Editorial: U.S. needs COVID rules for domestic flights
Over the coming days, as airlines reschedule thousands of canceled flights, millions of Americans are expected to board an airplane hoping to salvage their holidays — very possibly in the company of the newest and wiliest strain of the coronavirus, omicron.
The invisible hitchhiker will find it difficult to board international flights, as travelers to far-flung destinations are subject to all manner of COVID-19 requirements. But for the thousands of domestic flights taking off between now and the end of 2021, the coronavirus will find easier access. There are no national COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for domestic air travel, just the much-violated mask mandate that’s supposed to keep infections to a minimum as dozens of people are crowded together in a metal tube for hours at a time.
That’s nuts, and there was some hope that President Joe Biden might consider new rules on domestic air travel as part of his latest coronavirus action plan announced last week. He did not, instead offering Americans free rapid tests upon request, which we really may need when they are finally available next year.
He and state and local leaders are right not to impose new lockdowns on Americans, but there’s room for sensible protections at this critical point in the pandemic, such as the requirement to vaccinate or test to fly domestically, as suggested by a group of Democratic lawmakers, including California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, in a letter Monday to the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Aviation Administration. Not only is it sound public health policy, they note, it would assuage concerns that passengers have about flying.
It is also pretty darn reasonable. This would not force anyone to get a shot they didn’t want, but it would stop those with active infections from flying. Airlines are in the document-checking business already, and many carriers already have COVID-19 document verification systems in place for their international travelers.
Airlines say that their passenger cabins have excellent ventilation systems and studies support the assertion that they aren’t recirculating the virus. But no matter how excellent the air quality may be, passengers sitting close together may still be exposed to one another directly. Masks aren’t foolproof and must be removed for eating and drinking, which is still allowed on planes.
Besides, there’s still a lot we don’t know about omicron, other than it replicates and spreads terrifyingly fast.
Former CDC Director Thomas Frieden tweeted that “I’ve worked on infectious disease outbreaks for 30 years. I’ve NEVER seen anything like the speed of omicron. It’s as infectious as measles spreading in a non-immune population, with a much shorter incubation time therefore much faster doubling time. Hope it’s a lot less severe.”
So do we. And the early data suggest that the sickness from omicron is generally milder than earlier variants. But even a milder form of COVID-19 can be deadly to those with underlying conditions and who are not vaccinated.
It’s not just time for COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules for domestic flights, it’s past time.
— Los Angeles Times
Dear Abby: Wife turned off by husband’s 40-lb. weight gain
Dear Abby: I’m in my late 30s and have been married for seven years. My husband and I have two young children, a beautiful home, good jobs, etc. However, over the last few years, I have lost my attraction to him.
I’m not superficial, but he has gained more than 40 pounds since we met, and he refuses to eat healthy or exercise. He watched me spend countless hours working out to lose all my baby weight. We are rarely intimate anymore, and when we are I do it out of obligation.
I know these things happen, but he seems to be happy. I think if I told him I wanted to leave, he would be floored. Divorced friends of mine who have young children have advised me against it, and say my children’s happiness should come before mine. Others say if I’m not happy, the kids won’t be happy. I can manage living this life for them, but I feel like I’m too young to cheat myself out of some of my best years. Am I being selfish or smart?
— Weighty Subject in New York
Dear Weighty Subject: Before your marriage deteriorates further, have a frank discussion with your husband. He seems to be happy because he doesn’t know what’s going on in your head. For reasons that go beyond animal attraction — including the welfare of his children — he needs to make some lifestyle changes and get a handle on his health. I am hoping that when you convey the message to him, he will be receptive. If not, please try marriage counseling before you consult a lawyer.
Dear Abby: I’m in my early 40s. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. I keep reading the five-year survival rate is only 28%, and I’m concerned that despite receiving treatment (hormone therapy injections), I don’t have many years left. The cancer has been found in my spine and pelvis as well. I am a person of faith, so I’m not afraid of death. I’m just worried about leaving my daughter behind, along with friends and family.
My question is, should I make a will? I live in an apartment and don’t have many assets except for some savings. I plan to start a trust, so my daughter will receive that money at the appropriate time. I have never had a reason in the past for a will. I don’t know what sorts of things go into a will. I also have a 2-year-old cat, and now I’m worried he will outlive me. I don’t want him to have to go back to the Humane Society if I pass on. He’s like a child to me, and I only want the best for him.
— Making Plans for the Future
Dear Making Plans: Because you have financial assets, a daughter and a beloved pet you want to provide for in the event of your death, it’s important that you consult an attorney NOW about ANY end-of-life documents you need to have in place. You may decide you need more directives than just a will, which will give you peace of mind and guarantee your wishes are carried out.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ healthy win at New Orleans Saints
Seven straight wins.
Feeling great? And healthy?
That’s what matters now. The Dolphins’ easy Monday night win over New Orleans, 20-3, kept their second-half streak going and underlined how a season can be ruined by a COVID test right now.
Here are 10 thoughts on the game.
1. Stat of the game: 21 Saints players were out due to COVID restrictions. Especially against a good Dolphins defense, they had no chance. The Saints played their fourth quarterback, Ian Book, assembled a patchwork offensive line, a defensive front seven with no reserves and signed two guys off the street on Monday to play. They had one (1) player inactive for the game rather than the requisite list of seven practice players. They just didn’t have enough bodies to play. Legitimate question: Should the NFL have postponed this a day in the manner it did other games?
2. The Dolphins defense is giving up 12.8 points on this seven-game win streak. It was a mistmatch against the bealeagured Saints on Monday. The Saints didn’t get a first down until 18 minutes into the game. They had a minimalist’s 104 yards of total offense through three quarters. They were 0-12 on third-down conversions (and 1-2 on fourth down). Book was sacked eight times. Look, any team down to its fourth quarterback is in trouble. This defense has eaten up back-up or rookie quarterbacks on this win streak (Joe Flacco, Mike Glennon, Tyrod Taylor, Zach Wilson, Cam Newton). will good to see how this defense fares against a big-league offense. They also had up a good quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Next up: Ryan Tannehill.
3. The AFC playoff standings are simple: Win out and the Dolphins are in the playoffs. That’s a challenge at Tennessee and home against New England when they have playoff money riding on the games, too. Here’s the playoff standings right now:
1. Kansas CIty 11-4.
2. Tennessee 10-5.
3. Cincinnati 9-6.
4.. Buffalo 9-6.
5. Indianapolis 9-6.
6. New England 9-6.
7. Baltimore, Oakland, Los Angeles Chargers, Dolphins 8-7. Forget the tie-breakers for now..
4. Play of the game: Andrew Van Ginkel tips Book’s second pass and the line and Nik Needham returns it for a pick-6 to put the Dolphins up, 7-0. It was cute how the Monday Night Football announcers kept repeating Saints coach Sean Payton wasn’t worried about Book, a rookie fourth-round pick who had never thrown a pass. But seriously. It was up to the Dolphins defense to set the tone of this game and they did it right from the opening series.
5. Jalen Waddle keeps adding to his big rookie season. He caught 10 passes for 92 yards. The rest of the Dolphins receivers: Nine passes for 106 yards. Offensive coordinator George Godsey keeps finding ways to get Waddle open – and Waddle keeps getting open. There was a flea-flicker. There was the 1-yard pass for a touchdown where he took a pitch while coming across the line. He has 96 catches this year. The rookie record is Anguan Boldin’s 103.
6. Now for some bad news, same as the old news: It was like playing whack-a-mole watching the Dolphins offensive line play Monday against a strong New Orleans defensive line. Jesse Davis yielded a sack. Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson teamed up to yield a sack. Austin Jackson, Austin Reiter and Robert Hunt had holding penalties.
7. The final play of the first half was as bad an outcome as the Dolphins could get. It’s third-and-2 at the Saints 32 with 27 seconds left. This offense has done nothing all night. Run the ball or have a quick pass this offense is known for, right? Instead, Tua drops back deep, has his short receiver covered (the Saints were playing press coverage all game) and looks for help. Meanwhile, right tackle Jesse Davis is asked to block Cam Jordan one-on-one. Running back Duke Johnson runs by without so much as a chip. Jordan beats Davis, sacks Tua and a 50-yard field goal attempt becomes a 59-yard field goal attempt. This was game where three points is gold. All year the Dolphins have been the most conservative offense around. This was a situation that begged to continue that and take the three possible point. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
8. No team has lost seven straight games and won seven straight games in the same season. At least until now. The Dolphins last had a seven-game win streak in 1985.
9. Yeah, I tweeted it an hour before kickoff when the final rosters were in and the Saints were, in fact, COVID-decimated: “This is the easiest game of the Dolphins season. They’re playing well. New Orleans is down more than a third of its roster, including top 3 QB s, best offensive linemen, best defensive player and a top safety. It signed two players off the street today to help tonight. Blowout.”
The threats. The taunts. And the general sick feeling by Dolphins fans who were scared of “jinxes” or somehow feared players adopting this idea. Jinxes. Let’s talk about Santa Claus is you also believe in jinxes. Let me say it again: This was the easiest win of the season. The only question was how the Saints got three points off the Dolphins.
10. Next week: Dolphins at Tennessee. The season is one the line and it’s the first meeting with old friend Ryan Tannehill. Think he’d like to win this one? Tennessee is 10-5 and currently has the No. 2 seed behind Kansas City. And Tannehill? Well, there’s that 10-5 record, his 27th-ranked passer rating of 84.5 and his 12th-rated QBR by ESPN’s measure of 52.9. He was great with running back Derrick Henry. Without Henry? Well, he still led the Titans to a comeback Sunday over San Francisco. Bottom-line: This is a tough game for the Dolphins on the road against a good team wanting a win to improve its playoff chances.
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New Orleans Saints 3
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist
It’s been a long, arduous journey, but the Dolphins have finally rebounded from their 1-7 start and are in possession of a winning record. Say whatever you want about this team’s poor start, and the caliber of opponents and quarterbacks they have played during this seven-game winning streak, but no matter how you slice it this rebound from being terrible to playoff contender is impressive.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
This appears to be the formula for the Dolphins right now. Let the defense dominate, don’t make (too many) mistakes on offense while creating just enough plays. What a remarkable turnaround to go from seven straight losses to seven consecutive wins, but now come the true tests after beating this COVID-depleted New Orleans team. Miami has to come through at the Tennessee Titans and in a home finale against the New England Patriots to secure this playoff berth.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins, fueled by a first-half pick-six and an overpowering defense, now head to Nashville to face ex-Miami QB Ryan Tannehill and the Titans and try clearing the biggest hurdle between them and a miraculous playoff berth.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor
In a game where the Dolphins’ coaches, already extremely conservative with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the win streak against uniformly bad teams, looked almost fearful of how the Saints defensive line was dominating the Dolphins front, a pick-six and a dominant defense was enough to get the Dolphins in position to make the playoffs with two more wins. The insurance drive by Tua and Co. to make it 17-3 may have been the best by the team this season, considering the opposing defense and site.
