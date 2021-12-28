News
Lindsey Vonn: I’m here to help for mental health, ski advice
EDITOR’S NOTE: Lindsey Vonn is the most successful female ski racer of all time with 82 career World Cup victories. She also won the downhill at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010 and has two other Olympic medals. “Rise: My Story,” her new memoir, will be published in January. Having retired from racing in 2019, Vonn is offering her thoughts on some of the current themes in sports in an occasional diary as told to AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf.
With the Winter Olympics less than six weeks away, I’m starting to get excited about ski racing again. You’re probably asking, “Shouldn’t you always be excited about ski racing?” Well, it’s not that straightforward.
When I retired almost three years ago, it wasn’t because I was ready to stop racing. It was because my body gave out. My surgically repaired knees couldn’t handle the strains of hurling myself down the mountain at 80 mph. For about a year after I retired, I couldn’t watch skiing — it was too depressing.
It was difficult to get my mind around retirement. Obviously, I always knew that would happen — every athlete has an end point. But for someone who is always in that “grind” mindset it’s not an easy thing to just shut off. So, I tried to set myself up in a way in which I would always have work as soon as I retired from skiing.
After retirement, I took a week for myself and then starting booking events and going to work. I was busier than ever. But just because I had work set up doesn’t mean that the transition was easy. It was hard. It was a new routine that wasn’t dictated by or around skiing.
From mental trials to physical trials, I had always used skiing as my outlet: No matter what was going on, I could retreat to the mountain. That was my happy place, a sort of meditation, and an escape.
Which is why it was difficult when skiing was no longer there when I retired. I had to find a different way to mentally sort through things. I didn’t have the outlet of skiing anymore. I didn’t have a “next race” or “next season” to make my comeback. I had to create new goals, with different tangibles and different timelines. It took me a while to find my place.
Now, I love that I can provide support and feedback for those going through any type of comeback — both mentally and physically. And, I’ve found a way to connect with skiing (and skiers) on another level.
Before and during last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, I went over video with Breezy Johnson and tried to help her out in any way I could. I think Breezy has the mental side of it pretty much dialed in. But I know that she knows that I’m always there if she needs me. Same with the other girls on the U.S. team. I’ve also developed a great relationship with Bella Wright. She’s very inquisitive and eager to learn and I love her energy.
Then there’s Sofia Goggia, the Italian who is the reigning Olympic champion in downhill. Like me, Sofia has battled back from a ton of injuries in her career. But when she’s healthy, there’s nobody faster. She’s gone through a lot in her life, and I’ve helped her through quite a bit of it the last couple years. She’s a very tough competitor and I think we have a lot of similarities in the way we approach things.
I want to encourage current and next generation skiers to reach out for help when you need it.
I learned how to deal with a lot of these things on my own. I internalized everything and kept it bottled up. When I was a teenager, mental health wasn’t a thing by far, and there was definitely — and still is — a stigma to it. Back then it was like, “Suck it up and bear it.” There are so many resources nowadays and good people willing to help. Reach out. I wish I had. There is no reason to feel alone in your struggles.
These days, my biggest challenge is multi-tasking and balancing all my different post-racing commitments. I’m a limited partner and a general partner on two different venture capital funds. I’m an advisor to a few companies. I still represent Under Armour, Rolex and Land Rover. And I’m designing my own ski wear.
So I have a lot going on but there’s not as much pressure on me from outside now; it’s more pressure that I put on myself. Actually, it’s just like when I was racing: The most pressure ever put on me was from myself.
Luckily, I know now that I’m not alone.
Broncos Mailbag: Should GM George Paton make coaching change now to start interviewing replacements?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
Do you think the Broncos should move right guard Quinn Meinerz to center?
— Logan Busson, Lexington, Ky.
It will be an interesting offseason subplot and it depends on the make-up of the coaching staff and if the Broncos bring back veteran right guard Graham Glasgow.
One scenario is keeping Glasgow and moving him to center, which would allow Meinerz to stay put at right guard. Keeping Meinerz at right guard should be Plan A because he has gained invaluable experience this year at that spot and performed well.
Where do the Broncos go from here now that they are 7-8 and most likely eliminated from playoff contention?
— Jeff Bloechle, Omaha, Neb.
They go to Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon for Sunday’s date with the Chargers. But seriously, all they can do is avoid a four-game losing streak to finish the season. The Broncos have had success against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (2-1) and they may host a Kansas City team that has AFC home-field advantage wrapped up.
Overall, what a disappointing season in the macro view. Yes, their opponents weren’t very good, but a 3-0 start is a 3-0 start and they took a seven-point lead over Baltimore in Week 4. But then the bottom fell out. Four consecutive losses and the Broncos were chasing the season.
Brandon McManus hit the sidelines hot after missing his field-goal attempt on Sunday. Was that just frustration over the botched kick or built up anger with the coaching staff?
— Michael, Denver
We detailed this in the print editions on Monday and Tuesday. To re-cap. The Broncos faced a fourth-down in the third quarter and coach Vic Fangio — according to the television copy — called out “field goal” with 30 seconds left on the play clock. But the football wasn’t snapped until the one-second mark and McManus missed from 55 yards.
After the play, McManus, his helmet off, made a bee line toward Fangio and they exchanged some quick words. McManus should have been mad about missing the kick, which would have given the Broncos a 16-14 lead. But it sure as heck looked like he was directing his ire at Fangio.
The offense rushed for a measly 18 yards on 16 carries. So what accounts for such abject failure in the rushing game? Surely center Lloyd Cushenberry’s absence couldn’t account for this sort of performance. An outing this bad hints at a coaching problem. Any reason Mike Munchak didn’t have his unit ready for this game?
— Dan Murphy, Kansas City, Mo.
In a lengthy email, Dan accused us media scoundrels of ignoring the offensive difficulties and instead focusing on the shoddy run defense. I think we covered both well in Monday’s newspaper, but I digress,
Fill-in center Austin Schlottmann was booked for three “bad” run blocks so Cushenberry’s absence was felt even though he wasn’t playing great this year when he went on the COVID-19/reserve list.
The Raiders may have presented a few different run-defense looks, but by and large, their guys were better than the Broncos’ guys.
How many times has Vic Fangio, defensive guru, punted the ball with let’s say five to six minutes left in the fourth quarter of a one-score game and never got it back. I know there are at least two this season.
— Steve, Forks, Wash.
I dug into my 2021 play-by-play notebook to see if Steve was accurate.
Week 7 at Cleveland: The Broncos scored with 5:17 left to cut the Browns’ lead to 17-14. They elected to kickoff and the Browns ran out the final 5 minutes, 12 seconds. This was a kickoff and not a punt
Sunday at Las Vegas: The Broncos punted on fourth-and-16 and Las Vegas ran out the final 3:54 to win 17-13. If it would have been fourth-and-10, Fangio probably would have gone for it.
Should the Broncos let Vic Fangio go now considering the rule change allowing teams to interview head-coaching candidates two weeks before the end of the season? If so, who would be on your short list?
— Brandon Brown, Rogers, Minn.
For weeks you keep saying the Broncos need to hire an offensive-minded coach should Vic Fangio be let go. You also talked about getting a coach with experience play-calling. How would you feel about a Jim Caldwell or a Doug Pederson?
— Yoann, Beine-Nauroy, France
I grouped these two questions together because they’re on the same page. Good point about the new rule that allows teams who have fired their coaches to interview candidates — with their current team’s permission — for two hours via video conference.
As of Monday night, no team had made a move to be eligible to use the rule. Las Vegas and Jacksonville have openings and can start their process.
If Fangio is fired after the season, as I’ve said in the past, the first preference should be previous experience as a play-caller and head coach. That puts Doug Pederson at the top of the list. After that, I’m fine with a first-time head coach who has called plays and developed quarterbacks. Nathaniel Hackett and Brian Daboll would top that list. I would interview Jim Caldwell, too.
Is there any benefit to firing Vic Fangio and Pat Shurmur now or waiting until the season is complete?
— Beau Olivere, Winter Park
Not really. As mentioned above, the Broncos could use the new rule and begin interviewing candidates, but if I’m a team fighting for a playoff spot or for playoff seeding, do I really want one of my coordinators taking time to prepare for/go through an interview? No.
If the Broncos were able to sign Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur as a package, do you think coach Vic Fangio would accept the role of defensive coordinator?
— J.D. Smith, Dove Creek
I have a better chance of replacing Al Michaels as the voice of “Sunday Night Football” on NBC than the Broncos have of a) acquiring LaFleur from Green Bay and b) Fangio accepting an offer to be fired as the Broncos’ coach but stay on as defensive coordinator.
Rodgers is under contract through 2022 so the Broncos will need to trade for him and LaFleur is not available.
I have been a Broncos fan since 1969. And we have had our ups and downs since Peyton Manning retired, so I’m hoping we go after a quarterback — the draft has a few good options. Our defense is good, the running backs are good and the wide receivers are great. We need to work on the rest of our offense.
— Roy Gallegos, Espanola, N.M.
It would be shocking if the Broncos didn’t overhaul their quarterback position in the offseason with a marquee veteran addition or by pairing with a mid-tier veteran addition with a high draft pick.
But one thing that has become clear recently is general manager George Paton can’t just address quarterback. The offensive line has underperformed this year and he must figure out who will play right tackle, right guard and center and maybe even left guard.
Why can’t Pat Shurmur call plays like other offensive coordinators? Why don’t the Broncos start Brett Rypien at quarterback instead of Mr. Turn-The-Ball-Over Drew Lock? Do you think that the Broncos need a slot receiver, someone to go across the middle? Mike Munchak should be the Broncos’ head coach because Vic Fangio isn’t the answer. And he can take Shurmur with him. What do you think?
— Sam Jones, Fairfield, Calif.
Sam is all hopped up on Christmas cookies so a bunch of rapid-fire questions will be met with some rapid-fire answers.
Shurmur: Don’t know.
Rypien instead of Lock: Never a consideration as best as I can tell.
Slot receiver: It looked like KJ Hamler would have been option there but he tore his ACL in Week 3.
Munchak: Even if upper management believes Fangio isn’t the answer, don’t expect them to turn to Munchak.
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O'Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season.
Denver weather: Slight chance for snow in the city Tuesday
Denverites might wake up to a few flakes Tuesday as chilly overnight temperatures bring a slight chance for snow this morning.
Snow will slow throughout the morning as temperatures warm, but not by much. The high will be 39 degrees with winds as high as 21 mph, making it feel several degrees colder. The low will drop into the teens tonight, bottoming at 16.
Anyone heading to the mountains should expect slick roads as the area is under a winter weather advisory due to snow.
Be prepared for slick and hazardous road conditions in the mountains this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QaGB32hxvz
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 28, 2021
Wednesday will be similar with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 20.
Thursday will be warmer with a high of 50 degrees and a low of 24.
New Year’s Eve will bring a chance of snow to the metro area. There’s a 30% chance of flakes after 11 a.m. on Friday, We will have a high of 42 to end 2021 but it will drop to just 9 degrees as we ring in 2021.
There’s also a chance of snow on New Year’s Day.
Boebert: Democrats tried to pass a woke defense bill; Republicans pushed for better
“It never used to be this way.” I’ve heard those words from my experienced colleagues time and again since joining the House of Representatives. The vitriol, I’m told, is at an all-time high in the Swamp with very few things not succumbing to the partisan divide.
One of the historically bipartisan pieces of legislation is the National Defense Authorization Act, commonly known as the NDAA. This is arguably the largest piece of legislation that must pass Congress every single year. Sadly, as a must-pass bill, lawmakers historically have attempted to tack on unrelated legislation. This year, House Democrats tried to use the NDAA to push their woke agenda on our military.
The first version of the NDAA which passed the House on Sept. 23 was a leftist wish list full of provisions that distract from national security and readiness. This version of the bill included provisions to draft our daughters, implement red flag laws, create a mandatory $15 minimum wage for DoD contractors, and establish an “Office of Countering Extremism” within the military. Especially harmful to the 3rd Congressional District, the NDAA even included Rep. Diana DeGette’s Wilderness and Rep. Joe Neguse’s CORE Acts, as well as several other public lands bills, even though they have nothing to do with national defense and aim to lock up significantly more land in Colorado.
I voted against this version of the bill.
I’m for funding our military, but the bad outweighed the good in the original House version of the bill. And I could not, in good conscience, support legislation that would ultimately ruin our military with woke policies.
House and Senate Republicans worked across the aisle to remove partisan provisions from the final version of our national defense bill. My fellow conservatives and I made it clear we do not support drafting our daughters, and that red flag laws that would disarm veterans have no place in the NDAA. The final version also ensures service members who choose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine are not dishonorably discharged and have an opportunity to get a medical or religious exemption from this unconstitutional mandate.
The final version also included vast improvements that will increase our defense capabilities and put our service members first. For example, there were provisions included to remove Chinese products from the DoD supply chain by 2027 and a prohibition on defense funds being funneled to the Wuhan Institute of Virology or spent on products produced by Uyghur slave labor.
This version of the bill also included wins for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The bill requires the Army to finish planning for the eventual decommissioning of the Pueblo Chemical Weapons Depot. I led the charge to defeat and remove the DeGette and Neguse land grab bills, preventing more than 760,000 acres of land in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District from being locked up by the federal government, which would have made it far more difficult to manage our forests responsibly.
There was also a provision in the bill to study the establishment of the Space National Guard, and a promise that the Pentagon won’t relocate U.S. Space Command out of Colorado until after investigations into the decision to move it to Alabama are complete.
On Dec. 7, when the bill came back to the House floor for a vote, I was proud to vote in favor of the much-improved National Defense Authorization Act. It wasn’t a perfect bill; for example, I would have ended Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military servicemen and women entirely, but it was much better than the first draft.
The second version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the bill I voted for, ensures that the American military remains the most capable and lethal fighting force in the world.
As many of you know, I will always fight against the radical left when they try to restrict our rights and freedoms. I am proud that even as a Representative in the minority, I was able to hold firm on my principles but still deliver meaningful results for the American people. Most importantly, our troops will have the resources they need to accomplish their missions and keep America safe. The security of our country is better off because of the changes made to the NDAA. The American people and our men and women in uniform deserve nothing less.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert represents the 3rd Congressional District in Colorado.
