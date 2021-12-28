Bitcoin
Gibraltar to Become World’s First Crypto Hub!
- Valereum blockchain firm bids to buy Gibraltar Stock Exchange.
- Firm’s goal to merge crypto and fiat together.
- If the plan succeeds, Gibraltar will become the world’s first crypto hub.
The country of Gibraltar which comes under the British Overseas Territory is located in the southernmost tip of Spain. Most of the landscape of Gibraltar is actually dominated by the huge ‘Gibraltar Rock’. Being a small country with a population of approximately 32,000 people, the country is at present vastly expanding into global attributes.
The hot news circulating is that Valereum, a global blockchain firm based on Gibraltar, plans on acquiring the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). Amidst the new year, it seems Valereum will be buying more than 80% of GSX. In case of such an event, then the Gibraltar Rock will become the ‘Blockchain Rock’, transforming into the world’s first crypto hub.
World’s First Crypto Hub
The Valereum is actually a completely blockchain based firm solely concentrating in merging between the cryptocurrency and the live fiat currencies together. Besides, the Valereum blockchain prompts to establish a bridge between the crypto and the fiat currencies for Non-Fungible Token (NFT) too.
In such terms, Valereum has signed a proposal to buy 80% of the GSX. And so if the proposal passes through, then Valereum will establish a seamless network in merging both the fiat along with the cryptocurrencies such as the Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) and much more.
Moreover, this act will catapult Gibraltar into becoming the world’s first country to establish direct fiat and crypto integration. This indeed will make Gibraltar world’s first cryptocurrency hub ever.
With such plans, Gibraltar reinvents it’s crypto regulations, more vividly and practically. These are in terms for the new merging to take place without any flaws.
The Minister’s Views
Accordingly, the Minister of Digital and Financial services, Albert Isola terms that all the crypto regulations are perfectly sculpted such that no one can even think of indulging in any sorts of crypto crimes in the country.
Besides, Isola states that the country previously underwent the same scenario as now, in regards with the taxes. About 20 years before, Gibraltar was actually tax free and certain measures were then put to implement taxes with perfect regulations. Similarly, the current condition of leaglising crypto with proper regulations and policies as mainstream will enable the same for the betterment of the nation, states Isola.
In addition, Isola puts out that with the current trend with the digital era, adopting crypto and other digital assets is vital for the development of the nation throughout the future.
Bitcoin
Chivo Wallet Funds of $96K Missing-El Salvadorans Outrage!
- Complaints regarding holdings missing from the Government issued Chivo wallets.
- More than $96,000 estimated to be missing.
- President of El-Salvador Nayib Bukele remains optimistic on his BTC revolution.
The more the President of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele tries to mainstream the Bitcoin (BTC), the more hurdles he faces obviously. It’s well known that many citizens of El-Salvador did not welcome the BTC legal tender. Many took to the street to protest.
Despite such drastic measures, the President, Nayib Bukele somehow made it happen, and so El-Salvador became the world’s first country to make BTC as legal tender next to the U.S dollar. The law was first proposed in the month of June and as the ruling party, the president Nayib Bukele managed to pass the law and BTC as legal tender for the country came into effect from September 7th, 2021.
Yet, still people continue their protest against the law being enforced. Also, many of the official government wallet, the Chivo wallet ATMs were even burnt in many places.
The Missing Funds Outrage
The Chivo wallet, is the official crypto wallet brought out by the Government of El-Salvador, as they have made the BTC as legal tender. Though many Salvadorans are still opposing the law, things have gotten even worse for the past two weeks.
Since the mid of December, numerous complaints have been received by many Chivo wallet users, terming that their funds have disappeared. Many took onto social media in regards to this, as no proper answers were given. Salvadorans stormed to twitter, posting tweets and thrashing the government.
Accordingly, so far it’s estimated that the complaints have been received from about 50 chivo wallet users. Also, their funds lost so far approximates to about more than $96,000. The disappearance transactions made ranges from low as $60 to $1000 and more.
Moreover, when contacting the customer service, none of them helped and all the calls made were completely useless, as stated by the victims. Yet, so far no proper answers were given from the government’s end and people began to burst out in rage! True to the fact, there are about more than 3 million chivo wallet users overall.
On the other hand, the President Nayib Bukele remains silent regarding the issues. Indeed he’s currently focused and obsessed on his new ‘Bitcoin City’ developments and on crypto mining using the geothermal energy from the country’s volcanoes.
Bitcoin
Top 15 Cryptocurrencies Generated Huge Gains In 2021
The year 2021 has given huge changes in the charts of cryptocurrencies from the beginning. Along with more improvements in the industry the crypto market has experienced a strong bullish run and bearish pattern as well. Several coins have witnessed a high surge in its price action and increase in market cap value.
As per the recent updates, the CryptoDiffer, a social account that offers news and updates of the crypto industry from Twitter has listed top 15 gainers. The list consists of top 15 crypto gainers in 2021 where AXS captures the first spot. The 15 gainers are AXS, OMI, SAND, XYO, LUNA, FTM, SOL, KDA, VRA, BAKE, TEL, ONE, MANA, and RNDR. These crypto tokens have surged in price action as well as in market cap value YTD.
Top Gainers In 2021
The first cryptocurrency in the list is Axie Infinity (AXS) which is a gaming token that has surged in popularity and price value. AXS is set to be the lead for several gaming platforms that integrate the “play-to-earn” mechanism. At the time of writing, AXS was trading at $110.77 which is 3.46% up in the past 24-hours and soared 21% within a week.
The next token is Ecomi (OMI) which is currently trading at $0.0066 and 3.14% up in the last 24-hours. Following that, the other gaming token takes place which is The Sandbox (SAND). Currently, SAND is trading at $6.69 and it has nearly surged to 39% within the past week.
The next tokens on the list are XYO, MATIC, LUNA which have gained 16509%, 16012%, 14873% respectively year-to-date. Then comes Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) in the list where on the other hand, FTM has increased in TVL surpassing the value of SOL and LUNA. As of now, FTM has gained 13602% while SOL surged 13239% within a year.
Consequently, next on the list are KDA, VRA, BAKE, TEL, and ONE. These crypto tokens have bounced more than 6000% year-to-date. Kadena is one among the strong potential tokens which has generated huge gains to its holders. The token KDA has increased over 10000% in a year while its current trading price is $16.05.
The final two gainers in 2021 are MANA and RNDR where MANA soared huge within a short span of time. The YTD statistics indicate that MANA surged over 4793% whereas RNDR increased to 4771% with the market cap volume of $5.11B and $821M each. Among several gainers of the crypto industry these are the top gainers which have improvised in its ecosystem and price action.
Bitcoin
CoinEx 4th Anniversary｜Festival of Love: A Message of Love from Nigeria to the World
On the 4th anniversary of the exchange, CoinEx has launched the “Meet the CoinEx Team” anniversary celebration together with its global partners as a gesture to thank and give back to users. In Nigeria, CoinEx has hosted the “Festival of Love” charitable event.
On December 20, to celebrate its 4th anniversary, CoinEx held the “Festival of Love” charitable event at Uniuyo Teaching Hospital, Nigeria. Orok Godspower, one of the exchange’s Nigerian Partners represents CoinEx donated 700 care packages to children in the hospital on behalf of CoinEx. For the kids, these are heart-warming gifts. CoinEx contributes to charitable causes and offers a helping hand through real actions.
On the same day, Orok also went to the University of Uyo for the Festival of Love, which featured lotteries, games, creative dancing, and quiz contests. By encouraging the locals to follow the exchange’s SNS account, produce songs about CoinEx, and answer quizzes for rewards, the event helped them learn more about CoinEx and become new users.
At the end of the event, all users present received a 4th-anniversary gift package from CoinEx, and the game winners got custom-made CoinEx gifts like T-shirts and hats. With joint efforts by the Nigerian partners and CoinEx, the Festival of Love was a great success.
Other than the offline charitable event in Nigeria, which was a great success, CoinEx also held a meet-up in Minneapolis MOA, US on December 21.
Since its inception in 2017, CoinEx has always been trying to build a global presence for its products. The Nigerian Partners are key to this globalization strategy. Apart from marketing promotions, CoinEx has also been doing its part to contribute to charitable causes worldwide. The Festival of Love held at Uniuyo Teaching Hospital fully demonstrates the exchange’s commitment to its social responsibilities. Furthermore, the event also brought more attention to the health sector in Nigeria and improved the recognition of CoinEx among local users.
During the last four years, CoinEx has always put users first while serving a global audience. Along the way, the exchange has experienced many surprising changes and advancements. CoinEx now supports 16 languages, offers over 400 first-rate token services, and lists nearly 100 contract markets and almost 800 spot markets. Meanwhile, over 6 billion CET have been burnt.
These solid advancements are all backed by joint efforts made by CoinEx and Nigerian users around the world. In the future, CoinEx will keep offering more user-friendly, more stable trading environments and services for its global users in a world full of both opportunities and challenges. We look forward to meeting more users in Nigeria.
