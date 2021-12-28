News
Estes Park is a quick getaway from the city
There is that sense of smallness you feel as you ascend and twist along Highway 36 toward Estes Park. This eastern gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park is close to the Front Range, but can feel worlds away. There’s something about those granite cliff faces, the iconic Stanley Hotel atop its hill, the lake, the massive peaks of the Continental Divide, plus the crisp mountain air itself, that will always draw me here, even if only for a one-night getaway with my family.
There are plenty of options for quick escapes from metro Denver that require little planning –Idaho Springs, Central City, Boulder/Nederland, points south — but Estes is the longtime option that always pleases. Sometimes, entering town, you spot a bald eagle atop a utility pole or a local elk herd grazing next to Lake Estes. On a recent visit with two of my daughters we rounded the east side of the lake and turned into Mountain Village at Lake Estes.
I opened our cabin with a door code we’d been sent (touchless check-in for the win) and entered the modern two-story, decked out for the holidays. Think “ski condo meets alpine chalet” with a soaring Christmas tree in the living room. With that attention to detail, you can rest assured it decorated appropriately for any season. The 1,577 square feet included an upper-level loft, two master bedroom suites, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and an east-facing view of the lake and what I thought would be a spectacular sunrise.
We had a number of outdoor activities from which to choose on our late-fall visit — hiking, climbing, fishing and ATV rentals, to name a few (in winter, add cross country skiing and snowshoeing to that list). But on this day, our ambition led us no further than downtown Estes Park to the river walk, the girls climbing whatever statues or trees crossed their paths. We found coffee and hot drinks, then browsed Cliffhanger Used Books and enjoyed the pre-holiday buzz of the main drag.
Back at the cabin, we prepared for perhaps the property’s best amenity: immediate access (right across the parking lot) to the on-site Italian restaurant, Dunraven at the Estes Park Resort. I’d last visited the venerable Dunraven Inn nearly a decade ago, at the previous location in a cozy stone building on Colorado 66. Known for some of Colorado’s best comfort pastas and, believe it or not, seafood, the Dunraven has been around for more than 40 years and is also famous for the many signed, decorated dollar bills stuck to the walls and ceiling by years of customers. The owners donated a large chunk of this “wallpaper” to local charities when they moved the restaurant last year.
This version of the Dunraven offers an expansive ceiling above the dining space and wraparound porch/pier with outdoor, lakefront tables when the weather allows. I went for the full surf and turf — tender lobster tail and Lord Dunraven top sirloin — followed by a belly-warming espresso martini (Van Gogh espresso vodka, Kahlua and coffee).
After, we walked back to the room for some Jacuzzi, fireplace and Jenga action, then went to sleep early. My youngest and I rose with the sun, which filled the living room with pink light. We wandered to the playground near the water’s edge and poked around in the cold morning air as the dawn carried on and a new day began. Home and city life seemed another world away.
IF YOU GO: Rent a single-family vacation home from Mountain Village at Lake Estes (from $550/night). For a more affordable escape, check the classic two-bedroom cabins at YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center (from $109/night, plus winter sleigh rides, and Santa gift delivery). For more places to stay, things to do, and an events calendar, try Visit Estes Park (top picks this month are the Crystal Ball and the Nutcracker at The Stanley Hotel).
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
8 Denver-area art events that will make you feel optimistic about what’s to come
Editor’s note: Due to possible status changes related to COVID-19 and the delta and omicron variants, please check with the organizer to ensure the event hasn’t been canceled or postponed. See further state of Colorado guidance at covid19.colorado.gov.
I don’t know about you, but I need a little optimism in my life.
This list of upcoming offerings from many of Denver’s major arts presenters turns 2022 into something we can all look forward to. Mask up, vax out and go have a good time — pandemic permitting, of course.
Dance Theatre of Harlem, Newman Center, Jan. 14-15
A night with the Dance Theatre of Harlem should be on every American’s art bucket list, and this stop at the Newman Center offers local audiences two chances to make it happen.
The company, historic in every way, has been around since 1969, making it one of the country’s longest-standing touring ensembles. The troupe seems to be in a state of constant reinvention, thanks to an evolving list of choreographers who have brought new moves and new visions to its work.
At the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall on the University of Denver campus. 303-871-7720 or newmancenterpresents.com.
“Design for the Common Good,” Center for Visual Arts, Jan.14–March 1
Exhibitions that focus on design are super rare in Colorado, and this show fills the gap by showcasing new architecture from around the globe that is sensitive to both the environment and the cultural traditions of its very varied locations.
Curated by Metro State professor Lisa M. Abendroth, “Design for the Common Good” introduces 30 examples of socially-engaged projects spanning six continents and 32 countries. The show tells its tales through artifacts, video, building plans and a series of captivating photos that make a sound argument for how good design can turn the world into a better place.
At the CVA, 965 Santa Fe Drive. Info: 303‐615‐0282 or msudenver.edu.
“Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche,” Denver Art Museum, Feb. 6-May 8
This unusual and irresistible exhibition brings together works of art that evoke the life and cultural significance of La Malinche, the controversial Mexican figure who started out as an indigenous slave to Spanish conquistadors and ended up being a cultural guide for Hernán Cortés (and the mother of his child?). Was she a traitor or a survivor? The answer comes with the kind of fuzziness and complexity that only art can render. The exhibit is included with the museum’s general admission.
At DAM’s Hamilton Building, 100 W 14th Ave. Parkway. Info: 720-0865-5000 or denverartmuseum.org.
Eamon Ore-Giron and Dyani White Hawk, MCA Denver, Feb. 16-May 22
The MCA Denver brings together exhibitions by two contemporary artists who offer their own intriguing updates of abstract painting and the history of how it developed in the Americas over the last century.
The first show, “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo,” traces 20 years of painting by artist and DJ Eamon Ore-Giron, whose large and colorful canvases remix references that “range from ancient Andean architecture to 20th-century modernism.”
At the same time, “Speaking to Relatives,” an import from Kansas City’s Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, showcases a decade of paintings, sculpture and installation by Dyani White Hawk, who connects “abstract visual languages of easel painting and Lakota art forms.” Both exhibitions combine existing work with new pieces made exclusively for the MCA shows.
At the MCA, 1485 Delgany St. Info: 303-298-7554 or mcadenver.org.
Dianne Reeves with the Colorado Symphony, Feb. 19
Jazz singer Dianne Reeves has an international reputation but she’s long kept her hometown address in Denver and maintained her local connections here, which are seriously deep — including to the Colorado Symphony where her legendary uncle, Charlie Burrell, once played the bass.
The George Washington High School graduate pairs with the classical ensemble Feb. 19 for this promising night of local-meets-local music. Vince Mendoza is set to conduct.
At Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Info: 303-623-7876 or coloradosymphony.org.
“The Shining,” Opera Colorado, Feb. 26-March 6
The coronavirus pandemic required Opera Colorado to postpone the regional premiere of “The Shining,” forcing fans whose artistic tastes cross over between classical music and Stephen King horror stories to wait an additional year to hear this enticing work.
But the full-length terror is finally getting its staging, and it’s sure to be one of the most sought-after tickets in Denver this winter. Rightly so. The show, with music by Paul Moravec and a libretto by Mark Campbell, premiered to critical acclaim back in 2016 and it’s full of all the right chills and special effects the title demands. This is where opera is going.
At the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Info at 303-468-2030 or operacolorado.org.
“The Wizard of Oz,” Colorado Ballet, March 11-20
Every story can be a ballet, of course, but not every story should be a ballet (“Dracula,” I’m talking to you). But there’s something about the “The Wizard of Oz” that is just right for the tutu and leotards treatment. Maybe it’s the natural dance floor that comes from that yellow brick road or the enormous green scenery that is just right for the Emerald City.
This production, choreographed by Septime Webre and premiered in 2018, makes the most of all of it, with clever costumes and over-the-top sets. The dancing is elevated and accessible at the same time.
At the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex,. Info: 303-837-8888 or coloradoballet.org.
Ursula von Rydingsvard, Denver Botanic Garden, April 30-Sept. 11
The Denver Botanic Garden continues its long tradition of amping up its summer art offerings with this show of large, cedar sculptures by artist and historic figure Ursula von Rydingsvard. Born in Germany in 1942, von Rydingsvard’s works are informed, directly and indirectly, by her earliest years, which were spent in refugee camps at the end of World War II. The show feels right for DBG, with natural materials at its core and the opportunity for deep contemplation in its soul.
At DBG’s main headquarters, 1007 York St. Info: 720-865-3500 or botanicgardens.org.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
New brewery and arcade with 40+ games now open in Westminster
The space formerly inhabited by Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery in Westminster, which closed in 2020, has been given new life – as another brewery.
Shawn Murray and Abby Jeffers are co-owners of the new Windfall Brewing Co., a hybrid craft brewery, restaurant and arcade that opened on Dec. 13.
Their debut was supposed to be much sooner, Murray said. In early 2020, the couple was prepared to sign a lease on another building in Broomfield – and then the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business as usual across the globe.
Since then, dozens of breweries, bars and restaurants in Colorado have shuttered. But Murray and Jeffers didn’t let the pandemic dash their plans.
“The pandemic really didn’t ever sit us down and say, ‘Should we do this?’ We’ve thought since the day we came up with this plan that this is something a lot of people want,” Murray said. “The pandemic has taught us a lot of things about this industry and shown us truthfully how to be better owners.”
Those lessons come after Murray spent more than a decade in the beer industry, having helped open a brewery in Wisconsin and then serving as general manager of the now-defunct Nighthawk Brewery in Broomfield. The last nights at Nighthawk are when Murray connected with regulars disappointed at the brewery’s demise, he said. Those conversations ultimately led to a windfall of support to open his own space, hence the name of the current business.
“So many people were amazed to find out I was the one who made improvements” at Nighthawk. “By the end of the night I had received over $100,000 in offers for investments,” Murray said.
When Windfall Brewing Co. took over Rock Bottom’s 9,000-square-foot space, it also inherited the brewing equipment that the company left behind after filing for bankruptcy. Murray and Jeffers increased the number of draft taps to 18 for house beers and sodas, and then filled the space with 23 pinball machines and 20 other arcade games, including machines that offer 60 old-school games on one console. Games cost between 25 cents and $2 to play.
Beer options run the gamut, from India pale ales to stouts to a cream ale, sour beers, Belgian styles and even a few seltzers. A 4.3% alcohol content table ale called Puppies is available for fans of lighter styles.
“Who doesn’t love puppies?” Murray said of the expected crowd pleaser.
Beverage options also include wine and cocktails. A house ginger beer will always be on draft so customers can order a “mule” with their choice of liquor. The food menu features pub dishes, such as bacon-wrapped jalapeños and beer-braised sausage, created in a scratch kitchen led by chef Kashia Tracey. Windfall Brewing Co. maintains a relationship with a local farmer who feeds his cattle the brewery’s spent grain and then in turn sells the brewery meat for its burgers. (See the full menu here.)
In addition to service onsite, Windfall Brewing Co. also sells beer and food to-go.
Windfall Brewing Co. is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 14694 Orchard Parkway, Suite 400 in Westminster. windfallbrewing.co.
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Ask Amy: New dater wants timely, textured texts
Dear Amy: I am a 25-year-old female who has been single for over a year and a half, after my previous relationship of five years ended.
At the end of this summer, I decided to venture out and start meeting people.
Before meeting a guy in person, I always like to talk to them consistently via text to get a feel for the person and to see how I feel about them.
I’ve been on three “first dates” with different men (all 30 or 31) and all have ended in similar ways. From my perspective, all the first dates have been positive experiences.
But on every occurrence, the communication comes to a complete halt the day after our date, and two of the three have basically ghosted me.
When I bring up the lack of communication, they have all said they were busy with work or school/finals.
I told them I don’t mind that they are busy, but I would appreciate a little more communication (i.e., “Hey, sorry, I was busy today, I hope you had a nice day. Talk to you soon”).
I have also told two guys if they are no longer interested in pursuing things, to let me know and I would harbor no ill will but would like to know the truth.
Instead, they again opted to simply say, “I have just been so busy.”
At this point, I am only in touch with the one I went out with last week.
The lack of conversation really bothers me.
I am never sure if I should give someone the benefit of the doubt.
I am feeling discouraged at this point. Please guide me in the right direction
— Discouraged Dater
Dear Discouraged: By texting consistently before meeting, you believe that you already know how you feel about the person — but many people rely on an in-person spark of attraction before they make up their mind to move forward.
You should not expect ongoing contact with every person you have gone out with. Nor should you instruct them in the necessary ways to communicate with you.
The whole idea is for you to make up your own mind about what you want, and then use your good judgment to gauge the other person’s behavior.
If you take a step back, you will realize that if someone is in frequent contact before a date and infrequent — or no — contact after a date, then this means the guy in question is just not into you.
There could be a hundred different reasons for this.
After going out with someone, if you’ve had a good time, you could text him the next day to say, “I had a nice time last night. It was fun to finally meet you in person.”
If you don’t hear back, you should consider this to be “message received.”
Dear Amy: My sister’s son (now 22 years old) was born on Christmas Eve.
My sister always made sure his birthday did not get lost in the Christmas holidays and always celebrated it a week or so beforehand.
We always sent cards and gifts on an earlier date in December, so our nephew would feel special.
Years later, I had two children who were both born in May. Their birthdays are 10 days apart.
Every year my sister sends one single birthday card for both of my children.
I think it is very strange to send two children one card year after year.
This is especially odd to me given how much of a deal she made to keep her son’s birthday and Christmas separate events.
She also has not reciprocated with gift giving. Financially they have no worries.
Am I making too much of this, or do you agree this is strange?
— BC
Dear BC: I agree that this is strange.
Also strange is your reluctance to mention this to your sister. I would focus on the thing she does (send a card), versus the thing she doesn’t do (send gifts).
Try: “This year, would you mind sending a card to each of the kids on their birthday? (A reminder, their birthdays are on the 10th and 20th.) They’re still young and enjoy getting mail from you!”
Dear Amy: I feel you really missed the mark for “Sad and Alone,” who was grieving and asking for advice on how to get through Christmas.
Why didn’t you suggest that he volunteer on Christmas Day?
Helping others is the best way to help yourself!
— Disappointed
Dear Disappointed: I completely agree. Thank you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Estes Park is a quick getaway from the city
8 Denver-area art events that will make you feel optimistic about what’s to come
New brewery and arcade with 40+ games now open in Westminster
Ask Amy: New dater wants timely, textured texts
Mike Preston: Little-known Ravens CB Khalil Dorsey has the special gift of giving | COMMENTARY
Film review: How the Patriots lost control of the AFC East to Buffalo
Mastrodonato: Patriots in need of a premier pass-catcher, as N’Keal Harry’s struggles have surfaced
Polkadot (DOT) Promises Huge Gains in the Upcoming Year
Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine
Top 3 Metaverse Tokens Now Trading For less Than $0.7 Each
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?