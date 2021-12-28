Connect with us

Dolphins elevate running back, two linemen as COVID replacements; Saints’ starting left tackle out

24 seconds ago

Dolphins elevate running back, two linemen as COVID replacements for Monday night game at Saints
The Miami Dolphins did not add or remove players from their reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of kickoff against the Saints, but they announced three elevations to their active roster from their practice squad for Monday Night Football as COVID replacements.

Miami brought up offensive tackles Roderick Johnson and Adam Pankey and running back Jordan Scarlett.

No new players landed on the COVID list Monday after offensive guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson were placed on it on Saturday. They joined linebacker Duke Riley, cornerback Justin Coleman, center Greg Mancz, guard Robert Jones and tight end Cethan Carter.

Johnson and Pankey were natural elevations given the Dolphins’ lack of depth on the offensive line against the Saints. While none of the starting five linemen were affected by the virus this past week, Miami only had center Cameron Tom, who was elevated on Saturday as a COVID replacement, available as a backup before Johnson and Pankey were called up.

Johnson, a Florida State alum, has appeared in 29 NFL games with six starts for the Houston Texans over the past three seasons. He joined the Dolphins’ practice squad on Sept. 20.

Pankey has been up and down between the Dolphins’ active roster and practice squad since December of 2019. He has appeared in six games with one start for Miami.

Scarlett’s elevation came as fellow running back Salvon Ahmed was named one of the Dolphins’ three pregame inactives to be one of four active-roster backs with Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay and Duke Johnson.

It’s also interesting that Scarlett, the St. Thomas Aquinas High and Florida grad who signed back to the Dolphins’ practice squad on Dec. 16, was elevated over rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks. Doaks has spent his first season on the practice squad and was activated from the COVID list within the past week.

The Dolphins had also previously elevated receiver and returner Tommylee Lewis, a former Saint who attended Dwyer High, which is also backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s alma mater.

Cornerback Trill Williams and defensive tackle John Jenkins joined Ahmed as healthy pregame inactives as the Dolphins didn’t have any players with injury designations entering Monday.

Armstead out, plus Saints’ COVID issues

The Dolphins’ coronavirus issues come mostly to backups, but the Saints went into Sunday’s game with several starters among the 21 total players on their COVID list.

It included quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, All-Pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, safety Malcolm Jenkins and Pro Bowl special teams ace J.T. Gray.

Ramczyk’s absence at right tackle was only amplified once three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead was deemed out ahead of Monday’s kickoff. Armstead entered questionable with a knee injury.

While Armstead missed the game, Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) were active.

Now Titans hit by COVID

After facing the COVID-decimated Saints on Monday night, the Dolphins get the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on Sunday, and they’re adding to their list of players in protocols early in the week.

The Titans placed wide receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and pass rusher Bud Dupree to their COVID list on Monday.

Tennessee already had left tackle Taylor Lewan and both guards, Nate Davis and Rodger Saffold, among those on the list. There is still ample time for players on Tennessee’s COVID list to return in time for Sunday’s game.

This story will be updated.

