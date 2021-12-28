News
Five dead, three injured in shooting spree that spanned across Denver, Lakewood
Five people are dead, including the suspect, and three others are injured, including a police officer, after a shooting spree that spanned across Denver and ended in Lakewood.
According to the Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, the spree started a little after 5 p.m. at First Avenue and Broadway.
Three people were shot. Two women were killed and one man was injured, according to Chief Pazen.
A short time later, officers were dispatched to a second shooting at 12th and Williams. One man was killed in that shooting.
Read more at thedenverchannel.com.
Former St. Micheal mayor dies after being struck by Wright Co. sheriff’s deputy in driveway
A former mayor of St. Michael died Thursday night after being struck by a Wright County sheriff’s deputy, officials say.
Harold Henry Welter, 84, was lying in the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Main Street about 8 p.m., when Dustin Matthew Hatzenbeller, 37, of Otsego pulled in and ran him over with his squad vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, which is investigating the crash.
Welter’s cause of death has not yet been released.
Hatzenbeller, who has been with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office since September 2020, was responding to an “unknown” medical emergency call “and did not see the victim on the ground in the unlit driveway,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Hatzenbeller struck Welter “at slow speed causing injury,” before immediately providing him first aid until paramedics arrived, the post said.
Welter was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Maple Grove, where he died a short time later.
The sheriff’s office didn’t offer further details about the medical emergency call that the deputy was responding to.
“The Wright County Sheriff’s Office offers their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” the Facebook post said.
The State Patrol said it is investigating the crash at the request of Wright County. Hatzenbeller, who is cooperating with investigators, is on paid administrative leave, according to the Facebook post.
Celtics run out of gas in Minnesota, 108-103
In yet another testament to the NBA’s determination that the show must go on, the Celtics took on Minnesota with Jayson Tatum the biggest and certainly most irreplaceable name on a list of eight players in health and safety protocol.
The Timberwolves, minus Karl-Anthony Towns, DeAngelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, also had eight in COVID detention.
“Everybody is holding their breath for when test results come back,” Ime Udoka said of the new daily ritual, which didn’t hold up well for the Celtics in their 108-103 loss to Minnesota.
Payton Pritchard started at point guard due to the absences of Marcus Smart (hand laceration) and Dennis Schroder (protocol), and despite a strong performance was part of a familiar problem. As well as they played, the Celtics once again couldn’t close the deal despite the returns of Al Horford and Grant Williams from quarantine. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points on 8-for-23 shooting.
Rob Williams, in foul trouble for most of the game, was barely a factor on a night when the young Timberwolves plus an old friend — Greg Monroe — had it their way down the stretch on the offensive glass.
Timberwolves backup Nathan Knight, with 20 points and 10 rebounds, was the latest relative unknown to have a big game at the Celtics’ expense this season.
Down six with 43.4 seconds to go, Brown was fouled attempting a 3-pointer. He hit all three to cut the Timberwolves lead to 106-100. Grant Williams stole the ball, but Brown’s drive rolled out down the other end. Despite a late Pritchard 3-pointer, the Celtics ran out of clock.
In the second quarter, Pritchard and Brown had scored six points apiece – the former with a pair of 3-pointers – over the last 3:23 of the quarter for a 56-45 halftime lead. Brown, after missing his first five shots, finished with 15 at the break to go along with another 13 from Pritchard. The Celtics had some initial trouble protecting that 11-point edge, though Brown brought them back with a drive for a 66-55 edge with 7:23 left in the third quarter.
Minnesota continued to threaten, especially with open shots from downtown, but Horford and Grant Williams both hit from downtown over the next four minutes to preserve the margin. The T-wolves cut the cushion to six before Brown, despite getting blacked twice in the same possession, scored on his third try for a 79-71 edge. Though a Jaden McDaniels three-point play cut the Celtics lead to 79-74 at the end of the quarter.
Monroe, the former Celtic signed by Minnesota to a 10-day hardship contract, kicked off a 14-2 Minnesota run over the first four minutes of the fourth, including a Malik Beasley 3-pointer for the Timberwolves’ biggest lead of the night at 87-81, followed by a Jordan McLaughlin free throw.
Brown missed two free throws, but the next time down Horford ended the Minnesota run from downtown, cutting the margin to four points with 7:16 left.
But Jaylen Nowell hit from downtown to boost the lead back to 91-84, and when Brown missed another jumper, Monroe tipped in for a 93-84 Timberwolves lead.
By the time Brown finally halted the Minnesota run at 21-7 with a dunk, only for Monroe to score in the paint yet again for a 97-88 lead. McDaniels hit from downtown for a 100-90 edge.
Down all five starters, Timberwolves’ reserves rise up to knock off Celtics
No Anthony Edwards, no Karl-Anthony Towns, no D’Angelo Russell, no Jarred Vanderbilt, no Patrick Beverley, although the latter was certainly a vocal force from the bench.
Minnesota didn’t have a single starter available for Monday’s home game against Boston. Instead, the Timberwolves trotted past and present members of the G-League Iowa Wolves, a veteran center who hadn’t played in a game in two and a half years and a scoring guard who had been waiting for this moment for the entirety of his young career.
And that was more than enough to win.
Minnesota’s patchwork roster took it to Boston, knocking off the Celtics 108-103.
It did so with Nathan Knight, who exited the game with a lower-body injury in the second quarter, storming back with a vengeance in the third frame to score eight points over the first four minutes of the third quarter. Knight, who’s on the team via a two-way roster spot, finished with 20 points and 11rebounds after he was thrust into starting duties.
The Wolves did so with Greg Monroe, who was at a G-League showcase in Las Vegas just a week ago. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked pregame how many minutes he could get out of Monroe, who arrived in Minnesota earlier in the day Monday.
“I don’t know,” Finch said. “I’ll have to ask him.”
The answer was 25. The 31-year-old center showed he still has every bit of the offensive feel he used to be an offensive force in the League years ago. Monroe quarterbacked Minnesota’s offense from the post. He finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Jaylen Nowell has been an offensive revelation for the Wolves of late. He’s provided a needed scoring burst from the second unit. On Monday, Minnesotan (16-17) needed Nowell to take centerstage. He did just that, burying six triples and delivering a thunderous driving jam in the middle of the early fourth-quarter surge that put Minnesota ahead for good. Nowell went off for 29 points and six rebounds.
Timberwolves’ fans didn’t get to see any of the faces they likely showed up to Target Center to witness Monday. The stars were not out. Boston (16-18) was even down its best player, Jayson Tatum, though the Celtics were still equipped with three starters. Young star wing Jaylen Brown was one of them, but Minnesota held him to 8 for 24 shooting.
If this was your lone pilgrimage to Minneapolis this season, you likely arrived to the arena disappointed. But you left happy.
An appreciative crowd delivered a standing ovation as the final buzzer sounded.
“I think 90 percent of the time we’ve stepped out onto the floor we’ve played hard and we’ve played in a manner that makes everyone proud, and that’s what we’re going to do again tonight,” Finch said pregame. “We’re here to win, we’re here to play hard and we’re here to play the way we’ve been playing.”
