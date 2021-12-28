Celebrities
Cops Kill People: LAPD Releases Footage Of Reckless Fatal Shooting That Lead To Death Of 14-Year-Old Valentina Orellana-Peralta [VIDEO]
Public transparency is a must in these types of cases.
Yesterday, BOSSIP reported that 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot and killed by a yet-to-be-identified LAPD police officer who fired shots inside of a Los Angeles Burlington store. Officers were called to the scene after someone called 911 reporting “shots fired”. However, there was no firearm recovered on-site and no witnesses corroborated the reports of gunfire prior to police arrival. That said, police did witness a man assaulting another shopper with a weapon that was described as a “bicycle lock”.
When it was all said and done, the intended suspect was killed as was Orellana-Peralta. This shooting has garnered ever-growing public interest and late last night the LAPD released the footage (security, body camera, and 911 phone call). Press play below to see and hear the details of what took place inside the store.
It should be noted that this footage can be disturbing. Please consider your mental state prior to viewing.
According to NYPost, Los Angeles County Coroner has ruled this death a homicide and announced that the 14-year-old was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.
The California Attorney General is conducting an investigation into the shooting and those findings will be handed off to the California Department of Justice prosecutors for further review. LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore will advise the civilian board of police commissioners and they will determine whether or not the officer’s conduct was aligned with proper protocol.
There are some very basic firearm safety rules and one
Betty White Confirms She ‘Feels So Good’ Ahead Of 100th Birthday: ‘I’m So Lucky’
The actress will celebrate a century of life in a few weeks, and she said she was in good spirits before the milestone birthday.
Betty White will turn 100-years-old on January 17, and the iconic actress seems super excited to celebrate a century on this earth. The Golden Girls star spoke about how happy she is to be approaching her next birthday, and some of the secrets to her success and longevity in a Tuesday December 28 interview with People.
While it’s still about three weeks until Betty becomes a centenarian, the actress showed that she was grateful to be in such great shape at 99-years-old. “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she told People. “It’s amazing.”
Betty described herself as a “cockeyed optimist,” and she had a hilarious joke about her diet that’s helped her get to 100. “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working,” she said. The Proposal star also said that her positive nature came from her mom. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she explained. “I always find the positive.”
Hitting 100-years-old is definitely something to celebrate, and Betty has already announced her birthday plans! The actress shared that Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration will hit theaters on January 17 to coincide with her special day. The movie will screen in over 900 theaters and show clips and behind-the-scenes footage from throughout her career, including classics like Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and much more. “I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!” she wrote in a tweet announcing the celebration.
Betty has never shied away from her secrets to living a long and healthy life. Before she turned 99 in January 2021, she said that she runs a mile every morning (although that was put on the backburner, because of COVID). She said that to celebrate turning 99, she wanted to embrace her love of animals and work on re-releasing one of her favorite projects. “I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”
Congratulations! Jaylan Banks & Falynn Pina Proudly Post First Photo Of Their Baby Girl Emma
Falynn Pina has moved on completely from her divorce and she’s showing off the new addition to her family. As previously reported the former Real Housewives of Atlanta guest star announced in August that she and her assistant turned fiancé Jaylan Banks were expecting.
Now, the couple’s sharing the first photo of their adorable daughter Emma.
In the photo first revealed by E! News, baby Emma who was born in November is swaddled in a fluffy white blanket while wearing a flower in her hair. She is the first child for the couple and Falynn’s fourth. Falynn also has three sons—Troy, Dylan, and Liam—from previous relationships.
“Emma is the easiest baby,” Falynn told E! News about her little one. “Troy, Dylan, and Liam love helping out and being big brothers to her.”
The couple, who got engaged in October, first broke the news by posting a video on Falynn’s YouTube channel. They followed up with a gender reveal showing the mom excitedly learning that she would be welcoming her first baby girl.
Falynn also slammed rumors that her divorce to Porsha Williams’ speedy sweetie Simon Guoabdia was because she was pregnant with Jaylan Banks’ baby.
“I am not 8 months along, somebody put that narrative out that somebody was divorcing me because I was pregnant with my best friend’s child,” said Falynn in a YouTube video showcasing her bare bump in . “No, sorry to tell you that’s not true at all. I was sitting at home begging him to come home for months.
Despite the previous drama, Falynn and Jaylan are continuing to showcase their “#PerfectlyPina” love story on YouTube. Most recently Falynn told fans about her post-baby snapback journey.
“I was really insecure about my weight, I was 154 and when I started out I was 112 [pounds],” said Falynn. “With this one and me being older I really thought that all the weight was gonna stay and I was really insecure about it. I was really afraid of it, but it didn’t. It melted off and it’s still melting off slowly but surely.”
Congrats to Falynn and Jaylan!
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Goes IN On LeBron James For Posting Meme ‘Encouraging Vaccine Hesitancy’
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized NBA superstar LeBron James for posting a cryptic meme about Covid-19 on Instagram.
The meme shows three versions of Spider-Man pointing at each other. Each version is labeled COVID, flu and cold.
LeBron’s IG post implied there is no difference between COVID, the common cold virus or the flu.
He captioned the meme, “Help me out folks” with a shrugging emoji.
The post generated over 2.5 million likes and more than 47,000 comments.
Abdul-Jabbar, a vocal supporter of the mRNA vaccines, took to his Substack page to scold LeBron.
“The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.
“Well, since he asked, let me help him out by explaining the difference—and how knowing that difference might save lives, especially in the Black community.
“As is evident by some of the comments that cheer LeBron’s post, he’s given support to those not getting vaccinated, which makes the situation for all of worse by postponing our health and economic recovery. The CDC reports that those who are unvaccinated are 9 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital and 14 times more likely to die from COVID than those vaccinated. The number rises to 20 time more likely when compared to someone who’s gotten a booster shot. By posting the uninformed meme, LeBron has encouraged vaccine hesitancy which puts lives and livelihoods at risk.”
Six of LeBron’s teammates and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol last week after testing positive for the virus. All are vaccinated and none are experiencing any symptoms of infection.
Other influential sports figures questioned the logic of quarantining perfectly healthy athletes.
RELATED: LeBron James tests negative for Covid-19, Cleared to play, Tweets ‘something fishy’ is going on
LeBron sat out one game after testing false-positive with no symptoms. He tweeted there was something “fishy” about the NBA’s Covid-19 tests.
?Something is REAL ? ? ? ?? going on
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021
Last week NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he had no plans to pause the NBA season, since players who tested positive are asymptomatic.
“No plans right now to pause the season,” Silver told ESPN.
“We’ve of course looked at the options but frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now… this virus will not be eradicated, and we’re going to have to learn to live with it.”
The CDC seemed to respond to the pushback on Monday by shortening the quarantine time from 10 days to 5 days for people who test positive without symptoms.
It happened. Lebron and I finally agreed on something. pic.twitter.com/t0pb9sM29F
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 24, 2021
wish lebron had just said ‘these three things are closer to being equal because of vaccines, go get yours’
rounds of revisions are important
— J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) December 24, 2021
Covid isn’t the flu. At least you get side effects with the flu ?.
— David Brigido (@dbrigido2) December 24, 2021
