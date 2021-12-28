Connect with us

Celebrities

Lala Kent Will Welcome Second Child Without a Partner

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Pump Rules' Lala Kent Seemingly Shades Ex Randall as a "Narcissist" and "Snake-Like" Amid Cheating Scandal, Shares Reminder to "Stop Stressing"
Lala Kent wants to have more kids, but she doesn’t want to do so with a partner.

Following her scandalous split from former fiancé Randall Emmett, who’s been accused of cheating on her with numerous women throughout their five-year-plus relationship, the Vanderpump Rules star is sharing her future family plans and shading her ex as the “worst thing to ever happen” to her.

“I do want to have more kids. I don’t think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby,” Lala told PEOPLE on December 25.

Although Lala suffered a devastating split from Randall in October, just seven months after the then-couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, she told the outlet she felt “very happy” and free as she prepared to celebrate the holidays with her family at her new home.

“Freedom is a really amazing thing. And I don’t think people realize, you fall into a pattern of just life, and you get comfortable, and you don’t even realize that like things aren’t working until you decide or you’re forced to switch things up and you’re like, ‘Holy sh-t, this life is just absolutely amazing,” she explained.

“I’m really excited because I can celebrate Christmas the way I remember celebrating Christmas,” she continued. “The past however many years, it never felt like the holiday for me. There was always something about the energy that didn’t feel like the Christmases that I remember. So even though this Christmas will look different, it’ll look like what I’m used to and that I am so excited about.”

Lala also addressed her new life as a single mom on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she shaded Randall as the “worst thing to ever happen to [her].”

As for a potential future romance, Lala said she’s not interested in any such thing.

“I have no desire to date or talk to anybody,” she said. “I’ve spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious. It’s just the last thing on my mind. I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand, and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter.”

During a more emotional conversation on her podcast, Lala admitted to feeling as if she was disposable to Randall.

“[It] makes me feel [like], ‘Lala, you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. You were a possession, a shiny object, and nothing more.’ [It] makes me sick daily,” Lala shared. “Because to learn the things that I learned and try my best to just keep my f-cking mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Celebrities

Cops Kill People: LAPD Releases Footage Of Reckless Fatal Shooting That Lead To Death Of 14-Year-Old Valentina Orellana-Peralta [VIDEO]

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Cops Kill People: LAPD Releases Footage Of Reckless Fatal Shooting That Lead To Death Of 14-Year-Old Valentina Orellana-Peralta [VIDEO]
Public transparency is a must in these types of cases.

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported that 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot and killed by a yet-to-be-identified LAPD police officer who fired shots inside of a Los Angeles Burlington store. Officers were called to the scene after someone called 911 reporting “shots fired”. However, there was no firearm recovered on-site and no witnesses corroborated the reports of gunfire prior to police arrival. That said, police did witness a man assaulting another shopper with a weapon that was described as a “bicycle lock”.

When it was all said and done, the intended suspect was killed as was Orellana-Peralta. This shooting has garnered ever-growing public interest and late last night the LAPD released the footage (security, body camera, and 911 phone call). Press play below to see and hear the details of what took place inside the store.

It should be noted that this footage can be disturbing. Please consider your mental state prior to viewing.

According to NYPost, Los Angeles County Coroner has ruled this death a homicide and announced that the 14-year-old was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

The California Attorney General is conducting an investigation into the shooting and those findings will be handed off to the California Department of Justice prosecutors for further review. LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore will advise the civilian board of police commissioners and they will determine whether or not the officer’s conduct was aligned with proper protocol.

There are some very basic firearm safety rules and one

Celebrities

Betty White Confirms She ‘Feels So Good’ Ahead Of 100th Birthday: ‘I’m So Lucky’

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Betty White
The actress will celebrate a century of life in a few weeks, and she said she was in good spirits before the milestone birthday.

Betty White will turn 100-years-old on January 17, and the iconic actress seems super excited to celebrate a century on this earth. The Golden Girls star spoke about how happy she is to be approaching her next birthday, and some of the secrets to her success and longevity in a Tuesday December 28 interview with People.

While it’s still about three weeks until Betty becomes a centenarian, the actress showed that she was grateful to be in such great shape at 99-years-old. “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she told People. “It’s amazing.”

Betty described herself as a “cockeyed optimist,” and she had a hilarious joke about her diet that’s helped her get to 100. “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working,” she said. The Proposal star also said that her positive nature came from her mom. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she explained. “I always find the positive.”

Betty White will celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Hitting 100-years-old is definitely something to celebrate, and Betty has already announced her birthday plans! The actress shared that Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration will hit theaters on January 17 to coincide with her special day. The movie will screen in over 900 theaters and show clips and behind-the-scenes footage from throughout her career, including classics like Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and much more. “I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!” she wrote in a tweet announcing the celebration.

Betty has never shied away from her secrets to living a long and healthy life. Before she turned 99 in January 2021, she said that she runs a mile every morning (although that was put on the backburner, because of COVID). She said that to celebrate turning 99, she wanted to embrace her love of animals and work on re-releasing one of her favorite projects. “I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

 

Celebrities

Congratulations! Jaylan Banks & Falynn Pina Proudly Post First Photo Of Their Baby Girl Emma

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Congratulations! Jaylan Banks & Falynn Pina Proudly Post First Photo Of Their Baby Girl Emma
Falynn Pina has moved on completely from her divorce and she’s showing off the new addition to her family. As previously reported the former Real Housewives of Atlanta guest star announced in August that she and her assistant turned fiancé Jaylan Banks were expecting.

Now, the couple’s sharing the first photo of their adorable daughter Emma.

In the photo first revealed by E! News, baby Emma who was born in November is swaddled in a fluffy white blanket while wearing a flower in her hair. She is the first child for the couple and Falynn’s fourth. Falynn also has three sons—Troy, Dylan, and Liam—from previous relationships.

 

“Emma is the easiest baby,” Falynn told E! News about her little one. “Troy, Dylan, and Liam love helping out and being big brothers to her.”

The couple, who got engaged in October, first broke the news by posting a video on Falynn’s YouTube channel. They followed up with a gender reveal showing the mom excitedly learning that she would be welcoming her first baby girl.

Falynn also slammed rumors that her divorce to Porsha Williams’ speedy sweetie Simon Guoabdia was because she was pregnant with Jaylan Banks’ baby. 

“I am not 8 months along, somebody put that narrative out that somebody was divorcing me because I was pregnant with my best friend’s child,” said Falynn in a YouTube video showcasing her bare bump in . “No, sorry to tell you that’s not true at all. I was sitting at home begging him to come home for months.

Despite the previous drama, Falynn and Jaylan are continuing to showcase their “#PerfectlyPina” love story on YouTube. Most recently Falynn told fans about her post-baby snapback journey.

“I was really insecure about my weight, I was 154 and when I started out I was 112 [pounds],” said Falynn. “With this one and me being older I really thought that all the weight was gonna stay and I was really insecure about it. I was really afraid of it, but it didn’t. It melted off and it’s still melting off slowly but surely.”

 

Congrats to Falynn and Jaylan!

