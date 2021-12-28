News
Down all five starters, Timberwolves’ reserves rise up to knock off Celtics
No Anthony Edwards, no Karl-Anthony Towns, no D’Angelo Russell, no Jarred Vanderbilt, no Patrick Beverley, although the latter was certainly a vocal force from the bench.
Minnesota didn’t have a single starter available for Monday’s home game against Boston. Instead, the Timberwolves trotted past and present members of the G-League Iowa Wolves, a veteran center who hadn’t played in a game in two and a half years and a scoring guard who had been waiting for this moment for the entirety of his young career.
And that was more than enough to win.
Minnesota’s patchwork roster took it to Boston, knocking off the Celtics 108-103.
It did so with Nathan Knight, who exited the game with a lower-body injury in the second quarter, storming back with a vengeance in the third frame to score eight points over the first four minutes of the third quarter. Knight, who’s on the team via a two-way roster spot, finished with 20 points and 11rebounds after he was thrust into starting duties.
The Wolves did so with Greg Monroe, who was at a G-League showcase in Las Vegas just a week ago. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked pregame how many minutes he could get out of Monroe, who arrived in Minnesota earlier in the day Monday.
“I don’t know,” Finch said. “I’ll have to ask him.”
The answer was 25. The 31-year-old center showed he still has every bit of the offensive feel he used to be an offensive force in the League years ago. Monroe quarterbacked Minnesota’s offense from the post. He finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Jaylen Nowell has been an offensive revelation for the Wolves of late. He’s provided a needed scoring burst from the second unit. On Monday, Minnesotan (16-17) needed Nowell to take centerstage. He did just that, burying six triples and delivering a thunderous driving jam in the middle of the early fourth-quarter surge that put Minnesota ahead for good. Nowell went off for 29 points and six rebounds.
Timberwolves’ fans didn’t get to see any of the faces they likely showed up to Target Center to witness Monday. The stars were not out. Boston (16-18) was even down its best player, Jayson Tatum, though the Celtics were still equipped with three starters. Young star wing Jaylen Brown was one of them, but Minnesota held him to 8 for 24 shooting.
If this was your lone pilgrimage to Minneapolis this season, you likely arrived to the arena disappointed. But you left happy.
An appreciative crowd delivered a standing ovation as the final buzzer sounded.
“I think 90 percent of the time we’ve stepped out onto the floor we’ve played hard and we’ve played in a manner that makes everyone proud, and that’s what we’re going to do again tonight,” Finch said pregame. “We’re here to win, we’re here to play hard and we’re here to play the way we’ve been playing.”
News
Gophers’ Boye Mafe will leave for NFL after bowl game
Fifth-year defensive end Boye Mafe announced Monday the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday will be his final game with the Gophers.
Mafe has one year of eligibly left, but had decided to turn pro, with his invitation to the Senior Bowl next month and projections he could be selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft next spring.
Mafe, who attended Hopkins High School, said “I’m leaving Minnesota as a wiser man (and) it means so much to me to leave this program with (Paul Bunyan’s) Axe being where it belongs: home.”
Mafe leads Minnesota with six sacks and two additional tackles for lost yards in in 12 games this season.
News
Another winter storm expected to roll through Twin Cities on Tuesday
Another blanketing of snow and ice is likely Tuesday in the Twin Cities, followed by several days of bitter cold, forecasters say.
The precipitation is expected to begin as light snow about 9 a.m. and increase in intensity by afternoon, with between 1 and 3 inches falling on the metro by evening, according to the National Weather Service.
This may be followed by a round of freezing drizzle around 7 p.m., causing dicey driving conditions.
The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of Minnesota on Monday afternoon, including the seven-county metro area. The heaviest snowfall is expected in the southeastern part of the state.
Snow will arrive Tuesday morning and continue into Tuesday afternoon. A changeover to freezing drizzle could result in another glaze of ice Tuesday evening. Much colder air arrives after for the remainder of the week.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/F043wYNt8g
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 27, 2021
The precipitation will be followed by plummeting temperatures, with an expected overnight low in the Twin Cities of 4 below zero and wind-chill values approaching 20 below, the NWS said.
The icy temperatures will remain through the weekend, with Wednesday not expected to get above 8 degrees and highs in the teens the rest of the week.
Tuesday’s blast of wintry weather comes on the heels of a Sunday storm that dumped several inches of snow on Minnesota, the Dakotas and Wisconsin, snarling holiday traffic into Monday.
The snow began Sunday afternoon and wrapped up overnight with freezing rain that coated roads and sidewalks in a sheet of ice.
Between noon Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to 319 crashes on the state’s highways, along with more than 350 vehicles that had slid off the roadway and required a tow. Thirty-four people suffered injuries, but none were fatal or life-threatening, the State Patrol reported.
Snowfall totals ranged widely across the state. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported an accumulation of 2.7 inches, while St. Mathias, Minn. — located about an hour north of St. Cloud in Crow Wing County — logged 18. Little Falls reported 5 inches and Grand Marais reported 13 inches.
News
US Catholic clergy shortage eased by recruits from Africa
By KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU
WEDOWEE, Alabama (AP) — The Rev. Athanasius Chidi Abanulo — using skills honed in his African homeland to minister effectively in rural Alabama— determines just how long he can stretch out his Sunday homilies based on who is sitting in the pews.
Seven minutes is the sweet spot for the mostly white and retired parishioners who attend the English-language Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in the small town of Wedowee. “If you go beyond that, you lose the attention of the people,” he said.
For the Spanish-language Mass an hour later, the Nigerian-born priest — one of numerous African clergy serving in the U.S. — knows he can quadruple his teaching time. “The more you preach, the better for them,” he said.
As he moves from one American post to the next, Abanulo has learned how to tailor his ministry to the culture of the communities he is serving while infusing some of the spirit of his homeland into the universal rhythms of the Mass.
“Nigerian people are relaxed when they come to church,” Abanulo said. “They love to sing, they love to dance. The liturgy can last for two hours. They don’t worry about that.”
During his 18 years in the U.S., Abanulo has filled various chaplain and pastor roles across the country, epitomizing an ongoing trend in the American Catholic church. As fewer American-born men and women enter seminaries and convents, U.S. dioceses and Catholic institutions have turned to international recruitment to fill their vacancies.
The Diocese of Birmingham, where Abanulo leads two parishes, has widened its search for clergy to places with burgeoning religious vocations like Nigeria and Cameroon, said Birmingham Bishop Steven Raica. Priests from Africa were also vital in the Michigan diocese where Raica previously served.
“They have been an enormous help to us to be able to provide the breadth and scope of ministry that we have available to us,” he said.
Africa is the Catholic church’s fastest-growing region. There, the seminaries are “fairly full,” said the Rev. Thomas Gaunt, director of Georgetown University’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, which conducts research about the Catholic church.
It’s different in the U.S. where the Catholic church faces significant hurdles in recruiting home-grown clergy following decades of declining church attendance and the damaging effects of widespread clergy sex abuse scandals.
Catholic women and married men remain barred from the priesthood; arguments that lifting those bans would ease the priest shortage have not gained traction with the faith’s top leadership.
“What we have is a much smaller number beginning in the 1970s entering seminaries or to convents across the country,” Gaunt said. “Those who entered back in the ‘50s and ’60s are now elderly and so the numbers are determined much more by mortality.”
From 1970 to 2020, the number of priests in the U.S. dropped by 60%, according to data from the Georgetown center. This has left more than 3,500 parishes without a resident pastor.
Abanulo oversees two parishes in rural Alabama. His typical Sunday starts with an English-language Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lanett, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from Birmingham along the Alabama-Georgia state line. After that, he is driven an hour north to Wedowee, where he celebrates one Mass in English, another in Spanish.
“He just breaks out in song and a lot of his lectures, he ties in his boyhood, and I just love hearing those stories,” said Amber Moosman, a first-grade teacher who has been a parishioner at Holy Family since 1988.
For Moosman, Abanulo’s preaching style is very different from the priests she’s witnessed previously. “There was no all of a sudden, the priest sings, nothing like that…It was very quiet, very ceremonial, very strict,” she said. “It’s a lot different now.”
Abanulo was ordained in Nigeria in 1990 and came to the U.S. in 2003 after a stint in Chad. His first U.S. role was as an associate pastor in the diocese of Oakland, California, where his ministry focused on the fast-growing Nigerian Catholic community. Since then, he has been a hospital chaplain and pastor in Nashville, Tennessee, and a chaplain at the University of Alabama.
Amid the U.S. clergy shortage, religious sisters have experienced the sharpest declines, dropping 75% since 1970, according to the Georgetown center.
When Maria Sheri Rukwishuro was told she was being sent from the Sisters of the Infant Jesus order in Zimbabwe to West Virginia to work as a missionary nun, she asked her mother superior, “Where is West Virginia?”
She was scared, worrying about the unknowns.
“What kind of people am I going to? I’m just a Black nun coming to a white country,” Rukwishuro told The Associated Press from Clarksburg, West Virginia, where she has been teaching religious education to public and Catholic school students since arriving in 2004.
Rukwishuro vividly remembers that at her introduction, a little girl walked to her and “rubbed her finger on my fingers all the way, then she looked at her finger and she smiled but my heart sank…She thought I was dirty.” Despite that, Rukwishuro says most people have been very welcoming. She’s now a U.S. citizen and says, “It feels like home.”
One of her first culture shocks was an overnight snowfall. “I really screamed. I thought it was the end of the world,” she said. “Now I love it. I do my meditations to that.”
During their integration into American life, it is commonplace for newly arrived clergy to face culture shocks.
For Sister Christiana Onyewuche of Nigeria, a hospital chaplain in Boston administering last rites for the dying, it was cremation. She recalled thinking, “Like really? …How can they burn somebody? I can’t even imagine.”
She came to the U.S. 18 years ago and previously served as the president of African Conference of Catholic Clergy and Religious, a support group for African missionaries serving in the U.S.
Onyewuche said African clergy can face communication challenges with the Americans they serve. To address this, many dioceses have offered training to soften accents, she said. Abanulo, who went through the training in Oakland, says it helped him slow down his speech and improve his pronunciations.
Abanulo, who moved to Alabama in 2020, admits he was initially apprehensive about his latest posting, which meant exchanging a comfortable role as university chaplain for two rural parishes.
“People were telling me ‘Father, don’t go there. The people there are rednecks,’” he said.
But after a year, and a warm reception, he says he now tells his friends, “There are no rednecks here. All I see are Jesus necks.”
Down all five starters, Timberwolves’ reserves rise up to knock off Celtics
Gophers’ Boye Mafe will leave for NFL after bowl game
Air Travel in Denver — Tips And Tricks For Navigating The City’s Airport
Another winter storm expected to roll through Twin Cities on Tuesday
TA: Bitcoin Tops At $52K, What Could Trigger A Sharp Move To $47K
Importance of Cultural Competence in Nursing and Holistic Care
US Catholic clergy shortage eased by recruits from Africa
Colorado weather: Mountain areas to get blasted with more snow this week with a chance of snow in Denver on New Year’s Eve
Chris Finch breaks down Minnesota’s hardship waiver signees
Denver police investigating two shootings that left three injured Monday night
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?