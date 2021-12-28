Connect with us

News

Guest commentary: Joe Biden may not realize it— but Joe Manchin is saving his presidency

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Rarely in Washington do you see the mettle that Sen. Joe Manchin put on display recently. By refusing to vote for the current iteration of the Build Back Better bill (BBB), the White House’s “transformative” social spending and climate change bill, the West Virginia Democrat put a key portion of President Biden’s legislative agenda on ice. But in all the fuss about the merits of the underlying legislation—and Manchin supports several of the provisions in it—we’re losing the most important element of the story: Manchin has bravely spotlighted exactly what’s wrong with Washington.

From the outset of its drafting, BBB was written to be divisive, with one party leaving the other out entirely from the process. By brushing this particular draft aside, the West Virginian Senator is showing the White House how Biden’s agenda can be saved: through bipartisanship.

Here’s the reality. Biden has been caught throughout his first year in office between two legislative strategies that cut directly against one another. On the one hand, is the approach that too many presidents of both parties embraced when their party controlled both houses of Congress—namely the “steamroller” tactic where the party in power utterly disregards any input from across the aisle or from dissenters within their own party. The other, of course, is to insist on active bipartisanship, as Bidebn promised in his inaugural address. White House staff clearly presumed that Biden would be able to pick-and-choose when to employ each strategy—he used bipartisanship for infrastructure, and the steamroller approach for BBB.

Turns out, as we can see now, that an inconsistent approach simply doesn’t work.

Many of the ideas in the BBB are worthwhile. But there are any number of ways you can structure a child tax credit, or fight climate change, or expand prekindergarten education. On all those topics, Democrats and Republicans could find common ground. Democratic leadership arguably didn’t even take enough input from their own members given the whole bill was moved through a budget reconciliation process that dispenses with most of the elements of regular order like committee hearings and a robust amendment process.

That ill-conceived strategy may have worked when the Republicans enacted their tax reform bill in 2017, but it won’t anymore simply because support for the two parties is so evenly split throughout the country. And that’s the lesson the White House needs to learn: Americans are going to remain frustrated if Biden doesn’t quickly embrace Manchin’s approach to legislating across the aisle.

Don’t forget: Congress has actually accomplished quite a bit this year, most of it thanks to Sen. Manchin, some of his peers in the Senate—Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; the House Problem Solver Caucus led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican;  in several cases, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper of our great state. In December 2020, Congress passed a bipartisan COVID-relief bill that many doubted could pass before the inauguration. The Senate passed a massive (and under-reported) bill to improve America’s competitive position against China.
And then, perhaps the biggest accomplishment of the year, they passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that many had previously left for dead.

What strings these three accomplishments together? They were all done in a bipartisan manner, with legislators on both sides of the aisle engaged in a serious way in shaping the legislation. And because both parties were involved from the get-go, the final product was something that could pass regardless of whether those on the far left (i.e. the so-called “Squad”) or far right (including members of
the Freedom Caucus) wanted to stand in its way.

President Biden is only a year into his first term, and has time for him to learn from his mistakes. There are members on both sides of the aisle—some of them representing Colorado—concerned about the very issues Build Back Better was written to address. But the process for developing solutions imperiled the opportunity for success. Sen. Manchin has shown President Biden the way forward. The extremists in Biden’s party now have to understand nothing is to be gained from leaving out Republicans or trying to steamroll members of their own party into submission. We should all want the president and Congress to succeed—but to do so, they need to incorporate the voices and concerns from every corner of the nation and force themselves to the middle.

Roger Hutson is a co-chair of No Labels Colorado, a board member of Colorado Concern and the CEO of HRM Resources III, LLC

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Takes 6.5% Stake in GoDaddy, Worth $800 Million

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Takes 6.5% Stake in GoDaddy, Worth $800 Million
google news

 

Starboard Value LP, a New York-based activist investor, has taken a 6.5% stake in GoDaddy, worth around $800 million. 

Tempe, Arizona-based GoDaddy sells website domains and offers services including website design and brand consulting. The company, which received more notoriety for its Danica Patrick Super Bowl ads than its services, went public in 2015 with $1.4 billion in debt. Starboard purchased the GoDaddy shares because they were “undervalued” and “an attractive investment opportunity,” a regulatory filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission said. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.  

Starboard is known for taking a proactive approach to the companies it invests in, often pushing for board seats and new strategies to optimize profit. The company made headlines in April 2020 for engaging in proxy contests at five companies as the economy struggled amid the height of the pandemic. Starboard was in the news in October for selling shares in Box after it failed to win seats on its board. 

GoDaddy shares have risen around 1.53% year to date. The company’s shares are up approximately 9.23% today at $83.03 a share. 

Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Takes 6.5% Stake in GoDaddy, Worth $800 Million

google news
Continue Reading

News

Court dismisses legal challenge to Weymouth natural gas compressor

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Real estate Q&A: How can I restore my credit after ex-spouse skipped mortgage payments?
google news

The state Appeals Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by opponents of a natural gas compressor station in Weymouth that had challenged one of the approvals for the facility.

A three-judge panel affirmed a Superior Court judge’s decision that the Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Stationgroup could not seek judicial review of the approval issued by the state Office of Coastal Zone Management, The Patriot Ledger reported.

The court ruled that the citizens group did not have a right to an agency hearing, and therefore did not have a right to judicial review.

Alice Arena of the anti-compressor group said the town initially filed the appeal and the citizens group intervened, but the town dropped its appeal as part of a host community agreement with energy company Enbridge.

“That was a difficult one because we were asking the court to set precedent on who had standing to appeal a (Coastal Zone Management) decision,” she said.

The compressor station is part of Enbridge’s Atlantic Bridge project, which expands the company’s natural gas pipelines from New Jersey into Canada.

Opponents argue that the station presents health and safety risks.

google news
Continue Reading

News

See the baby rockhopper penguin at the St. Louis Zoo before it goes away

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

See the baby rockhopper penguin at the St. Louis Zoo before it goes away
google news

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There’s a new baby rockhopper penguin at the St. Louis Zoo. The chick hatched on November 30 and the zoo made the announcement over the weekend. You can now see the baby with its adoptive parents in their habitat.

The growing family will eventually be moved behind the scenes at Penguin & Puffin Coast. Zookeepers will be helping the new chick form bonds with the animal care team and work on rock-hopping skills. The chick will return to the penguin colony when it learns how two swim.

The new penguin has a sibling named Opal. She was born in December 2002 and was the first successful hatch of the species at the zoo in 11 years.

The new chick is too young to determine the sex. The baby’s name has not yet been shared with the public.

A recent study from the St. Louis Zoo shows that guests have an impact on the penguin’s behavior. They were worried that large, loud groups were stressing the animals out. The good news for rockhopper penguins is that guests were shown to increase swimming and did not bother the animals very much.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.