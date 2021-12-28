News
Fauci: U.S. should consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.
Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said on Monday that such a mandate might drive up the nation’s lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.
“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”
The Biden administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said a vaccine mandate on planes could trigger a host of logistical and legal concerns.
The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though citizens and permanent residents only need to show proof of a negative test taken within a day of boarding.
Federal rules don’t require people travelling by air within the U.S. to show a negative test. Hawaii requires travelers to test or show proof of vaccination to avoid a mandatory quarantine.
Biden did not respond to questions on whether he was considering implementing a domestic air travel vaccination requirement, but he told reporters the subject was discussed on a call with the nation’s governors Monday morning.
“They asked Dr. Fauci some more questions about everything from whether or not he thought he was going to move to test at home — I mean, on air flights and that kind of thing,” Biden said of the call before departing the White House for his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
During the virtual meeting with governors, Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests that dominated headlines over the holiday season.
“My message is: If you need something, say something, and we’re going to have your back any way we can,” Biden said. He acknowledged long lines and chaotic scenes as Americans sought out testing amid the case surge and as they looked to safely gather with family and friends over the holiday.
“Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do,” he said. He referenced his administration’s plan to make 500 million rapid tests available to Americans beginning next month through an as-yet-to-be-developed website.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the National Governors Association chairman, raised concerns Biden’s plan could get in the way of state efforts to boost supply of tests.
“That dries up the supply chain for what we might offer as governors,” he said, saying the lack of supply “has become a real challenge.”
Biden assured Hutchinson that the federal effort won’t interfere with state actions. “This gets solved at the state level,” he said.
A White House official said the new tests would come from new manufacturing capacity and wouldn’t interfere with existing supply chains.
Earlier this year the White House explored a domestic vaccination requirement for flights, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of negative test. But officials have not been eager to mandate vaccination for domestic air travel because they expected it to face immediate legal challenges, mitigating its potential effectiveness as a tool to drive up vaccinations.
Pressed last week on why Biden had not mandated vaccinations for domestic air travel, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC that “we know that masking can be, is, very effective on airplanes.”
“We also know that putting in place that additional restriction might delay flights, might have additional implications,” she added. “We would do it, though, if the health impact was overwhelming. So we rely always on the advice of our health and medical experts. That isn’t a step at this point that they had determined we need to take.”
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than 241 million Americans, about 77% of the eligible population age 5 and over, have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Officials believe, though, that there is some overcount in the figures due to record-keeping errors in the administration of booster shots.
Since the summer, the Biden administration has embraced various vaccination requirements as a way to get unvaccinated Americans to roll up their sleeves. It has instituted requirements that federal workers, federal contractors and those who work in health care get their shots, and that employers with 100 or more employees institute vaccination-or-testing requirements for their workers.
Those vaccination requirements have been mired in legal wrangling, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments Jan. 7 in cases seeking to overturn them.
Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, contributed.
Stumo: A ‘Made in America’ fix for U.S. supply chain woes
Much has been made in the news lately regarding America’s shortage of consumer goods. Increased consumer demand in the wake of the COVID pandemic has led to global shortages of many industrial products. And with cargo ships backed up and waiting to enter America’s congested west coast ports, there’s now a bottleneck. Not only are consumers waiting for imported goods but many domestic producers are also waiting on inputs from overseas — which has left them unable to assemble final products.
It doesn’t have to be this way, however. Rather than remain dependent on imports, the U.S. must start manufacturing more goods at home. Significantly, some domestic producers are already proving that this is the smart path forward. In fact, companies that source their materials in the U.S. are enjoying a boom in business.
A good example is Kason Industries, which makes equipment for the foodservice and trucking industries at its two Georgia manufacturing plants. Despite the slowdown affecting many businesses, Kason is continuing to crank out products.
Kason’s work requires plenty of steel, zinc and aluminum. And given the current supply chain crisis, the company should be left in the lurch as much as everyone else. But Kason vice president Burl Finkelstein explains that the company simply doesn’t rely on China as heavily as its competitors. And so Kason is currently doing record business instead of waiting on supplies from China.
It helps that Kason is vertically integrated. That means the company simply needs to buy the raw metals needed for its metal stamping and die casting operations in order to make products — such as handles, latches and hinges — that are in high demand right now.
However, other U.S. companies — the ones that depend on China and other countries — are waiting months at a time just to get manufactured components.
Why is delivery from China so slow right now? One problem is that production in China has slowed due to the COVID pandemic. But also, U.S. consumers have grown more reliant on online retailers such as Amazon. And so, factories in China have shifted to cranking out more consumer products — rather than manufacture industrial components needed by U.S. assembly plants.
There’s also the challenge of higher shipping costs. Cargo delivery from China now costs roughly five times more than it did a year ago, thanks to COVID disruption. As a result, Finkelstein says that Kason has seen a number of delays on specialty items. But the company is generally insulated from such shipping concerns. And Kason has also stocked up on American-supplied steel and other inputs.
There was a time when Kason contemplated moving its supply chain to China — since its competitors were all moving offshore. But Finkelstein says that relying on China offers its own problems. Not only did U.S. companies inevitably transfer valuable industrial know-how to their rivals in China, but they subsequently experienced serious quality problems from unreliable Chinese vendors. Those quality problems are often compounded when companies find themselves waiting months just to get corrected parts from China. In contrast, U.S. companies that source from domestic suppliers are often able to get updated versions in mere days.
It doesn’t have to be this way, however. U.S. producers should follow the example of companies like Kason that are thriving because they’ve wisely opted to source materials from domestic U.S. companies.
It’s past time for Washington to rethink this import dependence. For too long, policymakers have championed cheap imports as a cure-all for the economy. But that needs to change if Americans are to enjoy reliable access to the products they rely on every day.
Michael Stumo is CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America. Follow him at @michael_stumo. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022.
The NDAA authorizes a 5% increase in military spending, and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over issues ranging from reforms of the military justice system to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for soldiers.
“The Act provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country’s national defense,” Biden said Monday in a statement.
The $768.2 billion price tag marks $25 billion more than Biden initially requested from Congress, a prior proposal that was rejected by members of both parties out of concerns it would undermine U.S. efforts to keep pace militarily with China and Russia.
The new bill passed earlier this month with bipartisan support, with Democrats and Republicans touting wins in the final package.
Democrats applauded provisions in the bill overhauling how the military justice system handles sexual assault and other related crimes, effectively taking prosecutorial jurisdiction over such crimes out of the hands of military commanders.
Republicans, meanwhile, touted success in blocking an effort to add women to the draft, as well as the inclusion of a provision that bars dishonorable discharges for service members who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.
The bill includes $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, measures intended to counteract China’s influence in the region.
It also includes $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, a show of support in the face of Russian aggression, as well as $4 billion for the European Defense Initiative.
In his statement, the president also outlined a number of provisions his administration opposes over what he characterized as “constitutional concerns or questions of construction.”
Those planks include provisions that restrict the use of funds to transfer or release individuals detained at the Guantanamo Bay detention center, which the Biden administration is moving to close. Biden’s statement saidthe provisions “unduly impair” the executive branch’s ability to decide when and where to prosecute detainees and where to send them when they’re released, and could constrain U.S. negotiations with foreign countries over the transfer of detainees in a way that could undermine national security.
The law also has provisions barring goods produced by forced Uyghur labor in China from entering the U.S., and it begins to lay out plans for the new Global War on Terror Memorial, which would be the latest addition to the National Mall.
Rock, opera, jazz performances & more on tap to ring in the New Year
You have three options: Rage hardcore on New Year’s Eve, take it easy on NYE so you have energy to do something nice New Year’s Day, or rage hardcore then rally for an epic Jan. 1. Whether you are devoted to one date or a mix-and-match approach, here are a few options that go from party-hearty to totally chill.
Ryan Montbleau Band, Dec. 31, The Cabot, Beverly
The Vermont-via-Boston singer-songwriter-occasional-band-leader will be a wonderful guide to take you from 2021 to 2022. He has spent time getting back to his roots as a solo artist and experimented with some surprising collaborators (see 2018’s “Woodstock Sessions” with Boston guitar-and-cello duo Tall Heights). But the guy excels fronting a band that will make you dance, and think, and then dance a lot more. (thecabot.org)
Bearly Dead, Dec. 31, Brighton Music Hall
Boston’s best tribute to the world’s most far-out band, Bearly Dead does the Grateful Dead with the fire of youth. You know, more Fillmore West ’69 than Red Rocks ’78. Plan on masking up. (crossroadspresents.com)
Jazz, dinner and drinks, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, The Mad Monkfish, Cambridge
On Friday, this Cambridge hotspot hosts two shows (8 and 10 p.m.) when singer Dominique Eade fronts the Yoko Miwa Trio plus ace Boston saxman Andy Voelker. On Saturday, pianist Alex Minasian leads his trio through a couple of sets of cerebral and visceral jazz starting at 7 p.m. The food is amazing; the music is better. (themadmonkfish.com)
The Thin Man meets the Marx Brothers, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, Brattle Theatre, Cambridge
Best “Thin Man” line? Debonair detective Nick Charles, “The important thing is the rhythm. Always have rhythm in your shaking. Now a Manhattan you shake to foxtrot time … but a dry martini you always shake to waltz time.” Best Groucho zinger? “When I invite a woman to dinner I expect her to look at my face. That’s the price she has to pay.” Get the bottom of mysteries and madness with a Thin Man double feature on New Year’s Eve and a Marx Brothers double feature on New Year’s Day. (brattlefilm.org)
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD, Jan. 1, The Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport
The Shalin Liu will broadcast the Met’s version of “Cinderella” in high def! This shortened, English-language version of Laurent Pelly’s 2018 production features Isabel Leonard in the title role with Emily D’Angelo as Prince Charming and Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother. A great first dip if you want to discover opera. (rockportmusic.org)
