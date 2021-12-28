Chris Finch breaks down Minnesota’s hardship waiver signees

The Timberwolves have added a few fresh faces to the roster out of pure necessity over the last week.

Minnesota used hardship waivers to ink Chris Silva, Rayjon Tucker and Greg Monroe to 10-day deals to help fill out a roster that’s been ravaged by COVID-19.

The Wolves have to rely on these guys to help get through this difficult stretch with significantly less than its full complement of players. Silva checked into Monday’s game in the first quarter.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch dissected each of the recent additions ahead of Monday’s game versus Boston.

Silva is a 6-foot-8 forward who was with the Timberwolves in training camp before playing with the Iowa Wolves.

“He’s a good, athletic, good-rolling big,” Finch said. “Gives us the opportunity, maybe, to switch out on the perimeter a little bit. He knows our system. He’s done a good job down in Iowa with our team down there.”

Monroe is a veteran center — the team’s only true center with Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns in protocols. The 31-year-old is in his 10th NBA season, last playing in the League during the 2018-19 campaign. He arrived Monday afternoon. Finch barely had a chance to talk to Monroe prior to his pregame media availability just 105 minutes ahead of Monday’s tip.

And yet there Monroe was, on the floor to start the second quarter.

“Greg is a vet. Kind of has some characteristics that we already use in our system with playing through a big on the top of the floor with skill,” Finch said. “He can pass, score in the post a little bit. You know, I don’t think it’s a huge disruption there, in terms of the style of play that we have.”

Tucker is a 6-foot-3 guard who’s in his third NBA season, with brief stops in Utah and Philadelphia over the past two seasons. Finch said he’s “actually pretty intrigued” by the wing.

“Gives us an athletic, powerful wing, good body,” Finch said. “Gets out in transition, gets to the basket. We’re desperately missing guys who can get to the basket with force.”

Finch is used to managing rosters where star players suddenly become unavailable at a moment’s notice and fresh faces are leaned on without hardly any preparation. It’s the life he lived coaching overseas and then in the G League.

“Both situations have been very fluid. You’ve just got to kind of not get too wrapped up in anything, go with the flow as best as you possibly can. You’ve got to maintain your high-level philosophy, you don’t go just changing everything,” Finch said. “But be willing to adjust and be willing to try anything.”

The NBA adjusted its protocols Monday, allowing players to come back after as few as six days in the protocols, depending on their test results.

“It’ll hopefully have a positive impact in that we get some guys back here, but everything is changing every day. Who knows what tomorrow’s protocols will be? Who knows anything? It’s literally a minute-by-minute situation, doesn’t even feel day by day,” Finch said. “We go through a gameplan, we go through a shootaround, go through a walk through, at the end of it all, we find out (Boston star wing Jayson Tatum is) out. And then coaches, we huddle, we say, ‘Who should we start? How should we start?’ I don’t know, because at 4 p.m., someone else might be thrown out. So why even waste our time right now. We’ll deal with it when we get there.”