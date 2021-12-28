Bitcoin
Here’s What’s In Store For Cardano In 2022
Cardano has no doubt had an interesting year in 2021. Its native token, ADA, had grown from less than 30 cents to its record high above $3. It was a remarkable year filled with firsts for the project, the most notable being the launch of smart contract capability on the network.
As the year 2021 draws to a close, investors are beginning to look towards the new year and what might be in stock for these digital assets. To this end, founder Charles Hoskinson once again took to his YouTube channel, where he explained to 300,000 subscribers in a live video, what they should expect in the coming year.
DeFi On Cardano
The deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Cardano blockchain has been a long-awaited event for both the network and its supporters. With smart contracts capability launched in September, expectations have grown even more as investors anticipate the launch of the first DeFi protocols. Developers continue to work hard towards this goal.
Hoskison took time to address this important part of the Cardano network as he explained his plan to bring affordable loans to the network through DeFi. He outlines this goal as something he is working towards so that by the second half of 2022, there can be working protocols on the network where people are able to perform end-to-end Microfinance transactions on the blockchain.
“My goal for the second half of 2022 is to figure out how to put all the pieces together to get an end-to-end microfinance transaction on Cardano. So that a real person in Kenya or somewhere with a blockchain-based identity and credit score, stablecoin on the other side, Cardano is the settlement rail,” Hoskinson said.
ADA trading above $1.5 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Spreading In Africa
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson did not fail to mention Africa, a continent that has been of real interest to the blockchain. For Hoskinson, bringing these peer-to-peer decentralized finance services to the continent and spreading them so all of the continent can benefit from this. He refers to this spread of realfi (real finance) across the continent as “the dream.”
He also outlines other projects scheduled to take place on the network. Hoskison lists out plans to enhance the network’s smart contract platform known as Plutus, as well as the three Cardano improvement proposals (CIPS), taking a note from the Ethereum improvement proposals (EIP), that are being worked on by developers that will come into the project.
The founder also acknowledged the growth of the community, which has grown tremendously in 2021. “We’re staging things appropriately, and we’re starting to see a refinement of the science of things,” he said. “The adoption’s there. The community’s there. We’ve grown to about two million people,” Hoskinson added.
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
UAE Authorities Announce New Stringent Measures Against Crypto Scammers
Under stringent new UAE regulations designed to safeguard the public from financial fraud, cyber criminals who promote cryptocurrency frauds online face up to five years in prison and fines of up to $272 million.
Crypto-scammers To Face 5 Years Imprisonment
Promoters of online cryptocurrency frauds now risk a possible five-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of almost $270,000 under the UAE’s new internet security regulations, which take effect on January 2, 2022.
The crackdown was announced last month as part of President Sheikh Khalifa’s series of broad legal reforms.
The new law expands the country’s existing cyber-crime rules to include the promotion of rogue cryptocurrency schemes that are not recognized by UAE authorities.
Despite the fact that many countries routinely issue warnings in this area, the UAE government has decided to take it a step further by imposing hefty penalties on those who violate the law. Cybercriminals who promote cryptocurrency frauds on the internet risk up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 million DH ($272,259), as the country’s government has strengthened its regulations to protect residents from cyber fraud.
“As per article 48, posting misleading ads or inaccurate data online about a certain product will be punishable with jail and/or a fine between Dh20,000 and Dh500,000,” said Dr Hassan Elhais, of Al Rowaad Advocates, who outlined new legislation tackling cyptocurrency scams.
“The same penalty applies to members of the public who promote cryptocurrencies unrecognised by authorities in the country.”
BTC/USD float above $50k post-xmas. Source: TradingView
UAE Citizens Fell For Crypto-Scams This Year
Despite strong regulation and a crypto-friendly climate, UAE citizens have continued to be victims of financial crime. In fact, in the first half of 2021, consumers in Dubai alone lost about 80 million DH in hundreds of such frauds. The UAE police responded by issuing warnings to people about bogus cryptocurrency trading and profit-making schemes.
Regardles, DubaiCoin was one of the most intricate phishing frauds the city had to deal with. The digital asset was marketed as having government backing, and investors jumped at the chance, causing its value to skyrocket in a short amount of time.
Others have not been so fortunate, as nine individuals from the country were sentenced to ten years in prison earlier this month for defrauding people out of 18 million DH through a get-rich-quick bitcoin trading scheme.
When it comes to creating a comprehensive and inclusive crypto framework, the UAE is at the forefront. The Dubai World Trade Center was declared both a comprehensive crypto zone and a regulator earlier this month, allowing it to create an enormous hub for the sector’s expansion.
Bitcoin
Metaverse Tank Tops: How The Fashion Industry Wants To Yield Over 75%
Metaverse: a digital universe. Infinite possibilities for its users, and for a brand’s revenue too. 2021 has set solid grounds for NFTs, GameFi and the metaverse to bloom into money trees. Many people still ask “What’s the point?” with every blockchain-related launch from major brands.
The gaming industry takes the spotlight as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Balenciaga, Adidas, and many other famous fashion brands and designers are racing to launch their own digital clothing on different platforms.
It might sound silly, but if look at what people were already paying thousands of dollars for mostly to brag about it, it’s not such a strange concept for the same thing to happen in the digital world. And socially, it might come with a redefinition of identity and reality.
If you could be anybody and anything, what would you look like? This is the kind of curiosity that the metaverse explodes, and the luxury industry is ready to market this avenue.
Into The Metaverse Profit
The metaverse is only starting to take form and we cannot fully know what it will look like, but the concept of “avatars” is already getting big. Nowadays, there are virtual couture houses where users can buy or design garments for their digital persona.
These avatars are the digital version of their users; they can do everything humans do daily and more. A big difference is that when you sell something to a digital self, you won’t need to take into account the many costs and issues from the physical world –like shipping, fabric, damaged items, etc.
The new generations like Gen Z are native to the internet, TV, and video games. They were raised while looking at screens. These were babies surrounded by iPads, tables, and other items distant from the stereos and first iPods older generations grew up with.
This means that Gen Z’s relationship with digital reality is different, and they require a marketing strategy adapted to their interests. Virtual items have been the perfect gateway.
Ever since Morgan Stanley investment bank strategists said on a note that the metaverse could mean over $50 billion in revenue for the luxury industry over the next decade, brands have started to race even more vigorously than before.
The total market of luxury brands could expand by more than 10% in approximately eight years. Reportedly, one in five gamers from the Roblox platforms update their avatars every day. Add up the next generations to join, which will likely be even more adapted to digital reality. Understandably, the modern fashion industry is enamored by how much revenue it’s about to see.
Is It A Cute Fit Or Is It Just From The Metaverse
The items that can change the appearance of an avatar are called ‘skins’, and this is what brands like Balenciaga –who partnered with Fortnite– are currently focusing on as a marketing strategy.
The designer Charli Cohen, who partnered with the department store Selfridges and the company RYOT Lab to design a virtual Pokémon-related collaboration, talked to Euronews about her personal views and projection for the metaverse fashion:
She further stated that “Interoperability is going to be a major focus for digital fashion in 2022 – the ability to take your digital wardrobe across multiple games and social spaces.”
Bloomberg reported that, amongst the brands that joined in during 2021, the Gucci garden Roblox pop-up sold one of its digital bags for $4,000. Burberry designed playable NFT characters called Shaky B for Mythical Games and the collection sold for around $400,000.
And the cherry on top of the metaverse-involved luxury industry, Dolce & Gabbana sold an NFT collection of nine pieces for around $5.7 million. And this is barely getting started.
Bitcoin
Gibraltar to Become World’s First Crypto Hub!
- Valereum blockchain firm bids to buy Gibraltar Stock Exchange.
- Firm’s goal to merge crypto and fiat together.
- If the plan succeeds, Gibraltar will become the world’s first crypto hub.
The country of Gibraltar which comes under the British Overseas Territory is located in the southernmost tip of Spain. Most of the landscape of Gibraltar is actually dominated by the huge ‘Gibraltar Rock’. Being a small country with a population of approximately 32,000 people, the country is at present vastly expanding into global attributes.
The hot news circulating is that Valereum, a global blockchain firm based on Gibraltar, plans on acquiring the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). Amidst the new year, it seems Valereum will be buying more than 80% of GSX. In case of such an event, then the Gibraltar Rock will become the ‘Blockchain Rock’, transforming into the world’s first crypto hub.
World’s First Crypto Hub
The Valereum is actually a completely blockchain based firm solely concentrating in merging between the cryptocurrency and the live fiat currencies together. Besides, the Valereum blockchain prompts to establish a bridge between the crypto and the fiat currencies for Non-Fungible Token (NFT) too.
In such terms, Valereum has signed a proposal to buy 80% of the GSX. And so if the proposal passes through, then Valereum will establish a seamless network in merging both the fiat along with the cryptocurrencies such as the Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) and much more.
Moreover, this act will catapult Gibraltar into becoming the world’s first country to establish direct fiat and crypto integration. This indeed will make Gibraltar world’s first cryptocurrency hub ever.
With such plans, Gibraltar reinvents it’s crypto regulations, more vividly and practically. These are in terms for the new merging to take place without any flaws.
The Minister’s Views
Accordingly, the Minister of Digital and Financial services, Albert Isola terms that all the crypto regulations are perfectly sculpted such that no one can even think of indulging in any sorts of crypto crimes in the country.
Besides, Isola states that the country previously underwent the same scenario as now, in regards with the taxes. About 20 years before, Gibraltar was actually tax free and certain measures were then put to implement taxes with perfect regulations. Similarly, the current condition of leaglising crypto with proper regulations and policies as mainstream will enable the same for the betterment of the nation, states Isola.
In addition, Isola puts out that with the current trend with the digital era, adopting crypto and other digital assets is vital for the development of the nation throughout the future.
