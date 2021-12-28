News
Chris Finch breaks down Minnesota’s hardship waiver signees
The Timberwolves have added a few fresh faces to the roster out of pure necessity over the last week.
Minnesota used hardship waivers to ink Chris Silva, Rayjon Tucker and Greg Monroe to 10-day deals to help fill out a roster that’s been ravaged by COVID-19.
The Wolves have to rely on these guys to help get through this difficult stretch with significantly less than its full complement of players. Silva checked into Monday’s game in the first quarter.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch dissected each of the recent additions ahead of Monday’s game versus Boston.
Silva is a 6-foot-8 forward who was with the Timberwolves in training camp before playing with the Iowa Wolves.
“He’s a good, athletic, good-rolling big,” Finch said. “Gives us the opportunity, maybe, to switch out on the perimeter a little bit. He knows our system. He’s done a good job down in Iowa with our team down there.”
Monroe is a veteran center — the team’s only true center with Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns in protocols. The 31-year-old is in his 10th NBA season, last playing in the League during the 2018-19 campaign. He arrived Monday afternoon. Finch barely had a chance to talk to Monroe prior to his pregame media availability just 105 minutes ahead of Monday’s tip.
And yet there Monroe was, on the floor to start the second quarter.
“Greg is a vet. Kind of has some characteristics that we already use in our system with playing through a big on the top of the floor with skill,” Finch said. “He can pass, score in the post a little bit. You know, I don’t think it’s a huge disruption there, in terms of the style of play that we have.”
Tucker is a 6-foot-3 guard who’s in his third NBA season, with brief stops in Utah and Philadelphia over the past two seasons. Finch said he’s “actually pretty intrigued” by the wing.
“Gives us an athletic, powerful wing, good body,” Finch said. “Gets out in transition, gets to the basket. We’re desperately missing guys who can get to the basket with force.”
Finch is used to managing rosters where star players suddenly become unavailable at a moment’s notice and fresh faces are leaned on without hardly any preparation. It’s the life he lived coaching overseas and then in the G League.
“Both situations have been very fluid. You’ve just got to kind of not get too wrapped up in anything, go with the flow as best as you possibly can. You’ve got to maintain your high-level philosophy, you don’t go just changing everything,” Finch said. “But be willing to adjust and be willing to try anything.”
The NBA adjusted its protocols Monday, allowing players to come back after as few as six days in the protocols, depending on their test results.
“It’ll hopefully have a positive impact in that we get some guys back here, but everything is changing every day. Who knows what tomorrow’s protocols will be? Who knows anything? It’s literally a minute-by-minute situation, doesn’t even feel day by day,” Finch said. “We go through a gameplan, we go through a shootaround, go through a walk through, at the end of it all, we find out (Boston star wing Jayson Tatum is) out. And then coaches, we huddle, we say, ‘Who should we start? How should we start?’ I don’t know, because at 4 p.m., someone else might be thrown out. So why even waste our time right now. We’ll deal with it when we get there.”
Denver police investigating two shootings that left three injured Monday night
Denver police are investigating a pair of shootings that left three people injured in different parts of the city Monday night.
The Denver Police Department announced on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting in the area of First Avenue and Broadway shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The post said two victims had been located. The severity of their injuries was unknown and no one had been arrested in relation to the shooting as of 5:43 p.m.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the area of 1st and Broadway. 2 victims have been located with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/b5aUeCqtWl
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 28, 2021
At 6:27 p.m., the department posted to Twitter that it was investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of North Williams Street.
One victim was identified in that shooting but again the department said the severity of that person’s injuries was unknown. The department has yet to make any arrests in relation to that incident, according to the post. Officers continue to investigate.
The intersection of First Avenue and Broadway is in the heart of the city’s popular South Broadway shopping and entertainment area, near a number of bars, restaurants and shops.
The 1200 block of North Williams Street is just south of Cheesman Park.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Omicron spreading “like wildfire” as Colorado COVID hospitalizations tick up
Colorado appears to be headed into another COVID-19 surge, just four weeks after the delta-fueled wave started to break.
Hospitalizations bottomed out on Saturday, with 992 people receiving care for confirmed COVID-19. By Monday afternoon, that had risen to 1,018.
It’s not unusual for hospitalizations to rise slightly after a holiday, as people who put off seeking care start feeling sick enough that they can’t wait any longer. But given how steeply new admissions jumped in recent days, that’s probably not the only factor, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 227 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 on Monday, compared to 66 a week ago.
“Omicron has arrived in Colorado and it’s spreading like wildfire,” she said.
As in previous waves, the percentage of tests coming back positive rose first, followed by new cases and hospital admissions. An average of 12.6% of COVID-19 tests back positive in the week ending Sunday — the highest rate since mid-November 2020. When the positivity rate is that high, it suggests the actual number of cases may be significantly higher than what the state has found.
As it was, the state health department recorded 22,658 new cases in the week ending Sunday. The last time the state found more cases was in early December 2020.
While there’s a growing consensus that people infected with the omicron variant are less likely to be hospitalized that those who had the delta variant, it’s not clear how much lower the risk is, and whether everyone will see their individual risk drop, Carlton said.
But even if each individual’s risk is lower, the risk to the population as a whole can be significant. Omicron has shown it can infect huge numbers of people, and if even a small percentage of them become severely ill, hospitals could be pushed to the breaking point. It’s possible Colorado could see a peak as high as it did in November, something comparable to the worst point in December 2020, or even “unprecedented” levels of hospitalizations, Carlton said.
“I think the unresolved question is how high will hospital demand get,” she said.
Studies have estimated omicron could be anywhere from 20% to 80% less severe than delta. In comparison, the original version of COVID-19 that hit the United States in March 2020 was about 50% less severe than delta, Carlton said. Of course, more treatments are available now, and some people who died in early 2020 would survive now, but even a less-severe version of the virus can be deadly for people without immunity, she said.
“We remain most concerned about adults who are unvaccinated,” she said.
So far, vaccination appears to prevent most severe illnesses from omicron, though it’s not as effective as it was against delta. A third shot provides extra protection, though a British study found people who’ve had a booster may still get breakthrough cases with symptoms. Generally, those symptoms have been mild.
The good news is that omicron is so contagious that it will run out of people to infect before long, Carlton said. That means that people who are concerned about their risk can upgrade their masks and perhaps restrict their social engagements for a few weeks, knowing they won’t have to keep it up for months on end, she said.
“This wave is going to be fast,” she said.
Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future
Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction.
The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault.
But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went without the Dolphins making a move, and Tagovailoa has played some of his best football since with Miami entering Monday night’s matchup at the New Orleans Saints on a six-game winning streak.
The trade conversations feel like they occurred long ago, and the Dolphins’ second-year signal caller is feeling the love within the organization, especially from coach Brian Flores.
“I think I’m getting a lot of support from the organization,” Tagovailoa said in a pregame feature with ESPN on Monday Night Countdown. “With our head coach, a lot of it has to do with communication. I would say he’s just a very straightforward person. For me, I like that. That’s how I grew up. That’s kind of how my dad is. Doesn’t tell you what you like to hear but tells you what you need to hear.”
Heading into Monday’s game, Tagovailoa led NFL starting quarterbacks in completion percentage, at 69.9. He had a run of four straight games with a passer rating above 100 before a two-interception game that preceded Monday night at the Saints.
“The better he plays now, the more case he makes for that job going forward,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. “He’s winning games, playing well. If that continues, you will think he will be the Dolphins’ quarterback of the future. He struggles down the stretch, they don’t win games, they fall short of the playoffs, I think some of those conversations could come back up again. … Tua controls his destiny here.”
Former players turned analysts also offered their thoughts, and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young pointed to the Dolphins’ offensive line issues as making it difficult to measure Tagovailoa.
“In my mind, it’s so difficult to show who you truly are in that situation,” he said. “I think we’re going to need a whole ‘nother year and some more support, but what you see is a stabilizing quarterback that can be a good quarterback for 10 years in this league. Can he be great? I don’t know.”
“Great,” analyst Marcus Spears added of Tagovailoa’s development earlier on ESPN’s SportsCenter, “Because he’s playing, and he’s not dealing with this franchise or organization or the news cycle talking about what quarterback is going to come in and replace him. He’s not being compared to Justin Herbert anymore. He’s been allowed to play. He’s not sharing time with Ryan Fitzpatrick anymore. He’s had an opportunity to develop through games.”
Monday Night Countdown also had a feature on a pair of big-man touchdowns for the Dolphins this season — one which didn’t count. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had his score and ensuing celebration from the Dec. 19 win over the New York Jets highlighted, along with right guard Robert Hunt’s illegal catch and run to dive across the goal line on Nov. 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.
COVID replacements
The Dolphins did not add or remove players from their reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of kickoff against the Saints, but they announced three elevations to their active roster from their practice squad for Monday Night Football as COVID replacements.
Miami brought up offensive tackles Roderick Johnson and Adam Pankey and running back Jordan Scarlett.
No new players landed on the COVID list Monday after offensive guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson were placed on it on Saturday. They joined linebacker Duke Riley, cornerback Justin Coleman, center Greg Mancz, guard Robert Jones and tight end Cethan Carter.
Johnson and Pankey were natural elevations given the Dolphins’ lack of depth on the offensive line against the Saints. While none of the starting five linemen were affected by the virus this past week, Miami only had center Cameron Tom, who was elevated on Saturday as a COVID replacement, available as a backup before Johnson and Pankey were called up.
Johnson, a Florida State alum, has appeared in 29 NFL games with six starts for the Houston Texans over the past three seasons. He joined the Dolphins’ practice squad on Sept. 20.
Pankey has been up and down between the Dolphins’ active roster and practice squad since December of 2019. He has appeared in six games with one start for Miami.
Scarlett’s elevation came as fellow running back Salvon Ahmed was named one of the Dolphins’ three pregame inactives to be one of four active-roster backs with Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay and Duke Johnson.
It’s also interesting that Scarlett, the St. Thomas Aquinas High and Florida grad who signed back to the Dolphins’ practice squad on Dec. 16, was elevated over rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks. Doaks has spent his first season on the practice squad and was activated from the COVID list within the past week.
The Dolphins had also previously elevated receiver and returner Tommylee Lewis, a former Saint who attended Dwyer High, which is also backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s alma mater.
Cornerback Trill Williams and defensive tackle John Jenkins joined Ahmed as healthy pregame inactives as the Dolphins didn’t have any players with injury designations entering Monday.
Armstead out, plus Saints’ COVID issues
The Dolphins’ coronavirus issues come mostly to backups, but the Saints went into Sunday’s game with several starters among the 21 total players on their COVID list.
It included quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, All-Pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, safety Malcolm Jenkins and Pro Bowl special teams ace J.T. Gray.
Ramczyk’s absence at right tackle was only amplified once three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead was deemed out ahead of Monday’s kickoff. Armstead entered questionable with a knee injury.
While Armstead missed the game, Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) were active.
Now Titans hit by COVID
After facing the COVID-decimated Saints on Monday night, the Dolphins get the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on Sunday, and they’re adding to their list of players in protocols early in the week.
The Titans placed wide receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and pass rusher Bud Dupree to their COVID list on Monday.
Tennessee already had left tackle Taylor Lewan and both guards, Nate Davis and Rodger Saffold, among those on the list. There is still ample time for players on Tennessee’s COVID list to return in time for Sunday’s game.
