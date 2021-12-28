News
Guest commentary: Sarah Weddington secured a place in history. The work to honor that legacy continues
Fifty years ago, on December 13, 1971, I was present when Sarah Weddington made her oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in the case of Roe vs. Wade. She and Margie Pitts Hames, the Georgia attorney arguing the companion case, Doe vs. Bolton, invited me to join them for coffee in the cafeteria downstairs. A few minutes after we sat down, Chief Justice Warren Burger and Justice Harry Blackmun sat down at the next table. Justice Blackmun gave us a smile and a friendly wave.
Sarah died Sunday from a natural illness. She was my friend and colleague, and we were in frequent contact. She was keenly aware of the historical importance of her role and success in the Roe vs. Wade case, but she didn’t like being referred to as a “historic” person. She didn’t want to be seen in the past tense. Her life from Jan. 22, 1973, when the decision was announced, was intense, busy, and dedicated to seeing that the promise of freedom for women in Roe was fulfilled. She accepted hundreds, if not thousands, of invitations to speak on behalf of reproductive freedom. She was seldom paid or even reimbursed for these appearances. She felt a deep obligation to respond to any such request.
One of those invitations came from me. In February 1976, I organized the Western Regional Conference on Abortion, which was held at the former Colorado Women’s College, and it was attended by hundreds of people working for safe abortion services for women from across the nation. Some of those in attendance from Colorado were opposed to abortion, and there were civilized, if spirited discussions.
Sarah gave the keynote speech at our conference, which featured nationally recognized medical and legal experts on abortion including physicians, nurses, social workers, social scientists, and leaders of key agencies supporting this cause. Gov. Richard Lamm, who had sponsored Colorado’s 1967 abortion reform law, the first in the nation, was one of our speakers. The conference was a great success, and Sarah’s presence was one of the reasons. She received a standing ovation at the end of her speech.
As a special assistant to President Jimmy Carter, Sarah played an essential role in getting Ruth Bader Ginsburg appointed to the US District Court in Washington, D.C.
Just a few years ago, Sarah made the most recent of her several appearances at the University of Colorado Law School to discuss the current legal status of abortion in the United States. It was better then than it is now.
In 2015, I sponsored a 40th anniversary appreciation banquet for all those who have helped and supported my private medical practice, Boulder Abortion Clinic, since it was opened on Jan. 22, 1975. Sarah was the featured speaker, and she was introduced by Dick Lamm, who had helped and supported Sarah in her work as a Texas legislator. It was a kind of family reunion that was attended by over 200 people, including Frank Susman, the lead attorney in six abortion cases that reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Frank had helped prepare Sarah for her oral arguments before the Court in 1973.
Fifty years after Sarah Weddington made her first appearance before the U.S. Supreme Court only a few years out of law school, and almost 49 years since the Roe vs. Wade decision was handed down on Jan. 22, 1973, a woman’s right to have a safe abortion is under heavy and effective attack throughout the United States, especially in states under Republican control. Women are being forced to travel hundreds and thousands of miles to have a safe abortion because of restrictive laws and clinic closures in “red” states.
Since I have discussed this with Sarah on many occasions and heard her speak about it dozens of times, I know she would agree: No woman’s life and health should be at the mercy of the next election.
Dr. Warren M. Hern is a physician and epidemiologist who is the director of the Boulder Abortion Clinic. He was the founding medical director of the first private, nonprofit abortion clinic in Colorado, which opened in November 1973. Boulder Abortion Clinic is his private medical practice and opened on Jan. 22, 1975.
News
‘Several people’ shot in Roxbury, life-threatening injuries reported: Police
Multiple people were shot in broad daylight in Roxbury this afternoon, according to Boston Police.
The shooting incident happened in the area of Schuyler Street around 2:30 p.m.
“Several people shot,” a Boston Police spokesman said. “Injuries are life-threatening.”
Police scanner reports indicated that four people had been shot.
This story is developing…
News
Former tennis coach gives $350,000 to rebuild courts at Como Park Senior High in St. Paul
Some 30 years ago, a Como Park Senior High freshman left his cheap tennis racket on the top of a car and lost it forever.
Soon after, his English teacher and tennis coach gifted the student a $300 performance racket.
A recent conversation with that former student, Koua Yang, prompted Kathy Dumas to commit another act of tennis love. Her $350,000 donation to Como’s athletics program will pay for the reconstruction of the school’s long-neglected tennis courts.
“I was talking to Koua, and he told me that the courts at Como need to be repaired — actually dug up and started from scratch,” Dumas said in an interview. “And, because I have a little bit of money, I thought why not give it to a place that really needs it and deserves it.”
Dumas worked for St. Paul Public Schools for 40 years before retiring in 2007. She now uses a wheelchair to get around and keeps tabs on the tennis team from afar.
Her conduit is Yang, who became Como’s athletics director in 2018 after 18 years teaching social studies and coaching tennis at Harding.
In a letter read to the school board earlier this month, Yang said he’s “not surprised at all” by his former coach’s generous gift.
“Her love for kids inspired me to pursue a career in education and coaching,” he said.
PROJECT DELAYS
The St. Paul district historically has done the minimum to maintain its school buildings and athletics facilities. That was supposed to change in 2016, when the school board approved a new era of investment that would nearly quadruple annual facilities spending.
That initial master plan called for Como’s tennis courts to be resurfaced this year. But two years later, the project was bumped to 2022.
This year, following an in-depth study of why the district’s construction projects were costing far more than first expected – the resurfacing of four Como tennis courts, for example, initially was estimated to cost $74,000 – work on Como’s courts were postponed again to 2026.
Dumas couldn’t accept that.
“They are in really bad shape,” she said, explaining that the courts were constructed atop a section of cement that heaves during winter, creating an uneven surface.
“Sometimes, things get done that are directed by people who know nothing about what they’re doing,” Dumas said. “They should just start over.”
In a memo to the school board, the district said Como’s courts have been deteriorating for the last two decades. It said the project will “reconstruct and renovate the existing courts with the possibility of creating room for one additional court in between the two banks of tennis courts.”
The courts, fully funded by Dumas’ gift, should be ready by summer 2023.
News
Broncos coach Vic Fangio: Winning final two games to save job “totally not in my frame of thought”
Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday he is focused on the remaining games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City and not his job status.
The Broncos have lost three of their past four games to fall to 7-8 and are essentially out of playoff contention. Fangio went 7-9 and 5-11 in his first two seasons.
“I don’t (worry about it) and I know you think that’s a standard answer, but for a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it and those reasons are personal to me,” he said. “Do I acknowledge that it’s certainly out there and could happen? Absolutely. Do I worry about it? I absolutely don’t worry about it for many reasons.”
Asked if his staff merits a fourth season and he is comfortable coaching the Broncos in 2022 without a contract extension, Fangio said: “Absolutely (and) absolutely.”
Fangio said he meets regularly with general manager George Paton but those discussions are generally about the present.
“Most of our discussions right now are on the task at hand and juggling the roster with everything that’s going on,” Fangio said. “We do talk about the future; sometimes those conversations lead into the future. We don’t go too far into the future.”
Fangio added he and Paton have a “great relationship … Him and I get along tremendously.”
Fangio added of the final two games: “I’m not worried about, ‘Do I have to win the next two to secure the job.’ That’s totally not in my frame of thought. We’re going to do everything and anything we can to win this week.”
Also …
- Fangio was asked if the last three losses in which the Broncos have scored only one offensive touchdown apiece has tested the confidence he has in the overall direction of the team.
Fangio: “These last games have been tight, tough losses, they’ve been low scoring affairs, but I do think it indicates the fight and competitiveness in this team. Have we scored enough points in those losses? No, we haven’t. But we have total faith in our players that we will get this turned offensively in these next two weeks.”
- Why can the offense turn a corner in the final two games?
Fangio: “I think we have a good group of players. We’ve done a good job of acquiring them since George has been here. We’re close. These last three losses, they’re all losses, it doesn’t matter what the score is, but they’ve been close games that have come down to the wire. We just need to find a way to get those turned in our favor.”
- Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, injured Dec. 18 against Cincinnati, remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Fangio: “Until he’s cleared by the independent doctors, we have to assume he won’t be available to play (against the Chargers). We’re going to do the best thing for him moving forward.”
- Fangio said defensive end DeShawn Williams sustained an elbow injury on Sunday and will miss the final two games.
Guest commentary: Sarah Weddington secured a place in history. The work to honor that legacy continues
Confectionary Cuteness: ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Competitor Ava-Leigh Wright Is Bringing The ‘Science Of Baking’ To TV [Exclusive]
Unfettered Pandemic Philandering: Here Are BOSSIP’s Spiciest Side Piece Scandals Of 2021
Chivo Wallet Funds of $96K Missing-El Salvadorans Outrage!
Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sweet Family Xmas Photos With Her 4 Kids & Without Kanye
‘Several people’ shot in Roxbury, life-threatening injuries reported: Police
“Face To Face” Exclusive: Anthony Ramos Opens Up With Becky G About Growing Up In The Projects Of Brooklyn
Kanye West Spotted With Friends As Kim K & Pete Davidson Step Out For New Romantic Date
Former tennis coach gives $350,000 to rebuild courts at Como Park Senior High in St. Paul
Broncos coach Vic Fangio: Winning final two games to save job “totally not in my frame of thought”
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?