“Face To Face” Exclusive: Anthony Ramos Opens Up With Becky G About Growing Up In The Projects Of Brooklyn

We love a good story about character-building humble beginnings!

This week, the star of “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” singer-actor Anthony Ramos gets personal with Becky G as they talk about how music has changed their lives. These two superstars explore their personal connections to the power of using music and their artistry as an escape and a form of therapy.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode, which starts out with Becky G talking about how Latino culture puts a heavy emphasis on people claiming the places that helped make them who they are. After she describes being born and raised in Inglewood and embracing it as the place that shaped her, she goes on to explain that in her family it’s also vital that she identify with the parts of Mexico that her parents and grandparents hail from. Next she turns to Anthony Ramos, asking about his childhood in Brooklyn and Ramos opens up about his humble beginnings. Raised in the projects, the middle child of three siblings, Ramos says his family leaned on love because they didn’t have a lot of money.

Check out the clip below where Anthony Ramos shares more about growing up in the projects of Brooklyn:

We love to see it. This episode also explores so much more, including breaking the stigma around mental health.

The brand new episode of “Face To Face with Becky G” featuring Anthony Ramos premieres Tuesday, December 28 at 9amPT / 12pmET on Facebook Watch.