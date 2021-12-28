Connect with us

Estes Park is a quick getaway from the city

There is that sense of smallness you feel as you ascend and twist along Highway 36 toward Estes Park. This eastern gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park is close to the Front Range, but can feel worlds away. There’s something about those granite cliff faces, the iconic Stanley Hotel atop its hill, the lake, the massive peaks of the Continental Divide, plus the crisp mountain air itself, that will always draw me here, even if only for a one-night getaway with my family.

The two-bedroom cabin at Mountain Village at Lake Estes was close to the lake and a short walk to Dunraven at the Estes Park Resort, a beloved Italian restaurant.(Joshua Berman, Special to The Denver Post)

There are plenty of options for quick escapes from metro Denver that require little planning –Idaho Springs, Central City, Boulder/Nederland, points south — but Estes is the longtime option that always pleases. Sometimes, entering town, you spot a bald eagle atop a utility pole or a local elk herd grazing next to Lake Estes. On a recent visit with two of my daughters we rounded the east side of the lake and turned into Mountain Village at Lake Estes.

I opened our cabin with a door code we’d been sent (touchless check-in for the win) and entered the modern two-story, decked out for the holidays. Think “ski condo meets alpine chalet” with a soaring Christmas tree in the living room. With that attention to detail, you can rest assured it decorated appropriately for any season. The 1,577 square feet included an upper-level loft, two master bedroom suites, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and an east-facing view of the lake and what I thought would be a spectacular sunrise.

We had a number of outdoor activities from which to choose on our late-fall visit — hiking, climbing, fishing and ATV rentals, to name a few (in winter, add cross country skiing and snowshoeing to that list). But on this day, our ambition led us no further than downtown Estes Park to the river walk, the girls climbing whatever statues or trees crossed their paths. We found coffee and hot drinks, then browsed Cliffhanger Used Books and enjoyed the pre-holiday buzz of the main drag.

A young girl, about 8, with long blonde hair and wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a red-and-white beanie hat stands in a small log-cabin style hut in a dirt play area
Exploration of the area during the Berman family stay at Mountain Village at Lake Estes included poking around the lakefront and strolling downtown Estes Park.(Joshua Berman, Special to The Denver Post)

Back at the cabin, we prepared for perhaps the property’s best amenity: immediate access (right across the parking lot) to the on-site Italian restaurant, Dunraven at the Estes Park Resort. I’d last visited the venerable Dunraven Inn nearly a decade ago, at the previous location in a cozy stone building on Colorado 66. Known for some of Colorado’s best comfort pastas and, believe it or not, seafood, the Dunraven has been around for more than 40 years and is also famous for the many signed, decorated dollar bills stuck to the walls and ceiling by years of customers. The owners donated a large chunk of this “wallpaper” to local charities when they moved the restaurant last year.

This version of the Dunraven offers an expansive ceiling above the dining space and wraparound porch/pier with outdoor, lakefront tables when the weather allows. I went for the full surf and turf — tender lobster tail and Lord Dunraven top sirloin — followed by a belly-warming espresso martini (Van Gogh espresso vodka, Kahlua and coffee).

Editor’s note: Due to possible status changes related to COVID-19 and the delta and omicron variants, please check with the organizer to ensure the event hasn’t been canceled or postponed. See further state of Colorado guidance at covid19.colorado.gov.

I don’t know about you, but I need a little optimism in my life.

This list of upcoming offerings from many of Denver’s major arts presenters turns 2022 into something we can all look forward to. Mask up, vax out and go have a good time — pandemic permitting, of course.

Dance Theatre of Harlem, Newman Center, Jan. 14-15

A night with the Dance Theatre of Harlem should be on every American’s art bucket list, and this stop at the Newman Center offers local audiences two chances to make it happen.

The company, historic in every way, has been around since 1969, making it one of the country’s longest-standing touring ensembles. The troupe seems to be in a state of constant reinvention, thanks to an evolving list of choreographers who have brought new moves and new visions to its work.

At the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall on the University of Denver campus. 303-871-7720 or newmancenterpresents.com.

The Center for Visual Art’s “Design for the Common Good” will showcase at successful architectural projects across the globe. (Provided by CVA)

“Design for the Common Good,” Center for Visual Arts, Jan.14–March 1

Exhibitions that focus on design are super rare in Colorado, and this show fills the gap by showcasing new architecture from around the globe that is sensitive to both the environment and the cultural traditions of its very varied locations.

Curated by Metro State professor Lisa M. Abendroth, “Design for the Common Good” introduces 30 examples of socially-engaged projects spanning six continents and 32 countries. The show tells its tales through artifacts, video, building plans and a series of captivating photos that make a sound argument for how good design can turn the world into a better place.

At the CVA, 965 Santa Fe Drive. Info: 303‐615‐0282 or msudenver.edu.

1640693279 266 8 Denver area art events that will make you feel optimistic
Alfredo Ramos Martínez’ 1940 portrait is part of Denver Art Museum’s “La Malinche” exhibit. (Provided by the Denver Art Museum)

“Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche,” Denver Art Museum, Feb. 6-May 8

This unusual and irresistible exhibition brings together works of art that evoke the life and cultural significance of La Malinche, the controversial Mexican figure who started out as an indigenous slave to Spanish conquistadors and ended up being a cultural guide for Hernán Cortés (and the mother of his child?). Was she a traitor or a survivor? The answer comes with the kind of fuzziness and complexity that only art can render. The exhibit is included with the museum’s general admission.

At DAM’s Hamilton Building, 100 W 14th Ave. Parkway. Info: 720-0865-5000 or denverartmuseum.org.

1640693279 690 8 Denver area art events that will make you feel optimistic
This untitled Dyani White Hawk painting is part of MCA Denver’s “Speaking to Relatives.” (Provided by MCA Denver)

Eamon Ore-Giron and Dyani White Hawk, MCA Denver, Feb. 16-May 22

The MCA Denver brings together exhibitions by two contemporary artists who offer their own intriguing updates of abstract painting and the history of how it developed in the Americas over the last century.

1640693279 441 8 Denver area art events that will make you feel optimistic
The MCA Denver will showcase paintings from Eamon Ore-Giron. (Provided by MCA Denver)

The first show, “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo,” traces 20 years of painting by artist and DJ Eamon Ore-Giron, whose large and colorful canvases remix references that “range from ancient Andean architecture to 20th-century modernism.”

At the same time, “Speaking to Relatives,” an import from Kansas City’s Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, showcases a decade of paintings, sculpture and installation by Dyani White Hawk, who connects “abstract visual languages of easel painting and Lakota art forms.” Both exhibitions combine existing work with new pieces made exclusively for the MCA shows.

At the MCA, 1485 Delgany St. Info: 303-298-7554 or mcadenver.org.

8 Denver area art events that will make you feel optimistic
Dianne Reeves sings in her hometown of Denver, joining the Colorado Symphony. (Courtesy of Dianne Reeves)

Dianne Reeves with the Colorado Symphony, Feb. 19

Jazz singer Dianne Reeves has an international reputation but she’s long kept her hometown address in Denver and maintained her local connections here, which are seriously deep — including to the Colorado Symphony where her legendary uncle, Charlie Burrell, once played the bass.

The George Washington High School graduate pairs with the classical ensemble Feb. 19 for this promising night of local-meets-local music. Vince Mendoza is set to conduct.

At Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Info: 303-623-7876 or coloradosymphony.org.

1640693279 965 8 Denver area art events that will make you feel optimistic
Opera Colorado presents “The Shining.” This photo is from the title’s premiere at the Minnesota Opera in 2016. (Provided by Minnesota Opera)

“The Shining,” Opera Colorado, Feb. 26-March 6

The coronavirus pandemic required Opera Colorado to postpone the regional premiere of “The Shining,” forcing fans whose artistic tastes cross over between classical music and Stephen King horror stories to wait an additional year to hear this enticing work.

The space formerly inhabited by Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery in Westminster, which closed in 2020, has been given new life – as another brewery.

Shawn Murray and Abby Jeffers are co-owners of the new Windfall Brewing Co., a hybrid craft brewery, restaurant and arcade that opened on Dec. 13.

Their debut was supposed to be much sooner, Murray said. In early 2020, the couple was prepared to sign a lease on another building in Broomfield – and then the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business as usual across the globe.

Since then, dozens of breweries, bars and restaurants in Colorado have shuttered. But Murray and Jeffers didn’t let the pandemic dash their plans.

“The pandemic really didn’t ever sit us down and say, ‘Should we do this?’ We’ve thought since the day we came up with this plan that this is something a lot of people want,” Murray said. “The pandemic has taught us a lot of things about this industry and shown us truthfully how to be better owners.”

Those lessons come after Murray spent more than a decade in the beer industry, having helped open a brewery in Wisconsin and then serving as general manager of the now-defunct Nighthawk Brewery in Broomfield. The last nights at Nighthawk are when Murray connected with regulars disappointed at the brewery’s demise, he said. Those conversations ultimately led to a windfall of support to open his own space, hence the name of the current business.

“So many people were amazed to find out I was the one who made improvements” at Nighthawk. “By the end of the night I had received over $100,000 in offers for investments,” Murray said.

Provided by Windfall Brewing Co.

Windfall Brewing Co. in Westminster boasts 23 pinball machines and 20 other arcade games, ranging from classic to new school. (Provided by Windfall Brewing Co.)

When Windfall Brewing Co. took over Rock Bottom’s 9,000-square-foot space, it also inherited the brewing equipment that the company left behind after filing for bankruptcy. Murray and Jeffers increased the number of draft taps to 18 for house beers and sodas, and then filled the space with 23 pinball machines and 20 other arcade games, including machines that offer 60 old-school games on one console. Games cost between 25 cents and $2 to play.

Beer options run the gamut, from India pale ales to stouts to a cream ale, sour beers, Belgian styles and even a few seltzers. A 4.3% alcohol content table ale called Puppies is available for fans of lighter styles.

google news
Dear Amy: I am a 25-year-old female who has been single for over a year and a half, after my previous relationship of five years ended.

At the end of this summer, I decided to venture out and start meeting people.

Before meeting a guy in person, I always like to talk to them consistently via text to get a feel for the person and to see how I feel about them.

I’ve been on three “first dates” with different men (all 30 or 31) and all have ended in similar ways. From my perspective, all the first dates have been positive experiences.

But on every occurrence, the communication comes to a complete halt the day after our date, and two of the three have basically ghosted me.

When I bring up the lack of communication, they have all said they were busy with work or school/finals.

I told them I don’t mind that they are busy, but I would appreciate a little more communication (i.e., “Hey, sorry, I was busy today, I hope you had a nice day. Talk to you soon”).

I have also told two guys if they are no longer interested in pursuing things, to let me know and I would harbor no ill will but would like to know the truth.

Instead, they again opted to simply say, “I have just been so busy.”

At this point, I am only in touch with the one I went out with last week.

The lack of conversation really bothers me.

