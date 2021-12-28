How Local Economies Benefit From Affordable Housing – Maxwell Drever

Desktop as a Service is a managed desktop virtualization solution by a cloud service provider. Businesses can entirely manage their hardware on the cloud in partnership with a DaaS provider. It is possible to create a cloud team, with every member working remotely from different locations. The cost-intensive usage of in-house desktops and servers is completely mitigated.

To gain more clarity on who is a DaaS provider? How do they help businesses? What services do they offer? Go through the below discussion.

What Is A DaaS Provider?

A DaaS provider is a third-party, usually a business, that offers desktop virtualization as a service. These DaaS vendors are organizations that manage and maintain redundant cloud data centers. Many companies rent an isolated instance on the server and data center, on which virtual desktops are hosted. Although the architecture is multi-tenant, and you may think about security, every instance is isolated from another.

Simply put, a DaaS provider is an intermediary between platform providers and customers (Businesses). The infrastructure of how they create a managed service is dependent on different types of VDI cloud providers. Here are some of the types:

The first category is proprietary DaaS solutions, which vendors like Amazon design. These are specifically provided under the given name—for example, Azure Virtual Desktop by Microsoft and Amazon WorkSpaces by Amazon Web Services.

Other than this, VDI solutions help managed cloud providers build solutions. These tools help design managed cloud services or DaaS or hybrid solutions.

There are indirect DaaS solutions that are not directly sold to customers but Managed Service Providers. These MSPs then sell out services to customers.

Selecting these depend on your business requirements. The first and second categories can’t be directly used, but the third category can be used via a managed service provider.

How Can You Find the Right DaaS Vendor?

How can you select the right DaaS vendor for your business considering the above types? Explore how different factors impact DaaS solutions.

DaaS Pricing

The primary benefit of using a DaaS vendor is DaaS pricing. When compared to your capital expenses in the case of VDI and other remote work implementations, DaaS providers offer cost-effective services.

To understand the comprehensive DaaS pricing, you should understand the services offered by the cloud provider. Compare the pricing and benefits of different providers and understand their value.

For example, if you are getting USD X pricing for a managed service with 90% uptime, should you choose it?

In place of this, if a VDI provider is offering DaaS pricing USD X + 10 but with 98% uptime, this is a better choice.

Why is this the case?

This is because uptime is a crucial aspect of DaaS services. With low uptime, your business will face continuity issues.

Therefore, evaluate services like patching, OS upgrading, and security architecture before selecting a DaaS vendor with the lowest pricing.

Security

Security is a hassle for IT admins of the business. Cyberthreats trigger a domino effect of monetary losses and lead towards reputational loss of business. This is why many companies use a stringent secure structure to ensure regular monitoring, data protection, encryption, and OS patching.

You need to partner with a DaaS provider that has the resources and expertise to handle sensitive data of the corporate business. This should include the following:

Identity access management

256-bit and TLS 1.3 encryption

Intrusion Detection and Prevention

External firewalls; multi-factor authentication

Ideally, DaaS is naturally secure because when you open virtual desktops on end devices, the device doesn’t store data or access any data from the virtual machine. Any damage or cyberattack on the end device is not harmful to your virtual machines.

Apart from this, ensure that the DaaS vendor is compliant with industry standards. For example, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and HIPAA for the healthcare industry. Similarly, you can check compliance standards as per your specific industry.

Hassle-Free Services

As a managed service, it seems logical that your DaaS vendor offers implementation and ongoing support. It can be overwhelming to manage data workloads, integrate business operations, decide access control, ensure complex virtual desktop management, etc.

Since DaaS providers offer managed services, you should get a fully compatible out-of-the-box solution. The DaaS vendor should help you implement DaaS in your workplace, prepare your employees, and set up access control.

For example, they should comprehensively train your IT staff to oversee the cloud instance, demand increased storage, and modify employees’ access.

One of the most important things is offering help for desktop configuration. Your DaaS provider should work with your team to understand the varied requirements of different business sectors. Based on the analysis, you should receive optimum desktop configuration for different work roles inside the office.

Comprehensive Support

The last deciding factor is comprehensive support. This includes patch upgrades, security updates, change management, and troubleshooting.

If you cannot recover your desktop after a crash, you should receive optimum support instantly. The customer support attitude should lead towards real-time resolutions in place of resolutions in 3 working days.

Additionally, having a DaaS vendor that offers 24/7 support throughout the year is crucial for your business. For instance, any CPA firm can’t afford to get stuck in a DaaS technicality during the tax season. They should be able to scale, descale, and access data whenever they like and in a manner they like.

For this, you can simply call the provider’s customer support, ask questions important for your business, and understand how well they can resolve your queries.

Conclusion

DaaS providers are cloud providers with a range of servers and data centers. Small, medium, and large businesses acquire managed solutions at a pay-as-you-go model and enjoy remote working in a hassle-free manner. However, you need to select your DaaS vendor carefully for DaaS feasibility. Evaluate the above tips, understand the services of a DaaS provider, and then choose DaaS for your business.