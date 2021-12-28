Kanye West Spotted With Friends As Kim K & Pete Davidson Step Out For New Romantic Date

Kanye West stepped out at Nobu Malibu rocking a long leather jacket and matching pants just a day after Christmas.
Kanye West, 44, emerged for dinner with friends just after Christmas. The Yeezy designer stepped out for a meal at Nobu Malibu on Dec. 26, rocking a long leather trench coat and matching black leather pants along with a chunky pair of shoes. He sported a dark blue hoodie — perhaps from his Gap x Yeezy collaboration — underneath The Matrix style jacket, as well as a black baseball cap.
The outing comes amid Kim Kardashian‘s latest date with new beau Pete Davidson, 28, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The SKIMS founder, 41, was dressed casually for the late lunch with the Saturday Night Live actor as the pair snuggled up into a booth inside the iconic Polo Lounge. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Pete sweetly had his arm around Kim during the date as they engaged in conversation. The pair were also matching in black and gray, with Kim in a gray shirt and Pete in a neutral toned beanie, while both opted for black sweatshirts.
Kim and Pete struck up a romance after hitting it off in early October when the KKW Beauty CEO hosted the show for the first time. On the episode, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Staten Island native shared an on-screen kiss while playing Jasmine and Aladdin — quickly taking their chemistry off-screen.
Just over two weeks ago, Kanye made his latest public play to win back Kim amid their on-going divorce. During the Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Dec. 10, Kanye changed the outro to “Runaway” to beg Kim to “come back” to him. “Baby, I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” he said in front of the sold-out audience, which included Kim and their two older kids North, 8, and Saint, 6.
The stunt was one of many Kanye has pulled in an attempt to repair his marriage since Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. The legal move came seven years after the two tied the knot at the Forte di Belvedere in Italy in a lavish ceremony. Ahead of the filing, Kanye controversially announced he was running for president and had taken to Twitter with a number of bizarre rants. More recently, Kim also motioned to become legally single.
J Balvin responds to backlash from his Afro-Latino Artist Of The Year win at The African Entertainment Awards.
This weekend, J Balvin was caught in a whirlwind of backlash after he won an African Entertainment Award for Artist Of The Year. The backlash comes from the fact Balvin isn’t Black, which fans were quick to point out as soon as his win was announced. The win also comes not long after he received backlash for having Black women on leashes in a recent music video. The award win even reheated his #LatinoLivesMatterToo post from during the George Floyd protests last year.
Balvin isn’t shying away from the drama and broke his silence to address the award win on Instagram. In Spanish, Balvin wrote:
“I am not Afro Latino but thank you for giving me a place in the contribution of Afrobeat music and its movement.”
Furthermore, the African Entertainment Awards addressed the backlash as well.
“After listening to the concern of our audience we have decided to maintain the purpose of the award but changed the name to Best Latin Artist Of the year. The Best Latin Artist category is for any artist based in Latin America that is contributing to the African culture especially the Afro-beats sound globally. It is not based on race but more importantly based on pushing the African culture forward on the world stage. This is the first year that we introduced this category to include our Latin brothers and sisters who have embraced Afrobeats music within their platforms. The winner of this category has demonstrated that and is deserving of this award based on the fans votes. Please remember the nominees in this category had no say in their nomination or influence on the award show. Instead of voicing dissatisfaction, let us encourage these artists to continue bridging the gap between Africa and Latin America.”
J Balvin has always faced the fire and stated he is human and learning and pushed the rest of the Latin music scene to do the same, but this time, he was caught in the crossfire.
Lisa Rinna was called out by daughter Amelia Hamlin amid their family’s Christmas festivities.
After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member took to her TikTok page, where she shared a video of Amelia, 20, her older sister, Delilah Hamlin, 23, and her boyfriend, Eyal Booker, dancing to Rod Stewart‘s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” in Santa hats, Amelia, who Lisa shares with husband Harry Hamlin, called her out on Instagram.
“Please no,” Amelia wrote in a comment after Lisa shared the same clip on Instagram, according to a December 26 report from The Sun.
But Lisa, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, wasn’t on board with keeping the video to herself, and she told her daughter that it received “1M views on TikTok.”
Still, Amelia wasn’t happy and said, “No way you posted this.”
“Of course I did. Duh,” Lisa replied.
“Like we said we’d do it for you not for the internet, thank you,” Amelia fired back.
Then, after saying she was “sorry, not sorry,” Lisa removed the clip from her Instagram page.
After seeing how Amelia reacted to her mother’s post, a number of the RHOBH cast member’s followers shaded her behavior.
“Your mother not respecting your boundaries is a big deal. No matter the many ‘likes’ something gets, doesn’t erase your children’s wishes,” one person stated.
“You deserve better and I hope you keep advocating for yourself and get away,” said another.
“Your mother can’t and won’t respect your boundaries,” a third explained. “You’ll have to draw a line and decide what you’ll allow. Stand up for yourself. You’re not a child anymore.”
Despite deleting the video, Lisa fired back at the backlash by calling out a media outlet who wrote about the drama.
“Slow day over there at the Daily Mail,” Lisa wrote with laughing-crying emojis in a screenshot captured by AllAboutTRH.
Despite the drama, Lisa and her family appeared to share a number of happy moments while celebrating the Christmas holiday.
In one Instagram photo shared by Lisa over the weekend, she was seen standing beside husband Harry, her daughters, and Delilah’s boyfriend. And in the caption, she posted nothing more than a red heart emoji.
Meanwhile, on Amelia’s page, she shared a family photo without mom Lisa.
As RHOBH fans will recall, Delilah made headlines earlier this month after calling for Lisa and Harry to pay for “trauma therapy” and going public with an overdose weeks prior.
Following the dig, an insider told Us Weekly that Delilah’s post was likely made after an argument with her parents.
“[She] wouldn’t have posted it and aired her issues with her parents if they weren’t real,” the insider noted, adding that Lisa and Harry’s “parenting affects her and she gets upset about certain things.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo sometime in 2022.