Cops Kill People: LAPD Releases Footage Of Reckless Fatal Shooting That Lead To Death Of 14-Year-Old Valentina Orellana-Peralta [VIDEO]

Public transparency is a must in these types of cases.

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported that 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot and killed by a yet-to-be-identified LAPD police officer who fired shots inside of a Los Angeles Burlington store. Officers were called to the scene after someone called 911 reporting “shots fired”. However, there was no firearm recovered on-site and no witnesses corroborated the reports of gunfire prior to police arrival. That said, police did witness a man assaulting another shopper with a weapon that was described as a “bicycle lock”.

When it was all said and done, the intended suspect was killed as was Orellana-Peralta. This shooting has garnered ever-growing public interest and late last night the LAPD released the footage (security, body camera, and 911 phone call). Press play below to see and hear the details of what took place inside the store.

It should be noted that this footage can be disturbing. Please consider your mental state prior to viewing.

According to NYPost, Los Angeles County Coroner has ruled this death a homicide and announced that the 14-year-old was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

The California Attorney General is conducting an investigation into the shooting and those findings will be handed off to the California Department of Justice prosecutors for further review. LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore will advise the civilian board of police commissioners and they will determine whether or not the officer’s conduct was aligned with proper protocol.

