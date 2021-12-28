Celebrities
Kate Chastain on What It Would Take to Return to Below Deck
Over the past few seasons, fans have been eagerly calling for OG chief stewardess Kate Chastain’s return to Below Deck. Luckily, don’t count her out just yet. Kate says she could return to the show. Just not in the way you think… but as a charter guest.
In a new interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, she says that it’s an opportunity that she would love to explore.
“I think it would be great,” she said. “Believe it or not I think it would be fantastic if I was a charter guest.” She even gushed that Captain Lee Rosbach originally thought she was a charter guest upon their first meeting.
So, how would Kate fare if she’s not on the job? According to her, she believes she would be a great guest due to her years of yacht training and patience, and her experience taking care of her own charter guests.
“You know, I just feel like because I worked in the service industry for so long, I am the most polite, good tipper when I go out,” she said. “Now, if this service is horrible, I feel bad for who I’m dining with because then as they walk away, I’m like ‘This is not up to par, I cannot believe they did this.’ But when they come back, I’m so nice, right? But, I mean, yes I still know what it feels like.”
Kate went on to elaborate on how she just can’t seem to turn off her yacht training and it’s always a hard thing for her to try and do. She continued to say that she would know when the crew was cutting corners or “cheating.”
“My friends would be like, ‘They’re cutting corners, they’re cheating. They should have done this.’ But no, honestly, it’s like muscle memory [for me],” she said. “Whenever I get on a boat, I mean, I’m in Fort Lauderdale, there’s boats everywhere. It doesn’t matter how big or small the boat is. It’s like muscle memory. I start just like, ‘Ok, let’s make some cocktails! Who wants a Bacardi? You want a Bacardi! And the stews are like, ‘Ma’am we can do it for you.”
Kate even has the perfect example as she recalled being in Greece on Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Parsifal III as a guest. She took to ironing her own pants and reverting back to her “Captain Lee” style of doing things out of habit.
“I went to Greece and visited Parsifal III,” she remembered. “I found myself in the laundry room, ironing my own linen pants that I was going to change into. To the point where I made a crease in the front like I was doing Captain Lee’s.” She continued by saying “I’m on a boat, I don’t know what to do, so when in doubt, iron pants!
“But yeah, I think I would be a great charter guest because I can’t turn it off,” she admitted.
So, what’s the one requirement that would have to be in place for charter guest Kate? Bacardi Spiced Rum. She recently partnered with the brand with a new Instagram post.
You can currently catch Kate appearing on Galley Talk airing on Bravo.
Celebrities
Fans Have Questions About Baby Bottle in Travis Barker’s Instagram Story
Fans of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have many questions after spotting what appears to be a baby bottle filled with milk in the corner of Travis’s Instagram Story post late Sunday.
“Hi @travisbarker you can’t just post a pic of a baby bottle and be like ‘Imma just leave this here,'” a fan account captioned a screenshot of the mysterious bottle.
Reality TV star Kourtney, 42, and drummer Travis, 46, announced their engagement in October after dating for about a year. Kourtney, who has 3 children with ex Scott Disick, is not expecting.
Kourtney and Travis don’t have children young enough to drink out of bottles.
Some IG users assumed that Kourtney’s little sister, Kylie, had her baby.
But if Kylie had her baby it would be a newborn — too small for a 16 oz baby bottle. It’s also doubtful that the baby bottle belongs to Kylie’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.
Internet sleuths who follow the growing adult baby niche online say the bottle in the IG Story looks like an adult baby bottle.
Adult baby bottles (pictured) are sold on Amazon, Etsy, and eBay under unassuming names as novelty items or as gag gifts.
READ ALSO: Man faked being handicapped to trick babysitters into changing his diapers
The bottles are also popular with online communities dedicated to “adult babies”, “littles” and “regressors” in search of other adult babies, mommies or caregivers to act out their fantasies.
One woman, who calls herself “Motherly,” provides instructions on how to make adult baby bottles out of a 16 oz glass jar and parts sold online.
Walmart sells large silicone Y-cut nipples (best flow for an adult) made by “Little Giant Kidz” for $15.40.
Celebrities
Amanda Kloots Hangs With ‘The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio & Fans Go Wild Over The Friendship
After bonding online over losing their respective spouses, ‘The Talk’ co-host Amanda Kloots and ‘Bachelorette’ alum Michael Allio finally met up in-person for a dinner date on Dec. 27.
The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, 39, has found herself a friend for life in The Bachelorette star Michael Allio, 36. Amanda formed a tight bond with Michael online over the past year, after they connected over both being widows. And much to the delight of fans, the pair finally decided to meet up in-person for a dinner date in their home state of Ohio, which Amanda documented on Instagram on December 27.
Amanda’s photo featured the pair all smiles while posing together over food and drinks at the restaurant. She sweetly had her arm wrapped around the single father, who lightly placed his hand on Amanda’s. She captioned the snapshot, “Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!” Some of their famous friends, including The Bachelor star Matt James and Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, left heart emojis in the comments section of the post. One fan wrote, “I love this friendship,” in regards to Amanda and Michael, while another said, “The friendship we didn’t know we needed.”
Amanda and Michael looked so happy to finally be together in-person. Amanda, who lost her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in July 2020, connected with Michael after seeing his story play out on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette this past summer. Michael’s wife Laura Ritter-Allio died in 2019 after a 2-year battle with breast cancer, and he’s been raising their 5-year-old son James on his own. Michael ended up leaving the dating series at the final 4 to go home to his son.
As for Amanda, she’s been holding strong while caring for her 2-year-old son Elvis since Nick’s passing. She appeared on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars and paid tribute to her late husband in numerous performances all the way up to the finale, where she placed 4th.
Celebrities
The Bat & The Cat: New Trailer For ‘The Batman’ Teases Relationship Between Catwoman & Batman
The new trailer for ‘The Batman’ teases the relationship between Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne.
Matt Reaves’ The Batman is slated as one of the most anticipated films of 2022. After the COVID delays, the film is finally slated to hit theaters nationwide. Robert Pattinson will star as Batman with a star-studded supporting cast including Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.
The plot of the movie has been under wraps, for the most part, but earlier reviews have described the film as a SAW movie where the RIDDLER is JIGSAW and Batman is a detective trying to crack the case. While on his quest, he still has to control Gotham and of course, flirt with Zoe Kravitz as she plays Catwoman.
The first trailer let us know this is going to be a long, dark ride and we couldn’t be more excited. Now, Matt Reeves has blessed us with another trailer for the film that focuses on the relationship of Batman and Catwoman and we finally get to see Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne in their element. You can watch the trailer in full below.
Kate Chastain on What It Would Take to Return to Below Deck
Minnesota court upholds group’s right to challenge mine-siting rules near Boundary Waters
Broncos Talking Points: Entering second meeting, Chargers’ rush defense still struggling
U.S. home prices surge 18.4% in October
Guregian: Week 17 NFL Power Rankings
Fans Have Questions About Baby Bottle in Travis Barker’s Instagram Story
Amanda Kloots Hangs With ‘The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio & Fans Go Wild Over The Friendship
Russian court shuts renowned rights group
White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents
The Bat & The Cat: New Trailer For ‘The Batman’ Teases Relationship Between Catwoman & Batman
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?