News
Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5%
Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure.
Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards, reported Sunday that holiday sales had risen 8.5% from a year earlier. Mastercard SpendingPulse had expected an 8.8% increase.
The results, which covered Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, were fueled by purchases of clothing and jewelry.
Holiday sales were up 10.7% compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period.
By category, clothing rose 47%, jewelry 32%, electronics 16%. Online sales were up 11% from a year ago and 61% from 2019. Department stores registered a 21% increase over 2020.
After omicron hit, some consumers stayed home and shifted their spending to e-commerce — but sales stayed strong.
A broader picture will be revealed next month when the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, comes out with its combined two-month results in mid-January.
The results will be based on an analysis of the November and December sales figures from the Commerce Department. Analysts will also be dissecting the fourth-quarter financial results from different retailers that are slated to be released in February.
News
State health department confirms more omicron cases in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state’s health department has confirmed 13 Missourians have tested positive for omicron, but the number of wastewater samples containing the variant is growing fast.
Roughly 2,000 people are hospitalized because of COVID and the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) said it’s just a matter of time before that number rises, as researchers find more omicron in samples from wastewater treatment plants, expect the number of cases to also increase.
“Some hospitals are exceeding the number of COVID patients that they have had at any other peak,” said Dave Dillon, Missouri Hospital Association. “The number of positive Missourians continues to go up.”
In the past week, Missouri has reported more than 18,000 new COVID cases, an average of 2,583 a day.
“I’m expecting it to take over,” Lead researcher at Mizzou studying and testing wastewater for COVID Marc Johnson said. “Delta might not go away completely but the way things are going, I’m expective omicron to be the dominant lineage within a month or so.”
Earlier this month, a St. Louis City resident was the first to test positive for omicron. As of Monday, there are 13 cases in the state.
“I’m expecting us to set an all-time record again in terms of cases,” Johnson said. “To those unvaccinated, this is still a virus that can kill you and it’s going to be very widespread in a couple of weeks here in Missouri.”
Johnson’s lab is one of the only in the state testing wastewater for COVID. He said he’s starting to find more samples containing omicron
“Most of the sites that turned positive were within 20 miles of Interstate 70,” Johnson said.
For months, he said scientists at Mizzou have been finding the delta variant in nearly every single sample of wastewater, which comes from all parts of the state.
“New York, the UK [United Kingdom], South Africa, most of the places that are ahead of us in this Omicron curve have set all-time case records from the beginning of the pandemic,” Johnson said. “This is the highest they have ever seen. I have no reason to think it’s going to be any different in Missouri.”
The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said Monday, the omicron variant is rapidly spreading throughout the state. Out of 57 samples collected last week, more than 55% of them showed evidence of the variant in communities across the state, including Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, Branson, and Joplin.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources provides the wastewater treatment facilities with the kits, boxes, bags, and tubes in order for the lab to test the samples. Johnson said once they receive the data; within a matter of hours, they upload the information to DHSS who then passes it along to local health departments.
Johnson said his lab at Mizzou collects roughly 200 samples of wastewater weekly.
“With what we know about the disease, with what we know about the science of treating it, it’s probably going to be a very difficult early 2022,” Dillon said. “I foresee, that we are likely to be seeing another peak and it be at least as high as the earlier or perhaps higher.”
Dillon said some health care providers are having to find other places for patients to due to the rising number of hospitalizations.
“Kansas City is now referring patients out to other places as their capacity begins to run short,” Dillon said. “We are still about at two-thirds of the prior highs in hospitalizations.”
Hospitals are concerned about case numbers rising and hospitalizations in the coming weeks.
“As difficult as it was going into the holiday, it’s very difficult to imagine that we are in a worse place than we were before,” Dillon said.
He said because of the holidays, hospitals throughout the country have been given two extra days to upload their data, so there is currently a lag in the system, which means it could be next year before the state has a more accurate picture of how the virus is affecting hospitals.
Another issue, Dillon said, is staffing. Hospitals have enough supplies and PPE, but nurses, doctors, and other health care providers are going on year two of responding to the pandemic.
“They are very tired, some people have left the profession, it’s very difficult to get staffing,” Dillon said.
In a previous interview, Dillon said health care providers across the state are using staffing agencies to have enough workers.
Currently, 53% of Missouri’s population is fully vaccinated, and more than a million booster shots have been administered.
Suggest a Correction
News
Fire damages storage facility in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Bomb and Arson is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at Uncle Scotty’s Mini-Storage off Pershall Road.
Crews responded to the facility at around 5:30 a.m. Monday and had to fight the blaze with hand lines due to the narrow space between units.
“The width of them is that you can get a car down there and a vehicle, but to make a raise with an aerial ladder just wasn’t our option,” said North County Fire & Rescue Chief Keith Goldstein.
Five units sustained fire damage while a dozen sustained smoke damage as firefighters contained the blaze over the next five fours.
“I tried to salvage what could be salvaged,” said renter Anthony Taylor, who lost an estimated $9,000 in equipment inside his ruined unit. “Sometimes things just happen and you can’t help it.”
Impacted renters were able to claim damaged items during the afternoon and document items for insurance purposes. Items inside the units included furniture, automobiles, construction equipment, and paint.
“People store everything they own after they move out or they use them for small little businesses,” said Goldstein. “It’s just a tragedy that people lost everything that they had stored.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Suggest a Correction
News
Mizzou basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – After taking the holiday weekend off, Missouri health officials on Monday reported more than 8,200 new COVID-19 cases as the state surpassed 800,000 total cases.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 801,013 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 8,239 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,970 total deaths as of Monday, Dec. 27, an increase of 6. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.62%.
Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5%
State health department confirms more omicron cases in Missouri
Fire damages storage facility in north St. Louis County
Mizzou basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19
Ravens’ home game Sunday vs. Los Angeles Rams moved to 1 p.m.
Vikings’ Alexander Mattison struggles against Rams but Dalvin Cook expected back for Packers
Housewives Writer Dave Quinn Reacts to Bethenny Frankel Diss
Robbins: Fauci favorite target for Fox and anti-vaxxers
Coupled Up: 2021’s Celebrity Weddings And Engagements
Lauren Sanchez Rocks Black Bikini While Cuddling Up To Jeff Bezos On Vacay — New Photos
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?