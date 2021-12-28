Business
How Local Economies Benefit From Affordable Housing – Maxwell Drever
There are several myths and misconceptions about affordable housing. They are born due to negative assumptions about the impact on property values and societal change in neighborhoods. While these tend to come together to oppose the establishment of affordable housing communities, in reality, the lack of affordable and secure housing is costing many cities in America dearly. Cities unable to cater to the demand for affordable housing lose residents, a part of their workforce, and prevent their local economies from growing to their potential. Moreover, the high prices of housing mean people cannot afford to buy properties, work, and spend locally. Some typical benefits of affordable housing development:
A More Economically Vibrant Local Community
With rent being the single biggest head of expenditure in their budgets, people have less to spare for spending on other things. As may be imagined, this hurts the local economy. One of the biggest fallouts of lower rents in affordable housing is that the residents have more money to spend on other items, observes Maxwell Drever. However, with rents being lower due to affordable housing units, the residents are in a more financially comfortable situation and can indulge in discretionary spending on local purchases for better quality food, better healthcare, leisure, and entertainment.
Lesser Chance of Being Evicted
According to studies, some 108 million people in America live in rented properties, and a quarter of them spend more than half of their monthly income on rent. It means that for a large number of people, even one unexpected expense may leave them without the money to pay the monthly rent that can leave them facing eviction. With the unemployment rate rising to 10% due to the pandemic, people are already tightening their belts and making various sacrifices in their spending on groceries, childcare, education, healthcare, etc. to pay the rent. With many workers making just enough to pay their rent every month, the threat of eviction is a harsh reality and likely to have severe repercussions for several generations. Also, a high rate of evictions harms the social and economic well-being of the community. For this reason, affordable housing is at the heart of a thriving community, says Maxwell Drever.
Healthier Population Translates To a More Robust Economy
While it may not be readily apparent, housing has a significant impact on an individual’s health. Being poor severely restricts the person’s options, which is the reason; the poor have a large number of health problems. Poorly constructed or maintained housing itself may be the reason for poor health due to environmental contamination and hazards, many of which affect the young and the old. The expense of treating illnesses can be more than that the poor can afford, and it can also impact their ability to afford healthy food and routine healthcare.
Conclusion
In addition to the compelling arguments already presented in favor of affordable housing, one of its most enduring impacts is the creation of job opportunities during the construction, and thereafter for leasing, maintenance, and operations. With the additional tax income, the government will also be in a better position to fund the development of the community
Business
What Are DaaS Providers? Finding The Right One
Desktop as a Service is a managed desktop virtualization solution by a cloud service provider. Businesses can entirely manage their hardware on the cloud in partnership with a DaaS provider. It is possible to create a cloud team, with every member working remotely from different locations. The cost-intensive usage of in-house desktops and servers is completely mitigated.
To gain more clarity on who is a DaaS provider? How do they help businesses? What services do they offer? Go through the below discussion.
What Is A DaaS Provider?
A DaaS provider is a third-party, usually a business, that offers desktop virtualization as a service. These DaaS vendors are organizations that manage and maintain redundant cloud data centers. Many companies rent an isolated instance on the server and data center, on which virtual desktops are hosted. Although the architecture is multi-tenant, and you may think about security, every instance is isolated from another.
Simply put, a DaaS provider is an intermediary between platform providers and customers (Businesses). The infrastructure of how they create a managed service is dependent on different types of VDI cloud providers. Here are some of the types:
- The first category is proprietary DaaS solutions, which vendors like Amazon design. These are specifically provided under the given name—for example, Azure Virtual Desktop by Microsoft and Amazon WorkSpaces by Amazon Web Services.
- Other than this, VDI solutions help managed cloud providers build solutions. These tools help design managed cloud services or DaaS or hybrid solutions.
- There are indirect DaaS solutions that are not directly sold to customers but Managed Service Providers. These MSPs then sell out services to customers.
Selecting these depend on your business requirements. The first and second categories can’t be directly used, but the third category can be used via a managed service provider.
How Can You Find the Right DaaS Vendor?
How can you select the right DaaS vendor for your business considering the above types? Explore how different factors impact DaaS solutions.
DaaS Pricing
The primary benefit of using a DaaS vendor is DaaS pricing. When compared to your capital expenses in the case of VDI and other remote work implementations, DaaS providers offer cost-effective services.
To understand the comprehensive DaaS pricing, you should understand the services offered by the cloud provider. Compare the pricing and benefits of different providers and understand their value.
For example, if you are getting USD X pricing for a managed service with 90% uptime, should you choose it?
In place of this, if a VDI provider is offering DaaS pricing USD X + 10 but with 98% uptime, this is a better choice.
Why is this the case?
This is because uptime is a crucial aspect of DaaS services. With low uptime, your business will face continuity issues.
Therefore, evaluate services like patching, OS upgrading, and security architecture before selecting a DaaS vendor with the lowest pricing.
Security
Security is a hassle for IT admins of the business. Cyberthreats trigger a domino effect of monetary losses and lead towards reputational loss of business. This is why many companies use a stringent secure structure to ensure regular monitoring, data protection, encryption, and OS patching.
You need to partner with a DaaS provider that has the resources and expertise to handle sensitive data of the corporate business. This should include the following:
- Identity access management
- 256-bit and TLS 1.3 encryption
- Intrusion Detection and Prevention
- External firewalls; multi-factor authentication
Ideally, DaaS is naturally secure because when you open virtual desktops on end devices, the device doesn’t store data or access any data from the virtual machine. Any damage or cyberattack on the end device is not harmful to your virtual machines.
Apart from this, ensure that the DaaS vendor is compliant with industry standards. For example, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and HIPAA for the healthcare industry. Similarly, you can check compliance standards as per your specific industry.
Hassle-Free Services
As a managed service, it seems logical that your DaaS vendor offers implementation and ongoing support. It can be overwhelming to manage data workloads, integrate business operations, decide access control, ensure complex virtual desktop management, etc.
Since DaaS providers offer managed services, you should get a fully compatible out-of-the-box solution. The DaaS vendor should help you implement DaaS in your workplace, prepare your employees, and set up access control.
For example, they should comprehensively train your IT staff to oversee the cloud instance, demand increased storage, and modify employees’ access.
One of the most important things is offering help for desktop configuration. Your DaaS provider should work with your team to understand the varied requirements of different business sectors. Based on the analysis, you should receive optimum desktop configuration for different work roles inside the office.
Comprehensive Support
The last deciding factor is comprehensive support. This includes patch upgrades, security updates, change management, and troubleshooting.
If you cannot recover your desktop after a crash, you should receive optimum support instantly. The customer support attitude should lead towards real-time resolutions in place of resolutions in 3 working days.
Additionally, having a DaaS vendor that offers 24/7 support throughout the year is crucial for your business. For instance, any CPA firm can’t afford to get stuck in a DaaS technicality during the tax season. They should be able to scale, descale, and access data whenever they like and in a manner they like.
For this, you can simply call the provider’s customer support, ask questions important for your business, and understand how well they can resolve your queries.
Conclusion
DaaS providers are cloud providers with a range of servers and data centers. Small, medium, and large businesses acquire managed solutions at a pay-as-you-go model and enjoy remote working in a hassle-free manner. However, you need to select your DaaS vendor carefully for DaaS feasibility. Evaluate the above tips, understand the services of a DaaS provider, and then choose DaaS for your business.
startup
Adjusting Your Employee Experience Strategy to the Remote Workplace
Remote work has been on the rise for some time. Before the onset of the pandemic, nearly 44% of U.S. employees regularly telecommuted. Now that, where possible, most people are working from home, that percentage will undoubtedly increase, and likely won’t drop for a long time — if ever. In fact, some of the main ways the pandemic has affected the employee experience have to do with virtual hires as well as managing, working, onboarding, and collaborating remotely, according to a recent Mercer survey.
So, to adjust your employee experience strategy to the remote workplace, you’re going to need actionable insights to fortify your workforce, and ultimately, your bottom line.
What is Meant by Employee Experience?
Employee experience is what a staffer observes and perceives about their organization during their entire tenure at a company, beginning with their position candidacy.
Why is Employee Experience Important?
Here’s the thing, times have changed. Employees are increasingly rethinking where and how they want to make a living. It’s a phenomenon that likely won’t go away anytime soon. And it’s not just driven by COVID-19; millennials also are seeking flexible hours and remote work.
So, organizations simply must give employees more of want they want. But that’s okay because the benefits of prioritizing the employee experience are many. For one thing, as part of your efforts, you can encourage employees to learn new skills and gain more knowledge. This helps you as well as them, ultimately.
You also improve employee motivation, which is key as it relates to business performance. A content, happy workforce is motivated and productive, which will manifest in increased profits.
A good employee experience also helps you recruit. These days, people needn’t look far to learn what employees or former employees think of your organization. Reviews on the Internet are just a few clicks away. You don’t want to lose out on any good job candidates because they saw unfavorable reviews of what life is like at your company.
Also, if you create a good employee experience, you stand a better chance of retaining the talent you do have. The last thing you want is to be on some hamster wheel of talent replacement.
How Can I Measure the Employee Experience?
A leading way to measure the employee experience is through an employee experience survey. Such surveys, which you can conduct remotely, by the way, gauge employee engagement and give employees an opportunity to provide frank, confidential feedback.
How Often Should Employee Surveys be Conducted?
While it’s certainly better than not at all, the annual survey is not the most impactful way to assess the employment experience. In fact, you want to be able to continuously improve the employee experience and craft interventions. That takes listening throughout the employee lifecycle, which is what organizations increasingly are doing. This allows you to draw connections various employee experiences and your company’s performance.
For maximum impact, you want to empty your quiver of tools. This means that, in addition to employee surveys and your annual census, you want to conduct recurring “pulse” surveys. You also may want to consider facilitating digital focus groups to gain insights on a broad range of issues through open dialogue.
Now you know that you simply must adjust your employee experience strategy to the remote workplace, since a positive such experience can have a significant effect on your bottom line. You also know that conducting an employee experience survey, in addition to other efforts, is a great way to assess how your people are feeling. We recommend that you get the HR consultant Mercer to help you pull it off. That firm has the best combination of experience and expertise.
Business
How To Prepare Your Own Tax Returns & Save Money On Taxes: Aron Govil
Preparing your own tax returns can be a daunting task, but it can also be a very rewarding experience. Not only will you save money on taxes, but you will also have a better understanding of how the tax system works.
- The best way to save money on taxes is to take advantage of all the available tax deductions and credits. There are many different deductions and credits available, so make sure you research which ones apply to you.
- Some of the most common deductions include mortgage interest, student loan interest, medical expenses, charitable contributions, and state and local taxes.
- Credits are even more valuable than deductions because they provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction in your taxable income. Some of the most popular credits include child tax credit, childcare expenses credit, education credits, and earned income credit.
- When your taxable income is reduced by these deductions and credits you are that much closer to qualifying for a lower tax bracket. The lower the tax bracket you fall into the fewer taxes you will have to pay.
- If possible, try not to earn very much above the poverty level because it may reduce or eliminate your eligibility for deductions and credits. There are some caveats here though because there are many adjustable factors involved in this equation including filing status, age, blind or disabled status, being able to be claimed as a dependent on another person’s return, full-time student status during five months of the year etc…
- So now let us look at how earning too much may not be as bad as it seems and there are ways to adjust. Earning too much can have a negative impact on your tax situation in that it may reduce or eliminate your eligibility for certain deductions and credits. This is often referred to as the “phase-out range.”
- There are, however, ways to adjust your income so that you stay within the phase-out range. One way is to make contributions to retirement accounts such as 401(k) s and IRAs. These contributions will lower your taxable income, and as a result, keep you within the phase-out range.
- Another way to adjust your income is by using a flexible spending account (FSA) for medical expenses. An FSA allows you to deduct your medical expenses from your taxable income, which will keep you within the phase-out range.
The bottom line is that preparing your own tax returns can save you a lot of money on taxes. If you take advantage of all the available deductions and credits, you can significantly reduce your taxable income. And if you stay within the phase-out range, you can keep more of your hard-earned money.
According to Aron Govil there are many different ways to save money on taxes, and the best way to find out how to save money on your specific tax situation is to consult with a tax professional. They will be able to help you find all the deductions and credits that apply to you, and they will also be able to guide you through the tax filing process.
FAQs:
1) Do all taxpayers have to file a federal income tax return?
Yes, unless you did not earn enough money nor had too much withholding. You may be able to avoid filing a tax return if the amount you earned is below your standard deduction and personal exemption amounts. For more information, please see IRS Publication 501.
2) How can I prepare my own taxes?
You can download forms from the IRS website and do it yourself by hand or electronically with a software program. Also, most tax preparation software programs will offer free editions for simple returns that only have the basic deductions and credits such as mortgage interest, property taxes paid etc… If you need additional help then seek out an Enrolled Agent who is an expert in taxation.
3) What does filing season mean?
These are the dates when you can file your tax return, either electronically or on paper. For individual taxpayers living in the US this will be between January and October 15th of that tax year.
4) How do I know if I qualify for free tax returns preparation?
To find out if you are eligible to have your taxes done for free go to irs.gov and search “free e-file”. You should also visit www.irshelp.org to see if you qualify for free services based on your state of residence. If both these resources indicate that you are eligible then it is very likely that any paid preparer would charge a reduced fee because of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
5) How do I find a good tax preparer?
When looking for a tax preparer you should always check their references and reviews. You can also contact the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to see if any complaints have been filed against them. Also, ask your friends and family if they have used a good tax preparer in the past. Finally, don’t be afraid to ask questions about the tax preparer’s experience and qualifications.
Conclusion:
The best way to save money on taxes is by taking advantage of all the available deductions and credits. If you stay within the phase-out range, you can keep more of your hard-earned money. There are many different ways to save money on taxes, and the best way to find out how to save money on your specific tax situation is to consult with a tax professional. They will be able to help you find all the deductions and credits that apply to you, and they will also able to guide you through the tax filing process.
How Local Economies Benefit From Affordable Housing – Maxwell Drever
What Are DaaS Providers? Finding The Right One
What are the Technology Used in Solar Photovoltaic
EML to PST Converter to Know How to Open Windows Live Mail Files into Outlook
Bring Your Vision to Life with ASP.NET Developers
Solana (SOL) Price Stumbles as Selling Pressure Continues to Rise
SocialGood: Shop Until You Airdrop
Metaverse: Move Digital Says, “We’re Here to Stay”
Nakamoto Games’ Escape is a Mind-Blowing 3D Multiplayer Game
Cirus Foundation Launches Web Extension Empowering Users to Earn Crypto from Their Data
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?