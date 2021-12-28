News
Fire damages storage facility in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Bomb and Arson is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at Uncle Scotty’s Mini-Storage off Pershall Road.
Crews responded to the facility at around 5:30 a.m. Monday and had to fight the blaze with hand lines due to the narrow space between units.
“The width of them is that you can get a car down there and a vehicle, but to make a raise with an aerial ladder just wasn’t our option,” said North County Fire & Rescue Chief Keith Goldstein.
Five units sustained fire damage while a dozen sustained smoke damage as firefighters contained the blaze over the next five fours.
“I tried to salvage what could be salvaged,” said renter Anthony Taylor, who lost an estimated $9,000 in equipment inside his ruined unit. “Sometimes things just happen and you can’t help it.”
Impacted renters were able to claim damaged items during the afternoon and document items for insurance purposes. Items inside the units included furniture, automobiles, construction equipment, and paint.
“People store everything they own after they move out or they use them for small little businesses,” said Goldstein. “It’s just a tragedy that people lost everything that they had stored.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mizzou basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – After taking the holiday weekend off, Missouri health officials on Monday reported more than 8,200 new COVID-19 cases as the state surpassed 800,000 total cases.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 801,013 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 8,239 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,970 total deaths as of Monday, Dec. 27, an increase of 6. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.62%.
Ravens’ home game Sunday vs. Los Angeles Rams moved to 1 p.m.
The NFL on Monday announced it was changing the kickoff time for the Ravens’ game versus the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The New Orleans Saints’ home game against the Carolina Panthers was moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. Both games will air on Fox.
Both games could have significant playoff implications. After entering Week 13 with the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Ravens (8-7) are now holding on for dear life in a crowded postseason push. They entered Monday with the AFC’s No. 7 seed, despite a four-game losing streak, but just a 35% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections. A loss Sunday to the visiting Rams (11-4) would drop those odds to 11%, while a win would bump them up to 64%. But not even a second straight win, at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, would guarantee a postseason berth.
Meanwhile, a Miami Dolphins win Monday night over the Saints would push Miami into the No. 7 seed, which if the season ended this week would face the second-seeded Tennessee Titans. The Saints (7-7) are battling for a wild-card spot in the NFC and enter Monday night with a 55% chance at making the playoffs. A win over the Dolphins would improve those odds to 74%, while a loss would decrease their chances to 34%. Beating Miami and Carolina next week would give the Saints an 83% chance at a playoff berth.
For the Ravens, the path to an AFC North title isn’t overly complicated. If they beat the visiting Rams on Sunday and the visiting Steelers in Week 18, and if the Cincinnati Bengals loses to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs and to the Browns in Cleveland, the divisional crown would return to Baltimore.
Vikings’ Alexander Mattison struggles against Rams but Dalvin Cook expected back for Packers
Alexander Mattison’s string of impressive games as Dalvin Cook’s replacement has come to a halt.
In three games earlier this season, when Cook was out with injuries, the Vikings running back had outings of 112, 113 and 90 yards. But on Sunday, with Cook on the COVID-19 reserve list, Mattison had just 41 yards on 13 carries in a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We had some rough patches on offense on my part,’’ Mattison said Monday. “Regardless of any success, I always criticize my game and look at the little things I could do better.’’
Mattison is in line to return to a backup role Sunday night at Green Bay. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he is hopeful that Cook, placed on on the COVID list last Thursday, will then be off the list. If Cook follows the history of other Minnesota unvaccinated players who have been on the COVID list, he would be activated Saturday.
Mattison, who is unvaccinated, was placed on the COVID list on Nov. 13 and taken off it Nov. 22, which included sitting out a Dec. 20 game at Chicago. He said missing time affected him a bit against the Rams.
“I felt good,’’ Mattison said of when he was on the list. “I didn’t really have any symptoms at all during that time. … Coming back, (I was) a little short-winded from not being able to play at a high intensity. Other than that, felt pretty good.’’
Mattison did have three catches for 29 yards. On the ground, he had jaunts of 18 and 15 yards and 2-yard touchdown run but otherwise had six yards on 10 carries.
Mattison said he has kept in contact with Cook during the 10 days he must quarantine while on the COVID list.
“Us players never want to miss a game,’’ Mattison said. “Just talking to him and having phone calls with him, he’s staying strong though it all.”
RUNNING ROUGHSHOD
The Rams became the latest team to rush for big yards against the Vikings, putting up 159.
The Vikings are giving up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks No. 28 in the NFL. That’s in line to be the worst ranking Zimmer has had against the run in his eight seasons in Minnesota. They were No. 27 last season.
Having a big game for the Rams was Sony Michel, who carried 27 times for 131 yards, the second-best output of his four-year career. His 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave the Rams lead for good at 7-0.
“We know that’s something we have to fix,’’ cornerback Patrick Peterson said of the run defense.
In total defense, the Vikings rank No. 29 in the NFL, which also is in line to be the worst in Zimmer’s eight seasons. They were No. 27 last year.
THIELEN’S STATUS
Zimmer said he’d “like to” have wide receiver Adam Thielen back against the Packers after he reinjured his ankle against the Rams and didn’t finish the game. Thielen had missed the two previous games with a high ankle sprain.
“We’re just going to have to see as the week goes on,’’ Zimmer said. “He’s a little sore (Monday).’’
RECORD TIED
The Vikings tied an NFL record Sunday with their 14th game this season having been decided by one possession. They joined the 1994 New York Giants and 2015 Baltimore Ravens for having the most games in a season decided by eight points or less.
All but one of Minnesota’s games has been decided by eight points or less. The only one that wasn’t was a 30-17 win over Seattle in Week 3.
