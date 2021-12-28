Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sweet Family Xmas Photos With Her 4 Kids & Without Kanye

Kim Kardashian and her 4 kids got all dolled up on Christmas Eve even though the annual holiday party didn’t happen. Kim and her kids posed for adorable family photos without Kanye West.

The KarJenners didn’t have their annual Christmas Eve party due to rising COVID-19 cases, but they still got dressed up to celebrate Christmas. Kim Kardashian shared family photos, which you can see here, that included her 4 precious kids — but not Kanye West — on Christmas Eve. North, 8, and Chicago West, 3, looked adorable in pink velvet outfits, while Saint, 6, and Psalm West, 2, matched in all-black outfits.

Of course, Kim looked glamorous as always for the special occasion. The reality star got all glammed up for the big night, wearing a shiny brown gown with matching leggings. Her hair fell in loose waves for the celebration.

Kanye was not pictured in the family photos. This is the West family’s first Christmas since Kim and Kanye decided to get a divorce. Kanye recently bought a $4.5 million house across the street from Kim, but he didn’t appear to be at the Christmas Eve party.

The day after Christmas, Kim was spotted at the Polo Lounge with Pete Davidson in Beverly Hills. Kim and Pete have been spending quite a lot of time together since Kim hosted Saturday Night Live at the beginning of October. After kissing during a skit on the show, the two reunited for a theme park date with some friends at the end of the month. Then, Kim spent several days in New York and was spotted on two romantic dates with Pete. On one of the evenings out, she even went to his native Staten Island for dinner at one of Pete’s favorite pizza places. Pete also spent his birthday with Kim in Palm Springs, scoring an invite to Kris Jenner’s massive home in the desert.

Amidst all of this, though, Kim is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from Kanye. She filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, but Kanye has been hesitant to sign the papers as he’s been attempting to win Kim back. Earlier this month, though, Kim asked to be declared “legally single” as she and Kanye sort out the logistics (like custody, support, etc.) of the split. She filed paperwork, requesting to “bifurcate and terminate [the] marital status.”

Kanye does not appear to be giving up, though. On Dec. 9, he gave Kim a shoutout, asking her to “run right back to [him],” during a concert in Los Angeles. Kim has been incredibly supportive of Kanye’s professional career since the breakup and was at the concert with two of her kids. However, the very next day, she made the next move to request her single status amidst the divorce proceedings. Kim has made it clear that she wants Kanye in the lives of their four kids, but no longer wants to be married to him or with him romantically. Luckily she has Pete to distract her for now!