Former tennis coach gives $350,000 to rebuild courts at Como Park Senior High in St. Paul

PHOENIX — The Gophers football team had finished meetings on Sunday morning and were walking toward the busses when defensive coordinator Joe Rossi shared what he was up to on Saturday night.

After roughly three weeks of game-planning for West Virginia, Rossi said he saw something the Mountaineers’ offense might run in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Tuesday night. Just in case they call it, Rossi wanted Minnesota’s defense to be prepared, so he told linebacker Jack Gibbens they were going install it on Monday.

That’s just the latest example of Rossi living up to his “guru” nickname.

The Gophers defense has made Rossi look like a sage this season, with top-10 rankings in rushing yards, passing yards, total yards and points allowed. The Gophers’ rush defense has allowed 100 yards per game this season, which is on pace to be the best since the U set a program record of 52 yards per game in 1962.

“He’s always leaves no stone unturned,” Gibbens said. “He is constantly watching film and working up until the morning of the game looking for anything they could possibly throw at us and making sure we are ready.”

Rossi, the Gophers’ nominee for the Broyles Award for best assistant coach in the country, has said he doesn’t care for the nickname “guru” because it should be about the players, not him.

“I love when the players call him that because Joe hates that,” head coach P.J. Fleck said Sunday. The nickname came from former nickel back Chris Williamson during the 2018 season when Rossi took over as defensive coordinator after Robb Smith was fired. The U defense made a quick turnaround going 3-1 down the stretch and winning the Quick Lane Bowl.

“I think coach Fleck gave him praise after a game,” defensive end Boye Mafe recalled, “He said, ‘How about that defense?’

“Then Chris Williamson comes out of nowhere and screams, ‘The Guru!’ Ever since then we’ve been running with that name.”

Fleck’s contract extension in October included $350,000 additional salary for assistant coaches. Fleck anticipates spreading raises out to his staff, but the first move earlier this month was giving Rossi a $137,000 raise and extension through the 2023 season.

“He loves the game,” Fleck said. “He will tell you, he doesn’t have any other hobbies. It’s football and his family. … His thoroughness and his details, his organization, the way that he runs the defense, the players play for him. I think that is critical when you watch our team.”

Rossi and his defense weren’t receiving such praise a year ago when a hobby might have been a welcome distraction. While their stats are in the top 10 now, they were roughly 60 spots lower nationally in 2020, giving up more than 400 total yards and 30 points per game.

But that unit had to replace seven starters, including four NFL draft picks from the 11-2 team in 2019. While one more player went to the NFL (Benjamin St-Juste) after last season, the majority of those players were back this fall, plus two key transfers — Gibbens from FCS-level Abilene Christian and defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney from Clemson.

Despite the U’s success on defense this season, they had only one player (Mafe) make any of the three all-Big Ten teams put together by the conference’s coaches and media members.

Fleck said it’s “really hard” to determine the defense’s MVP. “I think if you asked the players, I’m not sure if they could name a guy because I just think there are too many guys,” he said. “They all play their role very well. It’s rare that you have a team like that and a defense like that.”

While Rossi can seem like a mad scientist adding adjustments two days before the bowl game, it doesn’t come across as overwhelming to players. They begin installing the defense each January, and every adjustment has a reason to it.

“It’s not just that he is showing us examples on the board,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin. “We have rules and every play can be fit up and executed based on our rules. … It’s building those rules so when the game-time comes, it’s second nature. It’s not just memorizing a certain look.”

Each week, players get a “tips sheet” from Danny Collins, the U’s senior defensive analyst, which goes through all the reminders for the week. Sori-Marin says he reads it on the plane, bus or hotel.

Sori-Marin and Gibbens, the U’s leading two tacklers, said on the field they will relay checks on what they need to do to each other at the line of scrimmage. Other times they will predict what play the offense is going to run.

“We always talk about how the formations talk to you, if you are willing to listen,” said Gibbens, an academic all-American. “A lot of times when offenses line up in formations, they only have a certain number of plays out of that, and based on down and distance, we can try to predict.”

Gibbens and Sori-Marin started calling out offensive plays during fall camp, when familiarity with the U’s offense is at its peak. They’ve brought that into the season as well.

“We say what we think we are going to see,” Gibben shared. “You can’t assume that is what you are going to get, but you can anticipate it so you are a step faster whenever you get it.”

The Gophers also run a lot of “base” defense, where they aren’t doing anything special. This helps them be able to react fast.

“It’s because our defensive line has played so well up front,” Gibbens said. “We really haven’t had to go to that much. We have some change-ups for certain situations but we kind of get into our base stuff and let our guys play really hard and not have to think too much. It’s been awesome.”

Fleck said he saw signs that this year’s defense could be “elite” during the season opener against Ohio State. The Gophers lost 45-31 and gave up five explosive touchdowns, which came, in part, while safety Jordan Howden was sidelined.

But Fleck insisted that picture changes if you looked past the Buckeyes’ long TDs. They didn’t have to separate certain facets out of their next 11 performances. Only one of their final 10 opponents in the regular season gained more yards than their season averages.

The pinnace came in the 23-13 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 27. Minnesota bottled up freshman phenom running back Braelen Allen and held the Badgers more than 150 yards below their season average.

Afterward, Rossi had to coax a Huntington Bank Stadium elevator operator to keep it running so he could get down from the coaches’ box to the field to meet his wife Lynsey and two sons, Nico and Luca. The boys were wearing plastic Gopher helmets in a sea of maroon and gold on the turf after the fans stormed the field.

“That was an awesome one,” Rossi said. “As a coach, you get big wins, but to share them with your family makes it even more special.”

In the locker room, U general manager Gerrit Chernoff set up an opportunity for Rossi and his sons to take a picture with Paul Bunyan’s Axe. “Walls in my office are pretty barren except for pictures that the boys make, but that one is going to go up,” Rossi said.

It wasn’t just about winning the rivalry game, defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway insisted.

“We wanted them to be dominant wins,” he said. “It was dominate. You could see it, you could feel it. … That is the way you play against everybody — East, West, North, South — I don’t care what team it is in the Big Ten. That is how you establish dominance, that is how we are going to change the culture here and take it to the next level, period.”