
- More than $96,000 estimated to be missing.
- President of El-Salvador Nayib Bukele remains optimistic on his BTC revolution.
The more the President of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele tries to mainstream the Bitcoin (BTC), the more hurdles he faces obviously. It’s well known that many citizens of El-Salvador did not welcome the BTC legal tender. Many took to the street to protest.
Despite such drastic measures, the President, Nayib Bukele somehow made it happen, and so El-Salvador became the world’s first country to make BTC as legal tender next to the U.S dollar. The law was first proposed in the month of June and as the ruling party, the president Nayib Bukele managed to pass the law and BTC as legal tender for the country came into effect from September 7th, 2021.
Yet, still people continue their protest against the law being enforced. Also, many of the official government wallet, the Chivo wallet ATMs were even burnt in many places.
The Missing Funds Outrage
The Chivo wallet, is the official crypto wallet brought out by the Government of El-Salvador, as they have made the BTC as legal tender. Though many Salvadorans are still opposing the law, things have gotten even worse for the past two weeks.
Since the mid of December, numerous complaints have been received by many Chivo wallet users, terming that their funds have disappeared. Many took onto social media in regards to this, as no proper answers were given. Salvadorans stormed to twitter, posting tweets and thrashing the government.
Accordingly, so far it’s estimated that the complaints have been received from about 50 chivo wallet users. Also, their funds lost so far approximates to about more than $96,000. The disappearance transactions made ranges from low as $60 to $1000 and more.
Moreover, when contacting the customer service, none of them helped and all the calls made were completely useless, as stated by the victims. Yet, so far no proper answers were given from the government’s end and people began to burst out in rage! True to the fact, there are about more than 3 million chivo wallet users overall.
On the other hand, the President Nayib Bukele remains silent regarding the issues. Indeed he’s currently focused and obsessed on his new ‘Bitcoin City’ developments and on crypto mining using the geothermal energy from the country’s volcanoes.
Bitcoin
Top 15 Cryptocurrencies Generated Huge Gains In 2021
The year 2021 has given huge changes in the charts of cryptocurrencies from the beginning. Along with more improvements in the industry the crypto market has experienced a strong bullish run and bearish pattern as well. Several coins have witnessed a high surge in its price action and increase in market cap value.
As per the recent updates, the CryptoDiffer, a social account that offers news and updates of the crypto industry from Twitter has listed top 15 gainers. The list consists of top 15 crypto gainers in 2021 where AXS captures the first spot. The 15 gainers are AXS, OMI, SAND, XYO, LUNA, FTM, SOL, KDA, VRA, BAKE, TEL, ONE, MANA, and RNDR. These crypto tokens have surged in price action as well as in market cap value YTD.
Top Gainers In 2021
The first cryptocurrency in the list is Axie Infinity (AXS) which is a gaming token that has surged in popularity and price value. AXS is set to be the lead for several gaming platforms that integrate the “play-to-earn” mechanism. At the time of writing, AXS was trading at $110.77 which is 3.46% up in the past 24-hours and soared 21% within a week.
The next token is Ecomi (OMI) which is currently trading at $0.0066 and 3.14% up in the last 24-hours. Following that, the other gaming token takes place which is The Sandbox (SAND). Currently, SAND is trading at $6.69 and it has nearly surged to 39% within the past week.
The next tokens on the list are XYO, MATIC, LUNA which have gained 16509%, 16012%, 14873% respectively year-to-date. Then comes Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) in the list where on the other hand, FTM has increased in TVL surpassing the value of SOL and LUNA. As of now, FTM has gained 13602% while SOL surged 13239% within a year.
Consequently, next on the list are KDA, VRA, BAKE, TEL, and ONE. These crypto tokens have bounced more than 6000% year-to-date. Kadena is one among the strong potential tokens which has generated huge gains to its holders. The token KDA has increased over 10000% in a year while its current trading price is $16.05.
The final two gainers in 2021 are MANA and RNDR where MANA soared huge within a short span of time. The YTD statistics indicate that MANA surged over 4793% whereas RNDR increased to 4771% with the market cap volume of $5.11B and $821M each. Among several gainers of the crypto industry these are the top gainers which have improvised in its ecosystem and price action.
Bitcoin
CoinEx 4th Anniversary｜Festival of Love: A Message of Love from Nigeria to the World
On the 4th anniversary of the exchange, CoinEx has launched the “Meet the CoinEx Team” anniversary celebration together with its global partners as a gesture to thank and give back to users. In Nigeria, CoinEx has hosted the “Festival of Love” charitable event.
On December 20, to celebrate its 4th anniversary, CoinEx held the “Festival of Love” charitable event at Uniuyo Teaching Hospital, Nigeria. Orok Godspower, one of the exchange’s Nigerian Partners represents CoinEx donated 700 care packages to children in the hospital on behalf of CoinEx. For the kids, these are heart-warming gifts. CoinEx contributes to charitable causes and offers a helping hand through real actions.
On the same day, Orok also went to the University of Uyo for the Festival of Love, which featured lotteries, games, creative dancing, and quiz contests. By encouraging the locals to follow the exchange’s SNS account, produce songs about CoinEx, and answer quizzes for rewards, the event helped them learn more about CoinEx and become new users.
At the end of the event, all users present received a 4th-anniversary gift package from CoinEx, and the game winners got custom-made CoinEx gifts like T-shirts and hats. With joint efforts by the Nigerian partners and CoinEx, the Festival of Love was a great success.
Other than the offline charitable event in Nigeria, which was a great success, CoinEx also held a meet-up in Minneapolis MOA, US on December 21.
Since its inception in 2017, CoinEx has always been trying to build a global presence for its products. The Nigerian Partners are key to this globalization strategy. Apart from marketing promotions, CoinEx has also been doing its part to contribute to charitable causes worldwide. The Festival of Love held at Uniuyo Teaching Hospital fully demonstrates the exchange’s commitment to its social responsibilities. Furthermore, the event also brought more attention to the health sector in Nigeria and improved the recognition of CoinEx among local users.
During the last four years, CoinEx has always put users first while serving a global audience. Along the way, the exchange has experienced many surprising changes and advancements. CoinEx now supports 16 languages, offers over 400 first-rate token services, and lists nearly 100 contract markets and almost 800 spot markets. Meanwhile, over 6 billion CET have been burnt.
These solid advancements are all backed by joint efforts made by CoinEx and Nigerian users around the world. In the future, CoinEx will keep offering more user-friendly, more stable trading environments and services for its global users in a world full of both opportunities and challenges. We look forward to meeting more users in Nigeria.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Is More Price Decline Coming?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin leverage ratio has hit a new all-time high (ATH). This may mean that a price correction could soon follow.
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Reaches New Highs, Correction Incoming?
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC leverage ratio has made a new ATH recently. This increases the possibility of a correction happening soon to flush out all the excess leverage.
The “all exchanges estimated leverage ratio” is an indicator that estimates how much leverage is used by Bitcoin investors on derivatives exchanges, on average.
There are two related metrics here. The first is the “open interest,” which measures the total amount of futures contracts currently open in the market. And the other is the “exchange reserve” that tells us how much BTC is stored in derivatives exchange wallets.
The value of the leverage ratio is calculated as the open interest divided by the exchange reserve. With the help of this metric, it becomes possible to tell whether investors are currently taking low risk or high risk.
When the value of the indicator rises, it means investors are taking on more leverage. High values of the metric may mean the market is currently over-leveraged, which could lead to higher volatility in Bitcoin.
Related Reading | Quant Explains How Large Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Can Help Turnaround Price
On the other hand, low values of the indicator imply there isn’t much leverage in the market right now. Here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC leverage ratio over the past few months:
Looks like the indicator has recently hit a new ATH | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin leverage ratio has been on the rise lately. Just recently the metric also achieved a new all-time high.
Related Reading | Growth Of Bitcoin ETFs & Other Instruments Doesn’t Support Supply Shock Narrative
The quant believes that such high values of the ratio may mean that a correction in the price of the coin could soon come, wiping away all the excess leverage with it.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $50.9k, up 11% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has stacked 6% in losses.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.
BTC's price surged up a few days ago, but has since moved sideways | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Bitcoin has established a footing above the $50k price level in the past few days, but it’s unclear at the moment when the coin might retest higher levels. If the leverage ratio is anything to go by, another correction might soon wipe away this recovery instead.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Chivo Wallet Funds of $96K Missing-El Salvadorans Outrage!
Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sweet Family Xmas Photos With Her 4 Kids & Without Kanye
‘Several people’ shot in Roxbury, life-threatening injuries reported: Police
“Face To Face” Exclusive: Anthony Ramos Opens Up With Becky G About Growing Up In The Projects Of Brooklyn
Kanye West Spotted With Friends As Kim K & Pete Davidson Step Out For New Romantic Date
Former tennis coach gives $350,000 to rebuild courts at Como Park Senior High in St. Paul
Broncos coach Vic Fangio: Winning final two games to save job “totally not in my frame of thought”
The Internet claims NeNe Leakes’ rumored sidepiece is a woman
Gophers’ dominating defense was backbone of an 8-4 season
Omicron, storms, disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?