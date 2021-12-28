Connect with us

News

Guest commentary: Sarah Weddington secured a place in history. The work to honor that legacy continues

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Fifty years ago, on December 13, 1971, I was present when Sarah Weddington made her oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in the case of Roe vs. Wade. She and Margie Pitts Hames, the Georgia attorney arguing the companion case, Doe vs. Bolton, invited me to join them for coffee in the cafeteria downstairs. A few minutes after we sat down, Chief Justice Warren Burger and Justice Harry Blackmun sat down at the next table. Justice Blackmun gave us a smile and a friendly wave.

Sarah died Sunday from a natural illness. She was my friend and colleague, and we were in frequent contact. She was keenly aware of the historical importance of her role and success in the Roe vs. Wade case, but she didn’t like being referred to as a “historic” person. She didn’t want to be seen in the past tense. Her life from Jan. 22, 1973, when the decision was announced, was intense, busy, and dedicated to seeing that the promise of freedom for women in Roe was fulfilled. She accepted hundreds, if not thousands, of invitations to speak on behalf of reproductive freedom. She was seldom paid or even reimbursed for these appearances. She felt a deep obligation to respond to any such request.

One of those invitations came from me. In February 1976, I organized the Western Regional Conference on Abortion, which was held at the former Colorado Women’s College, and it was attended by hundreds of people working for safe abortion services for women from across the nation.  Some of those in attendance from Colorado were opposed to abortion, and there were civilized, if spirited discussions.

Sarah gave the keynote speech at our conference, which featured nationally recognized medical and legal experts on abortion including physicians, nurses, social workers, social scientists, and leaders of key agencies supporting this cause. Gov. Richard Lamm, who had sponsored Colorado’s 1967 abortion reform law, the first in the nation, was one of our speakers. The conference was a great success, and Sarah’s presence was one of the reasons. She received a standing ovation at the end of her speech.

As a special assistant to President Jimmy Carter, Sarah played an essential role in getting Ruth Bader Ginsburg appointed to the US District Court in Washington, D.C.

Just a few years ago, Sarah made the most recent of her several appearances at the University of Colorado Law School to discuss the current legal status of abortion in the United States. It was better then than it is now.

In 2015, I sponsored a 40th anniversary appreciation banquet for all those who have helped and supported my private medical practice, Boulder Abortion Clinic, since it was opened on Jan. 22, 1975. Sarah was the featured speaker, and she was introduced by Dick Lamm, who had helped and supported Sarah in her work as a Texas legislator.  It was a kind of family reunion that was attended by over 200 people, including Frank Susman, the lead attorney in six abortion cases that reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Frank had helped prepare Sarah for her oral arguments before the Court in 1973.

Fifty years after Sarah Weddington made her first appearance before the U.S. Supreme Court only a few years out of law school, and almost 49 years since the Roe vs. Wade decision was handed down on Jan. 22, 1973, a woman’s right to have a safe abortion is under heavy and effective attack throughout the United States, especially in states under Republican control. Women are being forced to travel hundreds and thousands of miles to have a safe abortion because of restrictive laws and clinic closures in “red” states.

Since I have discussed this with Sarah on many occasions and heard her speak about it dozens of times, I know she would agree: No woman’s life and health should be at the mercy of the next election.

Dr. Warren M. Hern is a physician and epidemiologist who is the director of the Boulder Abortion Clinic.  He was the founding medical director of the first private, nonprofit abortion clinic in Colorado, which opened in November 1973.  Boulder Abortion Clinic is his private medical practice and opened on Jan. 22, 1975. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

‘Several people’ shot in Roxbury, life-threatening injuries reported: Police

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Man charged for fatal September shooting in Boston
google news

Multiple people were shot in broad daylight in Roxbury this afternoon, according to Boston Police.

The shooting incident happened in the area of Schuyler Street around 2:30 p.m.

“Several people shot,” a Boston Police spokesman said. “Injuries are life-threatening.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Former tennis coach gives $350,000 to rebuild courts at Como Park Senior High in St. Paul

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Former tennis coach gives $350,000 to rebuild courts at Como Park Senior High in St. Paul
google news

Some 30 years ago, a Como Park Senior High freshman left his cheap tennis racket on the top of a car and lost it forever.

Soon after, his English teacher and tennis coach gifted the student a $300 performance racket.

A recent conversation with that former student, Koua Yang, prompted Kathy Dumas to commit another act of tennis love. Her $350,000 donation to Como’s athletics program will pay for the reconstruction of the school’s long-neglected tennis courts.

“I was talking to Koua, and he told me that the courts at Como need to be repaired — actually dug up and started from scratch,” Dumas said in an interview. “And, because I have a little bit of money, I thought why not give it to a place that really needs it and deserves it.”

Dumas worked for St. Paul Public Schools for 40 years before retiring in 2007. She now uses a wheelchair to get around and keeps tabs on the tennis team from afar.

Her conduit is Yang, who became Como’s athletics director in 2018 after 18 years teaching social studies and coaching tennis at Harding.

In a letter read to the school board earlier this month, Yang said he’s “not surprised at all” by his former coach’s generous gift.

“Her love for kids inspired me to pursue a career in education and coaching,” he said.

PROJECT DELAYS

The St. Paul district historically has done the minimum to maintain its school buildings and athletics facilities. That was supposed to change in 2016, when the school board approved a new era of investment that would nearly quadruple annual facilities spending.

That initial master plan called for Como’s tennis courts to be resurfaced this year. But two years later, the project was bumped to 2022.

This year, following an in-depth study of why the district’s construction projects were costing far more than first expected – the resurfacing of four Como tennis courts, for example, initially was estimated to cost $74,000 – work on Como’s courts were postponed again to 2026.

Dumas couldn’t accept that.

“They are in really bad shape,” she said, explaining that the courts were constructed atop a section of cement that heaves during winter, creating an uneven surface.

“Sometimes, things get done that are directed by people who know nothing about what they’re doing,” Dumas said. “They should just start over.”

In a memo to the school board, the district said Como’s courts have been deteriorating for the last two decades. It said the project will “reconstruct and renovate the existing courts with the possibility of creating room for one additional court in between the two banks of tennis courts.”

The courts, fully funded by Dumas’ gift, should be ready by summer 2023.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos coach Vic Fangio: Winning final two games to save job “totally not in my frame of thought”

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Broncos coach Vic Fangio: Winning final two games to save job “totally not in my frame of thought”
google news

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday he is focused on the remaining games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City and not his job status.

The Broncos have lost three of their past four games to fall to 7-8 and are essentially out of playoff contention. Fangio went 7-9 and 5-11 in his first two seasons.

“I don’t (worry about it) and I know you think that’s a standard answer, but for a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it and those reasons are personal to me,” he said. “Do I acknowledge that it’s certainly out there and could happen? Absolutely. Do I worry about it? I absolutely don’t worry about it for many reasons.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending