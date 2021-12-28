Lala Kent Will Welcome Second Child Without a Partner

Lala Kent wants to have more kids, but she doesn’t want to do so with a partner.

Following her scandalous split from former fiancé Randall Emmett, who’s been accused of cheating on her with numerous women throughout their five-year-plus relationship, the Vanderpump Rules star is sharing her future family plans and shading her ex as the “worst thing to ever happen” to her.

“I do want to have more kids. I don’t think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby,” Lala told PEOPLE on December 25.

Although Lala suffered a devastating split from Randall in October, just seven months after the then-couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, she told the outlet she felt “very happy” and free as she prepared to celebrate the holidays with her family at her new home.

“Freedom is a really amazing thing. And I don’t think people realize, you fall into a pattern of just life, and you get comfortable, and you don’t even realize that like things aren’t working until you decide or you’re forced to switch things up and you’re like, ‘Holy sh-t, this life is just absolutely amazing,” she explained.

“I’m really excited because I can celebrate Christmas the way I remember celebrating Christmas,” she continued. “The past however many years, it never felt like the holiday for me. There was always something about the energy that didn’t feel like the Christmases that I remember. So even though this Christmas will look different, it’ll look like what I’m used to and that I am so excited about.”

Lala also addressed her new life as a single mom on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she shaded Randall as the “worst thing to ever happen to [her].”

As for a potential future romance, Lala said she’s not interested in any such thing.

“I have no desire to date or talk to anybody,” she said. “I’ve spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious. It’s just the last thing on my mind. I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand, and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter.”

During a more emotional conversation on her podcast, Lala admitted to feeling as if she was disposable to Randall.

“[It] makes me feel [like], ‘Lala, you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. You were a possession, a shiny object, and nothing more.’ [It] makes me sick daily,” Lala shared. “Because to learn the things that I learned and try my best to just keep my f-cking mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.