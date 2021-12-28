Celebrities
Harrison Ford, 79, Is Buff On Post-Christmas Bike Ride Around Santa Monica — Photos
He may be almost 80, but Harrison Ford is in incredible shape! The iconic actor was spotted on a solo bike ride around Los Angeles.
Harrison Ford capped off Christmas with a bike ride. The 79-year-old was looking impressively fit as he rocked a fitted black bike short onesie reading “Pedal Mafia” on Sunday, Dec. 26. The Indiana Jones actor showed off his toned arms in the ensemble as he briefly stopped in the Santa Monica area of Los Angeles, California. Harrison was fairly incognito with a protective helmet, sunglasses and black gloves for his hands while riding, also rocking a pair of specialized black shoes.
The action star has proudly spoken about his various fitness routines to stay in shape, which included a daily 40 mile bike ride while shooting the latest installment of Indiana Jones over the summer. He’s also known to have biked from Tijuana to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, which is almost 1,000 miles in distance! Given how much exercise he does, it’s no surprise to see the dad of five in such amazing shape — despite being almost 80 years old (he hits the milestone in July).
“I don’t work out like crazy,” he said to Ellen DeGeneres back in Feb. 2020. “I work out a bit — I ride bikes, I play tennis,” he said, as the talk show host flashed up a photo behind him on one of his usual bike rides. After she joked it was an “electric bike,” Harrison clarified the one he was riding was, in fact, not. “I see people on electric bikes and I think, ‘that’s an electric bike — I don’t like it’…I don’t have an electric bike,” the Star Wars actor added.
Ahead of filming the fifth installment of the action-adventure franchise, Harrison also made the choice to remove most meat and dairy from his regular diet. “I eat vegetables and fish, but I’ve cut out dairy,” he said at the time. “I just decided I was tired of eating meat, and I know it’s not really good for the planet,” he also shared with the audience.
Gabrielle Union, 49, Slays In Purple Bikini While Lounging By The Pool: ‘Magic Hour’
Gabrielle Union took in the gorgeous sunset as she posed in a lavender colored swimsuit on Dec. 26.
Gabrielle Union is back with another gorgeous bikini look! The 48-year-old actress stunned in a light purple two piece as she took in a stunning sun set just a day after Christmas. “Magic Hour,” she wrote alongside a rainbow and unicorn emoji on Sunday, Dec. 26, adding a tag for brand Andrea Iyamah.
The uniquely designed bikini top included thicker sleeveless straps and a bustier style top that could also be worn as a crop top with jeans. The matching, high waisted bottom included similar draw string and ruched details. “[Bikini] by @andreaiyamah #SupportBlackDesigners,” she wrote in the caption, shouting out Nigerian fashion designer Dumebi Iyamah. Gabrielle was specifically wearing the line’s satin finish Menasa high rise bikini ($210) in the shade “Lilac” per the brand’s official website.
The Bring It On alum was perched on a pool edge for both photos, placing her hands down in front of her to show off her bright pink manicure. In the first snap, she gazed out at the postcard worthy sunset happening over the ocean to her left. In the next, she glanced back over her right shoulder, showing off her glowing skin with minimal makeup and braided hair style. The second image also revealed the gray colored bracelet around her waist.
While she didn’t tag her exact location, she cheekily added ‘Magic Island’ in reference to the sunset. Plenty of palm trees could be seen in the background, creating the perfect holiday vacation moment!
The photo got plenty of love in the comments, alongside the 170,000 likes. “Thats bikini is Hot!!!” one fan wrote. “Enjoy Queen… I Would So LOVE to be on an Island as beautiful as that,” and “I’m so in love with this photo” others gushed. Stylist Jason Bolden also showed some support with a heart eye emoji.
Housewives Writer Dave Quinn Reacts to Bethenny Frankel Diss
Dave Quinn appeared on former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast on Christmas Eve, where he reacted to Bethenny Frankel‘s shade.
After the former Real Housewives of New York City star dissed Dave’s Real Housewives tell-all, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, on Twitter, saying it put a spotlight on “women bashing women,” Dave responded to a comment made by Tamra.
“I’m like, ‘Didn’t you build your whole career on [RHONY] putting women down?’” Tamra shared of her reaction to the tweet on the December 24 episode of Two T’s in a Pod.
“I certainly think a lot of people feel the same way that you do about that. I think Bethenny certainly had a view towards this that she’s trying to move on from that… My questions weren’t about putting people down. There were plenty of people who chose not to put anybody down,” he replied.
In addition to Bethenny refusing to participate in his book, Dave was also unable to hold interviews with Alex McCord and Simon Van Kempen, who starred alongside Bethenny on RHONY for two seasons.
“I was very upset about not getting Alex McCord and Simon Van Kempen. I thought they would be so interesting to have,” he admitted. “They moved to Australia. I think they are really gone from this whole world and they don’t really want to go back.”
Although Brandi Glanville, formerly of RHOBH, was able to participate, Dave revealed she “got drunk throughout the interview.”
“There was a certain point of our interview where I was like, ‘I have to stop talking to you because I think you’re a little loaded and it doesn’t feel ethical anymore,’” he admitted, noting that she “stands by her experience [with Denise Richards],” which allegedly consisted of an affair.
As for who he spoke to for 12 hours straight, that honor goes to ex-RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill.
“Carole Radziwill and I talked for 12 hours… straight. So that for me is always going to be my favorite,” he explained. “She had a very interesting, zoom-out perspective. She’s actually the one who told me that a lot of the arguments you see on the show have nothing to do with what they’re arguing about and more to do with the show in and of itself, that that framing of the show often encourages disagreement that people can’t actually say.”
Also during the podcast, Dave teased his next potential tell-all and hinted that there could be a sequel to his Real Housewives tell-all.
“I’m ready to continue down this path. I said that Below Deck and other popular franchises on Bravo is kind of perfect for this. But I could also write a sequel because there was so much that we couldn’t keep in the book because it was just too big,” he shared.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Coupled Up: 2021’s Celebrity Weddings And Engagements
In 2021 love was in the air, especially for some celebrity couples who made things all the way official.
As the year comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the celebrities who proudly posted their love and sparked heart-eye goo and/or raised eyebrows across the Internet. From super-secret nuptials to shocking engagements, see 2021’s celeb weddings and engagements.
Issa Rae And Louis Diame
Back in July, Issa Rae surprised the world when she posted pics from a “photo shoot” that turned out to be her wedding to her longtime love Louis Diame.
The couple tied the knot in the South of France at the legendary Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat.
“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress,” Issa captioned her post.” B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she joked in the caption. “Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”
Issa wore a custom Vera Wang dress alongside her businessman bae who wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.
Hit the flip for more.
KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black
A super sweet Christmas engagement, “Sistas” stars KJ Smith ad Skyh Alvester Black recently went from being beautifully booed up to a future Mr. and Mrs.
After going public with their romance in September, Skyh popped up the question over Christmas in front of family and friends in Miami.
“Thank you so much for all of the messages of love and support,” an elated KJ captioned a recap of the special moment. “Thank you to my family and friends for sharing this moment with me and for keeping such a huge surprise a secret 🤣🤣. This is definitely the best Christmas I’ve ever had. I get to share my life with my soul mate❤️ I love you @skyhblack unconditionally!”
Black responded to her post with “Best day of my life so far ❤️”
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai became Mrs. Jeannie Mai Jenkins on March 27 and the “The Real” co-host and the Snowman look like they couldn’t be happier.
Jeezy and Jeannie were wed in the open garden at their ATL home against a backdrop of magnolia, birch, and maple trees after initially wanting to get married at Lake Como or in the South of France. Despite COVID derailing their plans, the couple’s intimate ceremony included Jeezy making his way down the aisle to “I Can’t Stop Loving You” by Kem and the bride following afterward to “How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees.
Just a few months later the two had even bigger news; a baby! Jeannie announced in September that she and Jeezy are expecting their first child after previously miscarrying d just one month before their wedding.
The Jenkins recently held their second lavish baby shower.
Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia
Back in March, Porsha Williams sent shockwaves across the Internet when she announced that she was engaged to still married buisinessman Simon Guobadia.
On Mother’s Day, Porsha posted photos of herself alongside her ex-fiance/baby’s father Dennis McKinley and Simon that she captioned;
“Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the other mothers out there ! 🎉 What a wonderful day!!”
Following that, she addressed speculation that she was seeing the businessman on Dish Nation. Instead of confirming or denying that they were indeed together, Porsha said she had a “new love” that she would confirm soon.
“I will say this, I am happy, I am in love with my new love and I’m excited about it,” said Porsha. “God is good, my family is amazing—they support me. I will dish on it a little later.”
Then, the big reveal came in the form of a coupled pic of Porsha and Simon together on a boat ride.
In the caption, Porsha confirmed that she and Simon had only been dating for one month but they were already “crazy in love.” She also noted that she had nothing to do with him filing for divorce earlier this year. Porsha also addressed the elephant in the room, Simon’s estranged wife Falynn Guobadia who filmed alongside Porsha on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to Porsha, she and Falynn were not friends. Porsha also praised her ex Dennis for agreeing to co-parent their daughter PJ alongside Simon and incorrectly claimed that Simon’s divorce was final.
“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.
Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!
It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P
Simon proposed to Porsha with a 12-15 carat diamond ring worth an estimated $750K.
thank you !! https://t.co/vwQBFqZDYd
— Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) May 11, 2021
Porsha’s since followed up and given Simon a ring of his own.
Falynn Pina And Jaylan Banks
In related news, back in October Porsha’s former “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” coworker Falynn Pina announced her engagement.
The ex-wife of Simon Guobadia announced her engagement to boyfriend Jaylan Banks despite them previously being “platonic best friends” as Jaylan worked as her assistant.
“I said YES!!!” Falynn captioned a pic of a shiny new rock on her finger. “I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby. #PerfectlyPina.”
The news also came after the reality star announced that she was pregnant and expecting a baby girl, her fourth child, with Jaylan. Falynn posted a pic of their absolutely adorable daughter this week.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
In white folks news, another couple that went from friends to lovers is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
According to E! News the friends/neighbors had always had sparks but they kept them at bay.
“Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney,” the insider leaked. “The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”
Fast forward to October and the couple got engaged. The romantic proposal went down on Sunday, October 17, when the Blink 182 drummer set up an uber-romantic flower arrangement on the beach in Southern California.
Travis gifted Kourtney a Lorraine Schwartz ring that featured a flawless diamond.
Kardashian has never been engaged or married before but shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with her ex, Scott Disick, whom fans think is reeling about the news.
Barker was previously married to ex-wife Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, plus stepdaughter Atiana, 22. He and Moakler split in 2008. The musician was also previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.
