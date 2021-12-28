News
Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.
Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said such a mandate might drive up the nation’s lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.
“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”
The Biden administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said a vaccine mandate on planes could trigger a host of logistical and legal concerns.
The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though citizens and permanent residents only need to show proof of a negative test taken within a day of boarding.
Federal rules don’t require people traveling by air within the U.S. to show a negative test. Hawaii requires travelers to test or show proof of vaccination to avoid a mandatory quarantine.
Biden did not respond to questions on whether he was considering implementing a domestic air travel vaccination requirement, but he told reporters the subject was discussed on a call with the nation’s governors Monday morning.
“They asked Dr. Fauci some more questions about everything from whether or not he thought he was going to move to test at home — I mean, on air flights and that kind of thing,” Biden said of the call before departing the White House for his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
During the virtual meeting with governors, Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests that dominated headlines over the holiday season.
“My message is: If you need something, say something, and we’re going to have your back any way we can,” Biden said. He acknowledged long lines and chaotic scenes as Americans sought out testing amid the case surge and as they looked to safely gather with family and friends over the holiday.
Dolphins elevate running back, two linemen as COVID replacements; Saints’ starting left tackle out
The Miami Dolphins did not add or remove players from their reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of kickoff against the Saints, but they announced three elevations to their active roster from their practice squad for Monday Night Football as COVID replacements.
Miami brought up offensive tackles Roderick Johnson and Adam Pankey and running back Jordan Scarlett.
No new players landed on the COVID list Monday after offensive guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson were placed on it on Saturday. They joined linebacker Duke Riley, cornerback Justin Coleman, center Greg Mancz, guard Robert Jones and tight end Cethan Carter.
Johnson and Pankey were natural elevations given the Dolphins’ lack of depth on the offensive line against the Saints. While none of the starting five linemen were affected by the virus this past week, Miami only had center Cameron Tom, who was elevated on Saturday as a COVID replacement, available as a backup before Johnson and Pankey were called up.
Johnson, a Florida State alum, has appeared in 29 NFL games with six starts for the Houston Texans over the past three seasons. He joined the Dolphins’ practice squad on Sept. 20.
Pankey has been up and down between the Dolphins’ active roster and practice squad since December of 2019. He has appeared in six games with one start for Miami.
Scarlett’s elevation came as fellow running back Salvon Ahmed was named one of the Dolphins’ three pregame inactives to be one of four active-roster backs with Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay and Duke Johnson.
It’s also interesting that Scarlett, the St. Thomas Aquinas High and Florida grad who signed back to the Dolphins’ practice squad on Dec. 16, was elevated over rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks. Doaks has spent his first season on the practice squad and was activated from the COVID list within the past week.
The Dolphins had also previously elevated receiver and returner Tommylee Lewis, a former Saint who attended Dwyer High, which is also backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s alma mater.
Cornerback Trill Williams and defensive tackle John Jenkins joined Ahmed as healthy pregame inactives as the Dolphins didn’t have any players with injury designations entering Monday.
Armstead out, plus Saints’ COVID issues
The Dolphins’ coronavirus issues come mostly to backups, but the Saints went into Sunday’s game with several starters among the 21 total players on their COVID list.
It included quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, All-Pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, safety Malcolm Jenkins and Pro Bowl special teams ace J.T. Gray.
Ramczyk’s absence at right tackle was only amplified once three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead was deemed out ahead of Monday’s kickoff. Armstead entered questionable with a knee injury.
While Armstead missed the game, Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) were active.
Now Titans hit by COVID
After facing the COVID-decimated Saints on Monday night, the Dolphins get the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on Sunday, and they’re adding to their list of players in protocols early in the week.
The Titans placed wide receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and pass rusher Bud Dupree to their COVID list on Monday.
Tennessee already had left tackle Taylor Lewan and both guards, Nate Davis and Rodger Saffold, among those on the list. There is still ample time for players on Tennessee’s COVID list to return in time for Sunday’s game.
This story will be updated.
Key dates for Michelle Wu’s new coronavirus vaccine policy for city workers, most indoor public spaces
A new Boston policy requiring city workers to be vaccinated against coronavirus to keep their jobs — eliminating a current option for workers to undergo weekly testing in lieu of getting the shot — goes into effect next month.
In announcing the policy last week, Mayor Michelle Wu said vaccines would also be required for the general public looking to enter most indoor public spaces including restaurants, fitness centers, sports centers, theaters and night clubs.
Here are the key dates:
- Jan. 15: The deadline for city workers and patrons and employees at “select” indoor spaces and to have at least one shot.
- Feb. 15: The deadline for patrons, employees and city workers to have received a second shot.
- March 1: The deadline for children to be vaccinated to enter “select” indoor spaces.
MHSFCA announces its All-State football team
The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association announced its 2021 All-State Football Team as selected by a committee of coaches from the MHSFCA. The All-State banquet will take place on Saturday, March 12 at the Burlington Marriott beginning at 4 p.m. The banquet is co-sponsored by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston and the MHSFCA.
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Ayden Pereira 5’11” 190 Central Catholic Sr.
Josh Robertson 6’ 180 Marblehead Sr.
William Watson 6’ 185 Springfield Central Jr.
Running backs
Mark Gulla 5’11” 195 Franklin Sr.
Datrell Jones 5’11” 188 Catholic Memorial Jr.
Angelo LaRose 5’10” 195 South High Community Jr.
Receivers
Jackson Delaney 6’2” 195 St. John’s Prep Sr.
Joseph Griffin 6’4” 205 Springfield Central Sr.
Offensive Line
Michael Boutros 6’3” 280 Doherty Sr.
Ty Chan 6’6” 290 Lawrence Academy Sr.
Nick Ciaffoni 6’4” 287 BB&N Sr.
Jack Funke 6’6” 290 Xaverian Sr.
Peter Godfrey 6’6” 290 Stoneham Sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Marco Monteiro 6’4” 295 Milford Sr.
Patrick O’Neill 6’4” 240 Barnstable Sr.
Samuel Okunlola 6’4” 225 Thayer Academy Sr.
Matt Ragan 6’5” 230 Lawrence Academy Sr.
Linebackers
Ryan Gately 5’10” 170 King Philip Jr.
Dylan Gordon 6’3” 215 Foxboro Sr.
Tyler Martin 6’3” 237 BB & N Sr.
Preston Zinter 6’3” 220 Central Catholic Jr.
Secondary
Devon Marshall 6’ 190 Catholic Memorial Sr.
Nolan O’Brien 5’10” 180 Lincoln Sudbury Sr.
Keegan Sullivan 5’10” 175 Scituate Sr.
Steven Woods 5’10” 180 Bishop Fenwick Sr.
Ismael Zamor 6’1” 185 Everett Sr.
