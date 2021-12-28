Fire damages storage facility in north St. Louis County

Alexander Mattison’s string of impressive games as Dalvin Cook’s replacement has come to a halt.

In three games earlier this season, when Cook was out with injuries, the Vikings running back had outings of 112, 113 and 90 yards. But on Sunday, with Cook on the COVID-19 reserve list, Mattison had just 41 yards on 13 carries in a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We had some rough patches on offense on my part,’’ Mattison said Monday. “Regardless of any success, I always criticize my game and look at the little things I could do better.’’

Mattison is in line to return to a backup role Sunday night at Green Bay. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he is hopeful that Cook, placed on on the COVID list last Thursday, will then be off the list. If Cook follows the history of other Minnesota unvaccinated players who have been on the COVID list, he would be activated Saturday.

Mattison, who is unvaccinated, was placed on the COVID list on Nov. 13 and taken off it Nov. 22, which included sitting out a Dec. 20 game at Chicago. He said missing time affected him a bit against the Rams.

“I felt good,’’ Mattison said of when he was on the list. “I didn’t really have any symptoms at all during that time. … Coming back, (I was) a little short-winded from not being able to play at a high intensity. Other than that, felt pretty good.’’

Mattison did have three catches for 29 yards. On the ground, he had jaunts of 18 and 15 yards and 2-yard touchdown run but otherwise had six yards on 10 carries.

Mattison said he has kept in contact with Cook during the 10 days he must quarantine while on the COVID list.

“Us players never want to miss a game,’’ Mattison said. “Just talking to him and having phone calls with him, he’s staying strong though it all.”

RUNNING ROUGHSHOD

The Rams became the latest team to rush for big yards against the Vikings, putting up 159.

The Vikings are giving up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks No. 28 in the NFL. That’s in line to be the worst ranking Zimmer has had against the run in his eight seasons in Minnesota. They were No. 27 last season.

Having a big game for the Rams was Sony Michel, who carried 27 times for 131 yards, the second-best output of his four-year career. His 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave the Rams lead for good at 7-0.

“We know that’s something we have to fix,’’ cornerback Patrick Peterson said of the run defense.

In total defense, the Vikings rank No. 29 in the NFL, which also is in line to be the worst in Zimmer’s eight seasons. They were No. 27 last year.

THIELEN’S STATUS

Zimmer said he’d “like to” have wide receiver Adam Thielen back against the Packers after he reinjured his ankle against the Rams and didn’t finish the game. Thielen had missed the two previous games with a high ankle sprain.

“We’re just going to have to see as the week goes on,’’ Zimmer said. “He’s a little sore (Monday).’’

RECORD TIED

The Vikings tied an NFL record Sunday with their 14th game this season having been decided by one possession. They joined the 1994 New York Giants and 2015 Baltimore Ravens for having the most games in a season decided by eight points or less.

All but one of Minnesota’s games has been decided by eight points or less. The only one that wasn’t was a 30-17 win over Seattle in Week 3.