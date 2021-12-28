Celebrities
Congratulations! Jaylan Banks & Falynn Pina Proudly Post First Photo Of Their Baby Girl Emma
Falynn Pina has moved on completely from her divorce and she’s showing off the new addition to her family. As previously reported the former Real Housewives of Atlanta guest star announced in August that she and her assistant turned fiancé Jaylan Banks were expecting.
Now, the couple’s sharing the first photo of their adorable daughter Emma.
In the photo first revealed by E! News, baby Emma who was born in November is swaddled in a fluffy white blanket while wearing a flower in her hair. She is the first child for the couple and Falynn’s fourth. Falynn also has three sons—Troy, Dylan, and Liam—from previous relationships.
“Emma is the easiest baby,” Falynn told E! News about her little one. “Troy, Dylan, and Liam love helping out and being big brothers to her.”
The couple, who got engaged in October, first broke the news by posting a video on Falynn’s YouTube channel. They followed up with a gender reveal showing the mom excitedly learning that she would be welcoming her first baby girl.
Falynn also slammed rumors that her divorce to Porsha Williams’ speedy sweetie Simon Guoabdia was because she was pregnant with Jaylan Banks’ baby.
“I am not 8 months along, somebody put that narrative out that somebody was divorcing me because I was pregnant with my best friend’s child,” said Falynn in a YouTube video showcasing her bare bump in . “No, sorry to tell you that’s not true at all. I was sitting at home begging him to come home for months.
Despite the previous drama, Falynn and Jaylan are continuing to showcase their “#PerfectlyPina” love story on YouTube. Most recently Falynn told fans about her post-baby snapback journey.
“I was really insecure about my weight, I was 154 and when I started out I was 112 [pounds],” said Falynn. “With this one and me being older I really thought that all the weight was gonna stay and I was really insecure about it. I was really afraid of it, but it didn’t. It melted off and it’s still melting off slowly but surely.”
Congrats to Falynn and Jaylan!
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Goes IN On LeBron James For Posting Meme ‘Encouraging Vaccine Hesitancy’
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized NBA superstar LeBron James for posting a cryptic meme about Covid-19 on Instagram.
The meme shows three versions of Spider-Man pointing at each other. Each version is labeled COVID, flu and cold.
LeBron’s IG post implied there is no difference between COVID, the common cold virus or the flu.
He captioned the meme, “Help me out folks” with a shrugging emoji.
The post generated over 2.5 million likes and more than 47,000 comments.
Abdul-Jabbar, a vocal supporter of the mRNA vaccines, took to his Substack page to scold LeBron.
“The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.
“Well, since he asked, let me help him out by explaining the difference—and how knowing that difference might save lives, especially in the Black community.
“As is evident by some of the comments that cheer LeBron’s post, he’s given support to those not getting vaccinated, which makes the situation for all of worse by postponing our health and economic recovery. The CDC reports that those who are unvaccinated are 9 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital and 14 times more likely to die from COVID than those vaccinated. The number rises to 20 time more likely when compared to someone who’s gotten a booster shot. By posting the uninformed meme, LeBron has encouraged vaccine hesitancy which puts lives and livelihoods at risk.”
Six of LeBron’s teammates and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol last week after testing positive for the virus. All are vaccinated and none are experiencing any symptoms of infection.
Other influential sports figures questioned the logic of quarantining perfectly healthy athletes.
RELATED: LeBron James tests negative for Covid-19, Cleared to play, Tweets ‘something fishy’ is going on
LeBron sat out one game after testing false-positive with no symptoms. He tweeted there was something “fishy” about the NBA’s Covid-19 tests.
?Something is REAL ? ? ? ?? going on
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021
Last week NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he had no plans to pause the NBA season, since players who tested positive are asymptomatic.
“No plans right now to pause the season,” Silver told ESPN.
“We’ve of course looked at the options but frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now… this virus will not be eradicated, and we’re going to have to learn to live with it.”
The CDC seemed to respond to the pushback on Monday by shortening the quarantine time from 10 days to 5 days for people who test positive without symptoms.
It happened. Lebron and I finally agreed on something. pic.twitter.com/t0pb9sM29F
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 24, 2021
wish lebron had just said ‘these three things are closer to being equal because of vaccines, go get yours’
rounds of revisions are important
— J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) December 24, 2021
Covid isn’t the flu. At least you get side effects with the flu ?.
— David Brigido (@dbrigido2) December 24, 2021
Bella Hadid Stuns In Lacy Black Lingerie In Behind-The-Scenes Pic From Victoria’s Secret Shoot
Bella Hadid looked sexier than ever as she posed in nothing but black lace lingerie for a behind-the-scenes photo from her Victoria’s Secret photoshoot.
If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, 25, it is that she always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent post. Bella looked fabulous when she posted a behind-the-scenes picture from her Victoria’s Secret photoshoot where she’s rocking black lace lingerie.
In the photo, Bella sat in a chair backward while showing off her incredibly toned figure in a super low-cut black and white lace bustier bra that had spaghetti straps, underwire cups, and a sheer bodice. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise, cheeky sheer mesh underwear.
Bella captioned the photo, “@VICTORIASSECRET The days we have on set are some of the best days I’ve had … @mustafayanaz VS Soccer Tournament 2022 …. Made possible by a few of my favorite angel humans @raulmartinez1024 @felicitybwebb.”
The supermodel styled her look with slicked back, long, straight hair that was blowing in the wind thanks to the fan on set. She topped her look off with a nude lip, a sultry smokey eye, and dangling diamond earrings.
Bella is always showing off her fabulous figure and when she’s not wearing lingerie, she is usually wearing some sort of sexy swimsuit. Just recently, she enjoyed her day on the beach in Miami when she soaked up the sun while wearing a tiny cheetah print Melissa Simone Miya Bikini that put her toned abs on full display. The two-piece featured a tiny triangle string top with extremely high-waisted bottoms that had thin straps on the sides of her hips.
She styled the bikini with a low-rise, belted tan Abercrombie & Fitch Skirt and a cool red and white tie-dye, cowboy Beta Astral Wika Hat. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Adidas Consortium Cg Zx 2K Phormar II Sneakers, a Short & Suite Chunky Gem Ring, Jennifer Fisher Cylinder Bangles, a Cartier Panthere De Cartier Mini Watch, and a Jacquie Aiche Smooth Gold Dome Ring.
Kim Kardashian Reveals The Lavish Golf Carts Kris Jenner Gifted All 6 Kids For Christmas — Video
Hot wheels! Momager Kris Jenner spoiled her famous family with 6 custom golf carts for Christmas.
Life in the fast lane! Kim Kardashian, 41, couldn’t help but show off the very fancy gift her mom Kris Jenner, 66, got her and her famous siblings for Christmas. The SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram Story on Dec. 25 to reveal a driveway packed with a fleet of luxury Moke electric cars, which start at around $21,000 apiece and can cost up to $30,000 a pop. (That would make the whole family package at least $126,000.)
Kim gushed about her new ride to fans, saying, “Oh my god. Look at our Christmas presents from my mom, for all her kids.” One baby blue and one bright vehicle hung out at the far end of the driveway while Kim pivoted the camera to a white one with a skull etched into the hood. “This has to be for Kourtney and Travis,” Kim said of her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and punk drummer fiance Travis Barker, 46. At the other end, there were two pink Mokes for Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, and another in yellow.
This year was much quieter than normal for the Kardashians, who decided not to throw their annual Christmas bash for the second year in a row. With one family tradition on pause, they made sure to have fun with their yearly Christmas card, which the family also skipped in 2020. In the photo Kris, Kim, and Khloe bundled up in fuzzy brown loungewear while with Kim’s four kids, Khloe’s daughter True, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian.
The Christmas posts come after Kim reportedly spent the holidays with ex-husband Kanye West, 44. “Kim has every intention of celebrating the holidays with Kanye and the kids,” an insider was able to tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
“Despite not having their divorce finalized yet, they’re still on friendly terms and have decided that at the end of the day, their main focus and priority is all about the kids,” the source said, adding, “Kim and Kanye have always loved celebrating Christmas together and they want to do everything in their power to maintain a life of normality for the kids despite their split.”
